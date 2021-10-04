DUNKIRK AREA
WEAPON POSSESSION/THEFT
Route 4 and Hickory Ridge Rd., Sept. 21. During a traffic stop, a weapon was discovered inside a vehicle. A 21-year-old Silver Spring man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other related charges. A 22-year-old Clinton passenger was arrested and charged with identity theft and other related charges.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
THEFT
Alameda Dr., 900 block, Sept. 21. An Apple watch was stolen from a delivered package.
LUSBY AREA
THEFT
Santa Rosa Cir., 12600 block, Sept. 24. AirPods were stolen from a delivered package.
Charles County
This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
SHOOTING
Blair Rd. and Strauss Ave., 7:43 p.m. Sept. 26. Responding to a report of a fight, officers determined that a man fired a weapon at a group and struck another man in the upper body and leg. A 12-year-old girl was also struck in the leg. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment and were in stable condition.
St. Mary's County
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
CALIFORNIA AREA
THEFT
Alydar Dr., 22500 block, 1:13 a.m. Sept. 24. A man was observed attempting to enter vehicles.
GREAT MILLS AREA
SHOOTING
Horsehead Rd., 45700 block, 12:44 a.m. Sept. 30. Officers responding to a report of shooting discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported by helicopter to a trauma center for treatment.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Chestnut Rd., 22900 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 27 to 6 a.m. Sept. 28. Property was stolen from vehicles. An attempt was also made to enter two other vehicles.
Three Notch Rd., 22200 block, 1:09 a.m. Sept. 21. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus