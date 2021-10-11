HUNTINGTOWN AREA
THEFT
Kings Landing Rd., 3200 block, Sept. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a purse.
LUSBY AREA
VANDALISM
Gunsmoke Trail, 600 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 26 to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 27. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Mesquite Lane, 11300 block, Sept. 27. A vehicle windshield was damaged.
ST. LEONARD AREA
THEFT
E. Peace Ct., 1900 block, Sept. 29. A man attempted to enter vehicles outside a residence.
Charles County
These are among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
WALDORF AREA
GUNFIRE
Smallwood Dr. and Leonardtown Rd., 2:27 a.m. Oct. 3. Officers responding to a report of gunfire initiated a traffic stop. A passenger jumped out of the vehicle with a rifle, fled to the woods and was located by the K-9 unit. The driver remained in the vehicle. Two Waldorf men, ages 26 and 32, were arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and other related charges.
ROBBERY
Leonardtown Rd., 3300 block, 11:05 p.m. Oct. 3. A man pushed another man to the ground and robbed him of cash. A 35-year-old La Plata man was arrested and charged with robbery, assault and theft.
THEFT
Waldorf Market Pl., 3000 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 28. A group of women attempted to take merchandise from a business. One of them sprayed pepper spray at employees before fleeing in a vehicle. Employees were treated for their injuries.
St. Mary's County
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
CALIFORNIA AREA
ASSAULTS
Azalea Way area, Oct. 4. A man hit another person in the head. A 29-year-old California man was arrested and charged with assault.
Three Notch Rd., 22700 block, Sept. 25. A woman pushed and scratched another person. A 33-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with assault.
ROBBERY
Three Notch Rd., 22700 block, Sept. 25. A man kicked and punched another man and robbed him of cash and a cellphone. A 31-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with robbery, assault and other related charges.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
ASSAULT
Three Notch Rd., 30300 block, 12:12 p.m. Oct. 4. A man assaulted a customer at a convenience store.
GREAT MILLS AREA
ASSAULT
Chancellor’s Run Rd., 21300 block, Sept. 29. A man threw items that struck an individual. A 53-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with assault.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Erin Dr., 27100 block, Sept. 27. A man punched another person and shattered a cellphone. A 39-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with assault and destruction of property.
Tomahawk Ct., 30000 block, Oct. 1. A male pushed another person to the ground. A 22-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with assault.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Morganza Turner Rd., 27100 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 26 to 6 a.m. Sept. 27. Two motorcycles were stolen from a residence.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus