Smallwood Dr. and Leonardtown Rd., 2:27 a.m. Oct. 3. Officers responding to a report of gunfire initiated a traffic stop. A passenger jumped out of the vehicle with a rifle, fled to the woods and was located by the K-9 unit. The driver remained in the vehicle. Two Waldorf men, ages 26 and 32, were arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and other related charges.