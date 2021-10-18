LUSBY AREA
VEHICLE TAMPERING
Clubhouse Dr., 600 block, Oct. 6. A vehicle was tampered with.
NORTH BEACH AREA
ASSAULT
Chesapeake Ave., 9000 block, Oct. 5. A man attempted to assault an emergency medical technician. A 54-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
OWINGS AREA
THEFT
Skinners Turn Rd., 900 block, Oct. 7. A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2004 motor home.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Briscoe Turn Rd., 7400 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 3 to 8 a.m. Oct. 4. A 2015 Mercedes-Benz was stolen.
Lower Marlboro Rd., 2100 block, 12:01 to 4 a.m. Oct. 4. A red 2021 Mazda CX-30 was stolen. A purse with cash and credit cards in the vehicle was also stolen.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
VANDALISM
Cortona Dr., 4000 block, Oct. 9. Property was damaged.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
THEFT
West Dares Beach Rd., unit block, Oct. 8. A woman took an item from a store. A 29-year-old Suitland woman was arrested and charged with burglary and theft.
Charles County
WALDORF AREA
WEAPON
Gallery Place area, 11:11 a.m. Oct. 8. During a traffic stop by officers, a driver had a handgun in his waistband. A 21-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with illegally carrying a loaded firearm.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
WEAPON
Primrose Way, 23100 block, Oct. 12. Responding to a report, deputies discovered a man in possession of a rifle. A 42-year-old California man was arrested and charged with possession of a rifle by a felon.
THEFT
St. Andrews Church Rd., 44900 block, Sept. 19. A man took a wallet from a shopping cart and used credit cards to make purchases.
GREAT MILLS AREA
SHOOTING
Horsehead Rd., 45700 block, 12:44 a.m. Sept. 30. A 30-year-old Bowie man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and other related charges in connection with the shooting that occurred at this location.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
ASSAULT
Midway Dr., 46400 block, Oct. 9. A man grabbed and squeezed the face of another person, and struck a second person on the hand. A 65-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
WEAPON
Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, Sept. 30. A man discharged a firearm numerous times in the air at this location. A 30-year-old Bowie man was arrested and charged with firearm possession and other related charges.
THEFT
Valley Estates, 22000 block, Oct. 6. Trespassing was reported. A 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with trespass.
