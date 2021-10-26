CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Ponds Wood Dr., 3500 block, Oct. 12. A residence was entered by damaging a basement door. Nothing was reported missing.
LUSBY AREA
ASSAULT
Gringo Ct., 1000 block, Oct. 16. Responding to a report of a man shooting a BB gun at residences and other people, police discovered that one of the people received marks on the upper body, and windows and sidings of residences were also damaged. A 46-year-old Lusby man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and other related charges.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Golden West Way, 1200 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a sailboat.
VANDALISM
Southern Connector Blvd., 12400 block, Oct. 11. A vehicle was scratched.
Thunderbird Dr., 200 block, Oct. 16. A windshield was damaged.
NORTH BEACH AREA
ROBBERY
Chesapeake Ave., 8800 block, 4:51 a.m. Oct. 19. A man robbed a business of cash at gunpoint. A 29-year-old North Beach man was arrested and charged with robbery and other related charges.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Seventh St., 4100 block, 12:51 a.m. Oct. 15. Deputies responded to a report of a man entering a restaurant by force and entering a building. A 24-year-old Chesapeake man was arrested and charged with burglary.
Charles County
St. Mary's County
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
THEFT
Azalea Way, 44300 block, 9:35 a.m. Oct. 15. A woman attempted to enter a vehicle in a driveway.
GREAT MILLS AREA
THEFT
Old Great Mills Rd., 20700 block, 10:29 p.m. Sept. 27. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
STABBING
Ridge Rd., 20500 block, Oct. 18. Deputies responding to a report of stabbing found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to a trauma center for treatment. A 31-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
THEFT
St. Marys Sq., unit block, 2:40 p.m. Oct. 1. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus