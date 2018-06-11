Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Cox Rd., 3307-Willaim R. and Nancy F. Perfitt to Belina Angens Lee, $310,000.

Hill Gail Dr., 3412-Suzanne Keller and Stephen Ralph Pettko to Todd Russell De Vries and Kelsea R. De Vries, $485,000.

St. Andrews Dr., 8975-Joseph Ritt to Bryan Crane, $348,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Dunleigh Ct., 12150-Reginald T. Walker to James Richard and Sonia Jones, $433,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Carroll Rd., 3151-Joanthan P. and Sarra J. Daniels to Andrew K. Garner and Amanda Nichole Graham, $350,000.

Holland Cliffs Rd., 2240-Jason Smawley to Wesley J. Murphy, $340,000.

Mary Cir., 1030-Raymond W. and Barbara A. O’Neil to Timothy P. Scanlin Jr., $330,000.

Wilson Rd., 300-Jonas H. McCammon to Ronald B. Kirby, $289,900.

LUSBY AREA

Brians Way, 2285-Joseph E. and Pamela A. Miller to Rian L. Waters, $314,900.

Golden West Way, 817-Roger A. and Rebccca E. Murphy to Ellen Marie Kershaw and Tyler Jordan Walter, $169,900.

Hilltop Way, 8027-John F. Monger to Clayton A. Swann and Daniele B. Connick, $188,000.

Rio Grande Trail, 12828-Melchester Real Property Corp. to Richard Cameron Maxwell, $171,000.

Side Saddle Trail, 1014-Robert and Lynn Killius to Joshua D. Harrell, $227,820.

Whispering Pine Cir., 805-John G. Frost to Leonard, Margaret G. and John Fielding, $248,000.

OWINGS AREA

Dogwood Lane, 2631-Paul D. and Irene V. Marsico to Joshua Ryan Dunne, $369,000.

Mount Harmony Lane, 8121-Babara A. Teny and Arthur R. Terry to Aubrey M. Nance, $372,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Cliff Trail, 3250-Kathryn V. and Gary R. Wood to Jeffrey Paul Sosack, $364,750.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Calvert Towne Rd., 100-Page E. Bowen and Marie E. Wildstein to Stephanie Knott Sharkey, $170,000.

Dresser Ave., 250-Jason P. and Anji L. Parreco to Josephine Cabi, $324,900.

Heather Rd., 190-Thomas Hodge to Mark H. and Kemmeth J. Friedman, $280,000.

Patuxent Reach Dr., 645-Wendy Burroughs to Travis W. Roberts and Marisa E. Van Roon, $352,500.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Calvert Beach Rd., 1218-Roger Edward Jr. to Rebecca K. Gray and Kathleen F. Marshall, $280,000.

Williams Wharf Rd., 4331-Danielle S. Sloan to Paul E. Crickenberger and Cheri R. Reamy, $320,000.

Charles County

BRANDYWINE AREA

Almond Sunset Lane, 16010-Lawrence C. and Holly Swartz to Tammy G. Harper Moses, $450,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Dakota St., 2652-Michael P. and Linda D. Hodgson to Richard Allen Brewer, $219,000.

Longbow Ct., 2625-New Direction Ira Inc. and Tina Matthew Ira to Tiffaney D. Jackson, $250,000.

BRYANTOWN AREA

Edelen Rd., 12850-Michael T. and Sally A. Mudd to Raymond D. and Allison M. Brooks, $410,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Wicomico River Dr., 18971-Richard L. Freeman to Joseph P. and Kendra D. Collins, $160,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Evening Star Ct., 14590-Michael E. and Kelly J. Perry to John and Rhiannon Overby, $489,500.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Bicknell Rd., 6085-Randall L. Rye to Juletta J. Mims, $260,000.

Fairhill Lane, 25-Antwan Hannie to Kevin M. Nathan, $255,500.

Helen Ct., 18-Jack W. Hicks to James Green, $169,000.

Munahan Cir., 320, No. A-Kathyria Ayala to Brittany C. Wilkins, $165,000.

ISSUE AREA

Lord Baltimore Dr., 11185-Matthew D. Schmitz to Richard G. White and Melissa Wagner, $369,500.

LA PLATA AREA

Edelen Station Pl., 800, No. 303-Steven and Amber Thorne to Sherman Dryden and Paula Stamm, $236,900.

Huckleberry Dr., 133-Justin P. and Lauren R. Keaton to Andre L. and Tawnie Sharda Walcott, $275,000.

Margaret Ct., 8920-Terry L. and Debra H. Lantz to Christine L. Lawyer, $356,500.

Patuxent Dr. E., 1203-Constance J. and Rodger Harold Snyder to Clint and Jennifer Walter, $178,000.

Sadie Lane, 9160-Michael W. Hays and Linda S. Garrison to Joseph Douglas Jr., $311,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Alfred Dr., 5104-Joshua Donnell and Brittany Samyra Roberts to Granada L. Woolen, $274,900.

Calico Woods Pl., 11970-Natascha L. Butler to Zhirong Weng, $205,000.

Homestead Ct., 2485-Karyn C. Brooks and Karyn E. Carpenter to Zachary G. and Miya L. Morgan, $240,000.

Ryon Ct., 3393-Roger A. and Jane Adetola Browne to Darrell A. Fears Jr. and Melody L. Moore, $186,500.

Tred Avon Ct., 2749-Gina Nesbitt to Monte Anne Bridges, $286,000.

Walnut Lane, 3013-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jose N. Gomez, $240,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Cuckold Creek Rd., 12115-Francis B. Frere to Samuel E. White Sr., $165,000.

POMFRET AREA

Warren Dr., 8505-8505 Warren Dr. Corp. to Janine M. Grako, $306,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Vacchiano Dr., 8105-Andrew Adams to Luke D. Peele and Victoria A. Pasini, $295,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Bryan Ct., 1536-Tiger Enterprises Inc. to Cherise Janelle Barnes, $230,000.

Duckwalk Ct., 2140-Julian Castro and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to Zachary Leon Badger and Julianna Panootti, $165,000.

Garner Ave., 527-Virgil and Melinda Parker to Flagship Investments Corp. and Steven Bildman, $140,000.

Henley Ct., 11684-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Katrina R. Creek, $299,900.

Lakewood Pl., 3823-Department of Veterans Affairs to Mariama Malray Mansaray and Alpha U. Conteh Jr., $200,000.

Old Washington Rd., 3376-Muhammad Rashid to Raj Kumar Sapkota, $185,000.

Primrose Ct., 3775-Alvin Nall to Jessica Mills, $322,000.

Scottsdale Pl., 4610-Sairah Roohie and Arfin Ijaz to Felicia A. Wade and Parris Armstrong, $285,000.

Sunset Ridge Pl., 11812-Janetha D. Jones to Andrese Johnson, $277,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Audrey Manor Ct., 2322-U.S. Bank to Nichelle Wilburn, $397,687.

Black Bear Ct., 6012-Prince M. Ngorn and Mame B. Ba to Jonathan Lee Holiway, $315,000.

Bluehead Ct., 5088-Vernon T. Clemmons to Charles R. and Beverly M. Brown, $299,900.

Clairton St., 3652-Charisma and Keenon Hodge to Muhammed K. Raji, $360,000.

Dahoon Ct., 3017-Salma Shafiq to Malcolm Toussaint and Marlena Mcreynolds, $384,000.

Elsa Ave., 3260-Lisa Marie Thompson and Portia W. Thompson to Gregory Price and Carolyn Rachel Rice, $349,000.

Harvest Fish Pl., 5434-Stephen E. Hines to Ella C. Hunter, $223,000.

Ocelot St., 6419-K. Hovnanian Homes Corp. to Cinda Wesson, $473,741.

Porpoise Ct., 6457-John L. and Kimberly A. Hollingsworth to Teodoro Noel, Doris and Teodoro Martinez, $331,500.

Shadow Park Ct., 10648-Alfred L. and Alfreda M. Cowan to Brenda J. McCord, $360,000.

St. Patricks Park Alley, 10949-NVR Inc. to Nyeshia Woodford, $357,775.

Valley Dr., 8608-Gary A. and Olga A. Bielstein to Montel U. Harper I. and Marisha M. Harper, $334,900.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Demarr Rd., 11040-Timothy E. Baroody to Daniel Vanlalrinngheta and Donna Darrikhuma, $243,000.

Knightsbridge St., 8115-Lacey Blank and Lacey L. Mitchell to Spencer and Ayesha Cklaytoer Stanisklas, $325,000.

Sextant Pl., 10461-Frank Hart Jr. to Marvin Wilson, $229,900.

Spotswood Pl., 5412-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Mark Eric Crowe and Gem Caryll Mico Crowe, $355,740.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Daffodil Dr., 23252-Ashraf F. Fanous and Elham Iskandra to Mykia Ashea Grant, $360,000.

FDR Blvd., 23540, No. 4A-Sturbridge Wildewood Corp. to Dairel Santos, $196,653.

Laurel Glen Rd. S., 26678-Cecilia L. Kim to Daniel Savage, $257,000.

Springsteen Ct. S., 45902-John R. and Susan B. Carns to Lucas E. and Jennifer L. Yoder, $140,000.

CHAPTICO AREA

Budds Creek Rd., 25260-Wells Fargo Bank to Laura Ann Tippett, $115,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Baja Lane, 22020-Triston D. and Hayley A. Sweat to Kimberly Rentuma, $159,370.

Westmeath Way, 45482, No. H22-Nancy Kay McLemore to Pamela Jean Carrasquillo, $112,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Clarkes Landing Rd., 44375-Steven M. and Anna S. Russell to Daniel M. Sidorowicz and Anna K. Jones, $354,000.

Whiskey Creek Rd., 25930-Jospeh Pykosz and Elizebeth M. Korokiewicz to Thad S. and Lisa L. Hand, $789,900.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Charles St., 41480-Gloria Ruth Koehler to Michael A. and Tara A. Cole, $249,900.

Starling Ct., 40907-Lawrence B. and Mary G. Ludwig to Glenn G. and Maureen V. Robinson, $289,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Stoney Brook Ct., 21971-Trent D. Hathaway and Jennifer Mullennix to Francisco and Jailene Buslon Jimenez, $198,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Edinborough Way, 38211-Jessica Thomas to Jachuelyn Victoria and Paul Parenti, $268,000.

Maple Dr., 27026-TC Long Construction Corp. to Morgan D. Long and Adam G. Hart, $280,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Whitestone Dr., 17715-Jerry R. Charest to Ryan H. and Ashley S. Lott, $575,000.