Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Crest View Lane, 2536-Champ Thomaskutty and Malgorzata Wagner to Tayvia Y. Thompson, $284,400.

Silverton Lane, 3405-Lakeview Loan Servicing Corp. to Carols V. and Cynthia Mata, $160,318.

DUNKIRK AREA

Maplewood Dr., 11204-George E. and Cindy Giddings to Jerry L. and Leah N. Phillips, $435,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Carson Rd., 815-Marsha A. Sturgis to Corey M. and Kayla S. Linowski, $449,900.

Lady Annes Way, 2735-Raymond F. Procopio Jr. and Anita Anita R. Procopio to Eric D. and Tara L. Kirby, $465,000.

Maxwell Lane, 1260-Stephen B. Powell to Jeremy W. and Jourdain B. Nickerson, $351,000.

Symphony Lane, 3050-Kevon L. Dewitt to Jeneane Lynn Eurell, $415,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bay Dr., 12835-Dorcas V. and Lorenzo P. Glascoe to John H. and Cindy A. Andre, $180,000.

Bullwhip Trail, 12053-U.S. Bank to Allen J. Troske, $199,995.

Cove Lake Rd., 11180-Steven F. Pavone and Christine Krenkel to Erin J. Mathes, $220,000.

Side Saddle Trail, 1015-Horacio and Jeanntte Po Moronta to Monia Couytbey, $215,000.

White Sands Dr., 332-Christian and Shelby N. Hyatt to Michelle A. Moccia, $142,000.

OWINGS AREA

Grovers Turn Rd., 542-Brandon J. and Rebekah A. Larson to Felipe G. and Ana C. Vasque, $395,000.

Stratford Ct., 8847-Dennis L. and Jasmina McNew to Charles P. Marrone and Ashlie R. Killingsworth, $519,900.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Grays Rd., 1325-Carolyn A. Harlow to William R. and Jennifer M. Brady, $210,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cambridge Pl., 383-Michael J. Bischof and Michael Petras to Katie Marie Hampshire, $257,000.

Henry Hutchins Rd., 2006-Michelle A. Clement and Michelle A. Schreiber to Richard D. and Catherine M. Smith, $385,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Oyster Bay Pl., 323-Dowell Condo Rentals Corp. to William F. and Linda J. Horsmon, $275,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Decatur St., 5023-Wilmington Trust and Citibank to Ellen and Dennis Dube, $136,500.

Williams Wharf Rd., 5318-Daniel Lee Dean and Margaret J. Randall to Todd D. Wood, $180,000.

Charles County

BRANDYWINE AREA

Creekside Dr., 17244-Donna M. Thomas to Kristine and Garry Q. Gans, $299,500.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Red Spruce Ct., 2066-Kelly A. and Seth D. Plantz to Shanikqua Burns Creech and Desean Tyreke Burns, $265,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Bittersweet Dr., 14465-U.S. Bank and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Patrick J. Roberts, $408,894.

Latham Ct., 7315-Donna Orem to Christopher R. and Janice J. Clark, $590,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Cabinwood Ct., 5649-Jonathan D. and Heather Renee McManus to Elizabeth Broadus, $425,000.

Fairhill Lane, 29-Bank of America to Saqib Shafiq, $231,200.

Indian Head Hwy., 5550-Ronald E. and Glennda C. Taylor to Laura E. Hubbard, $365,000.

ISSUE AREA

Wollaston Cir., 11622-Michael W. Davis and Katie L. Christiansen Davis to Nkula Goma, $325,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Clarks Run Rd., 525-Christopher M. Zarnosky to David R. and Joan A. Donnelly, $289,950.

Heather Ct., 201-Jon D. and Sara Blades to Christopher L. Olson, $214,000.

Kerrick Dr., 6225-James R. and Pamela J. Dudley to Charles W. and Linda G. Summers, $449,900.

Mason Springs Rd., 6350-Robert L. Welch to Bonnie Y. Hochman Rothell and Danny L. Rothell, $250,000.

Prospect Hill Rd., 7415-Gary W. and Norma Jean Weightman to Marie Laure Carson, $550,000.

Steeplechase Dr., 22-George L. and Nancy M. White to Koudjo S. and Akoua Elitsa, $350,000.

Westmorland Ct., 105-Harold W. and Deborah W. King to John and Elizabeth Hine, $397,900.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bagpipe Lane, 2050-M.I. Homes of DC to Derrick Oliver, $444,000.

Coachmans Path Ct., 4558-Coachman S. Path Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Arkadiy and Viktoriya Koshkin, $525,000.

Pipestone Pl., 3547-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Bolanle Abioye, $310,000.

Sandalwood Dr., 2258-Lane P. and Janice L. Zangwill to Markeyda Goldring, $249,000.

Trefoil Pl., 422-Glenn V. and Debra L. Stergar to Rashawn Massey, $175,000.

Wildmeadows St., 11363-Baltimore Home Wholesalers Corp. to Jum Mor Mackell, $379,900.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Edge Hill Rd., 11415-James D. and Lara K. Castle to Vitaliy Demin, $272,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Carley Dr., 7680-Roger and Austine R. Fink to David J. and Susan M. Combs, $430,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

All Hallows Ct., 2012-Timothy Dyshawn Hall to Jose F. Flores and Trisha R. Wallis, $205,000.

Churchill Ct., 3032-Howard S. Smith to Joel L. Samonte, $209,000.

Eagle Trace Ct., 4307-Shane R. and Sarah J. Healey to Jackie A. Gonzalez, $365,000.

Gill Ct., 2762-U.S. Bank to Frederick Long, $214,000.

Indian King Ct., 3275-Angel Gaydardzhiev and Ipmd Corp. to Irene Miller, $185,000.

Maidenstone Pl., 5100-Philip C. and Beeverly J. Johnson to Michael and Sharon Doersom, $375,000.

Olympia Pl., 4954-Marvin S. Gray Jr. to Alisia L. Davis, $285,000.

Quillen Cir., 4403-John J. Digiovanni to Susanne Eziuzor, $244,900.

Seagrape Ct., 3538-Donna L. Toma to Harvey D. and Vickie Lee Walton, $265,000.

Sunset Ridge Pl., 11838-Alfred J. and Merlyn S. McDuffie to Avis Ford, $313,000.

University Dr., 654-William Eugene and Patricia Ann Kohlenbush to Karen Cruz De Rivera, $240,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Becard Ct., 4101-James A. Gant and Allen Andre Gant to Maria L. Enriquez Castro, $260,000.

Blenny Ct., 5064-Steven S. and Sue J. Han to Brian Morgan, $268,000.

Bluehead Ct., 5098-Jeremy Kapper to Theresa Eileen Anderson, $280,000.

Cottongrass St., 8768-Derrick and Gaye Ramsay to Anne B. Holmes, $386,500.

Dahoon Ct., 3029-Bruce A. and Monica R. Shank to Susan Cannon, $510,000.

Elsa Ave., 3475-Ronald A. and Eleanor A. Clarke to Desmond Oneal and Farrah Neolle Kelly, $340,000.

Kanegis Dr., 2319-Steven Edward Manley to Adam S. and Shaunte M. Johnson, $388,500.

Pam Dr., 10796-Adrian D. and Sonia Hatcher to Ernest D. Grant, $395,000.

Red Fox Pl., 6184-Kathleen R. Quimby to Izetta L. and Izella L. Lloyd, $226,000.

Sirenia Pl., 6001-Neil Investments Corp. to Sybil Bernita James, $214,000.

Wickerwood Ct., 10615-Mark J. Nassar and Mayra Torres to Allen F. Holman Jr., $430,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Diamond Ridge Lane, 4599-Althers N. Jackson to Tony R. and Annette L. Jones, $279,900.

Sharpstown Park Pl., 5366-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Davedda Jo Smith, $335,740.

Spotswood Pl., 5414-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Chelsea Nicole Reid, $310,675.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bethfield Way, 45867-Calvert Corp. and Merrick Properties Inc. to Denikka Brent, $234,900.

Druid Hills Dr., 23930-Curtis Developement Corp. and Curtis Building Co. Corp. to Daryl L. and Gemmel Bagley, $440,130.

FDR Blvd., 23540, No. 4A-Sturbridge Wildewood Corp. to Michael Keith and Jennifer G. Whisler, $244,219.

Lilliflora Dr., 23483-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Edward Joseph Turbush and Timea Hegyesi, $597,255.

CHAPTICO AREA

Lagoon Dr., 22739-Ernest Carter to Alvin and Karen B. Butler, $225,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Curley Ct., 45562-Jeffrey D. and Loida C. Cook to Paul R. and Antoinette T. Hansberry, $275,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Woodpecker Lane, 43140-Edward Ray and Mary Phyllis Greer to Joshua E. and Erin P. Gibbons, $452,700.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Clarks Rest Rd., 23201-Calvert Corp. to Tommy Rocha and Kimberlee Hawk, $540,000.

Main Way Rd., 43945-Ryan and Jodi L. Johnson to James S. and Amanda M. Tagey, $282,000.

Vanguard Way, 23605-Ott V. Oudom and Sarah Mulford to David and Jolanta Geleszynski, $424,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Gooseneck Dr., 46099-Bank of America to Hung Tuan Phan, $186,375.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Burton Rd., 29944-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Joan Aaby, $210,000.

Eldorado Farm Dr., 29770-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Mark Andrew and Tanya Jackson Latson, $534,900.

Mason Dr., 39630-Michael Tresansky to Brecken S.R. Newton, $299,995.

Point Lookout Rd., 30944-Montgomery Fitzgerald and Jeannette Renee Wood to Candide G. and William R. Rayle, $391,000.