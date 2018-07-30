Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BROOMES ISLAND AREA

Broomes Island Rd., 8650-Donald L. Rogers to Ronald Allan Griffin, $370,000.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

10th St., 3821-Jason E. Abell and Natalie A. Cook to Seth T. and Jamileh Robinson, $329,900.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Warren Dr., 5660-Gary L. and Dixie L. Kelso to Gary C. and Mary J. Spangler, $440,000.

LUSBY AREA

Donner Ct., 11310-Sherri Catlett to Jacob J. and Melissa A. Miller, $307,000.

Overlook Dr., 414-Peter Thomas and Erin Marie Farley to Richard Patrick and Coleen Elizabeth Byners, $429,000.

Ridge View Rd., 8328-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Magesh Rathinam, $332,000.

Sidewinder Lane, 11588-Dawn R. Delliagatti to Damir A. and Angela N. Kelly, $226,000.

Tomahawk Trail, 11336-James A. and Marilyn E. Schaffer to Francis Darrnell and Colette A. Jones, $232,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Sea Bream Ct., 3955-Brent Alexander and Kendyl Apige Bogaczyk to Veronica Jean Amster, $210,000.

OWINGS AREA

Chaneyville Rd., 3720-MGK Corp. to Frank W. and Laura L. Battaglino, $285,000.

Somerset Lane, 1115-Rebecca and Zachary P. Silvis to Jason R. and Genevieve Carnes, $549,900.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Chesapeake Ave., 84-Christine M. Lee to James Michael Lee, $170,000.

Highland Terr., 308-Jennifer Malischewski and Jennifer Scxhatz to Frank and Stephanie Spano, $273,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Lore Pines Lane, 13421-Daniel W. and Merita J. Gabriel to Daniel L. Bowman and Nichole M. Doub, $404,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Crestmar Lane, 7105-Brett A. and William Duane Cecil to William J. and Cathryn L. Camp, $685,000.

Charles County

BRYANS ROAD AREA

McCormick Dr., 6712, No. 69-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Rosalyn D. Sutton, $386,262.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Budds Creek Rd., 11155-Robert Adcock and Sara Lewis to Kevin Johnson, $494,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Piedmont Dr., 18284-Christopher M. Cease to Samantha Jane Hayden, $134,800.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Robey Dr., 14180-Michale V. and Christina A. Helms to Christopher A. McCormack, $295,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Beech Lane, 9950-James Adolph Arneson Jr. and Richard Wayne Arneson to Zachary Turner, $276,500.

Derby Dr., 15-Ashley L. Boland to Jesse Wilson Jr., $268,000.

Edelen Station Pl., 800, No. 206-Dennis G. and Linda L. O’Neill to Pamela Harrison, $225,000.

Hawkins Gate Rd., 6523-Edith Patterson and Mary Roziana Boyd to Carlos Penafiel, $212,000.

Kalmia Ct., 111-Andre E. and Kathy L. Barnes to Charlie Jenkins Jr., $133,900.

Morris Dr., 111-James H. Miles III to Brandon L. Tate, $304,000.

Poorhouse Rd., 8325-Linda V. Boylston to Anthony Wayne Baker, $275,000.

Scroggins St., 103-Michael P. and Amanda Cole to Karla Kaywork, $258,500.

Wiltshire Ct. S., 106-Mark Noel to Daniel and Sarah Michael, $369,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Christy Lane, 15285-Jerome C. Prentice to Sarah Faye and Robert J. Dolman, $398,000.

Echo Hill Pl., 12340-Philip R. and Tmia R. Raynor to Charmaine McKeever, $325,000.

Fernwood Ct., 2526-Jeffrey Leadmon to Regina F. Sargent, $220,000.

Harwich Dr., 4615-Aron Perel to Gerlinde A. Savoy, $270,000.

Ida Way, 2445-James D. Hankerson to Donald and Chieko Shimabukuro Hudson, $414,000.

Marbella Dr., 2155-Alison Heurich to Terell Jones, $235,000.

Myrtle Oak Ct., 11609-Mountain Prime 2016 Corp. to Diego Strother, $299,995.

Rosewood Dr., 2020-Happiness Is Today Corp. to Walter Eugenio Godoy Martinez, $355,000.

Vidalia Ct., 2437-Guy T. and Yoko G. Mvcbeth to Larry M. Butler, $285,000.

Woodside Pl., 310-LVN Corp. to Helen Nguyen, $133,900.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Waverly Point Blvd., 10226-Denise Renee Fuqiua to Michael L. and Erin E. Gordon, $282,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Our Pl., 7200-U.S. Bank to Steven Wesley Miller, $600,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Bampton Ct., 5-Ted Franklin and Reva J. Scott to Armando Errufino, $245,000.

Fairbanks Ct., 1100-John Beardsley to Francisco J. Madariaga and Bianca S. Fisher, $180,000.

Garner Ave., 101-Helen M. Nesmith to Arundel Robinson III, $165,000.

Hackney Lane, 2845-Shana Elizabeth Huntley and Shane Greenfield to Jennifer N. Coward, $280,000.

Irish Peach Ct., 4475-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Benjamin Robert and Dabibiere Doris Nelson, $496,990.

Kempsford Field Pl., 3633-Jeffrey A. Howe and Ahnnelore A.F. Howe to Florine Silver Bruce, $166,500.

Peanuts Lane, 5548-Christopher Goodwin and Michelle S. Humphery to Daniel Snydeman, $307,000.

Roxbury Ct., 825-Donali Corp. to David and Willie L. Howard, $285,000.

Westmont Ct., 11462-Michael S. Stewart to Carla S. Sailes and Quincy Davis, $365,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Albany Way, 2355-Jeffrey Absher to Jonathon D. and Rosemarie A. McGill, $319,000.

Carthage Ct., 9004-Corey A. and Rachel D. Alderman to Erik and Mark Meidlinger, $375,000.

Finsbury Alley, 10878-Natasha Reid to Linda Braynt, $319,000.

Harbor Seal Ct., 6019-Jese C. and Nichole R. Willians to Marsha Ross, $296,000.

Kangaroo Dr., 6888-Detra Dorsey and Emerson M. Rossi to Carson N. and Shana L. Burwell, $315,000.

Raccoon Ct., 6829-Cynthia M. Jenkins to Tracey M. and Vincent D. Lancaster, $260,000.

Spearfish Pl., 5036-Gerrick V. and Ursha Pinkney to Denise Garris, $265,000.

Yellow Birch Lane, 2879-NVR Inc. to Christopher and Rickeshia Cox, $405,302.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Bloomsbury Pl., 8057-Floyd Hayes Jr. to Tyrone Jerry, $269,500.

Castletower Ct., 4337-Timothy F. and Karen A. Poole to James Marc and Emily Roellke, $360,000.

Lupton Ct., 3573-NVR Inc. to Folake and Irenaus Enyeribe Ibe, $443,190.

Randall Dr., 9636-Southern Maryland Home Buyers Inc. to Luis Fabian Flores and Juan Flores Romero, $349,900.

Spotswood Pl., 5429-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Stehanie Renee Hooks, $304,240.

Spotswood Pl., 5440-US Home Corp. to Angela Denise Felder Harriston and Duke Gregory Harriston, $354,240.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Abell Dr., 45256-Allen James and Katherine Ann Morrissette to Devin Hyde, $244,900.

Beaver Creek Dr., 44272-Charles K. Littleton to Taseen Talat and Shahana Nasreen Karim, $230,000.

Dahlia Cir., 23397-Virginia Jerotich and Stephen A. Medley to Jeffrey and Jessica Cardello, $271,300.

Indian Bridge Rd., 21011-Emmanuel and Corrie Warren to Samuel and Kimberly Nosek, $325,000.

Oleander Way, 23121-Robert B. Davis and Nikki J. Lagouros Davis to Ronald Santaniello Jr., $465,000.

Springsteen Ct. N., 45824-Maria T. Ruiz to Frankie and Cindy Bannister, $120,000.

Woodstown Way, 45227-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Kristina Shabalina, $109,500.

CHAPTICO AREA

Budds Creek Rd., 25502-Barbara Ann and Roger Lee Pritchard to Robert Kenneth and Rebecca Ann Hill, $100,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Pueblo Way, 30535-Matthew T. and Lawrence M. Kelly to Jeremy Dale Beall and Britne Nicole Cook, $304,950.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Oriole Dr., 22212-German and Lyndsi Rae Albalopez to Valerie and David A. Dexter, $284,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Clarks Mill Rd., 44805-Mary Ellen Shunk and Darlene Y. Mack to Louis Cirina, $349,900.

Nats Creek Rd., 45186-Willaim F. and Giselle Y. Griffis to Shawn P. Riley, $170,000.

Sandy Bottom Rd., 44094-James Anthony Duperre to Kyle N. Yeitrakis, $150,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Breton Bay Dr., 22600-Nancy G. Morris and Nancy G. Thompson to Hugh D. Moynihan II, $206,000.

Medleys Neck Rd., 44095-Tina L. Drazha to Trenton J. Hagan and Dayna M. Whitehouse, $316,500.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Far Cry Rd., 48218-Henry A. and Katie Magdalene McConnell to Richard A. and Nathalie Wood, $198,000.

Linden Lane, 45644-Wesley Orin Wormwood to James and Susan Martin, $130,000.

Silver Slate Dr., 47285-Ryan Jeffrey Barickman to Jordan J. and Ashley L. Davidson, $255,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Army Navy Dr., 35635-Thomas Kraft to Teressa Sue Jones, $230,000.

Cedar Grove St., 27960-Teressa Jones to Tommy Josef Worth, $390,000.

Douglas Cir., 29948-Eric J. and Michelle R. Lauch to Zachary Wayne Jerew and Alexis L. Cairns, $247,000.

Golf Course Dr., 35452-Courtnie Stone to John W. Page and Chelsea M. Chronaker, $269,900.

Kimberly Ct., 36920-Louise F. Ross and Joseph C. Dunbar to Troy and Brandi Willey Stewart, $255,000.

Valley Dr., 42126-Real Estate Answers Corp. to Mariah K. Kamperin, $249,900.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Packer Ct., 48647-Gary A. and Robin E. Willis to Ryan M. Vanderwest and Brooke R. Masimore, $230,000.