Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Brookeside Dr., 3596-Matawin Ventures Reo 2016 2 Corp. to Michael Hagan and Heather Baril, $239,000.

E St., 8540-Erick Svenson and Susan H. Svenson to Bruce Edward and Joanne Lerch Burns, $192,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Hunting Creek Rd., 3131-Roger Daniel Adamson to Vicky J. Young, $295,000.

LUSBY AREA

Cordova Ct., 12720-Gerald W. and Marilyn D. Eastwood to Billie J. Hardin and Krista McGraw, $270,000.

El Dorado Dr., 1141-Donald K. Whelan to Alix Demosthens, $212,000.

Range Rd. E., 413-Resource Networking Inc. to Wanda A. and James E. Greeley, $239,000.

San Juan Ct., 665-Michael J. Bennett to Candice D. Bourgeois, $190,000.

Stallion Lane, 414-Tyler I. and Shelby B. Jones to Ashlyn D. Davis and Anthony J. Johnson, $188,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bedford Dr., 3712-Hazel A. Cristaldi to Earlene Karla Puakealoha Dowell, $310,000.

Fifth St., 3711-James H. and Thresa E. Moore to David S. and Cheryl A. Ball, $145,000.

OWINGS AREA

Clyde Jones Rd., 7285-Hilda T. Wren and Myron Grade to Cory L. Kelly and Sandra Romano, $260,000.

Stratford Ct., 8923-Fred and Cheryl Fielding to Thomas E. Posch and Laura J. Megan Posch, $695,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Bradford Lane, 3430-Doris Crist to Michael P. Virts Jr., $385,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Square Rigger Way, 134-Victoria E. and Mark Andrew Michelson to Ronald and Frawncie Greenbaum, $150,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Timeless Dr., 2130-Scot A. and Elizabeth N. Williams to Israel A. De Leon, $325,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Inheritance Dr., 16145-John and Joyce Ryen to Paul Froutz, $337,900.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Fenwick Rd., 6055-James D. and Judy L. Gerber to Mary Alice Andrasko, $417,320.

Strawberry Dr., 7074-Flagship Investments Corp. to Taisha Cobbs, $239,900.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Grosstown Rd., 12775-K&N Properties General Partnership to Rebecca A. Meinhardt, $260,000.

Teagues Point Rd., 17364-Gino Edward and Erin Ricci to Dawn R. David and Jeanette V. Booser, $347,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Dove Tree Ct., 27-Timoth T. Bernard to Ashley Proctor, $169,000.

Oak Ct., 5752-Zoya Investments Corp. to Marcus A. Crowell, $395,000.

Woodland Dr., 119-Alliance Property Investments Corp. to Peter M. Leo, $172,900.

LA PLATA AREA

Burning Bush Pl., 116-Frederick M. Russell to John Crampton and Lois E. Davis Crampton, $260,000.

Dobbins Lane, 11320-Federal National Mortgage Association to Cullen Mcvay, $399,000.

Englewood Dr., 11695-Dennis J. and Virginia L. Fitzpatrick to Scott and Brittany Whitney, $318,397.

Hawthorne Rd., 8285-Edward John and Crystal Hogberg to Oluwadamilola Osobu, $620,000.

Kennedy Pl., 102-Dorothy J. Welch and Dorothy J. Milstead to June C. Spear, $229,900.

Patuxent Ct., 430-Kim M. Neal to James Curtis and Liany Lee, $137,000.

Prince Charles Dr., 10561-James and Renee Vancleaf to Charles Branden, Charles H. and Carly S. Padgett, $315,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Albermarle Pl., 2738-Antony Mical Nioave to Steven Alexander Sanchez, $252,000.

Breakwater Ct., 2520-Kenneth and Lustisse Cooper to Donita Muse, $272,500.

Dennis Rd., 2103-Southern Maryland Home Buyers to James and Marie Veney, $319,000.

Enterprise Pl., 2571-Vicki L. Goodnough to Colin Nelson Jr., $160,000.

Gallant Lane, 14540-Turtle Creek Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Rickey T. and April R. Dash, $621,912.

Lariat Pl., 19506-U.S. Bank National Association to Claudette A. Jones, $87,000.

Moondance Pl., 12265-NVR Inc. to Dortha Dunn, $318,102.

Pinewood Dr., 2796-Gregory Smith to Helen Jenkins, $295,000.

Sub Station Rd., 12457-Hattie M. Dinges to Evans R. Boswell Green, $131,000.

Wildmeadows St., 11423-Leon L. and Linda M. Dunbar to Jacqueline Adona, $363,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Morgantown Rd., 10730-Frank Nesbit III to Samuel Parker and Hayley Bois, $287,000.

POMFRET AREA

Bellewood Dr., 4466-Lynda S. Rainbolt to Albert and Monique Sabir, $310,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Tobacco View Pl., 8030-Philip and Linda M. Degonzague to Alain Cimon and Kimberly L. Anderson, $602,500.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Brackenridge Ct., 12104-Brandon J. and Cynthia C. Sinder to Muhittin Aydeniz and Tugba Balci, $345,010.

Floyd Ave., 1016-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Edwin R. Nativi, $180,000.

Garner Ave., 319-Donald L. and Margaret K. Diamond to Tabetha White, $275,000.

Huntington Cir., 3167-Kingsmead Asset Holdings Trust to Gregory A. Gilbert, $190,000.

Irish Peach Ct., 4499-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Michael Reeves and Holly Johnson, $508,990.

McIntosh Ct., 11088-U.S. Home Corp. to William and Becky Dickey, $509,720.

Olympia Pl., 4873-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kellye Underwood, $240,000.

Port Royal Ave., 11677-Sean Edward and Karen Renee Coles to Alycia R. and Brandon D. Jackson, $400,000.

Simpson Dr., 12842-John Allen and Mary Alice Oglesbee to Jerome and Constance Brocks, $315,000.

Upton Ct., 4864-Kyerra Jelks to Cynthia Spped, $175,000.

Wintergreen Pl., 3931-Buddy E. Smallwood Jr. to Linda P. Beckett, $189,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Ashford Cir., 10646-Michael J. Paige to Yusuf A. Boyd, $328,000.

Hummingbird Dr., 4752-Lan T. and Andy T. Bui to Chanquilla and Deborah Nesbitt, $260,000.

Larson Pl., 9805-Mohammad and Shahida Afzal to Chao Hui Li and Mei Fang Ye, $259,000.

Pimpernel Dr., 2403-Margaret B. and Andrew Matarese to Alfred Mason Jr., $400,000.

Scenic Meadow St., 2804-Charles B. Stone Jr. to Mahabir Prasad, $370,000.

Springdale Lane, 2308-Kevin D. Nenno to Ramoncito and Rosalie C. Tecson, $385,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Bailey Pl., 3617-Pamolyn Y. Buchanan to Erica Celeste Talley, $267,000.

Cascades Ct., 5431-NVR Inc. to Michael Stewart, $516,350.

Friars Lane, 5529-NVR Inc. to John R. and Raeshia L. Bennett, $408,620.

Penzance Lane, 11259-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Melvin Gilchrist and Florience Gilchrist, $417,300.

Sextant Pl., 10438-James P. and Yasheka A. Cangro to Christina B. Warren, $249,900.

Spotswood Pl., 5434-U.S. Home Corp. to Anson Chin Chou, $318,740.

Wellhouse Dr., 9860-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Carletta Jackson, $189,000.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AVENUE AREA

Paul Ellis Rd., 37829-Triple H. Construction LLP to Warren and Melissa Shotwell, $65,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Baringer Dr., 45496-Tennyson Custom Builder Corp. to Jose Suarez, $342,500.

Clearbrook Lane, 45650-Marian C. Burke and Katharine C. Prentice to John T. O’Connell Jr. and Gladys B. O’Connell, $650,000.

F D R Blvd., 23520, No. 7A-Robert Goddard and Stine to Molly K. Stine, $182,000.

Marguerite Way, 43545-Mary Carla Emory to Brandon Michael Thomas, $217,000.

Pine Creek Lane, 44236-Christopher F. and Toni R. Yagmin to Arlene D. and Kevin P. Roy, $279,000.

Swanfall Way, 45655-Heidi Elizabeth and Linda J. Dudderar to Charles W. and Jacqueline Gagnon, $785,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Preference Way, 19862-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Michael A. Smith, $144,900.

DAMERON AREA

Friendly Way, 17355-Joseph Gary Cheseldine to James Leroy and Tracy Lynn Owens, $285,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Heather St., 45346-Community Development Administration to Robert F. Kruger and Glenn Allen Bulter, $240,000.

Westmeath Way, 45462, No. K11-Alonzo Wynn to Quang N. and Hannah M. Vu, $120,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Pembrook Dr., 23185-Marcus W. and Ruth Ann Sanger to Sean M. and Jeanette M. Daigneau, $445,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Bayside Rd., 23364-Barbara J. Norris to Haley Marie Payne and Jeffrey Vernion Wathen II, $261,000.

Eastwick Lane, 41800, No. 1304-Melissa R. Bean and Melissa R. Decker to Julia Wrae Zalesak, $162,900.

Rosalie Way, 21642-Dorothy Mary Reisinger to John C. and Margaret M. Milliman, $210,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Connors Way, 45685-Ralph William and Lenora M. Demmick to Lauren F. Sturdy, $250,000.

Gloucester Ct., 22022, No. A-4-Daryl Much to John and April Vallandingham, $39,000.

Mayflower Dr., 48145-Thomas Patrick Farrar to John P. Jakes, $269,000.

Ronald Dr., 21828-Frances Britton and Bryce Cooper to Felicia R. Thomas, $107,500.

Sunburst Dr., 48409-Kenneth J. and Sharon A. Williams to Carri M. Villarreal, $335,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Dandelion Way, 28918-Robert M. and Shannon E. Gottschall to Steven P. Sudnick and Sara E. Yerkes, $340,000.

Esther Lane, 39425-Joann M. Estepp to Jesse D. Peterson, $291,000.

Golf Course Dr., 35739-Brian H. and Jennifer S. Hopkins to Robert and Courtney M. Chase, $280,000.

Laurel Grove Ct., 26515-Michelle C. McKenzie and Jonathan R. Harville to James Vallandingham, $400,000.

Point Lookout Rd., 31184-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dean Jones, $145,000.

Shoreview Dr., 30178-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Regenia S. Franley and Marc S. Fraley, $177,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

Larimer St., 17268-James E. Keister to Vanessa E. and Matthew A. Burgan, $197,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Loblolly Ct., 45142-Ursala Moley to Alfred J. and Ashley L. Antonelli, $285,000.