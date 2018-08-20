Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Christiana Parran Rd., 4400-Department of Housing and Urban Development to William Brickey, $165,100.

Sansbury Dr., 2635-Billy D. and Kimberly D. Crofford to Michael P. and Cari B. Millinger, $420,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Huntingfields Dr., 2451-Ann and John Schneider to Michael B. and Christine L. Malone, $370,000.

Verda Lane, 640-Diane F. Verrastro and P.F. Jeem Suchter to Haseeb Munawar and Javaria Haseeb, $390,000.

LUSBY AREA

Blue Point Ct., 11850-Carmen N. Sanders to Edward P. and Susanne C. Katrinic, $427,500.

El Dorado Lane, 12472-Spiros Maroulis to Camille Lampert, $370,000.

Santa Domingo Dr., 12521-Travis and Amanda Newcome to Tyler Indiana and Shelby Jones, $220,000.

Tahoda Ct., 12524-Juan Argueta to Shawnte McKoy and Trevien L. Thornton, $229,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Chesapeake Ave., 9214-Kathryn Dawson and Jose Velazco to Stacy Bowen, $208,000.

OWINGS AREA

Briscoe Turn Rd., 7041-Mary Ann Blankenship to Debra Ann Childers, $380,000.

Lake Shore Dr., 7700-Regina V. Valenti King and Francis G. Valenti to Robert J. and Emily Kathryn Whittington, $350,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Angelica Rd., 2496-Freeman R. and Ellen Dodsworth to Carlton M. and Marion L. Green, $400,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cambridge Pl., 430-Timothy L. George and Pranith Kosgi to Jennifer A. Burton, $255,000.

English Oak Lane, 417-Curtis Development Corp. and Curis Building Co. Corp. to Daniel P. and Teri A. Rice, $315,000.

Sixes Rd., 4281-John T. Saul to Cody, Linda and Jody Shegan, $294,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Belle Field Rd., 730-Ann Feicht Elliott to Lynda A. Gallagher, $300,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Windmill Dr., 440-David I. Roberts to Catrina Ann Jones, $372,299.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Adelphi Lane, 2713-Steven W. Jenkins and Eligio E. Rivera to Matthew D. Turner, $208,500.

Woodberry Dr., 2293-Jason S. Wells and Buffy N. Arnett to Dominique L. Douglas, $287,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Wicomico Ridge Rd., 10541-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Dominick J.C. Lobas and Dominick Lobas, $270,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Breyer Pl., 12825-Kevin L. Webster to Titus and Larima Coleman, $430,000.

Juliette Low Lane, 7132-Michael A. and Doris M. Lewis to James and Crystal Barrett, $355,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

First St., 5-Matthew Paul and Abby Ann Lyons to Joseph Edward Menichella, $222,000.

Rivers Edge Terr., 25-Jeffrey D. and Colleen D. Hairston to Shokitha Flemmings, $333,333.

ISSUE AREA

Jasmine Ct., 14435-Arnold D. and Eleanor J. Aldrich to Michael J. and Christina S. Good, $480,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Charles St., 10846-Michael A. and Francine Morris to David Logan Ford, $239,900.

Durham Ct., 5735-Beverly A. and Thomas J. O’Rourke to Theodora Jackson, $439,900.

Greenland Pl., 7465-Tod R. and Debra Woodfield to Jessica Nicole and Brian Thomas Moore, $385,000.

Hibiscus Ct., 45-Baldus Mohler Joint Venture to Fatiha Sehaboui and Said Darham, $274,900.

Little Creek Lane, 102-South Potomac Investments Corp. to Anitra J. Williams, $200,000.

Pollen Dr., 121-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Town Corp. to Stephen Scott Tackish Jr. and Candise Dunnington, $334,000.

Quailwood Pkwy., 23-Kim S. Roof and Kim S. Taylor to Adam Nave and Zara Nunziata, $370,000.

Williamsburg Cir., 219-Peter and Zelda Pontroo to Christopher G. Zimmerman, $389,500.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Alfred Dr., 5105-Dustin and Skye Houghton to Sandra B. Sykes, $267,000.

Briarwood Pl., 10238-Gregory A. Boyd III to Deborah Pitts, $295,000.

Doctor Samuel Mudd Rd., 4379-Barbara B. and Lloyd F. Bowie to Bernard John Pino III, Michelle L. Sauer, Arthur T. Sauer and Courtney Sauer, $300,000.

Falmouth Rd., 1103-Benjamin Klaus to Darryl P. and Tracy Darlene Harrison, $288,900.

Gallant Lane, 14551-Turtle Creek Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Danny D. Reed and Dennis L. Burroughs, $615,000.

Holly Ave., 8024-Justin Eil and Amanda Renne Cagle to Mason James Wilson, $280,000.

Legation Pl., 2549-Cac Investments Corp. to Carolyn Gillum, $252,000.

Moran Dr., 2793-Gregory M. Synder and Jospeh Synder to Brian M. and Monisha S. Carter, $300,000.

Wildmeadows St., 11431-Michael A. and Imelda G. Racho to Arzella Antionette Jarmon and Paula Ramona Cheeks, $385,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Riverview Dr., 12114-Raymond Coffey to Dakota Hinely, $289,950.

POMFRET AREA

Marshall Corner Rd., 8805-James S. and Katherine M. Bowie to Paul Lloyd Brown, $250,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Acadia Rd., 208-Detusche Bank National Trust Co. to Jung Soo Lee, $126,000.

Brightwell Ct., 1757-Larry and Deniesha Pratt to Ashley Bruce Berry, $175,000.

Dornock Ct., 12136-Daniel Hall to Jannoi Jackson and Sahina Whyte, $296,050.

Fowler Ct., 911-Katrina M. and Derrick T. Felton to Nicholas O. and Michelle M. Patton, $193,000.

Jameson Dr., 12922-Robert A. Hunsberger and Dolores M. Green to Robert A. and Brittany L. Hunsberger, $259,000.

Montgomery Lane, 11932-Chad and Christina Benwell to Demetris A. and Tania D. Gilbert, $307,400.

Robinson Pl., 2563-Veronica F. Brekke to Alice F. Williams, $159,000.

Smoke Tree Ct., 3515-JBN Realty Investments Inc. to Anthony R. Delasso, $269,900.

Zinnia Pl., 3455-N&N Investments Inc. to Tomikas Sheppard, $233,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bluehead Ct., 5097-Ryland L. Lovell to Marcus C. Martin, $259,500.

Cottongrass St., 8787-Dawn M. Holloway to Tiffany Tayman, $359,900.

Golden Eagle Pl., 11307-Zahida Kanwal to Shazray Malik, $262,500.

Log Teal Dr., 4176-Department of Veterans Affairs to Christopher McKanzie, $185,000.

Portobello Ct., 2912-Kimberly Andersson and Alain Cimon to Li and Sophia Lee, $317,500.

Sedgewick Dr., 3151-Celcerity Ventures Corp. to Ezekiel and Alia Lancaster, $353,500.

Springfish Pl., 5725-Christine D. Deyuliis and Christine A. Denner to Sheneil R. Green, $199,900.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Baron St., 4032-American Development Corp. to Maurice D. and Arion E. Sullivan, $359,900.

Cascades Ct., 5439-NVR Inc. to Brenda Harold and Jasmine McCoy, $419,540.

Pickeral St., 4640-D&T Properties Corp. and Timothy P. Navarro to Timothy Burgett, $298,900.

Southport Pl., 11178-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Nicole Aiken Jimmerson, $340,490.

Spotswood Pl., 5436-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Jasmine Laree Webb, $316,140.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bayside Way, 22706-Wells Fargo Bank to David Omire Mayor, $160,000.

Foxglove St., 23233-Nicholas Richards and Lindsay Gray Brenfleck to Elecia D. Woell, $263,000.

Mimosa Ct., 44116-Michael and Laurie Bosshard to William E. and Mary E. Ritter, $370,000.

Torino Dr., 22558-Rose A. Nelson to James Preston and Leslie M. Warren, $258,375.

CALLAWAY AREA

Widgeon Pl., 44912-John D. and Vicky M. Cassani to Torry Scott and Hanna K. Dennis, $350,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Pine St., 30350-U.S. Bank to Brianna Edelen, $161,500.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Kilbeggan Ct., 45523-David Anthony and Valerie Denise Dexter to Charles H. Milburn Jr. and Patricia N. Mailburn, $274,900.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Abis St., 43518-Michael V. Pace to Tuong An Thi Nguyen and Truong Son Phuoc Nguyen, $390,000.

Hillendale Rd., 26400-Gerald A. Cousineau Jr. to Gerald A. Cousineau III, $200,000.

Peninsular Dr., 26380-Gary A. and Jane M. Thompson to Alycia N. Stewart, $215,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Vanguard Way, 23617-Ricardo Armando and Ana M. Ferra to Patrick L. and Christine D. Mitchell, $418,305.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Dillow Ct., 23215-Kara D. Doyle and Matthew E. Doyle to Anthony T. and Kimberly S. Spears, $250,000.

Gooseneck Dr., 46091-Jessica Morales to Melissa L. Tayman, $300,000.

Middlegate Dr., 20808-Paul Anthnoy and Cheryl Anne Reynolds to Allen Joseph and Jennifer Bard, $379,980.

Scarborough Dr., 21308-Rodolfo G. Buentello Hernandez to Lyka McCray, $220,000.

Sundew Pl., 21363-Bernard and Cathleen L. Schmidt to Michael J. and Karli M. Kinsel, $273,000.

Warwick Ct., 21505-James I. and Evilla S. Dennis to Jessica C. Carroll, $200,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Barger Dr., 29968-Laura H.G. O’Sullivan and Chasity Brown to Kathy Jo Owens, $210,000.

Dandelion Way, 28926-Larry W. Hamilton to John Ryan Coombs, $349,900.

George F Dr., 37955-Ronald W. and Juanita Elliinger to Marques Hatton and Tammany Swann, $305,000.

Harrow Hills Ct., 37601-Nancy Lee Jones to Brittany and Stephen C. Vallandingham, $227,900.

Reeves Rd., 38974-Alvin L. and Susan T. Tippett to William E. and Sheryl L. Hemming, $260,000.

Thompson Corner Rd., 28505-Richard F. Russell to Henry E. and Emma Y. Hertzler, $165,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

Seagrass Way, 45203-Julie D. Butler to Barbara J. Norris, $236,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA

Drayden Rd., 45548-Vincent Shontere Jr. to Brandon McCormick, $145,000.