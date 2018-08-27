Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Colonial Dr., 5502-Betty A. Eckert to William J. Moher III, $270,000.

Stream Walk Way, 7982-Dan A. and Anita M. Lewis to Christopher D. and Erika Keller, $440,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Bay Blvd., 2901-Julie A. Carter to Kim E. and Sheila A. Phillips, $260,000.

Larkspur Ct., 1511-Joseph P. and Stacy M. Wolf to Valarie and Joel Parmer, $540,000.

Walnut Creek Rd., 196-Jeffrey P. and Terese M. Smith to Michael S. and Susan R. Faidley, $567,900.

LUSBY AREA

Cactus Trail, 350-Joseph F. and Susan C. Errichiello to Jorge David Lopez, $219,500.

Custer Ct., 304-Elizabeth and Clarence Miller to Charles A. Garland, $194,000.

Golden West Way, 929-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Juan G. Argueta, $153,000.

Mesquite Lane, 11337-Federal National Mortgage Association to Issam W. Said, $149,000.

Tidehead Way, 650-James R. Littleston and Elizabeth Ann Femia to Peter and Erin Farley, $640,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Oak St., 3807-Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Caitlin Wilbanks and Joshua Wilbanks, $217,000.

OWINGS AREA

Caravan Trail, 920-Kimberly Schalk to John Edward Alvey, $329,900.

Lower Marlboro Rd., 3910-Tracy S. Lemaire and Tracy S. Sears to Christopher Edward and Jessica Rae Ost, $356,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Chippingwood Dr., 860-Sandra N. Monger and Merrill Cohen to Stephen Stanford and Robin L. Evans, $395,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cassell Blvd. N., 3474-John F. and April M. Gray to Neal D. and Judith L. Morgan, $295,000.

Helena Dr., 115-Tiger Paw Properties Corp. to Tawana L. and Allen Nicholas Brown, $350,000.

Whirlaway Dr., 326-Traci Rene Thomas and Traci Rene Chappelear to Joshua and Valerie Chalys, $376,700.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Belle Field Rd., 763, No. 135-Nancy E. Ririe to Andrew Gilbert Moreno, $244,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Carrington Ct., 2701-Kristopher J. and Angela L. Epps to Mario Griffin and Ammara Khailee, $475,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Amherst Rd., 6721-Danielle N. Kaloz to Cicelia V. Aguilar and Marc Allan A. Aguilar, $235,000.

Hammock Ct., 2704-Anthony J. and Leslie M. Elum to Stephanie Huntt, $224,900.

BRYANTOWN AREA

Finn Ct., 13950-Lee Scott and Teresa Ann Moran to Wanda A. Jenkins, $400,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Cloverleaf Ct., 15655-Brett M. and Susan M. Clark to Charles Carrington II and Ashley Valenzuela Currington, $440,000.

Olive Damsel Ct., 6945-Bobby L. Moore Jr. to Joseph R. and Joyce L. Butler, $457,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

First St., 16-Jack W. Hicks to Douglas Maurice Walton and Michelle M. Eure, $234,000.

Rivers Edge Terr., 33-Alfa Omega Corp. to Lawrence A. Brown, $164,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Edelen Station Pl., 307-Joshua Adam and Ahsley Marie Ray to Bradley J. Fuchs, $270,000.

Huckleberry Dr., 124-Scott M. Lydane to Shelby Turner, $219,000.

Llano Dr., 1010-Benjamin P. Thompson to Joyce L. Embrey, $303,030.

Pomfret Rd., 7415-Leonard and Marielle Sabbat to Andrew and Stephany Miller, $248,900.

Robin Rd., 7426-James A. Huntt and Susan Rebecca Thompson to David M. Smith, $220,000.

Williamsburg Cir., 255-John Anthony and Angela Keanne Husovksy to Dennis K. Schurt and Gayle Wells, $269,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bagpipe Lane, 2075-M.I. Homese of DC Corp. to Michele Paulette Rabinowitz and Fernando Omar Lujan, $480,000.

Cassidy Ct., 10329-Randall K. and Linda Schwartz to Jerel Coles, $325,000.

Fernwood Ct., 2507-Federal National Mortgage Association to Aisha Atkinsq, $191,000.

Greenmont Dr., 1316-Ip Partners Corp. and Ip Properties Corp. to Vincent D. Workcuff, $299,000.

Hyde Ct., 2050-Kenneth R. Williams to Takiyah M. and Timothy M. Montgomery, $299,900.

Leonardtown Rd., 4934-William Douglas and Deorah Elaine Adams to Brenden Alexander Metcalfe, $295,000.

Ushers Pl., 9807-D.R. Horton Inc. to Richard and Jimali M. Acas, $309,400.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Brandon Ct., 13645-Baltimore Home Wholesalers Corp. to Jeffrey A. Duer, $292,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Locust Grove Dr., 8700-Nancy Worsley to Nicholas K. Adam and Candice K. Vallanding Adam, $365,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Allward Dr., 1014-Allen B. Howard and Judith C. Radcliff to Israel and Ruth Rivera, $275,000.

Indian King Ct., 3227-Suzanne L. Wells and Emily Suzanne McDavid to Jacob William Ayers III, $166,000.

Kelly Green Pl., 3834-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Adnan Khan, $138,000.

Morraine St., 4959-Department of Veterans Affairs to Dana Bussey, $334,900.

Palm Desert Pl., 11716-John M. Fruge to Jorge Ortiz Alvarado, $308,000.

Robinson Pl., 2591-Patricia Priestley and Wanda Lorraine Simpson to Neffra Edwards, $112,500.

Underwood Ct., 4807-Nicole D. Morton McFadden and Delbert McFadden to Fawn Waddell, $195,000.

Walnut Ct., 3429-Dawn R. David and Jeanette V. Booser to Morgan Cherry Crews, $207,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Abell Way, 8512-Jonell A. Matthews to Eric and Lavon Brown, $212,000.

Bensville Rd., 7865-Larry and Mary Ann Greiner to Adam Loftus, $299,950.

Bobcat Ct., 6002-Jason E. Patterson to Melissa Jo Barazik, $232,500.

Elmshorn Ct., 9791-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Diwan Paskins, $440,000.

Golden Eagle Pl., 11314-Weston J. Lawrence to Mursleen Mumtaz, $255,000.

Jackrabbit Ct., 6803-Chanda S. English to Kenneth S. Adams, $245,000.

London Plane Ct., 2700-Mark and Joyce C. Saunders to Sheena C. Willis and Alex D. Jenifer, $385,000.

Principal Lane, 9371-Stormy L. Chancy to Deborahl L. Nicholas, $449,500.

Snow Owl Pl., 11329-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Sarwan Singh, $182,000.

Sugarberry St., 10449-Raymond and Shamarli Kollock to Jennifer N. Fair Harrison and Dominique A. Harrison, $405,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Blooms Lane, 11286-Rhonda S. and Kenneth Brown to Kendra R. and Troy Dodson, $402,000.

Cascades Ct., 5444-NVR Inc. to Willie and Angela Lewis, $528,720.

Lupton Ct., 3566-NVR Inc. to Kellie and Gavin Dupree, $414,895.

Randall Dr., 9568-Steven W. Millert to Sylvuie Brice Ferrier and Marie Brice, $330,000.

Spotswood Pl., 5425-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Ikia Rickelle Jennings, $363,075.

Spotswood Pl., 5438-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kayla Renee Yates, $320,755.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BUSHWOOD AREA

Ricky Dr., 36985-William S. and Jacquline R. Lawrence to Kenneth Lee and Kenneth Lee Tayman, $589,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bayside Way, 22745-Marcus and Megan Windrich to Shawiska Whalen Gregg, $210,000.

Cornwall Dr., 22482-Timothy Michael Evans to Preston Dixon, $135,000.

Snowberry Way, 43901-Curt W. and Melissa A. Dodges to Samuel P. and Lori Niebauer, $408,000.

White Elm Ct., 23299-Leslie C. and Deborah W. Standish to Charles Craig and Brooke A. Jenkins, $285,000.

CHAPTICO AREA

Bay Dr., 35784-Leslie F. Wilson to Thoams Jones, $286,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Pleasant View Dr., 38425-Stephen C. and Penelope Henderson to Brian L. Cunningham, $299,900.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Greens Crossing Ct., 19370-David Stinson to Adrienne B. Pratt, $394,000.

Kilkenny Pl., 45475-Lindsay Rimm to Christopher Alexander, $290,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Broad Creek Dr., 24355-Michelle E. and Christopher M. Hollifield to Sean P. and Jessi L. Stevenson, $365,900.

Ingleside Rd., 25099-Vernon C. and Colleen M. Lochausen to Aaron Gary Brown, $645,000.

Saint Johns Rd., 42750-James Francis Woodburn and Constance Catherine Copsey to John Grant Chapman III, $124,900.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Bloombury Lane, 20661-Kevin E. and Kimberly L. Forney to John R. Porter and Lynn M. May, $455,000.

Landing Way, 22519-James L. and Teresa M. Ervin to John F. and Linda W. Deatrick, $415,500.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Esperanza Dr., 23126-Daniel E. Hanson and Joyce L. Thornton Hanson to Dustin and Maison A. Reeves, $305,000.

Holly Rd., 45505-Xiaojie Wei to Gregory and Amy Hunt, $285,000.

Seabiscuit Ct., 46129-Wells Fargo Bank to Mohammad and Shahida Afzal, $241,000.

Sunlight Ct., 20839-Stacy E. Sebastian to Scott David Reed, $217,000.

Wineberry Lane, 46649-Ketherine Davis to Shary P. and Tiajuana J. Coates, $185,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Beach Dr., 40160-Bernard E. and Mary G. Sewell to Brett R. Hardy, $235,000.

Deer Lane, 39095-Judith Hammond Guffey to Herbert H. and Vivian Jackson, $332,000.

Golden Beach Rd., 40071-Brad C. and Jessica L. Young to Joseph Kemp, $229,000.

Jesse Dr., 41195-Earl J. and Sandra C. Munrath to Robert and Janice Glascoe, $300,000.

Old Village Rd., 28600-William Leroy and Aloisia Owens to William J., Leighann E. and Susan A. Owens, $275,000.

Riverwatch Dr., 28820-David C. Gholson to Thomas A. and Maria A. Scott, $535,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

Sheaffer Lane, 46030-John Gregory and Shirley Lorriane Copado to Andrew M. Gardiner III, $135,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA

Springer Rd., 44652-Paul M. and Mary G. Springer to Thomas J. Boothe III, $100,000.