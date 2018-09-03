Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BROOMES ISLAND AREA

Island Creek Lane, 3920-John R. Odoneel to Richard and Tamara Lehan, $305,000.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Donegal Dr., 2910-Jeffrey A. and Lori A. Grierson to Eric and Deanna L. Bohl, $365,000.

Hill Gail Dr., 3436-American International Relocation Solution to Edward R. and Belenda Reese, $495,000.

Stream Walk Way, 7975-Patrick and Mary Bahen to Robert N. and Taunia D. Leake, $439,900.

DUNKIRK AREA

Cavalier Dr., 12199-Josephine Marie Barthlow and Alfred Louis Engel to Karen Miller, $295,000.

Lancer Ct., 3375-Willmington Savings Trust Co. and City Bank to James Bennett, $425,250.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Carson Rd., 625-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Kristin M. and Michael T. Schuster, $300,000.

Pat Lane, 830-Wayne E. and Martha I. Kite to Troy L. and Crystal L. Oliver, $243,000.

LUSBY AREA

Catalina Dr., 12280-Jason Lee and Lora K. Norton to Kristen Noel Linderborn and Steven Michael Bledsoe, $220,000.

Golden West Way, 1026-Lois E. and Lucien Denis Thibault to Richard Ernest Kline, $135,000.

Laurel Dr., 507-Margaret Louise Baker and Everret P. Vann Jr. to Chester S. and Courtney Estelle Jaworski, $130,000.

Park Dr., 11029-William J. Wright and Mary Kim Sexton to Vince and Jacqueline Hamm, $649,900.

Redlands Rd., 11361-John DeLorenzo to Vivian Abalama, $240,900.

Saddle Lane, 12462-James L. and Melissa J. Floor to Vicki Susan Sussman, $289,000.

Saw Mill Rd., 7025-Robert Ian and Stephen Gibson to Thomas Ellis and Melanie Wigton, $319,000.

Stagecoach Cir., 1149-Jacob D. and Amber Waite to Michael Clare, $449,900.

White Sands Dr., 1110-John Henry and Linda Rae Etter to Michael J. Barrett, $314,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Sea Breeze Ct., 9416-Justin Anthony and Diana Leeman Dietrich to Jeffrey Michael and Samantha J. Burek, $224,000.

OWINGS AREA

Fawn Lane, 1129-Tommy Lee Johnson and Linda Ljoyce Owens to Anthony and Melissa Hill, $365,000.

Lower Marlboro Lane, 6525-Stephen C. and Deborah I. Sanfort to Joshua B. and Nicole E. McKenzie, $500,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Daylily Rd., 2041-Frederick W. Mower and Kimberly S. Arbuthnot to Daniel John McCarthy, Therese Louise Staudenmaier, Alastair Palmer and Amy Krulak, $600,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Dares Beach Rd., 3125-Joseph F. and Jennifer M. Ward to Sindey J. Luskey, $229,900.

Grays Rd., 1700-Debra K. Spatz and George Tkaczuk Jr. to David and Robin Vanfossen, $290,000.

Sequoia Way, 2682-U.S. Bank and Lehman XS Trust to Thomas and Aimee F. Merkle, $318,500.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Oyster Bay Pl., 821-James H. and Linda M. Hogue to Julie A. Aallinson, $420,000.

Charles County

BEL ALTON AREA

Dove Dr., 8915-James R. and Susan C. Fennell to James G. Clements, $460,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Woodville Rd., 15861-David W. and Jeana D. Watson to Kirk P. Helmick, $295,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Longbow Ct., 2601-Caryn A. Simmons to Valerie L. Whitehead, $185,000.

BRYANTOWN AREA

Bill Lyon Pl., 13605-Robert L. and Gerald K. Pilaud to Dwight W. Stephens, $599,880.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Olive Damsel Ct., 6945-Bobby L. Moore Jr. to Joyce L. Bland and Joseph R. Butler Sr., $457,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Mattawoman Ct., 14-Donald and Celina Mowrey to Linda Jackson, $165,000.

Stepneys Pl., 4075-Senovia R. Gutierrez to Vaughn Jordon, $190,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Amber Farm Pl., 7900-Mary E. Adams and Joseph John Garrity to John F. Garrity, Karen Maria Garrity, Karen Marie Garrity and Karen Marie Jenkins, $106,500.

Dobbins Lane, 11370-David and Patricia Gado to Scott A. Kirkwoo, $367,450.

Hidden Valley Dr., 6355-Barbara Jean and Earl P. Foote to Maureen Murphy and Joseph J. McArdle, $369,900.

Linden Lane, 503-Tiffany Tayman to Mitchell Lane Vara, $280,000.

Teal Ct., 29-Zara P. Nunziata and Adam Nave to Rachel J. Solomon, $215,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Debra Dr., 1606-Carrie Anne Levenhagen to Davidsalomon J. and Maria E. Rodriguez, $293,000.

Kilt Pl., 9787-Mi Homes of DC Corp. to Sonja R. Cadiz, $331,674.

Meadowsweet Dr., 2630-Steven R. and Ryan Christopher Kirland to James Dawson, $360,000.

Oak Manor Dr., 11788-Desiree Collins to Kianna Blakeney, $125,000.

Poplar Hill Rd., 14411-Ida Mary Finch to Gerradi C. Henderson and Sheree E. Horne, $366,000.

Stately Oak Ct., 10804-Donnie C. and Summer A. Evans to Madeline T. Jones, $245,000.

Troy Ct., 11710-James R. Kilby to Lacey Shea Hendrix and Tyler Robert Douglas Hendrix, $309,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Ryceville Rd., 13901-Chinquapin Holdings Corp. to Jason P. Brown and Kaitlin B. Beck, $304,500.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Harwood Lane, 7905-JLT Homebuyers Corp. to Aimee K. Branson, $325,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Dartmouth Rd., 1022-Joe A. Price to Jean Cleopatrick and George Junior Jennette, $320,000.

Kings Wharf Pl., 17-Forde King to Promise Maswangangye, $197,000.

Red Lion Pl., 2749-Federal National Mortgage Association to Severine and Christophe Lupi, $144,900.

Scottsdale Pl., 4657-Department of Veterans Affiars to Asif Ali, $269,900.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Berry Thicket Ct., 2406-Kris and Laurie Rogers to Markesha and Antonio Malone, $389,999.

Bluebird Dr., 4161-Wells Fargo Bank and Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust to Ronald Hoffman, $125,600.

Cony Ct., 6945-Traci N. Lewis and Traci N. Green to Linda Floyd McCorkle, $235,000.

Filberts Ct., 11112-Robert A. Hergenrader to Alicia L. Melton, $349,900.

Gossett Ct., 3251-Scott and Lynette Thomas to Kellen Michael Alexander and Lesley R. Fondren, $404,500.

Snow Owl Pl., 11320-Frances B. Sterling to Denny W. Clayton, Sherre Senn Clayton and Cellie A. Senn, $254,900.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Curtin Dr., 3648-Tymeshia R. and Robert Sayles to Paula and Robert Baptiste, $432,000.

Housely Pl., 10254-Marsha Ann Johnson to Brandon Edwards, $265,000.

Ravine Dr., 3970-3970 Ravine Drive Corp. to Brittany Nicole Good, $399,500.

Stewards Chance Lane, 10355-Fern C. Johnson to Vincent A. Weir and Susaye Briana Smith Weir, $312,000.

Viceroy Ct., 8933-Ayse Uslu to Roberto L. and Angiela R. Pulos, $375,000.

St. Mary's County

ABELL AREA

Abell Rd., 20915-Ernest S. and Martha J. Carter to Jeremoah Edwarfd and Leah Christine Bowling, $230,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Catalina Lane, 45617-Kevin S. Nimmerrichter to Chelsea Mattingly, $218,900.

Lakeview Dr., 23302-Stephen C. Spalding to Nilgun Seval Laux and Richard Dale Steiber Jr., $259,900.

Primrose Way, 23131-Ranford C. Demontegnac to Peter Kimani Muriithi, $247,000.

White Elm Ct., 23279-Timothy S. Meyer to Christopher Earl Hodsen Jr., $265,000.

Willow Oak Ct., 44660-Jonathan D. Sides and Sarah E. Wingo to Jaqualine D. Newberry, $212,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Walter Ct., 38250-Nicholas J. and Betty S. Finamore to Joshua and Sandra Mueller, $337,000.

DRAYDEN AREA

Pristine Way, 19484-Thomas P. and Christine K. Garrison to Christopher S. and Thirza H. Morgan, $1.03 million.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Deerpath Ct., 22397-James O. and Linda M. Olson to Jospeh P. and Karen L. Roberts, $320,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Brixton Ct., 23020-Krista M. Shriver to Michael J. and Aimee B. Dixon, $475,000.

Millstone Lane, 45085-Patricia K. Cage to Kenneth M. Smythers, $460,000.

Sheperdson Lane, 23924-Pablo Gonzalez to Christopher J. and Ashley Miller, $390,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Dorsey St., 22790-Maison Renouvele Investment Corp. to Gail Ann Wilcox, $199,900.

Orchard Ct., 22272-Ronald H. and Sandra J. Bowen to Melissa Lynn and Melissa Lynn Poole, $437,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Alydar Dr., 22405-Justin C. and Carmen L. Fortune to Sean P. and Connie Murphy, $289,000.

Esperanza Dr., 22995-John W. and Stephanie L. Mackowski to Jeremy P. and Shannon Dorschner, $320,000.

Hillary Ct., 21493-Robbi L. Muller to Bethany N. Anderson, $260,000.

Mary Margaret Ct., 21491-Michael Schilling to Edilberto Rivera Verzo Jr., $239,900.

Piney Orchard St., 47888-Michael Cohn to Mitchell W. Lord, $215,000.

Westbury Blvd. W., 46068-Malika D. Harris to Brittany N. Lambeck and Rodney O. Neal Runnels, $192,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Newlands St., 37161-Kimberly L. and Kevin T. Kelley to Gerald L. and Katherine M. Whipple, $394,900.

Point Lookout Rd., 29956-Karen M. Bond and Ann B. Combs to Christen Carron Ries and Andrew Lincoln Dwyer, $605,000.

Summitt Hill Dr., 39335-Branch Banking and Trust Co. to Misty J. O’Neil, $231,000.

Woody Ct., 26050-Bonnie L. David to Justin Matthews, $298,900.

ST. INIGOES AREA

R.L. Owens Lane, 48792-Katherine V. Phillips to Donald A. Gillespie, $239,000.