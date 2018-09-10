Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Eagle View Ct., 2201-Colette R. Heiston to Francis C. and Genevieve G. Minni, $375,000.

I St., 7528-Robert Noel and Lauren Solkowski to Max Ladon Buff III and Kelly Hess, $325,000.

Windward Key Dr., 8068-Jennifer Herrmann to Robert Noel and Lauren Solkowsi, $435,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Country Way, 2729-Kenneth Michael Baldwin to John F. and Karen L. Hoffman, $369,900.

Whitetail Dr., 307-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Jermy Feldman, $524,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Devin Ct., 3730-U.S. Bank to Eric D. Glaser and Krista A. Francis, $520,000.

LUSBY AREA

Big Rd., 815-Kelly Vanden Bossche and Kelly R. Johnson to Mary L. Colaianni and David L. Brady, $570,000.

Leisure Lane, 11109-Richard E. and Dorothy A. Hoffman to Matthew Carter, $259,000.

Park Chesapeake Dr., 2380-Phillip W. and Merrily F. Poth to Chad R. and Elizabeth C. Griffith, $325,000.

Schooner Dr., 7850-Steven and Meghan Schuster to Timothy William and Shannon Renee Burdeaux, $310,000.

The Bitter End, 305-Robert B. Hordan and Diana T. Hordan to Jussandra D. Drake, $479,900.

Willow Rd., 730-Xu Huii Liu to Andrew Zeger, $199,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Sea Gull Ct., 9548-Scott Matthew Luketich to Katherine A. Fitzpatrick, $217,500.

Eighth St., 4012-TNM Development Corp. to Brandon A. and Maxine Roth, $225,000.

OWINGS AREA

Good Shepherd Way, 705-David L. Stander to Ryan and Christy Bredahl, $790,000.

Ontario Ct., 1149-Robert Bowling to Edward W. and Charlita R. Fickus, $479,900.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Pine Tree Rd., 3525-Rachael A. Link and Rachael A. Altimus to Richard C. Murphy III, $335,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Burr Oak Ct., 628-Christopher D. and Chelsa McClellan to Kelly L. Jerald Hall, $310,000.

Double Oak Rd. N., 140-Jarod P. Harris to Allison Catherine Seigle Walton and Christopher David Walton, $309,900.

Homeland Ct., 7050-Eric Vincent and Michelle Lincoln Nyman to Gerald Robert and Joanne Margaet Clark, $469,900.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Brandywine St., 5007-David C. and Melba J. Thomas to Thomas G. Dorazio, $315,000.

Oakcrest Cir., 1377-Stewart L. and Emma Butler to Cecilia Mixon, $215,000.

Charles County

BEL ALTON AREA

Oriole Lane, 9621-Eugene J. and Melvin S. Bridgett to George Habicht III, $190,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Chippewa St., 2852-Patricia A. Hicks to Barbara L. Jones, $254,000.

Marshall Hall Rd., 1450-Dawn Marie Cowger and Doye R. Cowger to Hollis M. Allen, $190,000.

BRYANTOWN AREA

East Cir., 13140-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust to Kyle and Rebecca A. Krupa, $325,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Atkinson Rd., 16866-Louis E. Mandley to Stacy Summerlin, $235,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Deer Point Ct., 5065-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Shannon Ashley Barr, $344,900.

Susan Dr., 214-Fourth Dimension Properties Inc. to Dena Yansaneh, $165,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Horseshoe Dr., 6650-Dwight Windell Stephens to John A. and Donna W. Bowling, $295,000.

Quailwood Pkwy., 23-Kim S. Roof and Kim S. Taylor to Adam Nave and Zara Nunziata, $370,000.

Tip Hill Dr., 6625-Mark E. and Marilynn Jones to Wade J. Bell Jr., $334,900.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Cedarwood Dr., 10702-Britney Roy to Teresa A. Clark, $147,000.

Greengate Ct., 1311-Silas and Fleicia Knight to Reynaldo A. Martinez Contreras and Stephanie Natalie Martinez, $338,000.

Kipling Dr., 11657-Elien Jean Bradley to Rosemarie F. Schuster, $250,000.

Michael Rd., 1900-Krystle Lewis to Derrick E. Aughtry, $265,000.

Ryon Ct., 3283-Rakeda L. Thompson to Luis C. Zurita and Deissy N. Parra, $205,000.

Timberbrook Dr., 11509-Eric L. Dinnell and John Burson to Timothy J., Shelley A. and Andrew R. Herr, $190,000.

Truman Manor Pl., 5935-Edward L. and Susie T. Smith to Brian E. and Melissa J. Erslev, $329,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

American Beauty Pl., 2940-Brooke Investment Properties and Rentals to Joseph C. Hill Jr., $234,900.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Waycross Pl., 13400-Benjmaine Blane Bailey and Roger Lee Bailey to Wayne and Samantha Atchison, $194,600.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barksdale Ave., 221-Mark S. and Kelley A. Rollins to Juan Rico Dukes, $267,800.

Davis Ct., 2050-Jose O. Aguilar to Imanuel V. Young, $245,900.

Fountainhead Ct., 11679-Deutsch Bank to Shannon and Tyrone Johnson, $305,000.

Snowbell Ct., 3551-Ladora Armbrister to Azell and Denise Silver, $271,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bismark St., 2754-Evangelina Hall to Vashon and Vashon Simpson, $324,900.

Flagfish Ct., 5312-U.S. Bank and Sasco Mortgage Loan Trust to Dominique N. Smtih, $265,000.

Hunt Ct., 2924-Alma Denton Corp. to Jonathan C. Bennett, $318,330.

Rock Beauty Ct., 5116-Jonathan S. and Marian K. Gray to Christine L. Young, Jose S. Licera Jr. and Emma L. Sanchez, $275,000.

Sourwood Ave., 10634-Nathaniel and Diane Waugh to Christopher and Hawa Massaquoi Osime, $470,000.

Witten Ct., 2102-William M. and Guzide K. Mace to Derrin Jefferson, $420,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Duley Dr., 4632-David L. Howard Jr. to Phillip Digeno, $355,000.

Lupton Ct., 3581-NVR Inc. to Norvel K. and Travina S. Jones, $379,025.

Rich Springs Ct., 4892-Kathleen Lynn Noel to Emma Miller, $329,900.

Sudbury Pl., 8617-Valerie Boistick and Annettte Scott to Keith Jackson and Malisa D. Morant Jackson, $350,000.

St. Mary's County

ABELL AREA

Collinwood Dr., 38859-Michael J. and Rosemary McCarthy to Stephen D. and Shirley A. Mattingly, $499,990.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Aster Way, 23442-Jason L. Mikwsell to Carl Robert Gass, $279,900.

Coralberry Way, 23101-Joseph and Allison K. Krowitz to Alex and Amy Ramthun, $389,900.

Springsteen Ct. S., 45886-Ronald Cooper Jr. to Ruth F. Hall, $140,000.

White Pine Ct., 44517-Lanny D. and Paul W. Clark to Teri L. Simpson, $217,500.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Goldenrod Dr., 22150-Lucas Cyrus and Alexandra Watson to Michael A. Jaffee, $264,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Clarkes Landing Rd., 44774-Kim O. Collier and Elaine Ormond to Walter K. Neese and Christopher O. Mitchell Trust, $130,000.

Peninsular Dr., 26426-Richard N. and Ashley L. Sellner to Melissa Ann Russell, $182,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Avenmar Dr., 22671-Paul and Kathleen Crain to Thomas P. and Cristine K. Garrison, $519,000.

Osprey Pl., 39624-Alfred Jerome and Ashley Lynn Antonelli to William J. Padgett and Nicole L. Hoffman, $222,200.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Branchwood Ct., 20948-James A. Montano to Brittany D. Mosley, $313,000.

Holly Rd., 45486-Jodi M. Edwards to Travis Lowe and Amanda Beehler, $195,000.

Mayflower Dr., 47966-Margarita T. Trujillo to Florence V. Cline, $237,000.

Point Lookout Rd., 18907-Deapexx Corp. to William F. and Becky L. Tanner, $189,000.

Sorrel Dr., 47120-Ryan Vanderwest to Arturo Ortiz, $281,000.

Westbury Blvd. W., 46121-Deutsche Bank to Ashley Raley and Patrick Dyson, $283,500.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Golf Course Dr., 35587-James R. and Christen J. Ganley to Robert Earl and Michelle Anne Develbis, $315,000.

Oak Rd., 29864-Edward O. and Thelma L. Gates to Wyatt S. Hanson, $213,000.

Roland Way, 29912-Wells Fargo Bank to Samuel D. Wolfe and Sydney M. Massey, $229,900.

T Wood Dr., 26160-John Erskine Inc. to Amanda L. Willis, Daniel L. Willis and Catherine Pendleton, $435,000.