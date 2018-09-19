Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

14th St., 4009-WFC Flagship Corp. to Aaron D. and Lacy M. Reynolds, $380,000.

Bayside Rd., 8501-Nina Masonson and estate of Jackie Von Schlegel to John D. and Laura J. Kramer, $417,500.

G St., 7340-Alan Kozlowski to Antoni Kozlowski, $336,000.

Meridian Ct., 6835-Joseph E. Burnett to James Daron, $485,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Jonathan Dr., 9915-Charles V. and Kim G. Whittington to John Cosmello, $380,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Leka Dr., 2900-Deutsche Bank to Nas and Patience Iwuede, $462,000.

Ponds Wood Rd., 675-Dorothy Gardner Hodge and estate of Louise C. Moore to Andrew Jelonek and Daniel Sanders, $130,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bootstrap Ct., 11564-Richard Hipkins to Tyonte Ajee Raymond Thomas, $190,000.

Coster Rd., 1260-Randall S. Utz and Sarah N. Peck to Zachary H. Rowe and Jillian G. Cardarelli, $229,900.

Lake Dr., 444-Marla Vail to Nita J. Poremski, $259,850.

Power Dr., 8266-Dominion Financial Services Corp. to Xiu Hui Liu, $103,000.

Sitting Bull Trail, 11262-Kenneth J. Chermansky to Kelli L. Bellemore, $229,000.

Walsh Lane, 12948-Watchhouse Properties Corp. to Matthew and Krysta Ireland, $203,000.

OWINGS AREA

Coventry Ct., 165-Kevin G. and Michelle Boss to Christine and Ryan Sanders, $510,000.

Horace Ward Rd., 2050-Joel A. Moore and Marisa Del Cid Moore to John D. O’Connor, $390,000.

Saint Johns Chapel Rd., 5995-Robert and Mary K. Catterton to Charlotte Rose Richardson, $360,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Central Dr., 98-Arundel Robinson to Andrea Dawn Grucela, $269,000.

German Chapel Rd., 310-Ravi Pillalamarri to Donald M. Inscoe, $210,500.

Salisbury Pl., 526-Hempraksh T. Reddy to Daniel A. and Sarah Najam Khan, $230,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Shipwrights Cir., 13317-Michael and Rebbecca King to Timothy O. Schul, $224,900.

Charles County

BENEDICT AREA

Mill Rd., 7568-David E. and Kimberly A. Hutchins to Paul Brown, $192,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Basingstoke Lane, 2640-Ella A. Shivers to Sean F. McEwan, $400,000.

Thomas Rd., 2971-Infinity Capital Group Corp. to Gary William Lopater and Ayisha Samyrah Berry, $235,500.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Kent Dr., 7670-Melton E. and Susan R. Donaldson to Barry J. Henderson, $280,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Cameron Ridge Rd., 7510-William F. and Caroline N. Pikulski to Matthew J. and Brianna E. Beinhauer, $430,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Arthur Ross Pl., 4125-John E. and Theresa H. Mead to Ralph and Vera Bates, $220,000.

ISSUE AREA

Ingels Ct., 11265-Buffie M. and Robert C. Klotz to Harriet Beck, $440,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Clarks Run Rd., 535-Peter J. and Hiroko M. Piazza to Christopher A. and Alyssa N. Cary, $295,000.

Hawthorne Dr. W., 106-Kyle and Rebecca A. Krupa to Derek Richards, $232,000.

Jennie Run Dr., 308-Terell A. Jones to April and Pepito Bigtas, $165,000.

Savanna Dr., 1024-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Lloyd C. Grant II and Erica T. Waxman, $433,000.

Williamsburg Cir., 239-Nancy A. and Joan E. Loehle to Edward A. and Linda M. Apodaca, $255,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Council Oak Dr., 12608-Federal National Mortgage Association to Michele P. Deadwyler, $245,000.

Hawks Landing Ct., 2307-Edna T. Davis to Alton D. Williams III, $319,900.

Mount Pleasant Rd., 3792-Christopher A. and Alyssa N. Cary to Aaron Michael Brewer, $225,000.

Pinewood Dr., 2787-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Alonna D. Gillespie, $275,000.

Wildmeadows St., 11435-Cristy D. Jeffries to Kimberly Kelly and Jasmine Drain, $353,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Chapel Point Rd., 8290-Bradford D. and Gregory F. Smith to Gary T. and Sharon J. Vaughan, $715,000.

Simms Landing Rd., 7640-HSBC Bank to Charles and Linda Dunagan, $315,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Boswell Ct., 1407-Douglas E. and Virginia L. Bywater to La Wanda Reddick, $260,000.

Eagle Trace Ct., 4306-Patrick Michael and Lisa O’Hara to David A. and Ashley Trochez, $339,000.

McIntosh Ct., 11008-U.S. Home Corp. to Jay, Jo Ann and Stephanie Bynum Norris, $540,154.

Palmetto Ct., 3590-Mia I. Allen Ayanian to Meagan Gregory Peters, $287,500.

Robinson Pl., 2559-Joy Jones to Erick Santiago Miranda, $150,000.

Turtle Dove Pl., 12401-Michelle D. Scordos to William E. Marshall, $245,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Alava Ct., 2324-Mark A. and Tanya J. Latson to John Henry and Tanja Katharina Mitchell, $370,000.

Dorchester Cir., 5053-William J. and Wanda D. Casey to Herbert Christian, $265,000.

Fordington Pl., 3394-Janeil P. Washington to Avie A. Jefferson, $250,999.

Halbert Ct., 10564-Donald James Darcy to Earl B. and Marvella Webster, $340,000.

Manatee Ct., 6711-David H. Chapman and estate of Carol G. Gentry to Jonathan and Megan Hogg, $250,000.

Ocelot St., 6447-K. Hovnanian Homes to Jerrod M. and Ebauni Burnett, $451,727.

Saltbush Ct., 10309-Jay L. and Joann Norris to Rodney Lee and Destiny Wiggins Phillip, $375,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Angela Dr., 9825-Teresa L. and Steven Wayne Wright to Howard S. and Renee Smith, $354,000.

Friars Lane, 5481-Lennar Corp. to Lola M. Shannon and Alvin D. Abernathy, $449,990.

Oak St., 4680-Patricia T. Hedrick and estate of Ocie Imogene Turner Living to Leif Erik Powell, $250,000.

Southport Pl., 11139-Lennar Corp. to Lakisha Cheron Bratcher, $350,405.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bethmill Way, 21324-Kelly Kiang to Nicholas M. Monastiero, $284,900.

Foxglove Way, 23117-Phillip R. and Ashley L. Moore to Rebecca M. Jenkins, $210,000.

Patuxent Beach Rd. N., 23760-Wells Fargo Bank to David W. Smith, $237,200.

Sugar Maple Ct., 23309, No. 2A-Melanie S. Denton to Gabriel M. Morales Ruiz, $133,000.

Wild Iris St., 43564-Jared P. and Sarah E. Novick to Ross P. Ogilvie, $256,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Golden Eye Ct., 44911-Jonathan James and Angel Renee Slager to Edward John Spirko and Dusana Stasova, $375,000.

DAMERON AREA

Bay Creek Lane, 16860-Gregory P. and Ellen Havens to Stephen Michael Kamakaris and Larissa Solway, $277,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Barkentine Ct., 21984-Jonathan and Ashley Delair to Jacob D. and Michael F. Sandlin, $257,500.

Taras Ct., 45615-Christopher S. Suttles to Matthew R. Morgan, $299,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Johnson Rd., 43335-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Mark B. and Alice M. Horton, $299,900.

Ricky Dr., 25655-Elizabeth and Jerry Stephens to Jason S. and Kelly J. Bennett, $213,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Budds Creek Rd., 21955-Joseph F. and Anna J. Bussler to Charles G. Robinson, $245,000.

Jm Gough Ct., 23689-Gregory H. and Maryanne Crewse to Timothy Gene and Brooke Sturt Stickel, $408,600.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Cameron Ct., 21455-Wells Fargo Bank to John A. Simone, $168,000.

Lookout Dr., 21380-Briain D. Roach to Shawn M. Beall, $195,000.

Saratoga Dr., 21693-Darwin Lee and Diana L. Klassy to Cynthia E. Crane, $105,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Cooney Neck Rd., 39052-Francis M. and Karolyn Clarke to Kevin T. and Kimberly L. Kelley, $359,999.

Pastor Ct., 28056-William Olmutz Lock to Stephen Peter Sorrels, $330,000.

Shenandoah Dr., 26015-Timothy Farrell to Brittany L. and Joseph B. Coleman, $225,000.

Valley Cir., 26827-James and Julianna Hudson to Raymond Aaron Glen Hall and Stefanie J. Hall, $216,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA

George Bonds Lane, 48878-Daniel K. and Carol M. Nahoolewa to Michael John and Lynn A. Fortin, $340,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA

Nelson Ct., 19212-Martin L. and Linda K. Gary to Robert Allen and Bethany Anne Berg, $393,000.