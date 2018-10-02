Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Cannoncade Ct., 3232-Patrick and Amy Ludlow Burns to Paul and Ashley Olexa, $445,000.

15th St., 6315-Judy L. Allison to Bradley and Stephanie Warren, $287,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Jones Rd., 3335-William and Carol A. Hamilton to Eric V. and Michelle L. Nyman, $549,900.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Bell Haven Way, 3420-Leland E. and Carol L. Shoemaker to Thomas Powers and Margaret Hight, $485,000.

Loring Dr., 3115-Thomas Lee and Louella Mildred Smith to Andrew Michael and Heather Catherine Beckett, $465,000.

Warren Dr., 5711-Christopher S. and Thirza H. Morgan to Danny S. and Julia B. Echard, $542,000.

LUSBY AREA

Cove Lake Rd., 11145-Solange C. Stamp to Kyle David and Racie Nakita Bishop, $300,000.

Preston Dr., 12135-Donald S. and Ann M. Bradley to Joseph A. and Jean Moore, $540,000.

Rousby Hall Rd., 12045-Tehmul R. and Dilmecher Mistry to Rachel Lynn Feldmeier, $180,000.

Sollers Wharf Rd., 1790-James Pixton Jr. and Michael Gebicke to Robert F. Zurl II, $419,250.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Buckingham Ct., 8812-David K. Lavoie Jr. to Jose Luis Lavoie, $350,000.

OWINGS AREA

Lake Shore Dr., 7624-Steven F. and Jeanne E. Green to Jairo I. Torres Manrique and Sara E. Torres, $495,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Cherry Rd., 2090-Lynn T. Redmon to Anthony Fazio, $395,000.

Winding Oak Way, 3720-Bruce E. and April L. Lyons to Bryan M. and Myisha Golway, $447,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Sandy Point Rd., 4985-Vest Group Corp. to John Richard and Denise Fishel, $335,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Oyster Bay Pl., 324-Dowell Condo Rentals Corp. to Barbara J. Bates, $250,000.

Charles County

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Evening Star Ct., 14665-Steven D. and Brenda D. Lowe to Walter Lawrence and Courtney Foster, $725,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Jenkins Lane, 3194-Yong Yi to Jithu Johny Ranjikkaran, $265,000.

Port Tobacco Rd., 6020-James T. and Tiffanie M. Plunkett to David Harold and Anna Maria Cornell, $320,000.

ISSUE AREA

Lord Baltimore Dr., 11205-Harriet H. Beck to William J. and Alicia D. Welch, $260,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Kerrick Dr., 6145-Bruce B. Bevard to John L. Pitts Jr., $500,000.

Winners Cir., 78-Steeplechase Development Corp. to Lawrence and Coleman James, $364,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Broadstone Pl., 12303-Racquel M. Boone to Cassandra Moore, $320,000.

Sandalwood Dr., 2221-Harry M. Worth II to Carolyn Z. Allen and Marlaino A. Lee, $280,000.

Trefoil Pl., 398-Michelle R. Fortener to Rico D. Jones, $180,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Fabian Pl., 7355-Inez G.K. Butler to Moriah Rochlinski and Jesse R. Evans, $157,500.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Adams Ct., 1203-Stephen A. Balenger to Misael Antonio Chavez, $230,000.

Charleton Ct., 3014-Charles Robert and Susan Lee Aughinbaugh to Marvin O. Amaya, $188,000.

Irish Peach Ct., 4495-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar to Christine D. and Darryl Anderson, $445,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Cluster Pine Ct., 6550-Elbert and Emma Lue Hicks to James and Dedgro Moore Dunn, $394,900.

Eagle Ct., 4418-Christine Levine to David M. Englander and Ann E. Bailey, $180,000.

Marlin Ct., 5107-Sonya Fitch to Kristin Rae Decurtis, $283,000.

Shooting Star Lane, 10609-Richard J. and Carletta C. Goldring to Delores S. Fuller, $365,900.

Sun Valley Dr., 2710-Patricia A. and Dennis R. Darlak to Juliet Richard, $295,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Cheswolde Ct., 8264-Lamerial G. Daniels to Norman Raymond and Rakeda Owens, $354,900.

Hastings Ct., 3701-Marc and Norma McDowell to Rickie and Kiana Mack, $345,000.

Penzance Lane, 11287-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Jarrod Robert Smith and Mary Dean Kirby Smith, $484,000.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Holly Hill Lane, 23330-Elizabeth Drake Boardam to Chad Allan and Audra Mignon Deitz, $283,000.

Potter Dr., 23201-James W. and Margaret Caroline Harrison to Benjamin J. Hill and Morgan P. McKay, $320,000.

Susie Ct., 45257-Ashton Road Investors Corp. to James Vincent and Karen Marie Cozzens, $257,900.

Wild Iris St., 43669-Mary L. Comerford and Michael Jostes to Timothy Wiesemann, $380,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

McIntosh Rd., 24495-Nicholas Alan Vlahos and Paula Marie Cooper to Jeffrey A. and Jennifer P. Wilson, $315,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Carly Elizabeth Lane, 41824-Bennett Homes Corp. to Jordan and Rebecca Lynn Thomas, $325,000.

Magee Dr., 40769-Timothy A. and Tracie L. Wiesemann to Deborah Laws and Kalynn Renee Serman, $274,900.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Dayflower Pl., 21384-Emmunel Sowu to Susan and John Stacey, $299,500.

Gooseneck Dr., 46132-Tamika S. and Jeffrey L. Maddox to Maria Fields, $365,000.

Pilgrim Lane, 19167-Pavlo and Lyudmyla Molchanov to Jason L. and Jenna R. Mead, $540,000.

Schwartzkopf Dr., 47133-Joshua D. and Adrianne T. Cooper to Donna M. Brown, $285,000.

Three Notch Rd., 19593-Cathy M. and Frederick A. Moritz to Eric C. Pulliam, $200,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Cross Woods Dr., 30045-Clinton Parker to Kaitlin A. Gardiner, $234,000.

Laurel Grove Rd., 27017-Atlantic Loan Co. Inc. to Miranda D. Williams, $119,990.

Pine Ct., 35340-Jeremiah E. and Leah C. Bowling to Glen Thomas Brown III, $270,000.

Spicer Dr. E., 37352-John G. Fitzgerald II to Devin Stockman, $249,900.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Point Lookout Rd., 15830-Jeffrey L. and Matrona L. Snowden to Brandon Collins, $222,000.