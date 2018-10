Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Breezy Point Rd., 5051-Stephen and Jung J. Kim to Diane M. Bachek, $246,000.

LUSBY AREA

Calvert Dr., 178-William H. and Tammy B. Richardson to David A. Meechan, $350,000.

Forest Glen Rd., 875-Brian S. and William David Huntt to Daniel and Karla Thompson, $215,000.

Saint Johns Dr., 13145-Howlin Realty Mangement Inc. to Julia M. Antonioli and Steven M. Messink, $229,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bedford Dr., 3644-Kenneth David and Heather Elizabeth Fox to Brunilda Sanchez, $299,900.

OWINGS AREA

Megatha Lane, 9340-Laura L. James Schender to Brian M. and Kellie A. Bryant, $534,900.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Weaver Ct., 5940-Christine N. Roberts and estate of Albert Richard Gulizia to Dantuna A. Pernell, $355,000.

Charles County

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Sedgemore Pl., 2897-Fatina Abdeen to Sharon Miller, $308,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Trinity Church Rd., 10807-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Courtnie Stone, $255,170.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Colonial Lane, 7045-Allen E. and Tonya Bizzell to Jennifer N. Reed Largen and Jeremy L. Largen Sr., $360,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Cemetery Rd., 3425-Madeline Cobey and Gilbert Hart Jr. to James Leapley, $140,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Canterbury Lane, 1024-Paul Joseph Heffernan to Rebecca Martinez and Hubert Coleman, $427,000.

Hemlock Ct., 625-Brian Johnson to Michelle Highdon, $199,900.

Wood Duck Cir., 117-Edward Anthony Smith and estate of Kathleen M. Smith to Carmen J. and Kim J. Sbordone, $209,900.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Cotoneaster Ct., 2682-Robert George Metcalfe Jr. to Larry W. and Natalie E. Thomas, $325,000.

High Seas Ct., 2804-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Association to Natasha L. Harden, $345,000.

Oak Manor Dr., 11782, No. 82-Jacklin T. Barnes Riley to Maria Elena and Veronica Magana, $105,000.

Shawnee Lane, 2460-Katrina Anderson Smallwood to Arnika L. Downey, $275,000.

Westdale Ct., 3308-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Shanta Suggs, $200,000.

Woodside Pl., 315-Lincoln M. and Tina Y. Stevens to Carl Copeland, $199,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Smith Point Rd., 2535-Raymond M. Bast to Brittany Livers and Justin Edwards, $289,950.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Meadowview Dr., 9831-AMR Real Estate Corp. to Steven Tyler Crowl, $212,500.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Blackpool Cir., 4-Paul E. and Farina E. Gallardo to Marvin E. Dessaure Sr. and Melissa Dawson, $290,000.

Cooper Ct., 1798-Humthigol Corp. to Mauro and Jessica R. Pina, $264,900.

Duckwalk Ct., 2164-Christopher H. Hill to Gloria J. Covington, $240,000.

Hamlin Rd., 1142-William Grady Baker to Janet Elizabeth Custis, $160,000.

Huntington Cir., 3290-Delores and Kristal Scott to Gerad M. Ismail, $235,000.

Old Washington Rd., 3790-Larry D. Edwards to Jose G. Perez Vasquez, $200,000.

Ottawa Park Pl., 5089-Reuben Lee Brauer to Marlon A. and Cierra C. Harris, $280,000.

Red Rome Ct., 4460-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Adrian and Raelynn White, $480,000.

Temple Ct., 4668-Margaret M. Carpenter to Robert P. and Wanda P. Mahoney, $260,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Ashford Lane, 2342-Alma Richardson Scott and Charlotte M. Richardson to Katrice Lashonne Turner and Lawrence Bradley Johnson, $345,000.

Catawba Ct., 3063-Rodney E. and Vickie C. Gray to Carlos Arnoldo Yanes, German A. Baca and Gloria Elizabeth Ortiz, $389,000.

Drake Ct., 4282-Federal National Mortgage Association to Kizzy Cribbs, $203,000.

Lexington Pl., 9613-Seth and Shelby R. Clark to Sonia Blue Jones, $280,000.

Mockingbird Cir., 4223-Scott G. Walters to Gerri R. Foster, $235,000.

Rugby Pl., -NVR Inc. to Jeffrey Gibson, $318,625.

Sirenia Pl., 6055-Linda L. Hirshman to Kanika Bolton, $214,900.

Tilapia Ct., 5410-Department of Veterans Affairs to Muhammad Rashid, $212,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Stewards Chance Lane, 10276-Sergio and Reina Gutierrez to Paschal Ike, $364,900.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Marguerite Way, 43561-Karen J. Porter to Trung T. and Shayla Tran Vo, $255,000.

COLTONS POINT AREA

Palmer Rd., 38303-Suntrust Bank to John C. Parris, $510,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Silver Slate Dr., 47275-Laced Properties Corp. to Devin H. and Megan K. Schaefer, $281,900.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Cheryl Ct., 29794-Norman L. Mobley to Mary S. and Bret W. Bucci, $540,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Second St., 17877-Pamela A. Hammett to James C. and Shelley M. Mascia, $230,900.