Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Eagle View Dr., 7887-Donald V. and Mary K. Peake to Kelly L. and Christopher M. Blankenship, $430,000.

LUSBY AREA

Clubhouse Dr., 324-Wells Fargo Bank to Clayton Woodward and Savannah Hill, $115,000.

Tahoda Trail, 981-Ryan Vertucci to Nathan E. Keye, $199,999.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Quaking Dr., 7370-Thomas H. and Elizabeth J. Rozenbroek to Danielle and Michael Dowling, $450,000.

Charles County

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Arbor Lane, 6870-Antonio and Kisha Green to Vidal V. Fuentes, $141,000.

Sedgemore Pl., 2941-Arthur Thomas to Crystal C. Drakeford, $300,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Audrey Rd., 17467-Citi Bank to William Haupt, $162,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Sandra Ct., 12-HMLS Properties Corp. to Raven L. Cromer, $149,900.

LA PLATA AREA

Highland Farm Ct., 11569-Wanda J. Walker and Melvin W. Bolden Jr. to Joseph Reginald Rivers and Tamra Genai Jenkins Rivers, $495,000.

Suffolk Dr., 1029-William V. and Michelle L. Goodwin to John L. and Susan M. Winborne, $365,000.

MARBURY AREA

Fuchs Circle Pl., 5620-Goldsmith Investments Inc. to Travis A. Marshall, $226,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Briarwood Pl., 10210-Ann C. Brien to Steven Marshall, $310,000.

Evergreen Dr., 7036-Miyako Y. Tanabe to Allen M. and Tammy Watts, $257,500.

Kipling Dr., 11610-Mark Jamison and Ashley Stahl to Christine Low, $200,000.

Westdale Ct., 3324-Department of Veterans Affairs to Nicole A. and Derik Robinson, $158,900.

Woodside Pl., 328-Timothy A. and Christine D. Cross to Lyuboslav Karamanov, $121,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Channelview Dr., 12426-Tiffany Owens to Kelly Michele Manning, $205,000.

Oakridge Ct., 9505-Michael Labanowski Jr. to Tomeka Wade, $155,000.

POMFRET AREA

Warren Dr., 8430-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Norma S. Monroy, $107,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Cornell Ct., 1104-Marty L. and Paula J. Riesberg to Cheryl P., Dante L. and Dominic D. Frye, $240,000.

Elgin Ct., 2204-Kimberly Mae Bigelow to James E. and Debra A. Beecham, $255,000.

Imperial Ct., 2300-Jermel D. Escalera and Tamu L. Reid to Thomas Tyler Tomasky, $155,000.

Light Arms Pl., 3807-Prcap SFR II Corp. to Briana T. Scipio, $194,900.

Olympia Pl., 4823-Miesha T. Watson to Angela C. Smith, $269,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bass Ct., 5036-Ngoc Dung T. Nguyen to Heather J. Reed, $284,000.

Filberts Ct., 11101-Lee Homes Corp. to Rodney and Rudine McGruder, $439,820.

Grassland Ct., 8714-Quang H. Khong to Moniguane Dallh, $379,999.

Log Teal Dr., 4180-Kevin A. Misner to Sharifa P. Devonish, $185,000.

Peccary St., 6033-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Darnell Copeland, $244,000.

Saint Patricks Park Aly., 10961-NVR Inc. to Breana Sewell and Kendall Gibson, $354,680.

Sirenia Pl., 6065-Ronald Schmidt and Lisa Ferguson to Cora Johnson, $235,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Baron St., 4029-Turula Harvey Miller to Sameisha W. Dozier, $350,000.

Keswick Ct., 4921-Janice L. and Paul M. Miller to Ralph P. and Darryl Y. Tims, $340,000.

Tucker Lane, 10151-Alison Heurich to Julie Ann Pessagno, $295,000.

St. Mary's County

BUSHWOOD AREA

Upland Dr., 22658-U. S. Bank to Ricky Joe Greer, $80,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Poppy Way, 23112-Henson O. Rara to Jeffrey Bruder, $330,000.

DAMERON AREA

Long Rd., 16862-Carol Jane Pietruszak and Carol Ann Bauman to Alan J. and Francis A. Long, $300,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Ruff Ruff Lane, 24461-Melvin Leroy and Sara L. Weeks to Larry A. and Lisa M. Sturgill, $385,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Cresent Lane, 26161-James P. Gates to Daniel and Kristen N. Kitts, $221,500.