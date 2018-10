Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Marley Run, 650-Richard A. and Rebecca K. Bittner to David L. and Loren L. Roberts, $582,500.

LUSBY AREA

Big Sandy Run Rd., 11575-Shawn Alan and Mary Sue Garren to Joseph B. and Sara A. Murphy, $131,000.

Clubhouse Dr., 653-Allison Camillie Weber to James Pixton Jr., $265,000.

Hg Trueman Rd., 11402-Department of Veterans Affairs to Juan G. Argueta, $178,000.

OWINGS AREA

Caravan Trail, 970-Mark David and Cheri Lynn Carter to Paul R. College, Frances Rhatigan, Amanda A. Kovash and Brian Kovash, $579,000.

Charles County

BRYANTOWN AREA

Edelen Dr., 13840-Lee Homes Inc. to Baron L. and Rita W. Weaver, $299,100.

FAULKNER AREA

Bowling Rd., 9770-John E. Driscoll III and Sara K. Turer to Bimla Virk, $204,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Holly Dr., 830-HMLS Properties Corp. to Tiffany M. Keenon, $145,000.

Pleasant Dr., 4534-John R. Tomlinson to Shawn Burnette, $290,000.

Wales Dr., 1039-Delores S. Fuller to Harjot Singh Mundi and Rajhir Kaur Dhillion, $450,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Harwich Dr., 4629-Jeffrey J. and Margret B. Whiting to Dorthe A. and Victor Poole, $272,950.

Marion Lane, 4295-Steven T. Crowl and Alyssa N. Peregoy to Kaitleyn J. Johnson, $173,000.

Robinwood Ct., 11237-Vickie Hall to Floyd R. Dewitt, $379,900.

Tanglewood Dr., 2041-61 Properties Inc. to Luwahn A. Brown, $185,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Liverpool Point Rd., 1365-Geraldine D. Ross to Virginia Azuree and Suzanne Kaspar, $450,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Woodland Point Rd., 15615-Wilmington Trust and Citibank to Janet Cordell and Matthew E. Bryan, $69,500.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Addison Ct., 1202-Clay T. and Jennifer L. Whiddon to Andrew J. and Amanda Marie Kim, $307,000.

Garner Ave., 112-Eric M. Kanpp to Maurice A. Robinson, $200,000.

Iris Pl., 3447-Katrina C. Allen to Naomi Rice, $269,000.

Light Arms Pl., 3897-Ivory Rosier to Kyshaun Tevia Johnson and Sharon Johnson Harrell, $186,000.

Olympia Pl., 4907-Fashad Tyler to Yamile Diaz, $288,000.

Pine Cone Cir., 3889-Jeremain Norville to Brandon D. Hart, $177,000.

Yardley Ct., 2455-Sheldon Chung to Gabriel Zaldivar, $265,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bigeye Ct., 5045-Barbara A. Rogers to Renee Hackney, $243,000.

Marylea Ct., 3423-Sandra E. and Eleftherios Ioannis Tsaroucha to Elvis Kamsu Bounga and Ghislaine Anna Fankem, $460,000.

Pep Rally Lane, 9355-Bank of New York Mellon to Joe L. Brown Jr. and Ethel A. Williams, $394,000.

Snow Owl Pl., 11327-Lashawna D. Devine to Rashad L. Mintz, $265,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Notley Pl., 8870-Patrick S. and Helen S. Crosby to Nicole S. Workman, $325,000.

Warfield St., 10201-Stephen Johnson to Howard Anthony Stephenson and Lithecia Denise Wendella Dawson, $372,000.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Rumsford Lane, 45291-Vanessa Fournier to Nekeisha Christena Thomas, $169,500.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Clipper Dr., 21990-Mary A. Amorose to Brandon M. Carey, $245,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Armstrong Dr., 22466-Kanowicz Family Trust to Rachel M. Hancock, $160,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Rosecroft Rd., 17891-Eleanor A. and Thomas Reynolds to Neal and Jeanette Offenbacher, $805,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Aviation Yacht Club Rd., 35706-Larry and Letitia McClanahan to Kimberly St. Andrie, $330,000.