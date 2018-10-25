Solomons Island Rd., 3252-Sasr Holdings Corp. to John D. Wheeler, $425,000.
Bronco Trail, 469-David C. Brownlee and Melanie Mahalick to Benjamin Hartsfield, $154,000.
Dodge Trail, 519-Darrell B. Harless to Nicolas and Ashley Vanucci, $175,000.
Michael Dr., 226-Roberto and Carol C. Leal to Paul D. and Rebecca R. Lenharr, $290,000.
Tomahawk Trail W., 11571-Robert S. and Danielle Phillips to Benjamin A. Payne and Taira M. Sullivan, $232,000.
Coxtown Lane, 6032-Shannon C. Harper to Christopher R. and Lisa Ellis, $639,900.
Runabout Loop, 803-Cheryl R. Arvidson to John and Joan Blaney, $236,000.
Crain Hwy., 10535-Donald Thomas and Deanna J. Hadden to Raghuvir Singh, $263,000.
Indian Head Ave., 826-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kristin S. Hill, $100,000.
Bethany Lane, 7845-Insource East Properties Inc. to James and Rosalie Hooper, $138,000.
Colebrook Dr., 5245-Kathleen Marie Miller to Ryan A. and Leah M. Armstrong, $248,000.
Kentucky Home Pl., 12250-Joyce Anne Greskovic and estate of Rita F. Murphy to Brandon and Katelyn Cord, $303,000.
Port Tobacco Rd., 8755-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Teri Hupert, $279,000.
Wheatfield Dr., 135-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Garcia A. Dixon, $321,900.
Piper Lane, 4344-H&A Investments Corp. to Chance Wynne and Amy M. Smith, $226,000.
Harwich Dr., 4635-Bruno Marques and Andre Margutti to Edna T. Davis, $275,000.
Temi Dr., 1713-Chauntonya E. Eason to James B. and Latasha D. Barnes, $250,000.
Whithorn Ct., 11393-Kimberly Yvette to Carlton and Nicole Wicker, $405,000.
Luftschloss Dr., 9325-Anthony and Barbara G. Ciotti to Troy and Erin M. Bluth, $288,500.
Brandon Rd., 816-Gary and Helen Grant to Victor J. and Katy J. Abreu, $300,000.
Derek Pl., 12434-Altivia R. Jackson to Cory J. Seals and Marcia T. Seler, $232,000.
Gibbons Ct., 2115-Taylormillz Corp. to Shanee D. McDonald, $285,000.
Kelly Green Pl., 3862-Erlinda Membreno Cruz to Alma and Tamakia Savoy, $195,000.
Mail Coach Ct., 2346-Grover Dowd and Marianna C. Hamilton to William and Evelyn Berry, $280,000.
Olympia Pl., 4922-Regina Lewis to Brighid Lehwan Boykin and Larron Alonzo Scott, $285,000.
Quade Cir., 4795-Matthew R. Visnansky and Amanda Marie Decanio to Joseph M. Lees and Nicole Marie Smith Lees, $300,000.
Sloan Ave., 903-Yurt Corp. to Roger L. Williams, $299,999.
Altenburg Ct., 2405-Timothy A. and Heather R. Laliberte to Darryl Sampson, $349,900.
Frances St., 9365-Kyle Kisner to Roy and Laura Hare, $234,900.
Harbor Seal Ct., 6005-Jonathan Russell Sorli to Kiara M. Lesesne and Consuela M. Kearney, $319,900.
Red Squirrel Pl., 6103-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporati0n to Lennox R. and Jennifer D. Antonie, $175,000.
Sedgewick Dr., 3184-Chariti Corp. to Elmer A. Aguilar Campo and Alyebis A. Rubio, $424,900.
Sugarberry St., 10458-Taylor Group Investments Corp. to Caria E. Boney Palmer, $426,000.
Feathers Ct., 5247-Jessica Ann and Jarrett W. McRae to Paul S. Jones and Haneka Lefay Pugh, $460,000.
Silent Creek Rd., 3540-Tam Properties Corp. to Trayonia R. Harris, $386,000.
Catalina Lane, 45579-James P. and Magen R. Atkins to William Roosevelt Hall III, $235,000.
Woodhaven Dr., 45106-Jai Dahmon Cribbs and Makeba C. Atkins to James and Alisha Marie Santiago, $345,000.
Hollywood Rd., 23300-Heidi L. Tripp to Michael P. Smith, $207,000.
Ben Oaks Dr., 28477-Justin A. Lowery to Daniel H. Landes, $408,000.