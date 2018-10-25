Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Solomons Island Rd., 3252-Sasr Holdings Corp. to John D. Wheeler, $425,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bronco Trail, 469-David C. Brownlee and Melanie Mahalick to Benjamin Hartsfield, $154,000.

Dodge Trail, 519-Darrell B. Harless to Nicolas and Ashley Vanucci, $175,000.

Michael Dr., 226-Roberto and Carol C. Leal to Paul D. and Rebecca R. Lenharr, $290,000.

Tomahawk Trail W., 11571-Robert S. and Danielle Phillips to Benjamin A. Payne and Taira M. Sullivan, $232,000.

OWINGS AREA

Coxtown Lane, 6032-Shannon C. Harper to Christopher R. and Lisa Ellis, $639,900.

SOLOMONS AREA

Runabout Loop, 803-Cheryl R. Arvidson to John and Joan Blaney, $236,000.

Charles County

FAULKNER AREA

Crain Hwy., 10535-Donald Thomas and Deanna J. Hadden to Raghuvir Singh, $263,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Indian Head Ave., 826-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kristin S. Hill, $100,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Bethany Lane, 7845-Insource East Properties Inc. to James and Rosalie Hooper, $138,000.

Colebrook Dr., 5245-Kathleen Marie Miller to Ryan A. and Leah M. Armstrong, $248,000.

Kentucky Home Pl., 12250-Joyce Anne Greskovic and estate of Rita F. Murphy to Brandon and Katelyn Cord, $303,000.

Port Tobacco Rd., 8755-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Teri Hupert, $279,000.

Wheatfield Dr., 135-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Garcia A. Dixon, $321,900.

MARBURY AREA

Piper Lane, 4344-H&A Investments Corp. to Chance Wynne and Amy M. Smith, $226,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Harwich Dr., 4635-Bruno Marques and Andre Margutti to Edna T. Davis, $275,000.

Temi Dr., 1713-Chauntonya E. Eason to James B. and Latasha D. Barnes, $250,000.

Whithorn Ct., 11393-Kimberly Yvette to Carlton and Nicole Wicker, $405,000.

POMFRET AREA

Luftschloss Dr., 9325-Anthony and Barbara G. Ciotti to Troy and Erin M. Bluth, $288,500.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Brandon Rd., 816-Gary and Helen Grant to Victor J. and Katy J. Abreu, $300,000.

Derek Pl., 12434-Altivia R. Jackson to Cory J. Seals and Marcia T. Seler, $232,000.

Gibbons Ct., 2115-Taylormillz Corp. to Shanee D. McDonald, $285,000.

Kelly Green Pl., 3862-Erlinda Membreno Cruz to Alma and Tamakia Savoy, $195,000.

Mail Coach Ct., 2346-Grover Dowd and Marianna C. Hamilton to William and Evelyn Berry, $280,000.

Olympia Pl., 4922-Regina Lewis to Brighid Lehwan Boykin and Larron Alonzo Scott, $285,000.

Quade Cir., 4795-Matthew R. Visnansky and Amanda Marie Decanio to Joseph M. Lees and Nicole Marie Smith Lees, $300,000.

Sloan Ave., 903-Yurt Corp. to Roger L. Williams, $299,999.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Altenburg Ct., 2405-Timothy A. and Heather R. Laliberte to Darryl Sampson, $349,900.

Frances St., 9365-Kyle Kisner to Roy and Laura Hare, $234,900.

Harbor Seal Ct., 6005-Jonathan Russell Sorli to Kiara M. Lesesne and Consuela M. Kearney, $319,900.

Red Squirrel Pl., 6103-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporati0n to Lennox R. and Jennifer D. Antonie, $175,000.

Sedgewick Dr., 3184-Chariti Corp. to Elmer A. Aguilar Campo and Alyebis A. Rubio, $424,900.

Sugarberry St., 10458-Taylor Group Investments Corp. to Caria E. Boney Palmer, $426,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Feathers Ct., 5247-Jessica Ann and Jarrett W. McRae to Paul S. Jones and Haneka Lefay Pugh, $460,000.

Silent Creek Rd., 3540-Tam Properties Corp. to Trayonia R. Harris, $386,000.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Catalina Lane, 45579-James P. and Magen R. Atkins to William Roosevelt Hall III, $235,000.

Woodhaven Dr., 45106-Jai Dahmon Cribbs and Makeba C. Atkins to James and Alisha Marie Santiago, $345,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Hollywood Rd., 23300-Heidi L. Tripp to Michael P. Smith, $207,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Ben Oaks Dr., 28477-Justin A. Lowery to Daniel H. Landes, $408,000.