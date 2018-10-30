Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

LUSBY AREA

Calvert Blvd., 3214-William L. Gallagher to James David Morelli, $310,000.

Eagle Dr., 12831-US Bank to Sandra D. Stallings, $175,000.

Red Rock Trail, 629-Stephen C. and Sarah E. Dill to Daniel J. Menendez, $186,900.

Tongue Cove Lane, 12555-Bank of America to Maureen Margaret Taylor, $173,250.

OWINGS AREA

Griffith Way, 96-Robert O. and Katheine R. Wison to Hart S. and Shauna Haire, $340,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Austyn Ct., 135-David Allen and Megan Collert Hurlburt to Joseph and Judith Thomas, $404,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Monmouth Ct., 5809-Eric Wallace Young to Uchenna Okezie, $192,500.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Oaks Rd., 15055-James E. and Evelyn M. Wignall to Russell Sylvester, $280,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Buckeye Dr., 6826-Suntrust Bank to Jin Feng Yan, $430,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Indian Head Hwy., 4226, No. A-Carrie J. Gravely to Stephanie L. Jones, $160,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Canterbury Lane, 1023-Carole M. Murray to Joseph Wright, $419,000.

Derby Dr., 56-Steeplechase Development Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Eric M. and Cory D. McTaggart, $314,250.

Madison St., 113-Francis C. Garner to Margaret M. Carpenter, $190,000.

Williamsburg Cir., 222-Charles Hammond Bridgett and estate of Mary M. Weimer to Marianna Schwein, $260,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bagpipe Lane, 2079-M/I Homes of DC Corp. to Miguel Angel and Selina Nereida Arboleda, $492,000.

Community Dr., 2300-David Eck to Michael Nimmons Jr. and Kerneacia Davis, $305,000.

Hawks Landing Ct., 2325-Patricia Hogan to Francisca E. Binet Molina, $324,900.

Moran Dr., 2773-Celestin J.R. and Maria E. Aguigui to Robin Reabeth and Terri Lincoln, $280,000.

Sandstone St., 12394-Seymour W. Witter to Herman A. Cole III, $298,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Riverside Rd., 9065-Yvonne M. Gaffney to Lisa Levine, $290,000.

POMFRET AREA

Rollingwood Dr., 9250-Robert Guy Rubey Jr. and estate of Robert Guy Robey Sr. to Rodwin and Yosanne Williams, $385,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Bannister Cir., 1144-My Nguyen to Timothy and Lynetta Gainyard, $235,000.

Henryetta Ct., 11686-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Joshua T. Gray, $410,000.

Kempsford Field Pl., 3639-Aleksandr Sadkin to Tierra Artis, $165,000.

Ottawa Park Pl., 5063-Tarmesha Battle Lewis to Matthew J. Lee and Alexandria S. Putnam, $309,000.

Queen Ct., 4260-Tyric Randolph to Andrew Havrilla, $100,000.

Sunset Ridge Pl., 11789-Eagle Home Mortgage Corp. to Marvin T. Wilson, $245,900.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Ashford Cir., 10616-Nicholas R. and Amy S. Doner to Sean and Angela Foster, $350,000.

Bluehead Ct., 5079-House Buyers of America Inc. to Brian M. Holmes, $259,900.

Freedom Ct. N., 3007-Deutsche Bank to Van Jarrett III, $250,000.

Herring Ct., 5901-Stephen N. and Sunshine L. Barton to Andrea M. Payne, $315,000.

Mockingbird Cir., 4210-Danielle N. Carter to Raymond Roosevelt Bruce, $279,900.

Sirenia Pl., 6050-Teresa A. and Michael A. Klopfer to Marcia L. Dozier, $225,900.

Talister Ct., 9337-Rafale A. and Charito V. Custodio to Maurice N. and Christina A. Brooks, $410,000.

WELCOME AREA

Joshua Pl., 5896-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Jack Hicks, $195,300.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Flag Ct., 11352-DR Horton Inc. to Regina Watts, $429,900.

Spotswood Pl., 5427-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Jessica Julia Greenhill, $326,490.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Elkton Lane, 45283-Ann B. Wyvill and Robert B. Barger to Joel Francis and Kelsy Marie Martin, $175,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Drum Cliff Rd., 43524-Steven L. and Karen B. King to Robert Jackson and Mark Kalmus, $340,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

St. Clements Ave., 22256-Brandy Tulley and Sandra L. Seek to Julia E. Castele and Charles E. Castle, $215,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Shining Willow Lane, 46365, No. 113-Department of Veterans Affairs to Michelle and Patrick Gosgrove, $133,200.

SCOTLAND AREA

Eisenhower Way, 14717-Gerald M. Hammes to Benjamin A. and Mary L. Sullivan, $320,000.