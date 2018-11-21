Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Bayview Hills Dr., 8132-Charlotte Callens to Daniel C. and Lindsay M. Paulette Chapman, $429,000.

Chesapeake Ave., 3906-Stewart D. Gibson III to Elaine A. Sheehan, $275,000.

Delores Ct., 8012-Darilberto and Lorraine Zednik to Matthew T. Grasham, $275,950.

Hill Gail Dr., 3404-Gene Guy and Marcia D. Tudor to Geoffrey G. and Jessica M. Schwenk, $500,000.

Windward Key Dr., 8069-Gregg Buckmaster and Tamaara M. Johnson to Crystal and Marshall Summa, $449,900.

15th St., 6364-Michelle and Joel Jakowitsch to Samatha Weedon and Thomas A. Siehl, $221,450.

DUNKIRK AREA

Lancer Ct., 3445-Andrew J. Gebhardt and R. Lyall to Libby and John Wilson, $749,000.

Yellow Bank Rd., 3535-Lee T. and Patricia J. Bowslbey to Greg A. and Karen M. Martinez, $492,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Ben Oak Dr., 3210-John W. King to James A. Meadows, $375,000.

Deer Run Ct., 2150-Edward H. and Gretchen A. Sparkman to Jose and Kristina Hernandez, $349,900.

Little Falls Rd., 4325-Larry W. and Mary Kathleen Herter to Todd Warner and Raelynn Mikell, $440,000.

Queensberry Dr., 3130-Michael J. Coleman and Karen E. Wooten to Matthew D. and Jessica M. Williamson, $429,900.

Warner Dr., 961-Richard E. and Karen Hicks to Steven E. and Sherri S. Riess, $517,000.

LUSBY AREA

Black Mesa Trail, 12446-Gregory and Faye Brock to Robert L. Wynn and Kiawana Hunt, $274,900.

Cedar Dr., 10970-Katherine and Christopher Miller to Ronald and Sandra Naglowsky, $180,000.

Coyote Trail, 381-Norman H. Rea IV to Courtney A. Ackerman, $265,000.

Fort Sill Trail, 1094-Michael A. Fitzpatrick and Shirley J. Ouade to Jaime L. Ward, $227,500.

Harbor Dr., 178-Suzan Hillsman Marcon to Joanna Alene Lynott, $223,500.

Mears Creek Rd., 11140-Steven Van Gregory Skyrm to Robert D. Shepherd and Kathleen L. Ritzert, $279,000.

Palo Alto Rd., 11525-Steven Z. and Margit Mora to David Allen Hanke, $224,650.

Prancer Ct., 11109-Mark Ambroziak to Corey J. and Alyssa L. Robertson, $325,000.

Rousby Hall Rd., 12800-Keith Cianfrani and Tammy R. Dayton Cianfrani to Jason Allen Musick, $253,900.

Tall Pine Trail, 12120-Robin M. and Todd W. Patrick to Anthony Avery, $189,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8602-Craig A. and Elaine J. Stevens to Walter and Michelle M. Campbell, $230,000.

Sea Breeze Ct., 9428-Oliver D. Harris to Erica C. Pindell, $225,000.

Seventh St., 3563-Melanie L. Loeffler Windsor to Matthew C. and Kimberly A. Welch, $260,000.

OWINGS AREA

Candlelight Ct., 1835-Anthony M. and Lisa M. Generous to Gregory Stephen and Vikki Marie Sickels, $630,000.

Hunter Trail, 2105-Jay D. and Melissa Brooke Engleson to De Yue Chen and Wenxia Lu, $580,000.

Southern Maryland Blvd., 9010-Karen Ann and Wyatt T. Oswald to Tammy L. Ault and Gary L. Monday, $270,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Broomes Island Rd., 5560-Sharon S. Goodrich and Rebecca K. Weems to Richard D. and Michelle L. Weems, $245,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Adderton Dr., 113-Brian D. and Cathleen M. Pirner to Cory Allen Ogden, $394,000.

Cedar Beach Dr., 240-Michael Vincent Ratigan to Fielder B. Armiger III, $389,900.

German Chapel Rd., 3095-Ralph G. and Glendora C. Stapleton to Walter Dean Catterton, $294,800.

Saint Margaret Blvd., 2324-Quality Built Homes Iinc. to Marcel, Stacey Marie and Marcel Romard, $544,900.

SOLOMONS AREA

C St., 214-John C. Bennett to Patricia Olkowski, $241,000.

Stowaway Ct., 13492-William F. and Linda J. Horsmon to Sharon Thornton, $257,350.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Ruxton Rd., 700, No. 71-Ann L. Collins to Carol Ann and Michael Thomas King, $425,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Cape Leonard Dr., 2425-Kenneth Smythers to Erin J. Turner, $323,000.

Hill Rd., 6053-Michael William and Jaculin L. Peel to Stephen R. and Justine Mary T. Bowlan, $249,900.

Maraschino Ct., 865-Louis Dichiacchio to Melinda L. Dagle, $395,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Arbor Lane, 6858-Nicholas and Stephanie Sellner Horning to Larry and Amanda E. Queen, $268,000.

Chippewa St., 2889-Hubert Paul Campbell and Maxine Rabsatt to Ronetta L. Harris, $239,950.

Lands End Ct., 6118-IP Properties Corp. to Stefan L. Nichols, $234,900.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Carrico Mill Lane, 7765-Anthony M. Torres to Stephen and Tiffany Johnson, $375,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Deborah Dr., 15255-Timothy A. and Colleen M. Turner to Vincent Gates, $334,900.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Deer Creek Ct., 2805-Quality Built Homes Inc. and G. Croft Corp. to Karry and Michelle Mathis, $449,900.

Prospect Ave., 5-Barbara A. Vermillion Anderson to Rebecca O. Haile Selassie, $210,000.

Woodland Dr., 96-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Juan Jose Diaz Ayala, $149,900.

LA PLATA AREA

Derby Dr., 44-Steeplechase Development Co. Corp. to Christopher M. Chicca and Phyllis P. Charitou, $408,000.

Hibiscus Ct., 31-Baldus Mohler Joint Venture to Jennifer C. Street, $301,400.

Mimosa Dr., 9196-Ron Kans Custom Home Builders Corp. to John and Cynthia Tomlinson, $399,900.

Sycamore Lane, 922-Ronald and Margaret Marshall to Curtis R. Banks Jr., $149,900.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Acton Lane, 11711-Leslie P. and Kerry M. Jones to MD Jakariya, $295,000.

Flora Springs St., 2302-Syed V. and Atiya Ahmad to Ty Juan and Qontia M. Smith, $380,000.

Green Pine Ct., 2505-James S. and Phyllis A. Skelton to Samuel and Erika Mott, $300,000.

Homestead Pl., 11947-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Vandna Soni, $130,000.

Kilt Pl., 9766-DR Horton Inc. to Naginder S. Bains and Navreet P. Dhariwal, $327,990.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Potomac View Dr., 12605-James W. and Samantha M. Shelton to Michael J. and Charlotte Denise Donohue, $710,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Amwich Ct., 18-Joshu G. and Kelly Ehterson Lefchick to Etherson and Debra Jenkins, $250,000.

Barnstormers Lane, 5609-NVR Inc. to Terrance R. Knox and Jessica L. Lockhart, $322,300.

Heathcote Rd., 3115-LR Construction Corp. to Derrick C. Hemphill, $191,000.

Keepsake Pl., 27-Jack W. Hicks to Sharray Latrice McCombs, $200,000.

McIntosh Ct., 11068-US Home Corp. to Patreece Butchee, $506,425.

Milstead Ct., 3425-Todd Poncheri to Michael L. Jackson, $189,900.

Parker Ct., 4057-Deborah R. Wells Harding to Michael and Desiree Evans, $239,900.

University Dr., 524-Joseph and Jennifer Douglas to Sylvia Staggs, $247,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bear Ct., 6403-Emerson E. and Ginger E. Winder to Angela Mitchell, $254,900.

Bramblewood Ct., 3020-James Charles and Loretta E. Laughery to Robert N. and Ashley B. Jones, $339,950.

Elsa Ave., 3155-Bernard E. Fletcher Jr. to Keyia Nicole Boone, $335,000.

Jaguar Ct., 6834-Lisa Sherrie Levine and Wayne P. Tindale to Denise P. and Russel C. Robinson, $342,500.

Marlborough Pl., 3704-NVR Inc. to Deirdra Hillard, $338,879.

Monroe Ct., 2507-Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Clifton T. Brown, $284,905.

Poundberry Camp Pl., 11137-Yan Li to Lam Ha Hung, $210,000.

WELCOME AREA

Autumn Woods Pl., 6250-Janet E. Warwick to Aaron Roberts and Monique A. Dandridge, $485,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Catalina Pl., 10540-Richard T. and Yolanda K. Johnson to Robert Bittle, $269,000.

Faith Baptist Church Rd., 9650-Henry Bettinson Albrittain Jr. to Christopher C. Tomlinson and Rebecca M. Elbert, $405,000.

Flag Ct., 11389-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Fabian Cardona and Antrinia Alexander, $418,115.

Lupton Ct., 3565-NVR Inc. to Emanuel and Mary Galbreath, $421,740.

Penzance Lane, 11256-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Samuel A. Johnson Jr. and Vickie Jo Harrison Johnson, $401,685.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BUSHWOOD AREA

Longview Blvd., 23150-Michael D. Gregg to William J. Dotson, $206,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beaver Creek Dr., 44276-Ashleigh Claire Triplett Williams to Jonathan R. Appleby, $237,000.

Canna Ct., 23428-Daniel P. and Jacqueline S. Covelli to Anthony Wich, $390,600.

Elmbrook Dr., 45291-Steven M. and Jennifer Williams to Kevin and Megan Fallin, $259,900.

Holly Hill Lane, 23317-Christian G. and Lee Ann Anderson to Patricia Bennett and Michael Dadson, $259,900.

Kingston Creek Rd., 23550-Brian T. Jones to Timothy Rondell and Angel Marie Pitcher, $275,000.

Marble Way, 23157-Harry Calvert and Kathleen Veronica Rice to Daniel T. and Janet V. Workman, $189,000.

Poteat Ct. S., 45896-Michael J. and Mary Beth Schmidt to Valerie Hall, $148,000.

Torino Dr., 22581-Edith Merceds Ramos to Mallory L. and Thomas J. McPherson, $285,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Point Lookout Rd., 21164-Vincent H. and Margaret Hope Dutton to Daniel A. Thomas and Kolleen D. Dare, $235,000.

CLEMENTS AREA

Clover Dale Ct., 24742-Samuel C.P. Baldwin Jr. and estate of Thomas J. Bidne to Eric S. and Emily L. Benson, $239,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Buck Hewitt Rd., 45756-Michele L. Perez to Bradley A. Gass and Kaitlynn Marie Cendana, $179,000.

Guenther Dr., 45779-Edward J. and Tammy A. Brugger to Eric A. Hall, $259,900.

Saint Gabriels Cir., 22029-Joseph P. Jarboe to Nicole L. Martinez, $185,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Broad Creek Dr., 24490-Gregory A. and Melanie L. Simcic to Chad Louis and Jennifer L. Fluharty, $405,000.

Greg St., 43466-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Michael A. and Katherine Pilkerton, $454,834.

Luckton Ct., 23180-Karen and Jeffrey S. Jones to Ryan Haley and Ashley Marie Burgan, $415,000.

Pembrook Dr. S., 22973-Jon Troy and Sara Brooke Wilson to Buffy Giddens, $517,000.

Wheatherby Dr., 24145-Vagas and Mona Corson to Thomas W. and Bonnie M. Quinn, $375,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Belmar Dr., 23610-Gabriel J. and Autumn Hohner to Kurt K. and Virginia A. Herzberg, $438,000.

Chestnut Hill St., 41313-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to William Jerome and Katherine Marie Davis, $444,690.

Hollywood Rd., 23843-Patricia A. Speith and Charles B. Hayden to Lloyd and Dawn Mast, $225,000.

Lawrence Ave., 22900-Clarence A. and Brittany Goddard to Stephen and Sarah Cannon, $210,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Atalanta St., 21641-Mark W. and Ester Asistido Stedman to Kevin Bongiovanni, $214,000.

Creeping Primrose Lane, 46310, No. D-NVR Inc. to Matthew Keyser, $177,000.

Hillary Ct., 21484-Samuel and Nicole L. Martinez to Adam Orwig, $222,000.

Lynn Dr., 21444-Joe W. Davis and Jessica R. Hall Davis to Morgan Aldinger, $203,000.

Pembrooke St., 46955-John and Megan Vanover to Catherine Uezu and Christopher Dunn, $374,900.

Saratoga Dr., 21675-Federal National Mortgage Association to Clint D. Stott, $68,000.

Spring Lake Dr., 48891-Susan Gail Wilkinson to John Wade Foote Jr., $240,000.

Three Notch Rd., 21059-Robert Louis Davey to Jin Y. Ra, $115,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Anne Ct., 26423-Joshua and Bridget Marie Wilkes to Christopher L. Wilkins, $315,000.

Barbara Ct., 38446-Charles and Jacqueline Gagnon to Barbara Gould, $489,900.

Cat Creek Rd., 27065-Scott R. and Shannon L. McClanahan to Stephen Casey and Sarah Elizabeth Dill, $327,000.

Dixie Lyon Rd., 37173-Martin J. Blass and estate of James Marshall Blass to Henry J. and Hannah H. Stoltzfus, $300,000.

Edinborough Dr., 30121-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Carl Maus, $205,000.

Hillview Dr., 29848-Federal National Mortgage Association to David M. and Stacy M. Phillippi, $269,900.

Mary Valinda Lane, 27098-Lauren Floeck and estate of Ethel Quade Ressler to Brian M. and Kaylee B. McVerry, $440,000.

Pier Dr., 30055-John Randolph Maphis and Lori Mariko Kasamtsu to Brett Eric and Tonya Kay Bonnett, $462,000.

Rison Lane, 26245-William E. Hawkins Jr. and Mallory McDonald to Nicolas J. Mouriski, $372,000.

Skyview Dr., 29971-Tsui Kwok Tseng and Yuk King Chan Tseng to Adam Richard Holmes and Christine Anne Rivera, $268,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

Sheaffer Lane, 46036-Nehemiah and Paula D. Douglas to John P. and Maureen A. Williams, $315,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Fourth St., 17841-Jacob T. Leitch to Kyle S. and Jessica M. Behrens, $300,000.