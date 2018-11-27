Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Beach Dr., 4320-Edward A. and Jody Picknes to Harvey E. and Tamra L. Wilkinson, $750,000.

Eagle View Dr., 7826-Colby and Kimberly Buchanan to Julia Lynn and Brian Lenair Williams, $462,000.

Karen Dr., 3530-Lori B. Idol Moscati to Theodore Samuel and Sarah M. Miseveth, $412,500.

Silverton Lane, 3376-Jennifer Keleti to Susan D. Petrakis, $289,900.

Woodland Pl., 2550-Gina Duvall to Darren Arthur and Sarah Jane Valletta, $270,000.

16th St., 3931-Kevin S. and Ashley W. Bradley to Nicholas A. Kohut and Kristi Lee Colavito, $270,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Loving Dr., 4085-Sabrina M. and John M. Bergen to David N. Brice Jr., $569,900.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Barberry Dr., 4270-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Justin Rand Jolley and Danielle Monique Reader Jolley, $575,000.

Camp Kaufmann Rd., 4230-Michael Thomas and Carol Ann King to Henry C. Minner IV and Jessica Mooney, $390,000.

Harlequin Ct., 3635-Robert P. Harris to August J. and Pasqualina F. Vasaio, $397,000.

Loring Dr., 3160-Yvonne D. Strupp to John L. and Christina A. Wilhelm, $500,000.

Small Reward Rd., 690-Michael J. and Laura L. Martin to Timothy and Amber Crowley, $501,500.

Wilson Rd., 987-MTGLQ Investors L.P. to Ralph Caparratto, $165,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bronco Trail, 469-David C. Brownlee and Melanie Maholick to Benjamin Hartsfield, $154,000.

Coyote Trail, 410-Corey J. Robertson and Alyssa L. Vetter to Kent R. Kruger, $231,750.

Fort Worth Trail, 1084-Ashley Hall Vaughan to Alexander D. Caldwell, $245,900.

Harbor Dr., 194-Joan J. Stehman and Kelly Stevens Maggi to William G. and Donna J. Taylor, $545,000.

Laramie Lane, 12146-Eugene G. and Jewel D. Wrenn to Gina C. Chen, $290,000.

Pawnee Lane, 225-Cory A. Ogden to Brittany M. Raymond and Glenn E. Matthews Morris, $250,000.

Quiver Ct., 610-Raymond J. and Kimberly R. Simpson to Harrison Clark and Alexis Reid, $220,000.

Ruby Ct., 11205-Jason D. Hinton and Sylver T. Alexander to Gregory Reed, $391,600.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8710-Michael J. Gray to John H. Keyes, $222,500.

Sea Breeze Ct., 9476-Sandra St. John Standen to Mekia Jones Anderson, $214,000.

Ninth St., 3831-Big O Properties Corp. to John Bernard and Amy Noel Tippett, $410,000.

OWINGS AREA

Decoy Dr., 7125-Michael P. and Theresa D. Baril to Paul M. and Carol E. Kurta, $442,500.

Kerry Ct., 2611-Wendell E. Stadig to Connie L. Ridgely, $282,000.

Thornberry Ct., 8625-Martinez Coffren to Justin G. and Rebecca Lewis, $441,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Erika Pl., 5035-Steven E. and Wendy L. Wolfe to James R. and Nicole C. Marshall, $395,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Calvert Towne Rd., 160-Savannah Diaz to Lauren M. Johnson and Alexander J. Kaiser, $308,000.

Dares Wharf Rd., 191-Donald Eugene and William Marshall Shifflett to Ashley N. and Michael Marsico, $150,000.

Maurice I Bowen Rd., 1615-Estate of Robert Joseph to Jeffrey Dean and Sharon K. Hacklander, $349,900.

Sequoia Way, 2677-Geoffrey A. and Carol A. Tisone to Christopher R. Malinowski, $480,000.

Thunder Hill Dr., 3740-Melanie Gonzalez to Ronnie and Anita Shade, $524,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Driftwood Lane, 202-Erik and Tina Necciai to Timothy R. Wakeman, $214,000.

Swaggers Point Rd., 268-Bryan Levy Brewer and Jussandra Dray Drake to Darin Edwards and Sandie Stemple Sams, $404,900.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Shipyard Way, 412-GS Solomons Marina Corp. to Yvette A. and Jose R. Wood, $502,560.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Hillside Rd., 5974-Staci R. Anderson and Daniel J. Holba to David and Donna Allwine, $207,500.

Scenic Way, 1130-Laura A. Troxell to Heriberto Perez Cuevas and Rosalyn Mercado Hernandez, $342,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Sunderland Ct., 5801-John Rhodes to Paul and Jennifer Land, $470,000.

Charles County

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Arbor Lane, 6885-Cheryl Fortrier Macheske to Janise N. Ray, $257,500.

McCormick Dr., 6706-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Aja M. Gant, $394,546.

Rothschild Pl., 6603-Antonio and Shaderi P. Taylor to Lavern Carrington, $290,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Traeleigh Lane, 7840-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Matthew Thomas Kelly, $339,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Durham Ranger Pl., 14912-Bryan G. and Carolyn G. Latham to Katherine Marie and Michael Coughlan, $475,000.

Sandy Bottom Ct., 7370-Carrington Mortgage Services Corp. and Bank of New York to Arundel Robinson and Steven Bildman, $390,000.

Trotters Glen Dr., 6165-Grantland D. and Juli L. Luke to Ladonne and Angela Jesses, $398,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Dewey Ct., 3604-Adil Fraikh to Cindy L. Washington, $180,500.

Mattingly Ave., 87-Norman D. and Peggy A. Palmer to Collin Wilkinson, $180,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Adrian Lane, 11755-Gregory and Melody J. Philpotts to John K. and Diane R. Yorio, $419,000.

Edelen Station Pl., 800, No. 205-Diane Clarke Bodge to John G. and Elizabeth L. Janschek, $235,000.

Hudson Dr., 8340-Bank of America to Ralph W. and Linda E. Simons, $551,250.

Thomas Jefferson St., 137-Linda S. Hilwig to William C. and Filomena A. Cates, $226,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Albermarle Pl., 2700-Patricia Ann Gwaltney to Deondre Clark and Monai Stinnett, $249,500.

Hawks Landing Ct., 2303-Brandley J. Stortzum to Alonzo and Qiana Jaunice Pearson, $324,900.

Kaila Marie Pl., 14469-Coachman Path Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Stephen A. and Andrea R. Martin, $509,900.

Kilt Pl., 9768-D.R. Horton Inc. to Nicole Bynum, $316,545.

Merganser Ct., 2586-Eric M. and Patricia L. Magruder to Ernest and Sophia Sarfo, $360,000.

Ryon Ct., 3313-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Wayne Davis, $152,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Cliffton Dr., 9970-U.S. Bank to Timothy Gillikin, $278,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Augusta St., 4252-Reo Corp. to Taylor G. Mason, $320,000.

Barnstormers Lane, 5615-NVR Inc. to Kevin and Nakisha Quander Gross, $326,365.

Elderberry Pl., 3449-Angela Pierce to Garrett David Frank, $239,000.

McIntosh Ct., 11073-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Natasha Reid, $416,090.

Mordyshire Pl., 11804-Tyjuan Smith and Qontia M. Bailey to Aniyat Olatoun and Adesanya S. Adedeji, $259,900.

Olympia Pl., 4822-Collin Miles to Jazz M. Moore, $250,000.

Pawtuckett Lane, 12135-Marcelo Catugas to Stephon and Juanice Lake, $380,070.

Westmont Ct., 11451-Carlton C. and Sharon D. Evans to Mioshia C. Myers, $347,850.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Ashford Cir., 10624-Steve B. and Lori A. Davis to Kiran and Charmaine Beharie, $305,000.

Blenny Ct., 5066-Gregory L. White to Angelena M. and Jonathan M. Bartosh, $259,900.

Carthage Ct., 9012-Lifetime Enterprises Corp. to Thomas L. and Monica McKeithan, $390,000.

Knollwood Ct., 10613-Chestnut Hill Land Corp. to Andy Alvarez, $429,900.

Moore St., 10886-Mohammad Alkarmi and Kamaljeet Singh to Ohchain L. and Arsenia G. Salmon, $350,000.

Principal Lane, 9383-John D. and Kari J. Sieps to Jocelyn Hicks, $425,000.

Sourwood Ave., 10733-Joey Arden and Deborah G. Hutcherson to Nicole T. White, $449,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Catalina Pl., 10558-Vanessa E. Nugent to Taviona C. Henry and Antoine R. Johnson, $247,500.

Flag Ct., 11313-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Linda Margaret and Earl Louis Bagwell, $377,990.

Lupton Ct., 3577-NVR Inc. to Julia and Leatitia Cook, $411,765.

Penzance Lane, 11264-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Edward and Shelly David, $437,000.

St. Mary's County

BUSHWOOD AREA

Upland Dr., 23270-Ernest S. Carter to Angela C. Alvarez, $180,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beechwood Ct., 44710, No. 5A-Jae H. Wah and Yin V. So to Candace M. Kessler, $113,000.

Canna Ct., 23449-HSBC Bank to David A. and Aubrey Stuempfle, $380,000.

Holly Hill Lane, 23321-Scott Glockner and Heather Michelle Leroy to Dorothy S. McRae, $320,000.

Lilliflora Dr., 23519-Wildewood Residential Corp. to David R. and Laura M. Hickman, $589,795.

Mill Cove Harbor Rd., 45309-Paul E. and Carleen R. Downs to Allen Terry and Catherine Orathai Johnson, $725,000.

Ocelot Way, 44368-Christopher J. Eller to Melanie Reyes, $264,000.

Rosewood Ct., 23241, No. B-7-Daniel R. Coyne to Amy Marie Runco, $136,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Quince Ct., 20925-Patrick O. and Renate M. Kohli to Gina M. and Stephen Edward Slaby, $350,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Guenther Dr., 45873-Deloise M. Wills McDuffie to Tiffany A. and John E. Morisak, $180,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Clarkes Landing Rd., 44480-Dean Patrick Baden to Gregory J. and Amy M. Bice, $164,000.

Henry Ct., 42515-Gerhard Michael Groeger to Thomas P. Daniel Jr. and Kristie Dutrow, $309,900.

Mcintosh Rd., 23816-Dori Lynn Koerber to Patricia A. and Mark S. Miller, $215,000.

Plainview Dr., 43181-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Lorren D. and Tracy Anne Leadmon, $89,900.

Satchel Paige Way, 41960-Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County to Ahmed Muzher Khalaf and Aysel Karadag, $175,000.

Satchel Paige Way, 41985-Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County to Collette Ann Washington, $175,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Belmar Dr., 23629-American International Relocation Solutions and Daniel Murtha to Jason and Jaimee Duke, $468,000.

Chickadee Lane, 22590-Lawrence R. and Carol L. Pratt to Jocelyn K. and Leif C. Liberg, $480,000.

Horseshoe Ct., 42692-Steven M. and Carla L. Anderson to Stephen T. Norris, $361,000.

Longmore St., 22790-Elizabeth C. Leininger and Brian J. Hertler to Marjorie C. Schantz, $245,000.

Osborne Lane, 41435-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to John J. and Diana J. Altevers, $513,997.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Carmarthen Dr., 20568-Quinton and Marianne Taylor to Wiehrs Lewis and Cydney Leigh Collier, $360,000.

Festival Ct., 47139-Derwinn and Jessica Boothe to Sarah E. and Stewart A. Gass, $289,000.

Ketch Ct., 45853-Ryan Quinzan and Tyler Quinzan Singer to Alonzo Dent, $340,000.

Mary Margaret Ct., 21481-HSBC Bank and Wells Fargo Bank to Bernadette P. Maloney, $235,000.

Planters Ct., 46850-Anthony C. Miluzzo to Shawn M. and Amie C. Biddle, $247,500.

Scarborough Dr., 21272-Valerie Rooney to Mark Mimay and Ashley Ann Sutphin, $239,000.

Spruce Dr., 45689-Christopher Dwight and Lindsey Sigmon Almond to Lauren and Sean Lawson, $314,900.

Topaz Pl., 47406-Department of Veterans Affairs to Xiaojie Wei, $157,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Arlington Dr., 38436-Christopher L. Smith to Keona Hill, $237,000.

Barger Dr., 30009-Allston Corp. to Barry Lee Moreland, $232,500.

Cathy Cir., 39828-Laura R. Gates and estate of Renee M. Gates to William and Angela J. Summers, $279,500.

Dixon Way, 26780-Lisa Jeannine Johnson and Leonard T. Dixon to Valerie S. Ripple, $415,000.

Farmington Ct., 27240-Jarred K. and Kristi K. Pearson to Delfin T. Garland, $340,000.

Mrs Graves Rd., 39990-Harold S. and Cynthia A. Garrison to Brandon Matthew Janschek, $365,000.

Pocahontas Dr., 39510-Dennis Leroy and Teddy Taruc Allison to James F. and Emily M. Cannon, $270,000.

Ronald Dr., 30006-U.S. Bank to Lindsay Halterman, $170,000.

Sycamore Dr., 26099-Benjamin and Jessica Michele Tennyson to Matthew J. and Chasmine J. Hendrix, $282,800.

Valley Wood Ct., 27661-Jodi R. and Christine M. Davis to Jeffrey F. and Jessica L. Milton, $320,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA

Oak Farm Lane, 19190-Andrew Kenton and Samantha Marie Marshall to Kristen Tyler Jaharias, $313,000.