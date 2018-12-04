Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Christiana Ct., 3575-Dayne and Tracy Peterson to Michael D. and Deanna L. Burke, $435,000.

Meridian Ct., 6807-Gary Pierpont and Pier Capital Corp. to Daniel V. and Grace B. Sorensen, $478,000.

Silverton Lane, 3405-Girl Next Door Homes Corp. to Jocelyn Ann Haskins, $268,700.

Woodshire Ave., 7334-Patricia L. Smith to William Randy and Kimberly Elaine Sode, $347,000.

27th St., 3602-Sterling National Bank to Glen Edward Bryan, $177,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

McIntosh Dr., 9906-Rachel Smith to Michael S. and Tara N. Brooke, $425,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Barberry Dr., 4298-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Ricky L. and Molinda A. Hern, $636,501.

Carson Ct., 3820-Bank of New York Mellon and Caliber Real Estate Services Corp. to Abidemi and Omolola Tiamiyu, $344,900.

Hillside Dr., 2521-Debra K. Knuth to Benigno Ayala, $326,850.

Marley Run, 481-Michael R. and Kristin Freimarck to Daniel J. and Margaret A. Stay, $519,900.

Soper Rd., 3142-Christopher S. and Bryce A. Kuhn to Sherman Manley, $435,000.

LUSBY AREA

Alamo Lane, 700-Carrie A. and Michael Kelly to Matthew Richard Baleta and Kayla Beavers, $169,500.

Great Lane, 12740-Richard A. and Cecelia D. Hunter to David L. and Tracey L. Neikirk, $375,000.

Hellen Creek Dr., 1300-Bruce H. and Carole J. Case to James H. and Melody D. Bolin, $675,000.

Lighthouse Blvd., 3213-Garrison Thomas Prinslow to Moses C. Mercado and Amanda M. Lane, $745,000.

Mesquite Trail, 640-New York Equity International Corp. to Charles S. Chappell, $205,950.

Rawhide Rd., 11155-Joseph K. and Estela C. Clema to Camille Nichole Brooks, $250,000.

Running Fox Rd., 602-Frank O. and Delores A. Gaylord to Holly Noel and Jack Owen Hare, $245,500.

Soundings Rd., 12982-Kendall and Sheena Hackney to Tara and Nick Pallotta, $332,000.

Waterview Lane, 12930-Regina C. Allan to Robert D. and Ashley M. Ripp, $360,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Frederick Ave., 8913-Mary Sue Seaton and Carol Lynn McKenzie to Susan E. Shaw and Guy Stone Jr., $317,000.

First St., 3906-Michael Paul and Leann Manginell to Chris Robert Robinson, $355,000.

10th St., 3711-Steven Moscati to Andrew and Jaeda Waters, $325,000.

OWINGS AREA

Waverly Rd., 8365-James A. and Juliana H. Liefer to Michael K. and Jennifer A. Chang, $469,900.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Ivory Lane, 2868-David M. and Stephanie A. Diehl to Kimberly Luann and Bradley T. Reilly, $459,900.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Daybreak Dr., 6050-Wells Fargo Bank to Matthew Wayne Mills, $242,000.

Mallard Point Rd., 1695-Dorothy Elizabeth Katz and Donald K. Smith Sr. to Alan Hall and Rebecca Harker Barnette, $150,000.

Simmons Ridge Rd., 64-Quality Built Homes Inc. and W. Michael Royer to Shawn M. and Nicole L. Lagundo, $494,700.

Wilson Ct., 55-Donald Richard and Danny Edward Reeves to Mary Katherine Fitzpatrick Gonzalez and Howard J. Kotz, $150,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Langley Lane, 235-Cynthia L. Pond to Robert and Laura Zurl, $564,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Creek View Dr., 452-CG Solomons Marina Corp. to Robert G. and Mary Ann Nash, $488,143.

Victory Lane, 13904-CG Solomon S. Marina Corp. to James E. and Rose M. Miller, $384,990.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Loblolly Lane, 2132-Robert L. and Grace M. Mackinnon to George and Enrica Manos, $324,900.

Wagner St., 1380-Jeremy and Carrie Reid to Joseph D. and Amanda S. Coughlin, $503,000.

Charles County

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Bucknell Rd., 6662-Sandra Michele Proctor to Abdul M. Khan and Seema J. Memon, $226,000.

McCormick Dr., 6743-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Arhlene C. Hawkins, $391,233.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Belmont Ct., 16710-Eric D. and Lori A. Gaby to Alexandra A. Reinert and Thomas M. Baserap, $330,000.

Juliette Low Lane, 7153-D.A. Habtegiorgis to Shamal L. Turner, $365,000.

Valley Way, 13605-Steven D. and Monica E. Anderson to Joyce S. and Daniel E. Hooton, $340,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Dewey Ct., 3616-Parke M. Brewer to Matthew Miller and Michelle Pinsdorf, $175,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Glen Albin Rd., 6835-Brad and Amanda Williams to Christopher Lee Davis, $289,900.

La Plata Rd., 11480-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Matthew E. Ribbey, $310,000.

Stoneboro Ct., 11451-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Sean and Corrie Wutka, $459,900.

Washington Ave., 5765-Cathleen M. Lyon and estate of William D. Lyon to Minh Le, $168,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Black Oak Ct., 1909-Jada M. Constantine to Rolando Colon Resto and Nidia Ivette Ortiz Munoz, $260,000.

Fish Hawk Ct., 5588-Erpi Corp. to Gary W. and Bernice P. Hemingway, $589,549.

Golden Gate Ct., 2840-SM Hamilton Corp. to Nicole A. and Ervin E. Gregory, $313,630.

Kilt Pl., 9756-DR Horton Inc. to Candace Bynum, $338,785.

Kilt Pl., 9783-M/I Homes of DC Corp. to Jolie Malu Tshibadi, $299,990.

Michael Rd., 5913-Bank of America to Joy Lee and Robert Joseph Schoenbauer, $218,400.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Cobb Island Rd., 16148-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Michael and Katie Christiansen Davis, $116,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Elaine Ct., 7725-Janice M. Hor to Joshua K. Kauffman and Lisa Toplansky, $429,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Bannister Cir., 1184-Louis McGuigan IV and Delmaree Elfanise Ogle to Alexander B. Ngalim and Elizabeth Kongyang, $239,900.

Blue Crab Lane, 5257-NVR Inc. to Kristi Price, $373,955.

Jameson Dr., 12879-James Kingsbury to Larry A. Perkins, $299,000.

Kenyon Ave., 819-Deutsche Bank to Mark Shirley, $162,201.

McIntosh Ct., 11080-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Maisha and Demetrick Lagrone, $440,360.

Newburgh Ct., 2229-Ernest Johnson to Brad Emanuel James, $300,000.

Owens Dr., 12861-Frank Edward and Tanya Perkins to Caleb W. Demeritt, $234,900.

Pine Cone Cir., 3497-James M. Richards to Rosemary M. Green, $273,000.

Stoddert Ct., 305-Steven Sedwick to Jonathan Krueger, $299,000.

Winged Foot Ct., 11907-Robert E. Walker III to Corinth Harryson, $415,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Ashford Cir., 10692-Theresa M. and Edward D. Sagin to Abner Carey Jr., $350,000.

Bluebird Dr., 4114-Lawrence C. Downes to Nicolle A. Footes, $170,000.

Corey Ct., 10344-Mojgan and Saeed Rahai to Tiffany R. and Antonio D. Hyatt, $419,900.

Goswell Aly., -NVR Inc. to Matthew Jaffe and Alison Steelman, $345,622.

Knotweed Ct., 2316-Saadiq M. Sadruddin to Kialondoh David and Kate Ananga Pabai, $375,000.

Maytide St., 9190-NVR Inc. to Clarice and Alvin Chase, $465,915.

Morristown Pl., 9956-Gregory R. and Kristie L. Clark to Crystal N. Jones, $210,000.

Pumpkinseed Ct., 5913-Michael J. Carrington to Kerri Gene Givens, $360,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Billingsley Rd., 8495-Jerry A. and Marjorie M. Ballengee to Rhonda Denise Swann, $339,900.

Commanders Lane, 11159-Lois L. Cooley to Shirley Jones, $336,000.

Flag Ct., 11317-U.S. Home Corp. to Glenn White, $425,990.

Hedgemeade Ct., 3912-John E. Fantroyal and Bernette M. Clinton to Abiodun Animashawun, $335,000.

Stoneybrook Rd., 3891-Margaret M. and Robert L. Gignilliat to Isaac and Julia A. Scott, $345,000.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Azalea Lane, 23115-Wildewood Residential to Jordan A. and Andrew D. Burgess, $290,000.

Cherry Blossom Lane, 23127-Edward and Lindsay J. Stauffer to Eric and Laura Hollman Zilberman, $280,000.

Forest Way, 23032-Hae Sook Kim to Andrew J. and Kelli Benckert, $364,000.

Honeysuckle Lane, 44186-Lucille A. Covelli to Luis A. and Drussy Torres, $275,000.

Little Gem Way, 43667-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Gary and Latanya L. Williams, $415,740.

Mountain Laurel Lane, 22988-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Jeffrey A. and Diana Walsh, $287,420.

Patuxent Blvd., 23983-Michael P. Verna to Bernard Sylvester and Krystyna Szlendak Morgan, $140,000.

Saint Andrews Lane, 44107-Joco Inc. to Michelle Oyama, $250,000.

Winterberry Way, 43688-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Jimmy Ngoc Bao Vo Nguyen and Thu Hang Nguyen, $281,845.

CALLAWAY AREA

Wood Duck Lane, 44818-Federal National Mortgage Association to Briana Delaney, $134,000.

DAMERON AREA

Holly Point Rd., 50705-Karen Szachnitowski to Robert Abbott, $387,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Frigate Pl., 45689-Mindy Lucinda and Scott Anthony Stauffer to Garrett L. Woode and Stephane L. Shealy, $250,000.

Kinnegad Dr., 22651-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Avell C. Barnes, $255,000.

Saint Michaels Cir., 22082-MTB BLVD Home Improvement Corp. to Margie A. Robinson, $172,448.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Fwd Dr., 24428-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Derek P. and Sandra Frasz, $445,545.

Hungerford Ct., 42976-Vanessa and Matthew A. Burgan to Jeffrey S. and Karen M. Jones, $485,000.

Pappys Way, 25140-Daryl G. and Lois L. Buckhout to Crystal L. and Justin M. Berryman, $450,000.

Quail St., 43341-Peter E. and Ana C. Olsen to Brian Lee Martin Schroeder, $440,000.

Satchel Paige Way, 41967-Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County to Shayla Kieara Langley, $175,000.

Satchel Paige Way, 41991-Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County to Deana Tiara Copeland, $175,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Arbor Ct., 21139-Lesilie Klie Funk and estate of Sylvia Knauss Klein to Alexander Deane Walters, $264,900.

Bluebird Ct., 22429-Jacqueline G. Knoetgen to Michael D. and Jacquelyn L. Wescott, $215,000.

Dairy Barn Dr., 23226-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to James A. and Christie T. Knoll, $593,740.

Joanne Dr., 23305-Annewqayne Development Corp. to Keith A. and Tammy R. Cianfrani, $432,000.

40 Dr. S., 40708-Ronald and Brenda Surfield to Christopher C. Morgan, $280,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Bolden Ct., 45917-Darren B. and Leonor P. Adams to Gregory M. Weldon, $275,000.

Columbus Dr., 46353-Michael John Tresansky and Heather Rashell Gilbert to Ross Simone, $70,000.

Ford Dr., 45594-Panalytics Corp. to Guy M. Lightfoot, $250,000.

Kingfisher Ct., 45830-Robert E. and Suzette K. Young to James Brent and Rachael Diana Willis, $290,000.

Midway Dr., 46436-Mark Mimay to Kevin C. McCauley, $142,000.

River Rd., 23450-Robert B. Jonas to Charles and Linda Hautzenroder Roberts, $282,000.

Scott Cir., 22250-Thomas Builders at Leonardtown Corp. to Natalia V. Durneva and Matthew A. Lauver, $297,814.

Willows Rd., 20883-Federal National Mortgage Association to Kevin Klein, $50,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Army Navy Dr., 35415-John B. Swarey to Keda Dong and Jing Ni, $710,000.

Bet Lane, 38526-Katie Demory to Paul Hamby, $164,000.

Chaffee Ct., 25960-Carol M. Klenk to Rene and Candy Gonzalez, $350,000.

Feather Ct., 28031-Hertwood Homes to Jarred K. and Kristi K. Pearson, $469,900.

New Market Turner Rd., 39166-Kevin R. and Katie M. Peterson to Barry K. and Jodie M. Wilkes, $385,000.

Sandgates Rd. N., 27016-Jennifer L. and Daniel J. Baggerly to Christopher S. Painter, $419,900.

T Wood Dr., 26174-Judith Elaine Griffin and Norma Lee Tucker to Michael A. and Amanda S. McBride, $365,000.

Yanak Ct., 27737-Lavern H. Parker to Matthew C. and Crystal Johnson, $433,200.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Waterview Dr., 47928-Mary Jane Rowe to Paul A. and Kathleen L. Pusecker, $453,000.