Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Bayside Rd., 8229-Gary P. and Harry J. Luckett to Larry and Diana Feldkamp, $449,900.

C St., 8225-Marie Pierre C. and D.F. Bartholomew Jr. to Janet Baptiste, $477,403.

Eagle View Dr., 7835-Michael A. Novitshke and Lisa K. Hanlon to Peter N. and Elsie W. Shinn, $419,900.

Shady Oak Ct., 2531-Mary J. and Mauricio M. Coelho to Kamrul Anowar, $460,000.

26th St., 3818-Diana Buckmaster and estate of Clara Mae Buckmaster to Joshua and Yasmine Johnson, $180,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Lancer Ct., 3485-Angela B. and Dean Preston Long to Tasha L. Jennings, $735,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Abbey Lane, 1461-Andrew J. and Mara R. Neboshynsky to Adam M. and Christina Groves, $439,900.

Carson Rd., 790-Mary Y. Ayers to Robert Addison and Kellie E. Brown, $455,000.

Defense Lane, 3840-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Abraham and Beth Anna Jacquot, $626,435.

Holland Dr., 2711-Michael D. and Priscilla D. Hammett to Barry Lee and Misty Lee Newnam, $505,000.

Loring Dr., 3215-David E. and Anna M. Carpenter to John R. and Tonya M. Stone, $500,000.

Mayfair Ct., 1705-Antonio and Jenifer A. Santiago to Michael J. and Meghan B. Miller, $539,900.

Ridge Rd., 2846-Brett A. Reeves to Richard F. and Jane R. Dull, $295,000.

Sunrise Dr., 3861-Velimir M. and Wynne S. Maksimovic to Daniel E. Black and Michelle E. Dockery, $459,000.

Wildflower Lane, 2400-Keith William and Jill Barton to Brett D. and Debre Coons, $515,000.

LUSBY AREA

Calvert Dr., 186-Douglas R. and Leslie M. Johnson to Rosa Milagros Velazquez and Wilson Quinones, $275,000.

Cayuse Cir., 329-Edwin C. and Allison D. Smith to Phyllis Hines Perdue, $230,000.

El Dorado Lane, 12456-Maria C. Rozas to Michael and Lisa Marra Crook, $320,000.

H.G. Trueman Rd., 12550-Janice E. Tierno to David Michael and Lindsey M. Bean, $327,000.

Olivet Rd., 12628-Howlin Realty Management Inc. to Amanda L. Coleman, $220,000.

Pioneer Trail, 714-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Alan D. and Jill Roxanne Oberlander, $236,995.

Sailboat Lane, 8412-Jacob R. and Alicia M. Moore to Christine N. Carson, $264,900.

Senora Lane, 11533-Angela Carle to Hollis F. and Linda Wilbanks, $197,950.

Sycamore Rd., 8175-Thomas A. Herritt to Luis Mendez, $214,000.

Wildcat Ct., 11545-Staci R. Smith to William Bradley Tawes, $199,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Oak St., 3810-Kathryn N. Bremer to David Kramer and Jaime S. Baker, $231,050.

Seventh St., 3609-Richard C. Bell to Casey B. Gray, $249,700.

OWINGS AREA

Bear Claw Ct., 9173-Joseph Alfonse and Adriana Di Rocco to Tinelle S. and Frank Windham, $529,900.

Frances Lane, 8261-Michael B. and Renee Z. Zamperini to Rodney D. Nixon, $409,000.

Pushaw Station Rd., 8510-Steven L. and Theresa M. Bleemke to Matthew and Holly Finnegan, $440,000.

Tornado Lane, 184-James E. and Dorinda L. Rice to Darren and Nora Gause, $535,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Howard Dr., 3115-Dwayne E. and Linda F. Robertson to Scott K. Cox II, $370,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Bradbury Lane, 465-William Road Development Corp. and Kaine Homes Inc. to Jeremy A. and Amanda S. Wilkins, $437,935.

Clydesdale Lane, 100-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing and Kris Lei Corp. to James Frank Michael Baker, $316,870.

Lottie Fowler Rd., 1843-Agnes Ellen Folkee to Matthew A. and Brittany N. Spring, $310,000.

Terrace Dr., 345-James B. and Patricia K. Carey to Fallon Bree Figueroa, $320,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Stowaway Ct., 13440-Maureen Wolfe and Maureen V. Auld to Patricia J. Vazquez, $234,500.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Ash Rd., 1490-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Bradford Nash Jr. and Kelli Finamore, $278,000.

Commodore Barney Rd., 1261-Gayle B. and Stella J. Matthews to Patrick A. and Rosemary J. Keffler, $800,000.

Kings Creek Dr., 1047-John L. Shannon and Lisa L. Knight to Trevor Kirk and Cheri Smith, $419,950.

Long Beach Dr., 5827-Cherise and Ronald L. Ross to Rebecca C. Lilly, $228,000.

Valley Dr., 5863-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Christopher and Natasha Cherry, $245,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Hazels Way, 50-Michael and Jennifer Naron to Steven Edward, Regina Ann and Diane Windsor, $315,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Cheswick Alley, 2832-Kelwin G. Ford and Ingrid A. Aikman to Shelinda D. Speight, $290,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Rainwater Pl., 10489-Complete Remodeling Services to Daniel E. Harding and Nicole C. Hartmann Harding, $417,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Quicktree Farm Ct., 7089-Andrew S. and Claire N. Bringley to Cody R. and Dana M. Orr, $355,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Hemingway Pl., 7840-Kyle J. Tippett to John K. and Shannon R. Stewart, $328,200.

Mason Springs Rd., 4735-David Mazeo and Stephanie Gossett to Nicholas Johnson and Kellie Hawkins, $215,000.

Park Square Dr., 33-Paul F. and Diana L. Gray to Andrew B. Stephens, $170,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Bobwhite Ct., 27-Robert F. and Cynthia A. Campbell to Scott Blackburn and Jodie Barron, $379,900.

Derby Dr., 36-Steeplechase Development Company Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Jerald C. and Lisanne Magee, $373,550.

Provident Dr., 11880-Deborah L. and James Phillip Hoffmaster to John Anthony Love, $270,000.

Vermillion Ct., 9200-Elijah White to Carmen M. and Shawn Toronto, $435,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Carroll Dr., 11209-KMW Property Management Corp. to Marcus Marcell Washington and Aleta Lynette Sims, $325,000.

Evergreen Dr., 7031-Mark and Mary Louise Grenier to Robert A. and Nicole Dixon, $275,000.

Golden Gate Ct., 2838-SM Hamilton Corp. to Donya Angela Wright, $336,790.

Golden Gate Ct., 2850-SM Hamilton Corp. to Rhonda L. Craddolph, $327,425.

Hamilton Rd., 2775-Anthony H. and Suzanne V. Nguyen to Alexander M. Bacon and Brittany Michelle Pastrana, $295,000.

Moran Dr., 2764-Teresa Marie Faunce to Tamika and Hal Henderson, $289,900.

Regal Pl., 2488-Michael and Aaron E. Rayfield to Janee Proctor, $180,000.

Wimbledon Pl., 10253-Erin A. Murillo Gerrity to Cornelious Phillips, $235,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Spencer Pl., 4675-Jacob W. Weisman and Lynsi N. Bowie to Anthony L. Wilcox, $395,000.

POMFRET AREA

Lowell Rd., 8685-Robert James and Lorrie Ann Taylor to Andrew C. and Gloria A. Powell, $339,900.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Simms Landing Rd., 7205-Frank L. and Anne Hopson to Keith A. and Brittany L. McNeal, $239,900.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barksdale Ave., 207-Estate of Edna Joan Hornsby to Clifton L. Islar and Rachel R. Banks, $259,900.

Cutler Ct., 901-Jordan Dale and Leann Marie Leichtweis to Betty Dofflemyer, $263,000.

Garner Ave., 78-Stephen Donte and Ashli Brooke Evans Stanford to Ismael Medina and Saskya Candelario, $265,000.

Kempsford Field Pl., 3691-Federal National Mortgage Association to Sandra Young, $184,000.

Light Arms Pl., 3947-Tracey M. Sears Crawford to Wanda M. Proctor Smith, $174,900.

Mordyshire Pl., 11808-Andy Alleyne to Brandon Thompson, $269,900.

Palm Desert Pl., 11668-Stacian Davis to Jerome F. and Kimberly N. Williams, $316,000.

Sherman Rd., 108-Kerri A. MacDonald to Jonathan Alexis Reyes, $250,000.

Wilson Rd., 1330-Long Contractor Inc. to Nicole Creek and Perry Heath, $305,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Alyssa Lane, 10775-Benjamin L. Vermillion to Giselle Delmo, $369,000.

Devonfield Ave., 2953-Norman Butler to Nathaniel R. and Taquila T. Hardaway, $439,500.

Flying Squirrel Ct., 6707-Howard W. and Dianne L. Youmans to Nadia Thomas, $292,000.

Grantham Ct., 2424-Carol A. and Edward P. Johnson to Nelson Vartolome Motto Parada and Ana Cristina Reyes Rodriguez, $385,000.

Humpback Whale Ct., 6153-J. B. Cooper to Clarence E. and Veronica E. Scott, $329,000.

Panther Ct., 6203-Penta Property Solutions Corp. to Amanda L. Robbins Lema and Christian Guillermo Lema Cadena, $319,000.

Saint Anthonys Ct., 6127-James C. and Shelley M. Mascia to John W. Young, $218,000.

Snow Owl Pl., 11322, No. G-Diane Pearson to Ava Hammond, $257,000.

WELCOME AREA

Governors Grant Pl., 5115-Barbara E. Baxter to Jonathan David and Kristie Nicole Boyd, $575,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Flag Ct., 11396-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kevin and Sharelle Ingram, $525,000.

Nautica Pl., 10829-Michael and Jacqueline Woods East to Michael and Nakia Taylor, $265,000.

Penzance Lane, 11247-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Michael and Sharon Saunders, $480,700.

Sextant Pl., 10450-Calvin and Joanne Knox to Emily M. Watts, $220,000.

Tottenham Dr., 7375-K & P Kingsview Corp. to Leon Sameul and Yvette Baker Gillis, $399,000.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AVENUE AREA

Kays Way, 23200-George Henry and Cheryl Lynette Coppage to Jessica L. and William T. McLaughlin, $243,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bayside Way, 22753-Douglas and Rebecca L. Peters to Johnny F. and Kristina Smythe, $233,000.

Fieldstone Way, 44031-Jeffrey W. and Margaret R. Couch to David J. and Lorraine M. Gaulke, $185,000.

Hickory Nut Dr., 23230-Stewart R. Seitz to Gregory Eric Tollefsen, $262,000.

Little Gem Way, 43674-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Julia C. and C.J. Eison, $439,900.

Shady Mile Dr., 23205-Arthur and Sue Frances Hilsinger to Walter F. and Joyce A. Johnson and Brandon Shifflett, $239,000.

Winterberry Way, 43712-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Robert Salas, $274,990.

CALLAWAY AREA

Moss Ct., 44424-MacKenzie Karn Rhinehart to Zachary Thomas and Hollie Brightwell Wipf, $335,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Seneca Ct., 37975-Barbara Ann Cooke to Charles A. and Rheanna Buckler, $274,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Athlone Dr., 22693-Bradley N. and Diane J. Randall to James S. and Roberta A. Sprouse, $275,000.

Gardenview Way, 22264-William H. and Joanne M. Crum to Kevin McCoy, $229,900.

Reservoir Way, 45635-Nicole K. Andrews and Nicole K. Dade to Stephen P. Metro, $275,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Drum Cliff Rd., 43817-Terry A. and Delores C. Collom to Anthony W. and Shelley L. Mason, $450,000.

Jones Wharf Rd., 26401-Federal Homes Loan Mortgage Corp. to Edwin Mark and Eileen R. Lanham, $120,000.

Morgan Rd., 25030-Karen A. Rose to Darren M. Sanders, $307,000.

Sotterley Rd., 25250-JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Connor Taylor, $142,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Abraham Dr., 23582-Paul D. and Arina MacFarlane to Mark A. and Christen L. Bullock, $382,000.

Breton View Dr., 40411-Margaret C. Vasak to Kathleen A. Feeney, $266,000.

Dean Forest Way, 42493-Michael John and Shannon Gwynette Havrilla to Michael and Rebecca Johnson, $409,900.

Hollywood Rd., 22915-Joseph Alfred Saunders to Courtney Drew and Curtis Lance Accipiter, $300,000.

Lady Baltimore Ave., 39695-William T. McLaughlin Jr. to Michael Aaron Zielinski, $210,000.

Monterey Pl., 22248-Peter A. and Theresa D. Karpovich to James R. and Jeanne E. Mansfield, $375,000.

Robert Ernest Way, 40000-Rick and Traci Lindner to John S. Newton, $285,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Briarwood Ct., 22093-Kobey Ruppert to Elizabeth A. Herrick and Garrett B. Cease, $170,000.

Esperanza Dr., 23146-Bruce W. Schmidt and Karen Alford Brooks to Peter John and Martha Worrell, $255,000.

Jacksons Run Rd., 47954-Estate of Lynn Christopher Nichalson to Jennie H. Shanks, $179,000.

Mary Lynn Dr., 47997-Thomas R. and Julie M. Dabney to Richard H. Underwood, $210,000.

Rolling Rd., 46101-Gerald M. and Kay A. Chase to Haley N. and Philip S. Sibley, $540,000.

Thomas Dr., 46668-Matthew E. Hamilton to Richard Orlando Rodriguez and Idelsa Jeraldin Perez Rodriguez, $209,900.

Wolftrap St., 20710-Melvin Home Management Inc. to Mary B. Edwards, $259,900.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Aviation Yacht Club Rd., 35755-Matthew Gould to Christopher B. Cox and Heather M. Baker, $265,000.

Cleveland St., 27181-Dennis J. and Regina L. Anderson to Carl M. Petroff Jr. and Carolyne Grace Graham, $207,900.

Gosling Ct., 28008-Jeremy Anthony and Lindsey D. Rapp to Randi Q. and Edward L. Williams, $446,500.

Jennifer Dr., 29563-Charles G. and Mattie L. Robinson to Derek Hinkle, $195,000.

New Market Turner Rd., 41302-Braun Builders Corp. to Brian Todd and Stephanie Nicole Paschal, $389,900.

Persimmon Creek Rd., 39776-Ronald S. Solem to Brian M. and Catherine E. Donaldson, $375,000.

Winston Dr. W., 37026-Samuel Howell Jr. to Gabriel A. Young, $250,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

Piney Point Rd., 17299-Dennis James and Aubrey Elizabeth Briggs to Joshua C. Wilcox, $149,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Molls Cove Lane, 47878-James W. and Christine R. Ryan to Meredith L. Considine, $325,000.