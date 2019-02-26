Bayside Rd., 8229-Gary P. and Harry J. Luckett to Larry and Diana Feldkamp, $449,900.
C St., 8225-Marie Pierre C. and D.F. Bartholomew Jr. to Janet Baptiste, $477,403.
Eagle View Dr., 7835-Michael A. Novitshke and Lisa K. Hanlon to Peter N. and Elsie W. Shinn, $419,900.
Shady Oak Ct., 2531-Mary J. and Mauricio M. Coelho to Kamrul Anowar, $460,000.
26th St., 3818-Diana Buckmaster and estate of Clara Mae Buckmaster to Joshua and Yasmine Johnson, $180,000.
Lancer Ct., 3485-Angela B. and Dean Preston Long to Tasha L. Jennings, $735,000.
Abbey Lane, 1461-Andrew J. and Mara R. Neboshynsky to Adam M. and Christina Groves, $439,900.
Carson Rd., 790-Mary Y. Ayers to Robert Addison and Kellie E. Brown, $455,000.
Defense Lane, 3840-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Abraham and Beth Anna Jacquot, $626,435.
Holland Dr., 2711-Michael D. and Priscilla D. Hammett to Barry Lee and Misty Lee Newnam, $505,000.
Loring Dr., 3215-David E. and Anna M. Carpenter to John R. and Tonya M. Stone, $500,000.
Mayfair Ct., 1705-Antonio and Jenifer A. Santiago to Michael J. and Meghan B. Miller, $539,900.
Ridge Rd., 2846-Brett A. Reeves to Richard F. and Jane R. Dull, $295,000.
Sunrise Dr., 3861-Velimir M. and Wynne S. Maksimovic to Daniel E. Black and Michelle E. Dockery, $459,000.
Wildflower Lane, 2400-Keith William and Jill Barton to Brett D. and Debre Coons, $515,000.
Calvert Dr., 186-Douglas R. and Leslie M. Johnson to Rosa Milagros Velazquez and Wilson Quinones, $275,000.
Cayuse Cir., 329-Edwin C. and Allison D. Smith to Phyllis Hines Perdue, $230,000.
El Dorado Lane, 12456-Maria C. Rozas to Michael and Lisa Marra Crook, $320,000.
H.G. Trueman Rd., 12550-Janice E. Tierno to David Michael and Lindsey M. Bean, $327,000.
Olivet Rd., 12628-Howlin Realty Management Inc. to Amanda L. Coleman, $220,000.
Pioneer Trail, 714-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Alan D. and Jill Roxanne Oberlander, $236,995.
Sailboat Lane, 8412-Jacob R. and Alicia M. Moore to Christine N. Carson, $264,900.
Senora Lane, 11533-Angela Carle to Hollis F. and Linda Wilbanks, $197,950.
Sycamore Rd., 8175-Thomas A. Herritt to Luis Mendez, $214,000.
Wildcat Ct., 11545-Staci R. Smith to William Bradley Tawes, $199,000.
Oak St., 3810-Kathryn N. Bremer to David Kramer and Jaime S. Baker, $231,050.
Seventh St., 3609-Richard C. Bell to Casey B. Gray, $249,700.
Bear Claw Ct., 9173-Joseph Alfonse and Adriana Di Rocco to Tinelle S. and Frank Windham, $529,900.
Frances Lane, 8261-Michael B. and Renee Z. Zamperini to Rodney D. Nixon, $409,000.
Pushaw Station Rd., 8510-Steven L. and Theresa M. Bleemke to Matthew and Holly Finnegan, $440,000.
Tornado Lane, 184-James E. and Dorinda L. Rice to Darren and Nora Gause, $535,000.
Howard Dr., 3115-Dwayne E. and Linda F. Robertson to Scott K. Cox II, $370,000.
Bradbury Lane, 465-William Road Development Corp. and Kaine Homes Inc. to Jeremy A. and Amanda S. Wilkins, $437,935.
Clydesdale Lane, 100-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing and Kris Lei Corp. to James Frank Michael Baker, $316,870.
Lottie Fowler Rd., 1843-Agnes Ellen Folkee to Matthew A. and Brittany N. Spring, $310,000.
Terrace Dr., 345-James B. and Patricia K. Carey to Fallon Bree Figueroa, $320,000.
Stowaway Ct., 13440-Maureen Wolfe and Maureen V. Auld to Patricia J. Vazquez, $234,500.
Ash Rd., 1490-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Bradford Nash Jr. and Kelli Finamore, $278,000.
Commodore Barney Rd., 1261-Gayle B. and Stella J. Matthews to Patrick A. and Rosemary J. Keffler, $800,000.
Kings Creek Dr., 1047-John L. Shannon and Lisa L. Knight to Trevor Kirk and Cheri Smith, $419,950.
Long Beach Dr., 5827-Cherise and Ronald L. Ross to Rebecca C. Lilly, $228,000.
Valley Dr., 5863-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Christopher and Natasha Cherry, $245,000.
Hazels Way, 50-Michael and Jennifer Naron to Steven Edward, Regina Ann and Diane Windsor, $315,000.
Cheswick Alley, 2832-Kelwin G. Ford and Ingrid A. Aikman to Shelinda D. Speight, $290,000.
Rainwater Pl., 10489-Complete Remodeling Services to Daniel E. Harding and Nicole C. Hartmann Harding, $417,000.
Quicktree Farm Ct., 7089-Andrew S. and Claire N. Bringley to Cody R. and Dana M. Orr, $355,000.
Hemingway Pl., 7840-Kyle J. Tippett to John K. and Shannon R. Stewart, $328,200.
Mason Springs Rd., 4735-David Mazeo and Stephanie Gossett to Nicholas Johnson and Kellie Hawkins, $215,000.
Park Square Dr., 33-Paul F. and Diana L. Gray to Andrew B. Stephens, $170,000.
Bobwhite Ct., 27-Robert F. and Cynthia A. Campbell to Scott Blackburn and Jodie Barron, $379,900.
Derby Dr., 36-Steeplechase Development Company Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Jerald C. and Lisanne Magee, $373,550.
Provident Dr., 11880-Deborah L. and James Phillip Hoffmaster to John Anthony Love, $270,000.
Vermillion Ct., 9200-Elijah White to Carmen M. and Shawn Toronto, $435,000.
Carroll Dr., 11209-KMW Property Management Corp. to Marcus Marcell Washington and Aleta Lynette Sims, $325,000.
Evergreen Dr., 7031-Mark and Mary Louise Grenier to Robert A. and Nicole Dixon, $275,000.
Golden Gate Ct., 2838-SM Hamilton Corp. to Donya Angela Wright, $336,790.
Golden Gate Ct., 2850-SM Hamilton Corp. to Rhonda L. Craddolph, $327,425.
Hamilton Rd., 2775-Anthony H. and Suzanne V. Nguyen to Alexander M. Bacon and Brittany Michelle Pastrana, $295,000.
Moran Dr., 2764-Teresa Marie Faunce to Tamika and Hal Henderson, $289,900.
Regal Pl., 2488-Michael and Aaron E. Rayfield to Janee Proctor, $180,000.
Wimbledon Pl., 10253-Erin A. Murillo Gerrity to Cornelious Phillips, $235,000.
Spencer Pl., 4675-Jacob W. Weisman and Lynsi N. Bowie to Anthony L. Wilcox, $395,000.
Lowell Rd., 8685-Robert James and Lorrie Ann Taylor to Andrew C. and Gloria A. Powell, $339,900.
Simms Landing Rd., 7205-Frank L. and Anne Hopson to Keith A. and Brittany L. McNeal, $239,900.
Barksdale Ave., 207-Estate of Edna Joan Hornsby to Clifton L. Islar and Rachel R. Banks, $259,900.
Cutler Ct., 901-Jordan Dale and Leann Marie Leichtweis to Betty Dofflemyer, $263,000.
Garner Ave., 78-Stephen Donte and Ashli Brooke Evans Stanford to Ismael Medina and Saskya Candelario, $265,000.
Kempsford Field Pl., 3691-Federal National Mortgage Association to Sandra Young, $184,000.
Light Arms Pl., 3947-Tracey M. Sears Crawford to Wanda M. Proctor Smith, $174,900.
Mordyshire Pl., 11808-Andy Alleyne to Brandon Thompson, $269,900.
Palm Desert Pl., 11668-Stacian Davis to Jerome F. and Kimberly N. Williams, $316,000.
Sherman Rd., 108-Kerri A. MacDonald to Jonathan Alexis Reyes, $250,000.
Wilson Rd., 1330-Long Contractor Inc. to Nicole Creek and Perry Heath, $305,000.
Alyssa Lane, 10775-Benjamin L. Vermillion to Giselle Delmo, $369,000.
Devonfield Ave., 2953-Norman Butler to Nathaniel R. and Taquila T. Hardaway, $439,500.
Flying Squirrel Ct., 6707-Howard W. and Dianne L. Youmans to Nadia Thomas, $292,000.
Grantham Ct., 2424-Carol A. and Edward P. Johnson to Nelson Vartolome Motto Parada and Ana Cristina Reyes Rodriguez, $385,000.
Humpback Whale Ct., 6153-J. B. Cooper to Clarence E. and Veronica E. Scott, $329,000.
Panther Ct., 6203-Penta Property Solutions Corp. to Amanda L. Robbins Lema and Christian Guillermo Lema Cadena, $319,000.
Saint Anthonys Ct., 6127-James C. and Shelley M. Mascia to John W. Young, $218,000.
Snow Owl Pl., 11322, No. G-Diane Pearson to Ava Hammond, $257,000.
Governors Grant Pl., 5115-Barbara E. Baxter to Jonathan David and Kristie Nicole Boyd, $575,000.
Flag Ct., 11396-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kevin and Sharelle Ingram, $525,000.
Nautica Pl., 10829-Michael and Jacqueline Woods East to Michael and Nakia Taylor, $265,000.
Penzance Lane, 11247-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Michael and Sharon Saunders, $480,700.
Sextant Pl., 10450-Calvin and Joanne Knox to Emily M. Watts, $220,000.
Tottenham Dr., 7375-K & P Kingsview Corp. to Leon Sameul and Yvette Baker Gillis, $399,000.
Kays Way, 23200-George Henry and Cheryl Lynette Coppage to Jessica L. and William T. McLaughlin, $243,000.
Bayside Way, 22753-Douglas and Rebecca L. Peters to Johnny F. and Kristina Smythe, $233,000.
Fieldstone Way, 44031-Jeffrey W. and Margaret R. Couch to David J. and Lorraine M. Gaulke, $185,000.
Hickory Nut Dr., 23230-Stewart R. Seitz to Gregory Eric Tollefsen, $262,000.
Little Gem Way, 43674-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Julia C. and C.J. Eison, $439,900.
Shady Mile Dr., 23205-Arthur and Sue Frances Hilsinger to Walter F. and Joyce A. Johnson and Brandon Shifflett, $239,000.
Winterberry Way, 43712-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Robert Salas, $274,990.
Moss Ct., 44424-MacKenzie Karn Rhinehart to Zachary Thomas and Hollie Brightwell Wipf, $335,000.
Seneca Ct., 37975-Barbara Ann Cooke to Charles A. and Rheanna Buckler, $274,000.
Athlone Dr., 22693-Bradley N. and Diane J. Randall to James S. and Roberta A. Sprouse, $275,000.
Gardenview Way, 22264-William H. and Joanne M. Crum to Kevin McCoy, $229,900.
Reservoir Way, 45635-Nicole K. Andrews and Nicole K. Dade to Stephen P. Metro, $275,000.
Drum Cliff Rd., 43817-Terry A. and Delores C. Collom to Anthony W. and Shelley L. Mason, $450,000.
Jones Wharf Rd., 26401-Federal Homes Loan Mortgage Corp. to Edwin Mark and Eileen R. Lanham, $120,000.
Morgan Rd., 25030-Karen A. Rose to Darren M. Sanders, $307,000.
Sotterley Rd., 25250-JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Connor Taylor, $142,000.
Abraham Dr., 23582-Paul D. and Arina MacFarlane to Mark A. and Christen L. Bullock, $382,000.
Breton View Dr., 40411-Margaret C. Vasak to Kathleen A. Feeney, $266,000.
Dean Forest Way, 42493-Michael John and Shannon Gwynette Havrilla to Michael and Rebecca Johnson, $409,900.
Hollywood Rd., 22915-Joseph Alfred Saunders to Courtney Drew and Curtis Lance Accipiter, $300,000.
Lady Baltimore Ave., 39695-William T. McLaughlin Jr. to Michael Aaron Zielinski, $210,000.
Monterey Pl., 22248-Peter A. and Theresa D. Karpovich to James R. and Jeanne E. Mansfield, $375,000.
Robert Ernest Way, 40000-Rick and Traci Lindner to John S. Newton, $285,000.
Briarwood Ct., 22093-Kobey Ruppert to Elizabeth A. Herrick and Garrett B. Cease, $170,000.
Esperanza Dr., 23146-Bruce W. Schmidt and Karen Alford Brooks to Peter John and Martha Worrell, $255,000.
Jacksons Run Rd., 47954-Estate of Lynn Christopher Nichalson to Jennie H. Shanks, $179,000.
Mary Lynn Dr., 47997-Thomas R. and Julie M. Dabney to Richard H. Underwood, $210,000.
Rolling Rd., 46101-Gerald M. and Kay A. Chase to Haley N. and Philip S. Sibley, $540,000.
Thomas Dr., 46668-Matthew E. Hamilton to Richard Orlando Rodriguez and Idelsa Jeraldin Perez Rodriguez, $209,900.
Wolftrap St., 20710-Melvin Home Management Inc. to Mary B. Edwards, $259,900.
Aviation Yacht Club Rd., 35755-Matthew Gould to Christopher B. Cox and Heather M. Baker, $265,000.
Cleveland St., 27181-Dennis J. and Regina L. Anderson to Carl M. Petroff Jr. and Carolyne Grace Graham, $207,900.
Gosling Ct., 28008-Jeremy Anthony and Lindsey D. Rapp to Randi Q. and Edward L. Williams, $446,500.
Jennifer Dr., 29563-Charles G. and Mattie L. Robinson to Derek Hinkle, $195,000.
New Market Turner Rd., 41302-Braun Builders Corp. to Brian Todd and Stephanie Nicole Paschal, $389,900.
Persimmon Creek Rd., 39776-Ronald S. Solem to Brian M. and Catherine E. Donaldson, $375,000.
Winston Dr. W., 37026-Samuel Howell Jr. to Gabriel A. Young, $250,000.
Piney Point Rd., 17299-Dennis James and Aubrey Elizabeth Briggs to Joshua C. Wilcox, $149,000.
Molls Cove Lane, 47878-James W. and Christine R. Ryan to Meredith L. Considine, $325,000.