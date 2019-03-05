Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BROOMES ISLAND AREA

River View Rd., 9335-Kristin M. Tulip to Gregory D. and Sandra J. Farren, $540,000.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Calvert Ave., 3919-Gary P. Luckett to Kelsey E. Luckett, $300,000.

McDuff Dr., 2812-Brian R. and Elizabeth A. Mayberry to James B. and Rebekah W. Harris, $385,000.

Old Bayside Rd., 7680-Dana K. Winter to Paul A. Loiacono, $299,900.

Tipperary Lane, 2820-Vicki L. Lee to Jeremy T. and Carrie Kochel, $285,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Legacy Dr., 12682-Wmroyer Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Joseph Alfonse and Adriana Di Rocco, $741,610.

Two Sisters Lane, 10915-John and Barbara Morrison to Douglas M. Maleski Jr., $425,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Holland Cliffs Rd., 3314-William C. Murphy and Desiree A. Avila to Robert Joseph and Theresa L. Slavin, $445,000.

Mossy Oak Lane, 2813-Joy and Warren Tilton to Mirinda L. and Sherlock E. Walker, $554,900.

Potts Point Rd., 1970-Koppers Living Trust to Robin Ingle, $1.4 million.

Wilson Rd., 216-U. S. Bank to Patrick Owen Bennett, $85,000.

LUSBY AREA

Cove Lake Rd., 11310-C. Berkley and Marian E. Ford to Jose R. Torres, Clyde R. Smith and Clyde R. Smith Jr., $305,000.

Gray Dr., 347-Cole McCarthy to Edward P. Massengill IV, $245,000.

Mill Bridge Rd., 11384-Charles Pritchard to Christopher L. and Jennifer L. Ross, $279,900.

OWINGS AREA

Delores Dr., 106-Kevin and Gia Ferrante Donnalley to Jeremy L. Grimes and Christie E. McCready, $389,900.

Portland Ct., 8045-Jeffrey and Theresa Gibbs to Ronald and Beth Cullember, $381,500.

Simpson Farm Rd., 8181-Timothy S. and Erin E. Miler to Orson S. and Lisa B. Porter, $515,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Winding Oak Way, 3730-Barry and Cynthia Tatar to David W. and Christina L. Clark, $475,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Egret Ct., 4810-Wanamaker Properties Corp. to Kevin M. Freeburger and Jessica M. Durkin, $330,000.

Hidden Spring Trail, 75-Walker Enterprise Investments Corp. to Brittany and Daniel A. Bergendahl, $335,000.

Whirlaway Dr., 428-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing and Kris Lei Corp. to Michelle and Richard U. Sewell, $339,900.

SOLOMONS AREA

Stowaway Ct., 13465-Ryan M. McCarty to Tanya D. Janey, $264,900.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Cove View Dr., 5401-Carol A. and Thomas M. Scruggs to Shawn L. and Nichole Lynn Klecz, $369,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Dalrymple Rd., 630-Lester W. Denton and Nancy Denton Fowler to Trace and Brittany Little, $383,500.

Charles County

ACCOKEEK AREA

Old Landing Rd., 1290-Roy C. and Judy L. Lathorp to Timothy L. Melham, $525,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Pointe Meadow Ct., 15925-Nuno and Marcia Fernandes to Timothy Thomas Martin, $465,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Jousting Ct., 6540-Caruso Builder Windsor to Brian James and Megan Cassandra Johns Henry, $432,418.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Cartwright Farm Rd., 10650-Edward A. Lustig Jr. to Casey L. and Emily B. Koepper, $410,000.

Trinity Church Rd., 9983-Gregg P. and Sara M. Battaglia to Jeffrey S. and Susan C. Morris, $289,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Cracklingtown Rd., 6005-Jeffrey S. Gibson and Susan A. Cecil to Santos Cristino Gonzales Vasquez, $257,000.

Jockey Ct., 7223-William J. and Jennifer D. Groves to Walter L. and Katherine J. Waybright, $479,950.

Rivers Reach Lane, 16959-Keith M. and Christine M. Givens to Henry G. and Michele Rose, $513,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Alton Ct., 3-James E. Brotherton Jr. to Richard A. Kidd, $223,500.

Oakside Lane, 22-Lee Morris Jr. to Johnathan W. Archer, $159,900.

ISSUE AREA

Locust Ct., 14705-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Blake Stump, $332,550.

LA PLATA AREA

Charleston Ct., 231-Kerrie K. Seberg to Michelle Elizabeth De Soto, $227,500.

Derby Dr., 16-Patrick J. Kelly to Amber N. Marinelli, $272,100.

Hawkins Gate Rd., 6615-Willette Allen to Ruben and Sarah K. Ochoa, $580,000.

Kent Ave., 502-Jason Chiarizia to Sheena R. Williams, $237,000.

Morgans Ridge Rd., 152-Scott and Karen Sheffield to Robert and Annemarie K. Simpson, $409,000.

Rustica Ct., 11260-Casper and Patsy L. Smith to Sara M. and Gregg P. Battaglia, $500,000.

Simms Dr., 6150-Darren and Eleanor Kenly Trigonoplos to John and Joan Ann Shumar, $685,000.

Tip Hill Dr., 6470-Linda J. Wright to Robert M. and Sara A. Mikeska, $349,000.

Wood Duck Cir., 100-Normary Camacho Cardoza to Ebone Lashawn Marie and Darold Louis Mason, $225,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bar Oak Dr., 12706-61 Properties Inc. to George Palmer, $269,000.

Burning Oak Ct., 12307-Bank of America and Carrington Mortgage Services Corp. to Jing Ke, Qing Feng and Zhong Hu, $231,680.

Enterprise Pl., 2525-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Tiana S. Williams, $212,100.

Goshawk Ct., 5619-Carrie M. Ward and Howard N. Bierman to Angele P. and Gervais N. Kamdem, $373,000.

Ingersoll Pl., 5465-Mitchell Wood and Victoria R. Lock to Jon Andrew and Laura Rolfes, $429,000.

Kilt Pl., 9798-DR Horton Inc. to Anthony Grillo, $339,990.

Michael Rd., 1919-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Brian and Jessica Oestriger, $219,490.

Nicholas Rd., 1518-Shane P. and Launa A. McCowan to Manuel A. Sanchez Fuentes and Martha Zuniga, $323,000.

Racquet Pl., 2120-Lorena Jackson to Qais Ayubi, $254,000.

Stillwater Pl., 15110-Federal National Mortgage Association to Timothy and Kyndele Rhudy, $320,000.

Westdale Ct., 3214-Robyn D. Hebron to Aja Martin, $230,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Meadowview Dr., 9817-David N. Montgomery to Rocco A. Mirabile, $199,900.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Deepwater View Dr., 7970-Bank of America and M & T Bank to Albert Jerome Nunnally III, $455,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Cardigan Ct., 3-Lisa Henry to John E. and Cynthia E. Miles, $245,000.

Garner Ave., 520-Southern Maryland Home Buyers Inc. to Michelle Clark White, $290,000.

Hatfield Ct., 761-Terrace Arbnot to Ronnell High, $195,000.

Hyacinth Pl., 3445-Patrick and Cristal I. Pagnotta to Anthony K. Banson, $250,000.

Kenyon Ave., 828-Carla Jackson to Adonay Hernandez Garcia and Ana Fondeur Urvna, $225,000.

Manning Ct., 3215-Jawad Afzal to Kentalle V. Gaines, $209,900.

Monterey Ct., 4724-Roderick Asekhauno to Emilio Ferrer and Janneliz Sanchez, $387,000.

Pagnell Cir., 39-Denia M. Massetti to Julius and Victoria Williams Knight, $297,500.

Pine Cone Cir., 3532-Scott D. Chase to Johnita R. Moran, $275,000.

River Shark Lane, 5701-NVR Inc. to Africa and Austin Battle, $433,965.

Sunningdale Pl., 11773-Nabila Zackarry to Tamprisa S. Thomas, $243,000.

York Ct., 2419-JBE Management Corp. to Alessandra Gray, $240,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Avalon Ct., 2307-JLS Investments Corp. to Jennifer Lopez and Edwin Mendez, $350,000.

Bulrush Ct., 2407-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Terrance S. and Cynthia A. Allen, $437,000.

Eutaw Forest Dr., 3172-Eric R. and Jennifer L. Walsh to Matthew and Veronica Golden, $314,500.

Flier Ct., 5102-Lena Michelle Bushrod to Joseph L. and Tammy Coaxum, $319,500.

Goswell Aly., 3583-NVR Inc. to Leslie Warner, $337,670.

Maytide St., 9214-NVR Inc. to Sean Thompson and Nuha Elmaghrabi, $624,250.

Ponderosa Pine Ave., 10452-Catherine A. Barrett to Ricardo and Virtre Tiggle, $460,000.

Red Squirrel Pl., 6058-Vicki L. Lewis to Terrance W. Arbnot, $248,000.

Sophomore Ct., 2800-Zoya Investments Corp. to Alfred J. and Fatima E. David, $389,900.

Valley Dr., 8681-Patrick Orsingeer and Julie Olsen to Dareth Ear and Rheena Rodriguez, $325,000.

WELCOME AREA

Cedar Grove Dr., 6860-Vincent Martin and Cheryl Ricman to Rebecca M. and Aaron M. Bond, $367,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Curtin Dr., 3576-NVR Inc. to Erline Hinnant, $435,125.

Flag Ct., 11345-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Valencia Capri Newsome and Brandon Jared Posey, $417,000.

Heatherleigh Pl., 7917-Shante L. Castro to Emily A. Bedoya, $230,000.

Old Colony Ct., 5516-US Home Corp. and Lannar to Tien and Ngan Duong and Thuy Nguyen, $465,000.

Whittle Ct., 10056-NVR Inc. to Joshua Smith, $437,580.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beechwood Ct., 44706, No. 12C-Flat Iron Corp. to Christopher and Adriane Breck, $105,000.

Camellia Dr., 43937-William A. and Bernadette E. Scheetz to Matthew R. and Kiera G. Recker, $392,000.

Lilac St., 23140-Kathryn A. Rose to Randolph G. and Kayal M. Williams, $245,000.

Primrose Way, 23123-David R. and Laura M. Hickman to Benjamin William Gast, $210,000.

Ventura Way, 22739-Mark and Rebecca L. Masters to Robert and Natalia Crowley, $193,000.

CHAPTICO AREA

Rivendell Way, 36880-Pentagon Federal Credit Union to Joseph J. and Debra L. Howe, $725,000.

DRAYDEN AREA

Pristine Way, 19540-Steven A. Nickle and Tamara M. Strouth to Rhoel G. and Marilyn M. Galapon, $860,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Foxglove Pl., 22067-Patrick Morgan to Tyler L. Berberian and Cecilie V. Broussard, $280,000.

Saint Clements Cir., 22099-Donald Durbin to Briana Denise Sampson, $175,000.

Westmeath Way, 45511, No. D24-Lauren Moran Chase to Ashley E. and Bettie S. Mayes, $135,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

McIntosh Ct., 42118-Cindy L. Jaynes and Mary T. Hall to James W. and Danielle L. Spencer, $430,000.

Riva Ridge Dr., 42256-Susan E. and Brian E. Ditech to Mario A. and Tracy G. Maningas, $316,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Lytle Lane, 42830-Allen E. and Anne Marie Barnett to Lisa A. Yanchulis, $295,000.

Point Lookout Rd., 21785-Gary Wayne McCoy to Anthony L. Unkle, $260,000.

Whimsical Ct., 41412-Angela H. and Scott M. Washel to Michael K. Finck, $422,599.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Esperanza Dr., 23045-Tom W. and Richard M. Benefield to Timothy and Natalia Lopez Hurst, $362,500.

Hermanville Rd., 20779-Matthew Daniel Dines to Nathanael L. and Danielle J. Clem, $214,900.

Maria Way, 46085-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Sandra S. Clayton, $121,500.

Skipjack Ct., 20836-Dustin and Shannon Suzanne Kwok to Jason N. Churchill, $287,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Birch Manor Cir., 27314-Adam K. Wyatt to David T. Stroud, $250,000.

Daniel Cir., 39719-Douglas K. and Valerie G. Reardon to Sherri Wills, $284,500.

Golden Beach Rd., 39224-Gail J. and Thomas E. Garrison to Michael G. and Nicole L. Kosky, $280,000.

Hills Dr., 25975-Tara Michelle Cusmano to Derek T. Farrell, $198,000.

Mason Dr., 39576-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Andrew Lee, $245,000.

Queentree Rd., 27275-House Buyers of America Inc. to Phillip and Jennifer Arrigo, $274,000.

Thompson Corner Rd., 28100-Marjorie E. and Frank L. Rubala to Chris Z. and Ada L. Byler, $201,500.

PINEY POINT AREA

Larimer St., 17274-September Ferrante to Matthew Burgan and Michele DeMoss Coward, $190,000.