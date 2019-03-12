Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BROOMES ISLAND AREA

River View Rd., 9345-Stephen J. and Sharon D. Farrell to Daniel A. and Mary Deborah Wynes, $739,000.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Chesapeake Beach Rd., 3822-Brian M. and Hilary W. Dailey to Jamison and Danielle Kay Marks Ferrin, $294,000.

McDuff Dr., 2817-Leo D. and Gina M. Ritter to Robert B. and Brittany J. Miller, $389,000.

Silver Fox Way, 8016-Daniel Eugene and Amanda R.H. Carver to David J. and Rebecca L. Arroyo, $256,000.

Waterford Way, 2813-Christopher R. and Cynthia R. Redmond to Rachael A. Wood, $325,000.

28th St., 4012-Leonard J. and Catheryne L. Brown to Antonio Lubrano, $247,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Lena Ct., 12775-Quality Built Homes Inc. and Wm. Royer Corp. to Dawn C. and Kenneth R. Lieberman, $811,633.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Falls Pointe Way, 926-Glenn A. and Elizabeth D. Barresse to Aramis and Lehua Pittman Johnson, $689,900.

Jett Ct., 3400-Virginia Dianne Griner to Bryan A. Muchmore, $450,000.

Small Reward Rd., 511-American International Relocation Solution and Kyle Labuff to Joseph T. and Elizabeth A. Duncan, $535,000.

Wilson Rd., 1320-Shawn R. and Breena Antonelli to James Richard and Sarah Ann Pilkerton, $300,000.

LUSBY AREA

Butte Lane, 12703-Theresa P. Goff to Dean and Carrie L. Gissiner, $195,000.

Crystal Rock Rd., 872-Keven M. and Jennifer C. Coleman Rountree to Curtis D. Dix Jr., $238,000.

Grover Lane, 419-Carol E. Clevenger to Cody and Latisha Waters, $222,000.

Mill Creek Dr., 12751-Theodere D. and Hazel L. Ciccone to Grace and Harold Krieger, $499,000.

Poplar Ct., 11821-Jeremy and Ashley Smith to Michelle C. Sotiropoulos Lindekugel, $289,900.

Saint Johns Creek Rd., 13095-John C. and Kathleen L. Brauner to Scott and Valerie Rose Pasch, $270,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Frederick Ave., 9026-Roy A. Shorter to James W. and Kristin K. Byerly, $230,000.

First St., 4042-Jennifer McCulley to Aubra Love and Patricia E. White, $299,900.

Eighth St., 3917-Mary E. Medlock to James P. Regan, $313,000.

OWINGS AREA

Frances Lane, 8271-Lewis Jack and Barbara O. Denham to Stephen A. and Andrea Ciotti, $370,000.

Ridge View Dr., 9630-Jay Geco Corp. to Elizabeth D. Barresse, $485,000.

Swan Lane, 7785-Maurice F. and Nancy S. Mattingly to Kenneth P. and Holly L. Knorr, $680,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Red Berry Dr., 3771-Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Alicia A., Alice and Ricky L. Walker, $349,900.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Basswood Dr., 1009-Dennis J. and Gaye L. McKay Dudzinski to Paul Andrew and Jillian Brooke York, $532,500.

English Oak Lane, 389-Curtis Development Corp. and Curtis Building Co. to Elijah M. Owuor, $284,085.

Madis Ct., 2100-Andrew M. and Alison L. Kiger to Spencer Wray and Katie Kristine Bolte, $490,000.

Whispering Dr., 3135-Tharold O. Galloway Jr. and Shirley R. Mandler to Laura E. and Sherbrooke Lea Kardinal, $459,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Oyster Bay Pl., 912, No. 203-Stephen James and Laura Beck Gormley to Joseph Francis and Elizabeth Ann Byrd, $350,000.

Charles County

ACCOKEEK AREA

Overlook Dr., 1135-James P. Long and Nancy S. Reid to Gail Dickert and Yanina E. Seltzer Bekerman, $565,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Auburn Ct., 5504-Brian A. Hicks to Masha Marie Shelton, $324,995.

Gilder Aly., 6603-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Canitra M. Lee, $255,000.

Larissa Ct., 2609-Jonathan Neal to Sultan A. Shakir, $335,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Charles St., 13805-Alison Heurich to Shamika Stewart, $355,000.

Poplar St., 7675-David A. Stuempfle to Gregory W. Brandts, $310,000.

FAULKNER AREA

Saturn Dr., 9580-Raymond C. Tomasky to Robert S. and Stacy Presley, $360,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Deborah Dr., 15185-Dewey H. and Erna B. Redden to Gina C. DeMatteo, $390,000.

Lost River Pl., 6940-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust to Michael T. Funk, $415,274.

Scarlet Sage Ct., 7350-Marrick Properties Inc. to Sylvia P. Kilpatrick, $467,938.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Cabinwood Ct., 5673-Dkzacc Enterprises Corp. to Aaron J. and Rachel J. Harvey, $425,000.

Indian Head Hwy., 6680-Mary H. Moody to James Dustin Jerge, $272,000.

ISSUE AREA

Magnolia Dr., 14680-Donald E. and Rita J. Armstrong to Paul and Michelle Kelley, $410,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Bran Dr., 1004-Michael R. Foster to Alexander W. and Anita F. Wiley, $344,900.

Clarks Run Rd., 514-Nancy R. and Robert S. Ernst to Jeffrey A. Wax and Stacy L. Bonter, $325,000.

Derby Dr., 48-Steeplechase Development Co. Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Donald James and Stacey Crawford Macmillan, $409,345.

Glen Albin Rd., 6815-Heather M. Brown Swann to Normary Camacho Cardoza, $300,000.

Heather Ct., 229-Christopher Simpson to Samantha R. Denardo and Sean A. Fox, $260,000.

Morgans Ridge Rd., 153-Robert J. and Deborah L. Hardos to Casey D. Cline, $397,000.

Preswicke Lane, 5909-Bruce A. and Dawn H. Jones to Bernard and Darlene Glover, $492,000.

Sleepy Hollow Rd., 6274F-U.S. Bank and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Rebecca Speer, $285,000.

Valley Rd., 6450-Travis D. and Nicole A. Mastin to Charlee and Joshua Martin, $354,900.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Community Dr., 2258-Mark S. and Mary Ellen Wilson to Joshua D. Williams and Ashayla A. Roots, $340,000.

Fish Hawk Ct., 5632-Erpi Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Dion M. and Monica D. Blackwell, $585,996.

Greenwood Dr., 2134-Natasha P. Nelson to Annie J. Smith, $250,000.

Jorden Lane, 4461-Andrew N. and Kelly Norris to Reginald B. McDonald Jr., $416,665.

Nicholas Rd., 5018-William R. and Kelly R. Swanstrom to Michele Ann Appello, $291,450.

Richland Ct., 2195-Walter M. and Carmen C. Ingram to Dana L. Washington, $325,000.

Timberbrook Dr., 11512-David M. Bragg to Teruko Garnett, $245,000.

Westdale Ct., 3259-Federal National Mortgage Association to Felipe Benitez and Vilma Sosa, $159,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Tayloes Neck Rd., 10705-Eras Homes Renovations Corp. to Alex Marshall, $204,900.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Sylvan Turn, 9825-Geraldine Bennett to Ian W. Sharp and Aureliz Gonzalez, $199,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Norwich Ct., 8020-Andrew W. and Jillian M. Welburn to Aretha and Derek Larsen, $749,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Adams Lane, 508-McKeal Love and Kimberly Rodgers to Karen D. and Stephen K. Hetu, $265,000.

Bannister Cir., 1211-Mandy Colegrove Dearring to Lenyn B. Arana Flores and Claudia Marisol Lopez De Arana, $182,000.

Copley Ave., 1104-Damien A. and Jennifer S. Brown to Gregory James, $240,000.

Floyd Ave., 1008-Home Flipper Corp. to Shameka L. Casey, $263,000.

Garner Ave., 527-Flagship Investments Corp. and Steven Bildman to Jason Williamson, $290,000.

Indian King Ct., 3225-Mary P. Hodges and Melinda A. Wilson to Marvin Garcia, $188,000.

King James Pl., 4-Camille K. Brooks Cutchember to Onya S. Scarborough, $192,400.

Marston Moor Lane, 11687-Stephanie and Keith D. Watson to Niggora Abdull and Sheena Rene Moye, $428,000.

Olympia Pl., 4839-Angela Connell to Alan A. Chung, $267,950.

Palm Desert Pl., 11693-Tarique Roberts and Esta Mlotha to Kalebe Asfaw, $300,000.

Pine Cone Cir., 3674-Richard J. and Linda E. Satterfield to Tiffinie Jennings and Marque Long, $321,000.

Saint Linus Dr., 11813-Kevin B. and Linden T. Kline to Aamir M. and Natalie J. Cade, $305,200.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bergamont Ct., 9664-Natasha N. Williams and Angelo A. Stover to Cassandra Bender, $418,000.

Fendley Way, 8716-Markus Stefan and Sarah Jane Linke to Kristin Williams, $330,000.

Goswell Aly., 3585-NVR Inc. to Darlene C. Harris, $399,700.

Lemur Ct., 6333-William Lance Bannister to April D. Veney, $320,000.

Mckinley Ct., 3486-Mellisa Williams to Gregory Cornell and Desiree Wilson, $394,000.

Springdale Lane, 2317-Jason E. and Megan B. Westmeyer to Tammy Sharell Dorsey, $393,000.

WELCOME AREA

Wedding Dr., 8410-Jennifer and Finis McGraw to Jerome T. and Pamela C. Hairston, $405,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Curtin Dr., 3583-NVR Inc. to Brenda and Paul DeVaughn, $452,710.

Foxhall Pl., 3643-Scott H. Hines to Alexander Michael Baisley, $370,000.

Jacksonhole Pl., 10688-Virtre K. Sterling to Aaron M. and Tifani C. Fuller Walker, $270,000.

Park Ave., 4145-Maureen C. Ramsey to Omari Newell, $324,900.

Torrey Pines Dr., 11289-DR Horton Inc. to Cortez Brandon Adams, $444,990.

Whittle Ct., 10064-NVR Inc. to Letitia Mozee, $444,145.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Azalea Lane, 23123-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Kristin K. Sheehan, $280,864.

Beechwood Ct., 44706, No. 8C-DB Kennedy & Sons Corp. to John G. and Mary L. Copado, $138,000.

Rosewood Ct., 23240, No. 9-Edward M. Austin to Heather N. Sams, $135,000.

White Pine Ct., 44530-Steven J. Allen to Andrew W. Quiel, $249,999.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Apache Rd., 37795-Timothy Jenkins to Elsie S. Sharp, $345,000.

DRAYDEN AREA

Saint Marys Manor Rd. W., 46671-Steven and Ashley Smith Ragans to Scott A. and Anna L. Dailey, $520,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Saint Michaels Cir., 22102-James R. and Carlette M. Ashby to Randall and Dara Case, $181,900.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Broad Creek Dr., 24319-James G. and Meridith M. Stoneman to Don Tran and Tran Bao Truong, $417,000.

McIntosh Rd., 24961-Thomas S. and Sandra L. Tennison to Richard E. Bishop, $360,000.

Saint Johns Rd., 42716-James W. and Julianna P. Hudson to Tyler J. Sakach and Amber L. Bowles, $245,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Margrave Dr., 23614-Clinton Lemartine and Lori L. Downing to Richard Allen DeJesus and Esther M. Dinio, $445,000.

Point Lookout Rd., 23202-John and Joann Pagliero to Fernando Rodrigues, $599,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Atalanta St., 21643-Mark A. and Beverly A. Barnum to Tamara E. Clinton, $206,000.

Essex Dr. S., 21315-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Vaughn O. Quildon, $215,000.

Keel Dr., 48310-Edward R. and Kathie D. Lamoureux to David Squier and Fred Entin, $279,900.

Midway Dr., 46719-Agnes C. Carter Bentley to Shaterrie Shorts, $118,000.

Searfoss Ct., 21558-James Brettman O. Donovan to Christopher and Sarah N. Smoes, $239,900.

Sunlight Ct., 20835-Susan E. Kessler Fleury to Jason D. Meredith, $235,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Army Navy Dr., 35350-Family Tree Ventures II Corp. to Lauren Renee Tennyson and Fallon Lea Carrico, $339,900.

Boundary Dr., 29775-Guillermo and Evelyn J. Carattini to Augustine Rivera, $293,900.

Dockser Dr., 40147-J and M Contracting Inc. to Derek L. Rivera, $227,000.

Golf Course Dr., 35442-Robert J. and Laura Jo Coffren to Catherine J. Kirk, $270,000.

Independence Dr., 26195-Thomas M. Shade Jr. and estate of Rose Helen Shade to Susanna and Matthew F. Hamilton, $161,405.

Ridge Rd., 42221-Thomas W. Quinn III to William James Smith Jr., $196,000.

PARK HALL AREA

Amanda Way, 47162-Chauncenette D. Green to Jason P. and Kaitlin R. Glenn, $335,500.

PINEY POINT AREA

Piney Point Rd., 16980-James and David Boone to Vincent and Amy Dunn, $375,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Holly Dr., 18171-Eleanor F. Behnke to Bonnie P. and Daniel C. Leiter, $640,000.