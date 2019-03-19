Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Bayside Rd., 8501, No. 303-Kimberly D. Cutter and estate of Joseph F. Brown to Patrice Lane Rice, $380,000.

Chesapeake Beach Rd., 3907-John A. Simonds to Sadie Rose Todd, $244,900.

Forest Ridge Terr., 2314, No. 8-Amanda Helton to Adrienne N. Cunningham, $290,000.

Old Bayside Rd., 3908-Fred Joseph Galemore to Frances Y. Anatale and Thomas Scott Jr., $172,000.

Silverton Ct., 8232-Matthew D. Grosse and Lindsay O. Swinson to Michael A. and Karen G. Roberts, $289,000.

Woodland Ct., 2495-Bonnie P. and John G. Zerega to John and Samantha Simonds, $399,000.

14th St., 4003-James R. and Cynthia B. Herndon to Alexander C. Friedman and Katherine A. Sweeney, $299,900.

DUNKIRK AREA

Golden Russet Dr., 9803-Michael B. and Cynthia M. Zimmer to Kevin B. and Veronica Cruz, $379,900.

Prince St., 1235-Michael McNevin Hayes and Debra A. Ruzinsky to Wanda and Jonathan Hartley, $315,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Green Ridge Ct., 4613-Jeffrey L. Wobbleton to Andrew C. and Sarah E. Ackley, $499,500.

Lady Annes Way, 2661-Thomas M. and Donna S. Bethge to James D. and Linda Carrillo, $450,000.

Paul Hance Rd., 4740-Shelton Daniels and Patricia E. Stueckler to Kirk M. Crown and Sarah L. Wallace, $425,000.

Stephen Reid Rd., 6081-Judith M. Hess and Jennifer Oberg to Rosanna Donoghue, $249,000.

LUSBY AREA

Amarillo Ct., 12671-Adrienne E. Archer to Tia Marie Elizabeth Krum, $174,000.

Cedar Lane, 8215-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Randi Smith, $159,900.

Olivet Rd., 13444-John F. Johnson III to Michael W. and Deirdre Shaw, $280,000.

Stirrup Lane, 11486-Richard L. and Cristina M. Young to Shane P. Allen Jr., $218,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Greenwood Ave., 9240-Stephen R. Coker to Valerie J. Gacek and Brian J. Feldmeier, $300,000.

Ninth St., 3735-Steven Stratchko and Samantha Cranford to David Weyand, $260,000.

OWINGS AREA

Good Shepherd Way, 651-Raymond and Jennifer Daly to Todd Van and Lisa Glymph Lattimore, $787,500.

Sam Owings Pl., 9150-Big O Properties Corp. to Marc C. and Barbara Novak Timms, $435,000.

Sycamore Lane, 630-Susan K. Reid to Jesse James and Valerie Hanbury, $382,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Baythorne Rd., 2035-Thomas G. and Laura E. Hughes to Steven P. and Samantha J. Stratchko, $417,000.

Flora Ave., 4409-Amanda Pollitt Newman to Nathan O’Donnell, $275,000.

Patuxent Reach Dr., 680-Charles N. Mills III to Robert N. and Sandra D. Fulton, $365,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Patuxent Ave., 14820-Richard F. and Elna E. Bonewitz to Shawn and Laura Comeau Stanley, $442,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Bond St., 7281-Vivek M. and Laura K. Amin to George R. and Joy C. Syring, $455,000.

Forest Trail, 5371-Francis A. and Stephanie M. White to Samuel M. Rivers Jr. and Cheryl L. Kile, $389,000.

Saint Leonard Rd., 4010-Joseph M. and Amanda J. Lamb to Alvin H. and Laura S. Hatcher, $350,000.

Charles County

BRYANS ROAD AREA

McCormick Dr., 6701-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Robert L. and Felicia Freeman, $543,888.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Dubois Pl., 13350-Karin A. and George N. Beall to Charles Fredrick and Sarah Beth Merkle, $509,000.

Prosperity Pl., 13985-Eric W. and Denise Mahaffey to Kate E. Kolbe, $285,910.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Barney Dr., 6740-Lisa A. Eckard to Herbert A. and Estiby G. Marquez Cabrera, $435,000.

Goode Rd., 5794-William D. and Julie Burch to Michael Allen and Catherine Elizabeth Gibson, $489,000.

Maxwell Dr., 6895-Aubrey L. and Mary E. Humbert to Jeffery H. and Pamela Simmons, $380,000.

Scouts Honor Pl., 15901-Rhona N. Allen and Timothy M. Bagley to Phillip and Denise James, $375,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Chapmans Landing Rd., 5260-Eric D. Schlegel to Fritz Roland and Leanne Marie Bjorklund, $150,000.

Joann Ct., 4-Joseph M. and Sarah J. Smigielski to Jeremiah White, $255,000.

Lox St., 3386-Nathaniel Lee Yake and estate of Clifton Juanito Lee Yake to Elmer B. Gonzalez Sorto, $165,000.

ISSUE AREA

Wisteria Dr., 14715-Charles W. and Frances K. Johnson to Susan Boehl, $295,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Carmelite Dr., 5258-Jean Taylor and estate of Jeffrey M. Gomes to Donald and Lisa Marie Saylor, $335,000.

Cool Springs Farm Pl., 6225-David H. Posey and Susan R. Ludeman to Jacob R. Grier, $900,000.

Derby Dr., 52-Steeplechase Development Comapny Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Daniel A. and Mary Elizabeth Long, $396,735.

Highland Farm Ct., 11493-Michael P. and Krissie E. Gilroy to Kelly A. and Craig D. Shurgot, $530,000.

Manor Lane, 6035-Thomas and Christine DeSabla to George H. and Elizabeth A. Wedding, $330,000.

Myrtleleaf Cir., 102-Juan Zuniga to Sherrie J. and Michel Luskey, $342,000.

Prickly Holly Pl., 9399-Wilkerson Construction Inc. to Rusty Dewayne and Jennifer Renee Rich, $594,760.

Savanna Ct., 104-S & A Investments Corp. to Michael L. and Sabrina T. Wright, $465,900.

Spring Oak Dr., 7718-Robert W. and Christine M. Vasquez to Anthony S. Bartolomeo, $240,000.

Wheatfield Dr., 133-R.D.R. Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Eric Joseph Devinney, $319,000.

Wood Duck Cir., 131-Steven R. Tully to Thomas Difilippo, $217,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bonnie Lane, 2187-Department of Veterans Affiars to Kevin Michael Henline, $253,000.

Cassidy Ct., 10308-Jessica and Brian Oestringer to Roshad L. and Charlene A. Mays, $389,000.

Community Dr., 2274-Jorge L. and Minerva Mercado to Gia Moore, $349,900.

Eagle Bonnet Ct., 15670-ERPi Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to George O. and Carly M. Morse, $662,314.

Gallant Lane, 14475-Turtle Creek Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Melisa and Twan A. Epes, $531,254.

Harwich Dr., 4618-Daniel T. and Katharine S. Tille to Dustin W. Burnett, $307,000.

Kilt Pl., 9772-DR Horton Inc. to Wanda Sisco, $328,290.

Mount Pleasant Rd., 3881-Sharon A. Turner to Raymond Rison and Kimberly Lopez, $290,000.

Plumage Lane, 15825-James T. and Elnora M. Fenwick to Edward R. Sanchez Carter, $530,000.

Rolling Meadows St., 2301-Robert E. and Annie P. Vaughn to Joseph E. Ngonja and Lilian Etome, $309,900.

Trefoil Pl., 376-Terry D. and Sonia Y. Sutton to Domonique A. Stroud, $190,000.

Westwood Dr., 2251-Louis Shishilla Jr. to Rukiat Akintunde Agboke, $297,500.

NANJEMOY AREA

Walnut Grove Pl., 12475-Bradford A. and Patricia A. Arbogast to Jamie L. and Jocelyn B. Richeles, $705,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Perry Branch Rd., 11730-Carol A. Davis to Amy Lynn Robinson, $241,500.

Sylvan Turn, 9829-Kristen M. Hendricks to Megan Howell, $233,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Russell Croft Ct., 7263-Quality Built Homes Inc. and G. Croft Corp. to James T. and Elnora M. Fenwick, $615,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Adams Rd., 1222-Chela Knox and Anthony Miller to Olushola Adewole, $285,000.

Barnstormers Lane, 5611-NVR Inc. to Gerard and Patricia Blake Simms, $326,079.

Dorset Dr., 1031-Helen E. Woodland to Patrice Covington, $225,000.

Gainsborough Ct., 3180-Rachel L. Morris to Jillian Renee and D. Lee Riggs, $300,000.

Heathcote Rd., 3042-U.S. Bank and Fay Servicing Corp. to Deja Joi Cherrelle Watts, $155,000.

Kingsmill Ct., 11685-Melanie N. White to Nathan R. and Kiely M. Zwally, $370,000.

McIntosh Ct., 11077-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to James Campbell Jr. and Nikita Smith, $471,645.

Neville Ct., 2193-Equity Trust Co. and Berkley D. Smallwood to John Champ, $259,000.

Olympia Pl., 4849-Robert Baker to Kerry Wash, $250,000.

Palm Desert Pl., 11746-George B. and Vivian S. Edwards to Glacia A. Holbert, $310,000.

Pine Cone Cir., 3849-Larry D. and Katherine D. Johnson to Yanna Davis, $279,900.

Satinleaf Ct., 3617-Tisa A. Smith to Arleathia C. Marshall, $287,500.

Sweetwood Pl., 12221-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Latia Downing, $220,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Ashford Lane, 2309-Christina Trust to V. Ceclia Keys and Lester Rayfield Baker, $340,000.

Bismark St., 2793-Michael A. and Beverly J. Sendelbach to Brian O’Shea and Rozette Santos Hutchinson, $365,000.

Coyote Ct., 6608-Michael Aaron and Michelle A. Osborne to Terrance Quille, $320,000.

Fern Hill St., 7805-William A. Vanzego to Mary D. and Jean E. Hamilton, $299,000.

Golden Eagle Pl., 11301-Mona S. Ashburn Aaron to Corey A. Jones, $260,000.

Goswell Aly., 3590-NVR Inc. to Ayonni Debose, $321,000.

Leyton Ct., 2332-Lawrence H. Pinkham Jr. to Herman V. and Tyvonda C. Weaver, $380,000.

Porpoise Ct., 6452-Cloretta A. Cummings to Darren Duckett, $332,000.

Ridgeline Terr., 8524-Michael A. and Chong O. Clark to Deborah F. Bloxon, $340,000.

Sun Valley Dr., 2727-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Fernando and Veronica Romero Rivera, $314,910.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Barclay Pl., 7911-Leandra D. Thomas to Candace J. Dillard, $263,500.

Dutton Pl., 3625-Keith C. and Wendy L. Dutton to Lisa Michelle and Steven Andre Robbs, $460,000.

Gauntlet Pl., 8412-Melissa and Roy Lea to Nicole Stella Zelinski, $250,000.

Londonberry Lane, 4730-Thomas and Harriet Vaughan to Robert Murrell, $299,900.

Penzance Lane, 11260-US Homes Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Caryn Anika and Joanne Byrds Simmons, $423,735.

Tottenham Dr., 7340-K & P Kingsview Corp. to Sharonda B. and Michael J. King, $431,556.

Worthington St., 3725-Charles and Rhonda Radford to Timothy N. Onserio and Lydia Sagini, $445,000.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Azalea Lane, 23135-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Jerri Mundie, $299,990.

Beechwood Ct., 44708, No. 6B-DB Kennedy & Sons Corp. to Andrew D. and Christine A. Shemeta, $136,000.

Daffodil Dr., 23204-Jeffrey A. and Kristin K. Sheehan to Donna M. Courtney, $412,000.

Patuxent Beach Rd. W., 23702-Mark T. Fitzgerald to Nicholas A. Simpson and Kristen M. Willets, $445,000.

Scotch Pine Ct., 23255-Mildred E. Baldwin to Vickie Lynn Ingram, $241,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Mount Wolf Rd., 38003-Richard Lee Mowry Jr. to James S. and Kristy Scheufele, $232,910.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Guenther Dr., 45813-W & D Real Estate Investment MD Corp. to Jacob Albert Resh, $295,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Clover Hill Ct., 41920-Daniel C. and Denise A. Page to Katherine M. and Shawref D. Thomas, $424,900.

Mervell Ct. W., 44012-Jacob and Amanda King to Bonnie A. Rushworth, $425,000.

Scotch Neck Rd., 45277-Catherine V. Oden and Stephanie L. Casselman to Joshua L. Burch and Rachel E. Dorsey, $335,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Margrove Cir., 41367-Elizabeth L. Morse to Lizete D. and Eliabnel P. Roque, $295,000.

Potomac Shores Rd., 43655-William Henry and Patrice E. Borland to Kenneth L. Cadena, $400,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Bellevue Ct., 21420-James Alexander Shaw Birchett to Paige M. Painter Boyer, $299,000.

Kimberly Ct., 22885-Lisa Ann Horton to Jenifer J. Kearns, $270,000.

Quincy Terr. E., 45970-Jamie E. and June T. Nicholas to Jonthan Castillo and Amy E. Krintz, $280,000.

Shelton Dr., 46825-Glenwood J. Coombs and Paula L. Frank Roberts to David M. and Melody L. Schmoyer, $409,783.

Town Creek Dr., 23051-Benjamin I. and Dixie N. Parker to Maurice and Lauren Chase, $259,900.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Army Navy Dr., 35575-Jason L. Beinert to Tony R. Malave and Jessica R. Weaver, $279,900.

Burton Rd., 29974-Stephen A. Griffin to Christopher Whisler, $335,000.

Donna Dr., 29791-Stephen R. and Danielle Szepesi to James P. and Denise M. Russell, $430,000.

Hearts Desire Lane, 39793-Brian M. Wohlers to Ebony N. Tillman, $150,000.

Prospect Hill Rd., 25920-Jesse C. and Linda Gaudreult Hendrick to Bradley W. Fowler, $235,000.

Shady Lane, 40465-Thomas E. and Donna L. Gardner to Krystal C. and Michale J. Ayotte, $375,000.

PARK HALL AREA

Amanda Way, 47201-Felex Jackson and estate of James B. Jackson to Jeffrey Neil and Natalie Jean Collins, $280,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Clarke Rd., 17730-Francis J. and Jeanne B. Toth to Andrew R. Grayson, $366,000.