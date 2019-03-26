Bayside Rd., 8501, No. 404-Pamela Byrd Berard to Andrew and Paulette M. Ladas, $471,125.
Dory Ct., 6344-James H. Lowery Jr. to Kevin W. Little, $243,000.
Larchmont Dr., 5146-Kevin R. and Frances T. Achorn to Michelle L. Gardner, $284,900.
Old Bayside Rd., 6750-William Christopher Wilson to Michael B. and Shawntice Greene Heatley, $295,000.
Stream Walk Way, 7970-Robert L. Mingo and Dawn C. Moore to Matthew L. and Pamela D. Faulknham, $439,900.
First St., 4035-Scott Properties Corp. to Eric M. Rome and Ruth D. Ticktin, $215,000.
15th St., 4033-John Kopsidas to Maria Kopsidas, $135,000.
King Dr., 3512-Chandra R. Green and Bobby C. Adams II to Kelli F. Hipsley, $340,000.
Rivershore Dr., 11610-Julia A. Gartrell to Kimberly E. Shoe, $400,000.
Hale Ct., 3151-Wilbur A. and Lisa M. Messier to James Rae McKay, $474,999.
Marley Run, 570-John P. and Susan M. Bonenfant to Douglas T. and June M. Cook, $542,500.
Plum Point Rd., 1510-Robert W. and Sheryl L. Chapple to David T. and Erin D. Lamb, $345,000.
Durango Dr., 11555-Brandon Brien to Joseph P. Pence, $137,000.
Hisperia Rd., 12473-Malissa M. and John W. Young to Denise M. Jacoby, $149,000.
Overlook Dr., 321-Kim and Martin P. Staughton to Mohammad Reza and Amy Michelle Komaily, $525,000.
Redeye Rd., 1104-Bryon G. and Sarah Gifford to Brad Griffin and Kymberlee Ann Davis, $179,500.
Shortbow Trail, 424-JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Laquita Boddy, $120,000.
Louisville Ave., 8912-Phillip W. Swann to Jason Jeremy and Amanda Christine Nelson, $350,000.
Fourth St., 3711-Scott A. Styer to Carrie Brinkley, $278,000.
Bright Lane, 1841-Brenda C. Dickerson to Robert B. Saunders and Rhonda Lynn M. Saunders, $380,000.
Hannon Ct., 2610-Jonathan and Stacie E. Buhl to Cullen Lowery, $279,000.
Woodland Way N., 9144-Charles A. and Lisa Anne Caruolo to Dhanapati Khatiwoda and Hemanta Kharel, $350,000.
Saint Leonard Rd., 3460-HSBC Bank USA National Assn. to Darren and Amber Johns, $260,000.
Cassell Blvd., 4215-Joseph G. Kmetz to Jason A. Foresta, $250,000.
Gray Inn Ct., 71-Gillian L. Plenty to Kenneth J. Rank, $225,000.
Senate Ct., 2414-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Steven J. Ragans and Ashley R. Smith Ragans, $595,950.
Calvert Beach Rd., 1134-David C. Sisson to Luis A. and Paula A. Cartagena, $228,000.
Harvard St., 5030-John A. and Carolyn B. Potts to Ronald L. and Alexandra M. Karis, $257,350.
Waterloo Ct., 1949-Mark E. and Susan N. Wilding to Brian A. and Stacey L. Read, $400,000.
Bolick Pl., 9355-Valerie Baker to Laura K. Lyon and Jesse D. Colie, $295,000.
Coppersmith Pl., 2852-Anthony L. Ayers Jr. and Jovann C. Jones to Vincent Edwards, $324,000.
Jousting Ct., 6532-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Christine N. Simms, $441,549.
McCormick Dr., 6719-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Kenneth and Acquanette House, $520,000.
Kent Dr., 7745-Wilma R. Bennett to Justin Bennett, $200,000.
Trinity Dr., 12600-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Valerie and Edward Hines, $181,000.
Brandywine Rd., 5880-Branch Banking and Trust Co. to Karen L. Jones and Roger Christopher Hurt, $349,900.
Homeland Dr., 15460-Steven B. Rowe to Christopher M. Durrett, $385,000.
Mystic Pl., 16110-Karen W. and Geoffrey Heath to Eugene and Holly Jackson, $409,000.
Triple Crown Ct., 16425-John R. and Michelle T. Carroll to Lorenzo Fields, $345,000.
Chapmans Landing Rd., 5509-Robert E. Deskins Sr. to Walter Alfaro, $200,000.
Linkins Rd., 3545-Kevin Wynter to David and Jenny Johnson, $351,000.
Maple St., 15-Joanne M. Taylor to Joseph M. and Aidsha Wallace, $205,000.
Riverside Run Dr., 59-William and Karen Holt to Jansy Rodriguez, $195,000.
Agricopia Dr., 1031-Gayatri D. Pestonjee to Larry R. and Sandra E. Reno, $313,000.
Charles St., 909-R. Helene Farrall to Christopher Lee Smith, $247,000.
Crescent Lane, 9170-Lanette L. and Earle B. Knapp to Sondra Renee and Justin Michael Zickmund, $520,000.
Edelen Station Pl., 701-Vaibhav Bist to Shandria Y. Dixon, $288,000.
Goose Creek Dr., 327-SMC Investments Corp. to Juventino Morales Ayala, $165,000.
Hudson Dr., 8220-Mark and Elizabeth Eagles to Joseph A. and Elizabeth A. Walter, $450,000.
May Day St., 9555-John F. and Catherine L. Cook to Mark A. and Jennifer L. Hunt, $442,500.
Oak Hollow Pl., 11500-Fred and Natalie Dickens to Clifford C. Barnes, $430,000.
Redbud Ct., 103-William A. and Bambi L. Walker to Steven R. Tully, $335,000.
Savanna Dr., 1000-Katherine Marie Coughlan to Charles W. Gamble III and Ciera R. Harley, $420,000.
Tall Grass Lane, 122-James J. Dalo to Reginald Doss and Belinda C. Brooks Doss, $292,500.
Wiltshire Ct. N., 100-Alexander Chavasse to Emanuel and Elaine Gipson, $380,000.
Zelkova Ct. S., 6912-Bryans Road Corp. to Barbara L. and Leopoldo J. Nova, $519,900.
Cob Ct., 11705-Therion Mustafa and Mary N. Nichols to Wardell Jefferies and Brandy Lewis, $400,000.
Country Lane, 12722-Joseph K. and Margaret A. Page to Joshua Cole and Chelsey Gray Lawson, $290,000.
Echo Hill Pl., 12359-Eyvonne Mallett to Lashawn Thompson, $345,000.
Golden Gate Ct., 2858-SM Hamilton Corp. to Gregory R. and Jasmine S. Waring, $367,917.
Hickory Valley Dr., 3001-Andrew F. and Janet L. Davis to Roylonda Y. Bradford Webb, $275,000.
Kilt Pl., 9790-D.R. Horton Inc. to Teresa Hardy, $329,285.
Merganser Ct., 2537-Roberto E. and Amanda L. Alejandro to Sam, Sutasinee, Sam and Samantha Thana, $360,000.
Mustard Seed Ct., 12070-Tony R. and Lauren M. Gatling to Gregory T. Robinson, $460,000.
Prescott Ct., 15178-Joy Proctor Robinson to Oluwaseun Olubukola Orekoya, $289,900.
Spruce St., 1011-Stephen L. and Robin Boerema to Shawn A. and Marie E. Clark, $272,000.
Trefoil Pl., 388-Bank of America NA to Kerry Matthew Wash, $149,625.
Wildmeadows St., 11426-James Curtis and Yvette Gupton to Phillip Earle Meyer, $385,000.
Cobb Island Rd., 16120-Department of Veterans Affairs to Kenneth Allen Sanders, $111,000.
Pine Grove Rd., 13105-Abudureheman Abulaiti and Aisha Gulibahaer to Jesse Spriggs, $154,900.
Simms Landing Rd., 7350-US Bank Trust NA to Steven V. Johnson, $260,000.
All Hallows Ct., 2010-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Jean Elizabeth Terry, $239,975.
Blackpool Cir., 12-Ronald and Ronald Hwilka to Carol Toller, $255,000.
Grindall Ct., 2704-William M. and Krysten McGee to Ishara Cormack, $250,000.
Holyhead Ct., 2825-M. Chester and Robert Backus to Cornelius Johnson and Geneya Batchelor, $321,000.
Keepsake Pl., 23-Jack William Hicks to Brittany Williams, $212,000.
La Plata Rd., 12750-James V. and Frances Ann Kelly to Clarence Davis and Marilyn M. Hawkins, $345,000.
Midlothian Pl., 3723-Tyrone and Meredith A. Greer to Kenneth H. White Jr. and Bobbie L. Surratt, $280,000.
Old Washington Rd., 3804-Luz Rosario Aguilar to Alex C. Rice, $299,900.
Oyster Reef Pl., 5037-Aaron P. and Cherisse James to Clifton M. Crosby, $255,000.
Pebble Beach Ct., 4667-George R. and Karen B. Greenfield to Willie and Dianna L. Prude, $403,000.
Port Royal Ave., 11669-Chanda Jones and Chanda Addison to Kelice N. Bellamy, $400,000.
Sherman Rd., 122-Deborah Candace Jackson Mallett and Edward Lee Jackson to James Robert Callery, $290,000.
Tadcaster Cir., 16-Michael McBride and Amanda Welch to Tamara and Marvin E. McLean, $239,900.
University Dr., 430-Imperial Pools Corp. to Dioris Contreras and Lourdes Rios La Luz, $275,000.
Athletic Fields Ct., 2850-Ernest L. Witherspoon Jr. and Angelica N.M. I. Witherspoon to Ryan Amadee and Nicole Amedee, $420,000.
Bobcat Ct., 6018-Timothy C. and Linda M. Butters to Briana Groves and Barbara Gallegos, $217,990.
Crestview Ct., 2901-Jeffrey L. and Donna K. Morse to Matthew H. and Amy M. Lloyd, $339,950.
Filberts Ct., 11124-Chestnur Hill Land Corp. to Jashae Johnson, $457,650.
Goldeneye Pl., 4611-Joseph J. and Shery A. Bonaiuto to Cyprian B. Moye, $195,000.
Gray Wolf Ct., 6123-John W. and Carol S. Rogers to Zepora M. Jennings, $335,000.
Heron Pl., 11210-Robert F. Jenkins III to Michael G. Lee, $288,750.
Marlborough Pl., 3714-NVR Inc. to Tanya King, $361,841.
Mockingbird Ct., 4268-Kimberly A. Holland and Sandra Nanette Weiner to Wayne G. Sanguenette, $259,000.
Saint Patricks Park Alley, 10946-NVR Inc. to Pamela and Terrance Stephen Burch, $327,535.
Super St., 9410-Eugene A. Moore III to Donald Edward Peters, $470,000.
Carberry Ct., 10490-Terrie L. Templemon to Todd Charles and Trisha Marie Meisner, $429,000.
Edmonton Ct. S., 4062-David T. and Alicia V. Gardner to Thomas Lee and Mary Ann Dade, $375,000.
Hanson Rd., 3995-US Bank Trust NA to Edward C. Mason and Shamaye J. Coles, $298,900.
Marshall Corner Rd., 9965-George H. Shegogue and Earle Hamilton Shegogue to Alexander A. Johnson, $275,000.
Saddlebrook Ct., 5587-U. S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kevin Brian and Tiffany McLain Morris, $500,805.
Tullycross Ct., 3843-Sondra Barksdale to Karen P. Mason, $367,900.
Bayside Way, 22706-David Omire Mayor to Laurence D. Stack, $212,000.
Black Oak Ct., 23368-Tyler G. and Jackie J. Ellis to Cody Wayne and Jessica A. Wolferz, $205,000.
F D R Blvd., 23560, No. 308-Marie C. and Peter M. Stephanak to Stephen E. Ming , $229,000.
Piney Wood Cir., 23229-Sandra H. and Robert H. Rock to Matthew Ryan Tilghman, $332,000.
Swift Fox Dr., 43938-Thy J. Tak and Jennifer Mullennix to Amit R., Pooja A., Bhartiben R. and Rasiklal K. Shah, $447,000.
Moss Ct., 44465-Kenneth J. and Joanne F. McIlhenny to Sherry Wise, $352,000.
Mount Wolf Way, 30311-Paul W. and Karen M. Parker to Edward and Susie Smith, $341,340.
Oliver Ct., 45765-Leonardo Jasso Salinas to Michael E. Villarreal, $245,000.
Schooner Ct., 45678-Samuel P. Niebauer to Rachata Jeammaneeprakit, $240,000.
Dusty Lane, 42800-Sunset Ridge LL to Morgan Ashley Miller and Kevin Tucker Worcester, $84,000.
Nats Creek Rd., 45283-Keith and Virginia Listman to Kevin B. and Jamie L. Cooley, $700,000.
Belmar Dr., 23604-David Z. and Laura P. Zartman to Bradley Joseph and Anna L. Roby, $455,000.
Maypole Rd., 23315-Maypole Road Corp. to Bernard L. and Cecelia Dixon, $249,900.
Timberline Ct., 22170-George A. Haggard to Benjamin Todd and Crystal Charity Eyster, $350,000.
Colleen Pl., 21466-Mark and Dana Cullison to Benjamin D. Hartley and Sarah Skelton, $345,000.
Flower Dr., 46853-Linda Pearson to Wendell I. Ford Sr., $13,000.
Lincoln Ave., 47453-Persepolis Investments Group Corp. to Valerie Johnson, $93,000.
Rosewood Dr., 46460-Ian A. Bill to Timothy S. Barnes Jr., $270,000.
Shelton Dr., 46840-Brian F. and Jarica V. Beavan to Helen Ruth Tanner, $370,000.
Army Navy Dr., 35676-Michael J. and Carrie M. Sager to Alexandra Zaremba, $265,000.
Edinborough Dr., 30020-Timothy Kirkland and Dawn Langley to Raymond and Brandi Lynne Sydnor, $295,000.
Hidden Acres Ct., 26921-David Lee Sorrells to Adam Gibbons, $299,500.
King Rd., 29784-Patuxent Wedgewood Properties Corp. to Craig A. and Naula M. Settler, $355,000.
Queentree Rd., 26745-Derrick S. and Cinthia A. Neumer to Emma L. Woodworth, $499,999.
Spicer Dr. W., 37022-Jason D. and Jenny L. May to Jonathan Ross Yates, $279,999.
Seagrass Way, 45204-Thomas and Bettie Reece to Francisco E. and Martha L. Ramirez, $213,000.
Driftwood Lane, 17684-Marc K. and Ilene L. Cohen to Stanley and Suzanne Warner, $660,000.