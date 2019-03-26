Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Bayside Rd., 8501, No. 404-Pamela Byrd Berard to Andrew and Paulette M. Ladas, $471,125.

Dory Ct., 6344-James H. Lowery Jr. to Kevin W. Little, $243,000.

Larchmont Dr., 5146-Kevin R. and Frances T. Achorn to Michelle L. Gardner, $284,900.

Old Bayside Rd., 6750-William Christopher Wilson to Michael B. and Shawntice Greene Heatley, $295,000.

Stream Walk Way, 7970-Robert L. Mingo and Dawn C. Moore to Matthew L. and Pamela D. Faulknham, $439,900.

First St., 4035-Scott Properties Corp. to Eric M. Rome and Ruth D. Ticktin, $215,000.

15th St., 4033-John Kopsidas to Maria Kopsidas, $135,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

King Dr., 3512-Chandra R. Green and Bobby C. Adams II to Kelli F. Hipsley, $340,000.

Rivershore Dr., 11610-Julia A. Gartrell to Kimberly E. Shoe, $400,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Hale Ct., 3151-Wilbur A. and Lisa M. Messier to James Rae McKay, $474,999.

Marley Run, 570-John P. and Susan M. Bonenfant to Douglas T. and June M. Cook, $542,500.

Plum Point Rd., 1510-Robert W. and Sheryl L. Chapple to David T. and Erin D. Lamb, $345,000.

LUSBY AREA

Durango Dr., 11555-Brandon Brien to Joseph P. Pence, $137,000.

Hisperia Rd., 12473-Malissa M. and John W. Young to Denise M. Jacoby, $149,000.

Overlook Dr., 321-Kim and Martin P. Staughton to Mohammad Reza and Amy Michelle Komaily, $525,000.

Redeye Rd., 1104-Bryon G. and Sarah Gifford to Brad Griffin and Kymberlee Ann Davis, $179,500.

Shortbow Trail, 424-JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Laquita Boddy, $120,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Louisville Ave., 8912-Phillip W. Swann to Jason Jeremy and Amanda Christine Nelson, $350,000.

Fourth St., 3711-Scott A. Styer to Carrie Brinkley, $278,000.

OWINGS AREA

Bright Lane, 1841-Brenda C. Dickerson to Robert B. Saunders and Rhonda Lynn M. Saunders, $380,000.

Hannon Ct., 2610-Jonathan and Stacie E. Buhl to Cullen Lowery, $279,000.

Woodland Way N., 9144-Charles A. and Lisa Anne Caruolo to Dhanapati Khatiwoda and Hemanta Kharel, $350,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Saint Leonard Rd., 3460-HSBC Bank USA National Assn. to Darren and Amber Johns, $260,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cassell Blvd., 4215-Joseph G. Kmetz to Jason A. Foresta, $250,000.

Gray Inn Ct., 71-Gillian L. Plenty to Kenneth J. Rank, $225,000.

Senate Ct., 2414-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Steven J. Ragans and Ashley R. Smith Ragans, $595,950.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Calvert Beach Rd., 1134-David C. Sisson to Luis A. and Paula A. Cartagena, $228,000.

Harvard St., 5030-John A. and Carolyn B. Potts to Ronald L. and Alexandra M. Karis, $257,350.

Waterloo Ct., 1949-Mark E. and Susan N. Wilding to Brian A. and Stacey L. Read, $400,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BEL ALTON AREA

Bolick Pl., 9355-Valerie Baker to Laura K. Lyon and Jesse D. Colie, $295,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Coppersmith Pl., 2852-Anthony L. Ayers Jr. and Jovann C. Jones to Vincent Edwards, $324,000.

Jousting Ct., 6532-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Christine N. Simms, $441,549.

McCormick Dr., 6719-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Kenneth and Acquanette House, $520,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Kent Dr., 7745-Wilma R. Bennett to Justin Bennett, $200,000.

Trinity Dr., 12600-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Valerie and Edward Hines, $181,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Brandywine Rd., 5880-Branch Banking and Trust Co. to Karen L. Jones and Roger Christopher Hurt, $349,900.

Homeland Dr., 15460-Steven B. Rowe to Christopher M. Durrett, $385,000.

Mystic Pl., 16110-Karen W. and Geoffrey Heath to Eugene and Holly Jackson, $409,000.

Triple Crown Ct., 16425-John R. and Michelle T. Carroll to Lorenzo Fields, $345,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Chapmans Landing Rd., 5509-Robert E. Deskins Sr. to Walter Alfaro, $200,000.

Linkins Rd., 3545-Kevin Wynter to David and Jenny Johnson, $351,000.

Maple St., 15-Joanne M. Taylor to Joseph M. and Aidsha Wallace, $205,000.

Riverside Run Dr., 59-William and Karen Holt to Jansy Rodriguez, $195,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Agricopia Dr., 1031-Gayatri D. Pestonjee to Larry R. and Sandra E. Reno, $313,000.

Charles St., 909-R. Helene Farrall to Christopher Lee Smith, $247,000.

Crescent Lane, 9170-Lanette L. and Earle B. Knapp to Sondra Renee and Justin Michael Zickmund, $520,000.

Edelen Station Pl., 701-Vaibhav Bist to Shandria Y. Dixon, $288,000.

Goose Creek Dr., 327-SMC Investments Corp. to Juventino Morales Ayala, $165,000.

Hudson Dr., 8220-Mark and Elizabeth Eagles to Joseph A. and Elizabeth A. Walter, $450,000.

May Day St., 9555-John F. and Catherine L. Cook to Mark A. and Jennifer L. Hunt, $442,500.

Oak Hollow Pl., 11500-Fred and Natalie Dickens to Clifford C. Barnes, $430,000.

Redbud Ct., 103-William A. and Bambi L. Walker to Steven R. Tully, $335,000.

Savanna Dr., 1000-Katherine Marie Coughlan to Charles W. Gamble III and Ciera R. Harley, $420,000.

Tall Grass Lane, 122-James J. Dalo to Reginald Doss and Belinda C. Brooks Doss, $292,500.

Wiltshire Ct. N., 100-Alexander Chavasse to Emanuel and Elaine Gipson, $380,000.

Zelkova Ct. S., 6912-Bryans Road Corp. to Barbara L. and Leopoldo J. Nova, $519,900.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Cob Ct., 11705-Therion Mustafa and Mary N. Nichols to Wardell Jefferies and Brandy Lewis, $400,000.

Country Lane, 12722-Joseph K. and Margaret A. Page to Joshua Cole and Chelsey Gray Lawson, $290,000.

Echo Hill Pl., 12359-Eyvonne Mallett to Lashawn Thompson, $345,000.

Golden Gate Ct., 2858-SM Hamilton Corp. to Gregory R. and Jasmine S. Waring, $367,917.

Hickory Valley Dr., 3001-Andrew F. and Janet L. Davis to Roylonda Y. Bradford Webb, $275,000.

Kilt Pl., 9790-D.R. Horton Inc. to Teresa Hardy, $329,285.

Merganser Ct., 2537-Roberto E. and Amanda L. Alejandro to Sam, Sutasinee, Sam and Samantha Thana, $360,000.

Mustard Seed Ct., 12070-Tony R. and Lauren M. Gatling to Gregory T. Robinson, $460,000.

Prescott Ct., 15178-Joy Proctor Robinson to Oluwaseun Olubukola Orekoya, $289,900.

Spruce St., 1011-Stephen L. and Robin Boerema to Shawn A. and Marie E. Clark, $272,000.

Trefoil Pl., 388-Bank of America NA to Kerry Matthew Wash, $149,625.

Wildmeadows St., 11426-James Curtis and Yvette Gupton to Phillip Earle Meyer, $385,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Cobb Island Rd., 16120-Department of Veterans Affairs to Kenneth Allen Sanders, $111,000.

Pine Grove Rd., 13105-Abudureheman Abulaiti and Aisha Gulibahaer to Jesse Spriggs, $154,900.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Simms Landing Rd., 7350-US Bank Trust NA to Steven V. Johnson, $260,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

All Hallows Ct., 2010-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Jean Elizabeth Terry, $239,975.

Blackpool Cir., 12-Ronald and Ronald Hwilka to Carol Toller, $255,000.

Grindall Ct., 2704-William M. and Krysten McGee to Ishara Cormack, $250,000.

Holyhead Ct., 2825-M. Chester and Robert Backus to Cornelius Johnson and Geneya Batchelor, $321,000.

Keepsake Pl., 23-Jack William Hicks to Brittany Williams, $212,000.

La Plata Rd., 12750-James V. and Frances Ann Kelly to Clarence Davis and Marilyn M. Hawkins, $345,000.

Midlothian Pl., 3723-Tyrone and Meredith A. Greer to Kenneth H. White Jr. and Bobbie L. Surratt, $280,000.

Old Washington Rd., 3804-Luz Rosario Aguilar to Alex C. Rice, $299,900.

Oyster Reef Pl., 5037-Aaron P. and Cherisse James to Clifton M. Crosby, $255,000.

Pebble Beach Ct., 4667-George R. and Karen B. Greenfield to Willie and Dianna L. Prude, $403,000.

Port Royal Ave., 11669-Chanda Jones and Chanda Addison to Kelice N. Bellamy, $400,000.

Sherman Rd., 122-Deborah Candace Jackson Mallett and Edward Lee Jackson to James Robert Callery, $290,000.

Tadcaster Cir., 16-Michael McBride and Amanda Welch to Tamara and Marvin E. McLean, $239,900.

University Dr., 430-Imperial Pools Corp. to Dioris Contreras and Lourdes Rios La Luz, $275,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Athletic Fields Ct., 2850-Ernest L. Witherspoon Jr. and Angelica N.M. I. Witherspoon to Ryan Amadee and Nicole Amedee, $420,000.

Bobcat Ct., 6018-Timothy C. and Linda M. Butters to Briana Groves and Barbara Gallegos, $217,990.

Crestview Ct., 2901-Jeffrey L. and Donna K. Morse to Matthew H. and Amy M. Lloyd, $339,950.

Filberts Ct., 11124-Chestnur Hill Land Corp. to Jashae Johnson, $457,650.

Goldeneye Pl., 4611-Joseph J. and Shery A. Bonaiuto to Cyprian B. Moye, $195,000.

Gray Wolf Ct., 6123-John W. and Carol S. Rogers to Zepora M. Jennings, $335,000.

Heron Pl., 11210-Robert F. Jenkins III to Michael G. Lee, $288,750.

Marlborough Pl., 3714-NVR Inc. to Tanya King, $361,841.

Mockingbird Ct., 4268-Kimberly A. Holland and Sandra Nanette Weiner to Wayne G. Sanguenette, $259,000.

Saint Patricks Park Alley, 10946-NVR Inc. to Pamela and Terrance Stephen Burch, $327,535.

Super St., 9410-Eugene A. Moore III to Donald Edward Peters, $470,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Carberry Ct., 10490-Terrie L. Templemon to Todd Charles and Trisha Marie Meisner, $429,000.

Edmonton Ct. S., 4062-David T. and Alicia V. Gardner to Thomas Lee and Mary Ann Dade, $375,000.

Hanson Rd., 3995-US Bank Trust NA to Edward C. Mason and Shamaye J. Coles, $298,900.

Marshall Corner Rd., 9965-George H. Shegogue and Earle Hamilton Shegogue to Alexander A. Johnson, $275,000.

Saddlebrook Ct., 5587-U. S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kevin Brian and Tiffany McLain Morris, $500,805.

Tullycross Ct., 3843-Sondra Barksdale to Karen P. Mason, $367,900.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bayside Way, 22706-David Omire Mayor to Laurence D. Stack, $212,000.

Black Oak Ct., 23368-Tyler G. and Jackie J. Ellis to Cody Wayne and Jessica A. Wolferz, $205,000.

F D R Blvd., 23560, No. 308-Marie C. and Peter M. Stephanak to Stephen E. Ming , $229,000.

Piney Wood Cir., 23229-Sandra H. and Robert H. Rock to Matthew Ryan Tilghman, $332,000.

Swift Fox Dr., 43938-Thy J. Tak and Jennifer Mullennix to Amit R., Pooja A., Bhartiben R. and Rasiklal K. Shah, $447,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Moss Ct., 44465-Kenneth J. and Joanne F. McIlhenny to Sherry Wise, $352,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Mount Wolf Way, 30311-Paul W. and Karen M. Parker to Edward and Susie Smith, $341,340.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Oliver Ct., 45765-Leonardo Jasso Salinas to Michael E. Villarreal, $245,000.

Schooner Ct., 45678-Samuel P. Niebauer to Rachata Jeammaneeprakit, $240,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Dusty Lane, 42800-Sunset Ridge LL to Morgan Ashley Miller and Kevin Tucker Worcester, $84,000.

Nats Creek Rd., 45283-Keith and Virginia Listman to Kevin B. and Jamie L. Cooley, $700,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Belmar Dr., 23604-David Z. and Laura P. Zartman to Bradley Joseph and Anna L. Roby, $455,000.

Maypole Rd., 23315-Maypole Road Corp. to Bernard L. and Cecelia Dixon, $249,900.

Timberline Ct., 22170-George A. Haggard to Benjamin Todd and Crystal Charity Eyster, $350,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Colleen Pl., 21466-Mark and Dana Cullison to Benjamin D. Hartley and Sarah Skelton, $345,000.

Flower Dr., 46853-Linda Pearson to Wendell I. Ford Sr., $13,000.

Lincoln Ave., 47453-Persepolis Investments Group Corp. to Valerie Johnson, $93,000.

Rosewood Dr., 46460-Ian A. Bill to Timothy S. Barnes Jr., $270,000.

Shelton Dr., 46840-Brian F. and Jarica V. Beavan to Helen Ruth Tanner, $370,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Army Navy Dr., 35676-Michael J. and Carrie M. Sager to Alexandra Zaremba, $265,000.

Edinborough Dr., 30020-Timothy Kirkland and Dawn Langley to Raymond and Brandi Lynne Sydnor, $295,000.

Hidden Acres Ct., 26921-David Lee Sorrells to Adam Gibbons, $299,500.

King Rd., 29784-Patuxent Wedgewood Properties Corp. to Craig A. and Naula M. Settler, $355,000.

Queentree Rd., 26745-Derrick S. and Cinthia A. Neumer to Emma L. Woodworth, $499,999.

Spicer Dr. W., 37022-Jason D. and Jenny L. May to Jonathan Ross Yates, $279,999.

PINEY POINT AREA

Seagrass Way, 45204-Thomas and Bettie Reece to Francisco E. and Martha L. Ramirez, $213,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Driftwood Lane, 17684-Marc K. and Ilene L. Cohen to Stanley and Suzanne Warner, $660,000.