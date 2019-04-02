Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Bayside Rd., 8716-Stephen J. Bockenek to Jason Tyler Mauck, $224,000.

Lawrin Ct., 3110-Chablis and Ronald S. Adams to Carl N. and Dana J. Stokes, $470,000.

Old Bayside Rd., 7625-RRCAP Ser II Corp. to Tyler A. Telesford, $293,000.

Tartan Lane, 2980-Katharine Lee Pilchard Hallows to Jonathan E. and Ahna Miller, $320,000.

27th St., 3711-Michael and Gaynelle Strohecker to Christopher P. Steiner and Michael L. Brophy, $232,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Lakeside Dr., 10941-Roy and Eva Young to Daniel Edward Wilson, $575,000.

Riverview Ct., 4102-Michael T. and Catherine H. Wallace to Frank and Julie Vento, $406,500.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Holland Cliffs Rd., 3310-Hannah Leigh Stone to John W. and Terri L. Rice, $395,000.

Mill Branch Rd., 5851-Candace Petrovits and estate of Nancy Jean Hense to David C. Howdyshell, $367,500.

Ponds Wood Rd., 300-Estate of Eugenia V. Smith Hall to Valerie and James M. Richards, $290,000.

Thomas Gantt Rd., 110-Anthony Joseph Montini and Amanda M. Wilhelm to Robert J. and Carol L. Hurley, $499,900.

LUSBY AREA

Big Rd., 819-Guy R. and Hillary H. Knieriem to Joshua A. and Kelly Frazier, $545,000.

Golden West Way, 929-Juan G. Argueta to Hung G. Nguyen and Trang Thi Thuy Tang, $276,625.

Johnson Dr., 326-Cheryl W. and William C. Campbell to Adam K. Sanders, $350,000.

Pine Blvd., 7701-Barbara K. Cotner to James and Simone Giovanni Smith, $218,000.

Richard Lane, 1971-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Shawn and Bobbi Nolan, $215,000.

Thunderbird Dr., 401-Daniel A. and Brittany Bergendahl to Paris Largos Jones, $226,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Madison Ave., 9329-Cynthia Boyle and Carlos Vicente Mata to Casey Elizabeth Boyle Main, $242,700.

OWINGS AREA

Caravan Trail, 930-Marcia Cole to Patrick R. Shelton Jr., $475,000.

Old Solomons Island Rd., 9511-Jessica Lynn White to Michael and Gaynelle R. Strohecker, $359,000.

Sheridan Dr., 1335-Francis X. and Chris A. Dunigan to Allen W. and Corinne R. Bingham, $470,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Allspice Rd., 2773-Elaine B. Weiner to Andrew C. and Mary A. Baird, $320,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Dares Wharf Rd., 260-Guillermo Rivera to Jeffrey A. Roe, $185,000.

Hawk Hill Dr., 657-John P. Hill Jr. and Janeen M. Armstrong to Russel W. and Hazel E. Toole, $310,000.

Thunder Hill Dr., 3730-Kari A. and Jonathan Marlowe to Paul D. Thomas Jr. and Kristin M. Wasson, $535,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Stowaway Ct., 13464-Virginia M. Shultz to Brendon S. Richards, $240,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Calvert Beach Rd., 1142-Richard Evans to Sean Lawrence, $325,000.

Lloyd Bowen Rd., 4049-Barbara Loveless Holtz and Patrick Henry Loveless to Rod R. and Joyce S. Thomas, $267,000.

Williams Wharf Rd., 5090-Iola Alderson Linscott to Burton Dabolish, $550,000.

Charles County

BEL ALTON AREA

Oriole Lane, 9605-Mary Caroselli to Steven Smalling, $247,500.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Falkirk Aly., 2875-Samuel Osobu to Lallen Tyrone Johnson Hart, $280,995.

Jousting Ct., 6539-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Terence D. Montgomery, $458,666.

BRYANTOWN AREA

Bryantown Dr., 6120-Keith Bull to David A. Norton, $315,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Trinity Dr., 12675-Nicholas E. Mitchell to Casey J. and Mary E. Vandeweert, $335,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Buckeye Dr., 6818-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Michael and Barbara Watson and Sharon Blanchard, $376,000.

Jaydale Pl., 14140-James Tory and Samantha Kuhstoss Williams to Tarique A. and Esta Roberts, $595,000.

Old Field Lane, 16817-Gary D. and Barbara S. Anderson to Patricia A. and Gary D. Griffith, $449,900.

Trotters Glen Dr., 6225-HSBC Bank USA National Association to Jannifer L. Nevilles, $326,500.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Oak Ct., 5707-Allan T. and Samantha Pople Meade to Jessica L. Dunnington and Jarrell Chandler, $375,000.

Susan Dr., 203-James Boarman III to Shonda Jovan Adams, $170,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Charles St., 10817-Lori M. Spooner to Wendy Ward, $292,000.

Crescent Run St., 12761-William C. and Beverly Elkins to Larry A. and Shirlene G. Deal, $365,000.

Edelen Station Pl., 800, No. 401-Joon Sun Park to Jill E. Williams, $283,000.

Hawkins Gate Rd., 6541-George Thomas Goforth to Jerry E. and Melissa Hampton Langham, $381,000.

Morgans Ridge Ct., 201-Darrin R. and Marcee F. Shaw to Patrick Shawn and Celeste F. Casey, $405,000.

Oriole Lane, 118-PV Establishment Corp. to James Chiriboga and Yumi Chiriboga Flor, $357,000.

Rose Lane, 7000-Steven J. and Alyssa M. Hylinski to Charles Michael and Leslie M. Joyner Spitzner, $385,000.

Sharon Ave., 9600-Michael P. and Susan M. Crowley to Morgan Watson, $299,900.

Tanager Ct., 122-Christopher N. Beane and Donna S. Tompkins to Kevin Michael and Rebecca Margaret Gibson, $320,000.

Wiltshire Ct. S., 111-Marilyn and Tiesha N. Litten to Ronald J. Gaines, $399,999.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Community Dr., 2223-Robert E. and Kathleen Halliday to Ronaldo S. Quiroz and Natalie M. Stathos, $366,000.

Country Lane, 12727-Yvette Punch to Anthony E. Lane, $300,000.

Edmont Pl., 11841-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. and Federal National Mortgage Association to Jaunae Young, $205,000.

Golden Gate Ct., 2860-SM Hamilton Corp. to Jerry U. Powell, $315,046.

Kilt Pl., 9796-DR Hrton Inc. to Sade and Terry Williams, $319,990.

Merganser Ct., 2601-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jason A. and Jessica Y. Wimberly, $275,000.

Mustard Seed Ct., 12115-Miriam R. Neale to Raymond Wall Jr., $404,000.

Starling Dr., 2859-Monique Williams to Keith Anthony Loudermill, $340,000.

Tumbleweed Pl., 334-Kenneth H. Wise to Ramin Ghods and Bita Hamzehlou, $165,000.

Wimbledon Pl., 10259-George and Rebekah Laila Younan to Alan K. Williams Jr. and Sharday N. Daniels, $245,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Ross Ct., 13668-Peter and Polly Hsu to Eric W. and Denise Mahaffey, $497,500.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Chapel Point Rd., 8952-Robert S. and Stacy L. Presley to Ryan D. Hock, $280,000.

Tobacco View Pl., 8025-Tobacco View CT Corp. to William Matthew Harniy and Karen M. Landgraf, $528,500.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Amwich Ct., 4-Joshua P. and Danielle M. Bateman to Chelsea Gaines, $285,000.

Blue Crab Lane, 5258-NVR Inc. to Carl C. and Carol A. Cawthorne, $436,700.

Garner Ave., 101-Arundel Robinson III to David E. and Tonia L. Clark, $299,900.

Harvard Rd., 1143-Michael B. Gardiner to Sandra Lien Hoa Chin, $255,000.

Hyacinth Pl., 3445-Claudette P. Davis to Jennifer P. Brown, $264,950.

Kempsford Field Pl., 3659-Tyler Enterprises Corp. to Katrena Patrice and Shawnard O. Flowers, $210,000.

Milstead Ct., 3424-Alliance Property Ivnestors Corp. to Donna D. Howard, $189,900.

Old Washington Rd., 3979-Elaine Taylor and Emanuel Gipson to Brandon Lee Swain, $228,800.

Oyster Reef Pl., 5050-David A. Devon to Brandon J. and Kellie M. Weinman, $259,900.

Pebbleshire Ct., 4659-Joseph W. Martin to Raphael Akpobasa, $377,000.

Revolution Ct., 12204-NVR Inc. to Sheree Thompson, $283,480.

Simpson Dr., 12834-Federal National Mortgage Association to Bruce Napper Jr., $264,500.

Taylor Ct., 4603-Anthony W. Atley to Shameeka McClain, $240,000.

Van Buren Rd., 300-Jeff S. Herring to Joshua Ryan Vandevender, $225,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bremen Ct., 9831-Tyrone and Latoya T. Smith to Edward Coston and Tarsha Shanea Snead, $420,000.

Deerwood Ct., 6314-Realty Home Services Corp. to Cortisha M. Pee, $235,000.

Firefly Ct., 3178-Thomas H. and Margaret L. Hintz to Paulette Randolph, $315,000.

Gopher Ct., 6211-House Buyers of America Inc. to Tyler and Therese Elizabeth Nondorf, $316,000.

Homecoming Lane, 2626-Jackson Bleckley and Marisol Morales to Adrian Eugene Robinson, $425,000.

Maytide St., 9179-NVR Inc. to Jastine and Alexander Caine, $477,300.

Pep Rally Lane, 9493-Muhammad Rashid and Zia Ul Haq to Dante Clark, $406,000.

Ravenna Ct., 2256-Gloria Riddick to Wendell R. Barnes, $488,000.

Tilapia Ct., 5403-Averel E. and Ruth A. Gregg to Denis Jose Reyes Huezo and Alicia Reyes Aguillon, $278,000.

Zoll Lane, 2603-David T. and Maria A. Albright to Ginette Francois, $515,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Commanders Lane, 11145-Bernard J. and Sandra H. Tolson to Lynn Kirby, $345,000.

Old Colony Ct., 5515-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Anissa N. Curtis, $404,990.

Silent Creek Rd., 3533-Michael Kwai and Jennifer Chang to Danielle Catherine and Darius Eli McGowan, $389,900.

Waterloo Way, 3390-Dennis S. and Kimberly W. Frederick to Abraham Micah Evans Sr. and Quintina Lache Leake, $360,000.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beaver Creek Dr., 44108-Matthew S. and Laura C. Curran to Jeffrey Sheehan, $349,900.

Laurel Hill Dr., 23265-Michael Tresansky and Heather Gilbert to Christopher and Bailey Jobe, $265,000.

Primevere St., 43888-Shawn L. Klecz to Michael G. and Rebecca H. Terhune, $436,260.

CHAPTICO AREA

Budds Creek Rd., 25644-Kay Y. Crawford and Patricia A. Hodges to George Bradford and Donna Reeves, $259,900.

CLEMENTS AREA

Ledford Dr., 39331-Lester Raymond and Sabrina Lynn Miller to Eric and Caroline E. Baker, $465,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Pleasant Mill Dr., 45598-Bo T. and Quyen Quach to Richard Tate and Lisa Lillian Winslow, $345,000.

Westmeath Way, 45482, No. H31-Citibank and CMLTI Asset Trust to Carol A. and Gary M. Kurtz, $132,500.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Fwd Dr., 24416-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Tara A. and Cory D. Jones, $492,904.

Ricky Dr., 25645-Matthew Lynn Davis to Tyler A. and Bobbie J. Shepherd, $240,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Lady Baltimore Ave., 39858-Austin D. and Brittany Weaver to Kyle M. and Janet Weaver, $170,000.

Oakmont Ct., 40623-Genise B. and Alfred John Rondina to Anglea Renee Truax, $375,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Flower Dr., 46873-Leighton Bronte Tinkew to John G. Francis, $105,000.

Lookout Dr., 21372-Caleb J. Gill to Ella R. Johnson, $201,999.

Rosewood Dr., 46471-Stephen and Rachael A. Lorincz to Cody Zarilla, $214,500.

Shining Willow Lane, 46365-Michelle and Patrick Cosgrove to Alexandra Quinn Marshack, $204,900.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Barger Dr., 29968-Kathy Jo Owens to David G. Dailey, $300,000.

Cresent Lane, 26176-April A. Reynolds Guy to Carol Ann Pingleton, $262,000.

Fowler Ct., 26887-Anthony F. and Mandy E. DiStefano to Anges C. Bentley, $275,000.

Hidden Pond Ct., 38791-U.S. Bank National Association and LaSalle Bank National Association to Lindsay D. Rimm, $362,000.

King Rd., 29794-Patuxent Wedgewood Properites Corp. to Abbey L. Tereba and Stacey L. Conner, $349,000.

Queentree Rd., 27260-Francis Xavier Danaher and Joanne M. Marinelli to Joseph F. and Isabelle F. Wade, $425,900.

T Wood Dr., 26289-Jessica L. and Ryan L. Maines to David C. Sisson, $357,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA

Oak Farm Lane, 19198-James M. and Eleanor A. McVerry to Katherine L. and Kaden M. Sanchez, $359,900.