Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in October 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Brookeview Ct., 6304-Katrina Jo Kendrick to James and Margaret Hunter, $330,000.

Cassidy Ct., 8314-Brent Holdings Corp. to Tyricus Van Easton and La Meika Jade White, $303,000.

Holderness Lane, 3550-Lucy L. and Charles B. Haines to Thomas R. and Carole J. Hans, $400,000.

Silverton Lane, 3467-James R. and Pamela Luckey Klink to David W. and Lisa Sandra Obetz, $309,900.

DUNKIRK AREA

Jones Rd., 2720-James M. and Nancy S. Terracciano to Cuong M. Nguyen and Thuy Nhi T. Tran, $549,900.

McIntosh Dr., 9911-Christopher Grebas and Katelyn Phillips to Robert Myers, $380,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Garrett Lane, 3580-U.S. Bank to Stephen J. Bochenek and Sara K. Mullen, $301,000.

Mary Cir., 1021-Patricia F. Westcamp to John Davis, $427,000.

Stinnett Rd., 2816-Fred H. and Karen L. Longfellow to Douglas J. and Alyson R. Matti, $520,000.

LUSBY AREA

Alamo Lane, 701-Howard R. Canter Jr. to Joseph David Wessels, $209,000.

Big Bear Lane, 11636-William A. and Jannice E. Jones to Maurice Dushawn Williams and Dawn Mazyck, $219,000.

Cody Trail, 515-Thomas M. and Linda A. Marrs to Griffen Alan and Christina L. Peck, $306,500.

Cross Rd., 116-Paul D. Lenharr Jr. to John R. Rivera, $189,900.

Gunsmoke Trail, 505-J2 Real Estate Solutions Corp. to Linda Dianne Jackson, $257,000.

Minot Ct., 930-Department of Veterans Affairs to Susan Prentice and Jessica Thomas, $175,000.

Rimrock Rd., 1020-Riveria Properties Corp. to Matthew Fredric and Elizabeth Ashley Zeile, $239,900.

Sailor Ct., 601-James W. Mackinnon to Melissa and Richard Dibble, $196,000.

Sitting Bull Trail, 11373-Lisa Maria Delricco to Marcus D. Weddle, $275,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Glouster Dr., 3631-PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Co. to Debra G. and Jason C. Axley, $278,000.

Third St., 3654-Richard M. Loveless to Zachary Ware Fabian, $230,000.

Seventh St., 3611-Ronald D. and Beth A. Cullember to Heather M. Hill, $279,000.

OWINGS AREA

Shepherd Lane, 1875-Steven A. and Crystal L. Wood to Sherry L. and John W. Fagan, $435,000.

Tenley Pl., 3536-Robert E. and Donna E. Preston to Harold and Retha Pompey Green, $505,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cambridge Pl., 358-Editha A. Salazar Rumford to Raymond E. Allebach and Courtney J. Young, $279,125.

English Oak Lane, 460-Nicholas M. and Ashley M. Bowles to Salathea and Donald Grant, $299,000.

Winslow Pl., 129-Rebecca D. Wyvill to Homer R. Heigh Jr., $267,950.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Foxhall Rd., 14186, No. 9-Shannon C. Harper to Theresa Nagel, $335,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Apple Way, 5224-Robert M. and Tammy S. Fox to Daniel C. Sprayberry and Kristen N. Brewer, $355,000.

Long Beach Dr., 5790-William C. and Paula H. Schwallenberg to Timothy and Connie Garrett, $210,000.

Parran Rd., 1605-Kristina M. Donahue to John J. and Katie B. Bliley, $315,900.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Creekside Dr., 17247-Bret William and Mary Susan Bucci to Gerald Caver, $348,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Cheswick Aly., 2844-Quiana S. Lee to Sherwood Jefferson, $289,000.

Lake Ct. S., 6308-Raquita L. Thomas Jeter to Stacy Byrd, $215,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Sycamore Lane, 12705-James W. Jones Sr. to Melanie Davis, $234,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Tubman Pl., 16504-Mark Proctor and Keyona Gutrick to Donald K. Lyles Jr., $224,900.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Lookout Dr., 1-Jennifer Jennejahn Robishaw to Marquita Kirby and James Bridgett, $250,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Arlington Dr., 323-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Sergio Huante, $127,500.

Derby Dr., 45-Kenneth L. and Laura A. Deutsch to Dante R. Chesley and Jerri S. Johnson, $305,000.

Hawthorne Rd., 6245-Felicia M. Toronto to James Reisert, $440,000.

Quince Ct., 532-Kathleen E. Joy Adkisson to Marlene A. and Helen M. Jameson, $280,000.

Waxwing Ct., 120-Steven M. and Evelyn N. Arnold to Patrick R. and Meghan T. Brown, $395,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Brewster Lane, 4002-Jacob and Jade Boyer to Rita Jamieson, $290,000.

Fish Hawk Ct., 5604-ERPi Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Thomas C. and Robin A. Berger, $551,918.

Gardiner Rd., 4070-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Juan Carlos Magana Servano, $162,000.

Golden Gate Ct., 2825-SM Hamilton Corp. to Quiana C. Dinkins, $306,140.

Hazelwood Ct., 2371-Pamela M. Campbell Byers to Kimberly M. Webb, $229,900.

Meadow Lane, 67-Waldorf Lions Foundation Inc. to Yvonne Tracy, $250,000.

Nicholas Rd., 1518-Jon Marc and Lesley A.R. McKell to Chelsea M. and Clinton M. James, $342,000.

Sorrel Ridge Lane, 15425-Mary E. Cassidy to Alex R. Goff, $343,000.

Woodley Rd., 3601-Brandon J. and Roche M. Watson to Eric Joseph and Ruth E. Freeland, $269,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Channelview Dr., 12420-Gilbert E. and Laura E. Norwood to Taylor Eshleman, $169,000.

POMFRET AREA

Cherokee Pl., 4585-Robert M. and Thea J. Scott to Teresa A. and Gregory Ryckman, $675,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Allen Ct., 1264-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Shontealle M. Byron and Tevin C. Thomas, $239,900.

Cumberland Ct., 1035-Ellen D. Shepard to Jovial McSears, $249,500.

Garner Ave., 600-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Antuan T. and Michelle Washington, $294,500.

Harrow Ct., 3169-Jodie L. Baker Jackson to Asrat M. Lemma and Tigist Webeshet, $285,000.

Light Arms Pl., 3800-Tyler Enterprises Corp. to Shaun B. Perkins and Tamala M. Queen, $214,000.

Parker Ct., 4058-Shanty Anita Doodnauth and Shanty Richardson to Manuel M. and Norma S. De La Cruz, $250,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Caribou Ct., 6907-Anita Austin to Richard Povian and Narintorn Kutprem, $230,009.

Drake Ct., 4226-Phyllis E. Bridgett and Phlyllis Bridgett Warren to Emarchez D. Riley, $202,000.

Fordington Pl., 3421-James D. Samsel to Stacey Elizabeth Ware, $248,675.

Grouse Pl., 4503-Eagle Bay V. Corp. to Karen D. Simon, $229,000.

Leighland Ct., 9813-Ocie Lowery to Laura J. Bowie and Chidinma S. Anyanwu, $483,000.

Marlborough Pl., 3716-NVR Inc. to Yolanda Sowell, $366,000.

Marsh Hawk Dr., 2953-Mohammed K. and Hala F. Ibrahim to Jeanette A. Manning, $332,000.

Nutria Ct., 6507-Barbara R. Graves and estate of Norman M. Levasseur to Keiona L. Graham, $280,000.

Portobello Ct., 2824-Steven L. Law to Christan M. Battle, $399,900.

Sirenia Pl., 6043-Carletha Windom to Carrie Tyson, $220,000.

Valley Dr., 8660-Christopher L. and Jessica A. Eby to Ishmael James White and Deborah Gilmore and Robert Leigh Chandler, $255,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Clyde Lane, 4150-Thomas F. and Mary Ellen Miller to Charles and Caroline Sturman, $320,000.

Grovenor Ct., 8354-Federal National Mortgage Association to Brian Miller, $340,900.

Montclair Ct., 11141-Leeann Little to Laverne D. McGuire, $359,000.

Southport Pl., 11180-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Essie Curtis Shorter, $325,000.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in October 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AVENUE AREA

Georges Lane, 21235-Sandra L. Bailey to Jon Marc and Donna M. McKeel, $315,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Abell Dr., 45317-Casey J. Douglas and Veronica I. Arellano Douglas to Bradley A. Scates, $240,000.

Birch Way, 44636-Paul Scott and Pamela E. Ilg to Jose I. and Cristina V. Perez, $435,000.

Green Acre Lane, 44737-Stacy Wills Carter to Nathan M. and Leslie M. Densford, $363,000.

Oak Dr., 23203-Edward L. and Donna L. Fay to Joshua James and Rachel Rini, $269,000.

Rosewood Ct., 23240, No. 1050-Jeffrey L. Linger to Jennifer W. Crow, $138,000.

Winterberry Way, 43713-Wildewood Residential Corp. to David A. and Grayce M. Galiyas, $286,645.

CALLAWAY AREA

Knotts Dr., 45055-Kristine Knott to Amy Lynn and Thomas James Dulaney, $263,550.

DAMERON AREA

Captains Ct., 49510-John D. and Suzanne Lawrence to Janice A. Wood, $290,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Westmeath Way, 45522, No. A13-Lana Devers and Lana K. Bartels to Gloria Wilcox, $139,900.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Montiego Rd. E., 24705-Daniel and Beth Ann Higgins to Blake C. and Kelley J. Haas, $280,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Abraham Dr., 23581-Cartus Financial Corp. to Jonathan and Samantha Shaner, $375,000.

Bayside Rd., 22175-John T. Cusic to Kara Groves, $194,900.

Deer Wood Park Dr., 20836-Shane G. and Karen M. Gahagan to Christopher D. and Jennifer L. Jensen, $380,000.

Landing Way, 22543-Christopher B. and Susan Montague to Amy and Paul Impelluso, $360,000.

Parsons Mill Rd., 40635-Raymond S. and Mabel B. Stauffer to Christopher B. Gehman, $250,000.

Silver Charm Ct., 41408-Kristopher L. and Marisa L. Edmondson to David and Dionna Loiselle, $395,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Millstone Landing Rd., 45921-A&J Home Investors Corp. to Amber M. and John A. Burch, $184,995.

Princeton Dr., 21770-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Joseph A. Kangas and Pamela Raymond, $55,000.

Silver Slate Dr., 47247-Bill and Katherine Wolf Vourazeris to Rosa L. and Mahala Barnes, $280,000.

LOVEVILLE AREA

Coonhunters Rd., 40305-Patricia F. Martin to Joseph M. and Alicia E. Dean, $380,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Chaney Lane, 38719-Timothy and Ashley Barmore to Byron Lee and Angela Michelle Bowling, $595,000.

Gunther Dr., 29905-Timothy A. and Dawn M. Rye to Reinardo Garcia and Majorie V. Hill, $279,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Shallow Ford Ct., 44591-Staley and Gretchen West to Joseph Logan and Sandra Lynn Ferguson, $450,000.