Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in October 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

C St., 7530-Timothy and Tammie Wilhoit to Marsha R. McCombie, $370,000.

Galway Lane, 2925-Kenneth R. and Jamie M. Moore to Brandon K. and Amanda Regan, $275,000.

Ivy Lane, 2221, No. 9-Nicholas A. Sandoval to Lizbeth Rafaela Sanchez and Lee Allen Mackall Jr., $250,000.

Summer City Blvd., 3823-Steven Fuchs to Shane R. and Sarah J. Clingerman, $275,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

King Dr., 3506-Chas J. and Charisa Y. Lin to Ronald and Kellie M. Sellner, $345,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Alameda Dr., 790-Jeffrey A. O’Leary to Christopher M. Jennings and Linh Thi Anh Yu, $410,000.

Hardesty Rd., 4705-Phyllis Ann and Albert Lee Musgrove to James A. and Barbara A. Brune, $324,900.

Mill Branch Rd., 6135-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Randall Gregory Roe Jr., $271,000.

Sunrise Ct., 1528-Suzanne Costello to Michael R. and Maria C. Hicks, $374,900.

LUSBY AREA

Coster Rd., 1615-Jean and Diep Nguyen Van Houtte to Steven and Anna Tansey Cayea, $299,000.

Frontier Trail, 280-Eugenia S. and George H. Evans to Virginia Carpenter and Robert C. Riley, $210,000.

Heron Lane, 8215-George F. and Diana C. Jackson to Melissa L. and June R. Robinson, $299,000.

Mohawk Dr., 12963-Stephan Crim to Scott M. Wolfrey Sr. and Jacqueline Lamberson, $240,000.

Rawhide Rd., 11147-Eric R. and George Robert Lawrence to William R. Birch Jr. and Amy B. Snyder, $252,000.

Spring Cove Dr., 12885-Paul D. and Karen L. Wroten to Duwade Moses, $303,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Madison Ave., 9125-SCPTT Properties Corp. to Heather Murianka, $280,000.

OWINGS AREA

Cable Ct., 1823-Michael Relyin to David E. and Sara L. Gallegos, $533,000.

Tuckers Trail, 8035-Peter M. and Renate Goodloe to Jeremy S. and Angel M. Brunelle, $540,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cassell Blvd., 3543-Paula C. Harrington Rehm to Jason A. and Kaitlyn M. Oates, $285,000.

Finch Dr., 220-Manan J. Shah and Rachna S. Raisinghani to Michael D. Beach Jr., $475,000.

Natures Way, 2075-Alfred V. and Gina M. Basile to Jimmie and Kristin Meurrens, $484,900.

SOLOMONS AREA

Patuxent Ave., 14865-Donna Sue Jones Fabian and Sharon Ann Jones Lester to Randy M. Sellner, $875,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Oyster Bay Pl., 612, No. 202-Craig H. Langrall and estate of Denise Ann Cheseldine to Rebecca D. Wyvill, $370,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Avenue A, 1581-David Thorpe and Deborah Himmelreich to Jeremy Nenno, $219,700.

Long Beach Dr., 6451-Teresa M. and James P. Ressler to Cecilia M. and Christopher R. Wisniewski, $171,000.

Saint Leonard Rd., 3885-Warren M. and Nicole K. Deavers to Erick M. and Ronny Murphy, $283,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Park Ave., 15491-Anne M. Kearney Nutter to David W. Knuckles, $225,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Gerard Ct., 2461-George F. Young Jr. to Barbara R. Allen, $230,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Trinity Church Rd., 10836-Earl J. and Kathleen M. Guy to John Joseph and Jessica Lynn Berry, $365,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Bluestone Ct., 13861-Marrick Properties Inc. to Sean E. and Karen R. Coles, $604,364.

Ridge Pl., 13505-James B. and Patricia K. Sams to Hugh F. and Elizabeth L. Voehl, $385,000.

Wood Glen Dr., 6960-Michael A. Mascaro and Linda Carrico to Keith A. Lewis Jr., $398,500.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Smallwood Church Rd., 5555-Navy Federal Credit Union to Albert and Dinah Burleson, $185,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Ashland Rd., 6717-Michael J. Wathen to George F. Young Jr., $275,000.

Dogwood Ct., 507-Patricia A. and Robert L. Cleaveland to Sarah K. and Maureen H. Freeman, $333,000.

Hedgewick Ct., 6420-Oliveira Homes Inc. to Daniel and Jessica Smith, $439,950.

Redwood Cir., 1348-Gary T. and Sharon J. Vaughan to Brian P. and Margherita S. Clark, $348,000.

Wood Duck Cir., 113-Matthew Hawkins to Brittney Vincent, $215,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Cedar Tree Lane, 2201-Robert W. and Lauren G. Oliphant to Darrell A. and Odell J. Cooper, $379,000.

Forman Ct., 2171-DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. and Selene Finance to Mark Dancil, $390,000.

Golden Gate Ct., 2809-SM Hamilton Corp. to Willis Arroyo and Jordan K. Wells, $342,029.

Golden Gate Ct., 2827-SM Hamilton Corp. to Barbara R. Toyer, $303,490.

Hickory Valley Dr., 2962-Robert and Marian Cockerham Clark to Christopher M. Day, $310,000.

Mirkwood Ct., 2607-Department of Veterans Affairs to Yvonne Dorsey, $180,007.

Onset Lane, 3710-Ann Lydia N. Busch to Sonya Maddox, $280,000.

Tortoise Ct., 4818-Turtle Creek Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Sidney M. and Leeba E. Druitt, $516,380.

Woodmont Lane, 4245-Gary L. and Sheila L. Kipple to Juan A. Villeda, $335,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Friendship Acres Rd., 4840-Dawn M. Jarvis and Jeffery R. Cain to Ivan Victor Bogachoff, $525,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Cliffton Dr., 9448-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Michael and Robin Gardinier, $300,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Ashley Green Ct., 3021-George E. and Patricia A. Rawlings to Garry D. and Miama L. Walter, $288,900.

Essex Ct., 2105-Federal National Mortgage Association to Christopher J. Brown, $165,900.

Gateview Pl., 3834-Vilder N. Gomez Isales and Iris I. Sorto to Angela C. Snyder and Kenny Edelen, $220,000.

Harvard Rd., 1164-Jaanai N. Johnson to Andra C. Inniss, $268,000.

Primrose Ct., 3789-Scott M. and Lisa Ash to Kita Davis, $309,900.

Satinleaf Ct., 3649-David and Cynthia Ledoux to Rhonda R. Murray, $287,400.

Walney Ct., 3-D. and T. Investments Corp. to Kamal Hilal Arouni, $249,900.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bismark St., 2709-Johnathan A. and Kristina M. Paxton to Exquan M. Thomas, $343,900.

Bluebird Dr., 4142-Zia Haq to Stacy Henderson, $222,500.

Carrie Ct., 8690-Yanny Doris Bender to Manoushka and Derex V. Thompson, $510,000.

Grouse Pl., 4564-Manisha J. and Jayesh A. Jariwala to Donnetta Varesse Padmore, $185,000.

Mahi Mahi Pl., 5116-Gwendolyn Williams to Ashley Lesane, $250,000.

Marlborough Pl., 3724-NVR Inc. to Tyson and Sarah Weyer, $380,195.

Maytide St., 9170-NVR Inc. to Alexis and Darnell Janifer, $476,030.

Panda Ct., 6314-Gary A. and Rebekah J. Griesmyer to Robertson Fleurima, $329,000.

Rendsburg Ct., 3113-Ambrosia and Guy Mentor to Akishia Shaw and Dante Thomas, $424,900.

Springfish Pl., 5813-Mary A. Schlosser to Karmen Anderson, $217,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Curtin Dr., 3632-Daniel L. and Jilleah A. Gardner to Marcus Antonio Craig, $415,000.

Knighthood Pl., 8290-Denise B. Green to Sarah Alobo, $258,000.

Norman Dr., 8700-Matt Peluzzo to Horace L. Brown, $343,500.

Tahoe Pl., 4058-Melissa A. Wheeler to Malcolm Ali Sheron Peterson, $264,000.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in October 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AVENUE AREA

Golden Thompson Rd., 20553-Clifton J. Campbell to James and Carole Denise Guy, $489,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Abell Dr., 45379-Silvana M. and George T. Worrell to Rebecca A. Portillo and Brandon M. Sandusky, $288,000.

Brook Dr., 21925-Theodore P. and Norma J. McTiernan to Ronald M. Randolph, $248,890.

Silverwood Lane, 44031-Sharon L. Day to Stephen Beach, $260,000.

Woodlake Ct., 44761, No. 3B-Dianna M. Pearce to Vance E. Calabro, $136,000.

CHAPTICO AREA

Manor Rd., 36856-Cecil A. Bell Jr. to Jessica Anne Brown, $285,000.

DRAYDEN AREA

Secluded Way Ct., 19297-Matthew J. and Rhonda S. Scott to William A. and Bernadette Estelle Scheetz, $479,400.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Goldenrod Dr., 22226-Rose Hill Properties Corp. to Brett G. Heritage, $275,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Charity Ct., 42860-Joseph Aaron and Polly Elizabeth Amaral to Timothy K. and Victoria L. Thomas, $424,000.

Hungerford Ct., 42977-Richard T. and Laura E. Willard to Nicholas S. and Elizabeth S. Medlicott, $453,100.

Moran Rd., 24575-Johanna E. Albert to Charles Vernon Benson, $280,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Abraham Dr., 23603-Blake T. and Faraz J. Weber to Sadie Louise Lowin, John Gabriel Beverley Ann and Edward Gabriel Middleton, $389,900.

Breton View Dr., 40459-Patrice A. Morace to Lauren K. Abell, $243,200.

Eastwick Lane, 41810, No. 2102-Roger L. and Julia F. Mattingly to Kathleen Dorothy Sarkissian, $265,000.

Lanedon Dr., 43935-Robert A. Gammons to Matthew Gregory and Mary Jo Lynn Potter, $220,000.

Philip Lane, 41393-Robert C. and Gwendolyn K. Wittenberg to Karla C. and Bruce F. Gentile, $760,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

America St., 21605-Janice A. Wood to David and Jessica Luna, $220,000.

Devin Cir., 47730-Ruth Marie Allen to Mohammad R. Qureshi, $129,600.

Hayden Ct., 22990-Julie Rudman Farasy to Amy B. Henderson and Yvonne Boyer, $304,000.

Oxford Dr., 21568-Hugo Neme to Qiuli Yuan and Yuan Lin, $248,000.

Rickys Pl., 21035-Terry Duggan to Edwin R. Russe Jimenez and Jacqueline Russe, $263,000.

Sorrel Dr., 47100-James W. and Danielle L. Spencer to Andrew Ross, $289,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

All Faith Church Rd., 29720-John J. and Nicole T. Langer to Douglas Raymond and Gale Renee Ayling, $409,900.

Chaptico Hill Lane, 25715-Angela D. Nelka to Clyde R. and Grace E. Smith, $345,000.

Hearts Desire Lane, 39783-Melissa Moorehead to Lo’Vanne Halter, $137,000.

Redgate Dr., 26894-MTGLQ Investors LP to William M. Thomas Jr. and Danielle M. Cook, $250,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Lawrence St., 17639-Erin C. Greene to Jose E. Lumanlan, $245,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Whitestone Dr., 17665-Richard A. and Joanne M. Bainbridge to Judy Lynne Untiedt and Catherine Maria O’Brien, $585,000.