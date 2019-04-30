C St., 7530-Timothy and Tammie Wilhoit to Marsha R. McCombie, $370,000.
Galway Lane, 2925-Kenneth R. and Jamie M. Moore to Brandon K. and Amanda Regan, $275,000.
Ivy Lane, 2221, No. 9-Nicholas A. Sandoval to Lizbeth Rafaela Sanchez and Lee Allen Mackall Jr., $250,000.
Summer City Blvd., 3823-Steven Fuchs to Shane R. and Sarah J. Clingerman, $275,000.
King Dr., 3506-Chas J. and Charisa Y. Lin to Ronald and Kellie M. Sellner, $345,000.
Alameda Dr., 790-Jeffrey A. O’Leary to Christopher M. Jennings and Linh Thi Anh Yu, $410,000.
Hardesty Rd., 4705-Phyllis Ann and Albert Lee Musgrove to James A. and Barbara A. Brune, $324,900.
Mill Branch Rd., 6135-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Randall Gregory Roe Jr., $271,000.
Sunrise Ct., 1528-Suzanne Costello to Michael R. and Maria C. Hicks, $374,900.
Coster Rd., 1615-Jean and Diep Nguyen Van Houtte to Steven and Anna Tansey Cayea, $299,000.
Frontier Trail, 280-Eugenia S. and George H. Evans to Virginia Carpenter and Robert C. Riley, $210,000.
Heron Lane, 8215-George F. and Diana C. Jackson to Melissa L. and June R. Robinson, $299,000.
Mohawk Dr., 12963-Stephan Crim to Scott M. Wolfrey Sr. and Jacqueline Lamberson, $240,000.
Rawhide Rd., 11147-Eric R. and George Robert Lawrence to William R. Birch Jr. and Amy B. Snyder, $252,000.
Spring Cove Dr., 12885-Paul D. and Karen L. Wroten to Duwade Moses, $303,000.
Madison Ave., 9125-SCPTT Properties Corp. to Heather Murianka, $280,000.
Cable Ct., 1823-Michael Relyin to David E. and Sara L. Gallegos, $533,000.
Tuckers Trail, 8035-Peter M. and Renate Goodloe to Jeremy S. and Angel M. Brunelle, $540,000.
Cassell Blvd., 3543-Paula C. Harrington Rehm to Jason A. and Kaitlyn M. Oates, $285,000.
Finch Dr., 220-Manan J. Shah and Rachna S. Raisinghani to Michael D. Beach Jr., $475,000.
Natures Way, 2075-Alfred V. and Gina M. Basile to Jimmie and Kristin Meurrens, $484,900.
Patuxent Ave., 14865-Donna Sue Jones Fabian and Sharon Ann Jones Lester to Randy M. Sellner, $875,000.
Oyster Bay Pl., 612, No. 202-Craig H. Langrall and estate of Denise Ann Cheseldine to Rebecca D. Wyvill, $370,000.
Avenue A, 1581-David Thorpe and Deborah Himmelreich to Jeremy Nenno, $219,700.
Long Beach Dr., 6451-Teresa M. and James P. Ressler to Cecilia M. and Christopher R. Wisniewski, $171,000.
Saint Leonard Rd., 3885-Warren M. and Nicole K. Deavers to Erick M. and Ronny Murphy, $283,000.
Park Ave., 15491-Anne M. Kearney Nutter to David W. Knuckles, $225,000.
Gerard Ct., 2461-George F. Young Jr. to Barbara R. Allen, $230,000.
Trinity Church Rd., 10836-Earl J. and Kathleen M. Guy to John Joseph and Jessica Lynn Berry, $365,000.
Bluestone Ct., 13861-Marrick Properties Inc. to Sean E. and Karen R. Coles, $604,364.
Ridge Pl., 13505-James B. and Patricia K. Sams to Hugh F. and Elizabeth L. Voehl, $385,000.
Wood Glen Dr., 6960-Michael A. Mascaro and Linda Carrico to Keith A. Lewis Jr., $398,500.
Smallwood Church Rd., 5555-Navy Federal Credit Union to Albert and Dinah Burleson, $185,000.
Ashland Rd., 6717-Michael J. Wathen to George F. Young Jr., $275,000.
Dogwood Ct., 507-Patricia A. and Robert L. Cleaveland to Sarah K. and Maureen H. Freeman, $333,000.
Hedgewick Ct., 6420-Oliveira Homes Inc. to Daniel and Jessica Smith, $439,950.
Redwood Cir., 1348-Gary T. and Sharon J. Vaughan to Brian P. and Margherita S. Clark, $348,000.
Wood Duck Cir., 113-Matthew Hawkins to Brittney Vincent, $215,000.
Cedar Tree Lane, 2201-Robert W. and Lauren G. Oliphant to Darrell A. and Odell J. Cooper, $379,000.
Forman Ct., 2171-DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. and Selene Finance to Mark Dancil, $390,000.
Golden Gate Ct., 2809-SM Hamilton Corp. to Willis Arroyo and Jordan K. Wells, $342,029.
Golden Gate Ct., 2827-SM Hamilton Corp. to Barbara R. Toyer, $303,490.
Hickory Valley Dr., 2962-Robert and Marian Cockerham Clark to Christopher M. Day, $310,000.
Mirkwood Ct., 2607-Department of Veterans Affairs to Yvonne Dorsey, $180,007.
Onset Lane, 3710-Ann Lydia N. Busch to Sonya Maddox, $280,000.
Tortoise Ct., 4818-Turtle Creek Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Sidney M. and Leeba E. Druitt, $516,380.
Woodmont Lane, 4245-Gary L. and Sheila L. Kipple to Juan A. Villeda, $335,000.
Friendship Acres Rd., 4840-Dawn M. Jarvis and Jeffery R. Cain to Ivan Victor Bogachoff, $525,000.
Cliffton Dr., 9448-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Michael and Robin Gardinier, $300,000.
Ashley Green Ct., 3021-George E. and Patricia A. Rawlings to Garry D. and Miama L. Walter, $288,900.
Essex Ct., 2105-Federal National Mortgage Association to Christopher J. Brown, $165,900.
Gateview Pl., 3834-Vilder N. Gomez Isales and Iris I. Sorto to Angela C. Snyder and Kenny Edelen, $220,000.
Harvard Rd., 1164-Jaanai N. Johnson to Andra C. Inniss, $268,000.
Primrose Ct., 3789-Scott M. and Lisa Ash to Kita Davis, $309,900.
Satinleaf Ct., 3649-David and Cynthia Ledoux to Rhonda R. Murray, $287,400.
Walney Ct., 3-D. and T. Investments Corp. to Kamal Hilal Arouni, $249,900.
Bismark St., 2709-Johnathan A. and Kristina M. Paxton to Exquan M. Thomas, $343,900.
Bluebird Dr., 4142-Zia Haq to Stacy Henderson, $222,500.
Carrie Ct., 8690-Yanny Doris Bender to Manoushka and Derex V. Thompson, $510,000.
Grouse Pl., 4564-Manisha J. and Jayesh A. Jariwala to Donnetta Varesse Padmore, $185,000.
Mahi Mahi Pl., 5116-Gwendolyn Williams to Ashley Lesane, $250,000.
Marlborough Pl., 3724-NVR Inc. to Tyson and Sarah Weyer, $380,195.
Maytide St., 9170-NVR Inc. to Alexis and Darnell Janifer, $476,030.
Panda Ct., 6314-Gary A. and Rebekah J. Griesmyer to Robertson Fleurima, $329,000.
Rendsburg Ct., 3113-Ambrosia and Guy Mentor to Akishia Shaw and Dante Thomas, $424,900.
Springfish Pl., 5813-Mary A. Schlosser to Karmen Anderson, $217,000.
Curtin Dr., 3632-Daniel L. and Jilleah A. Gardner to Marcus Antonio Craig, $415,000.
Knighthood Pl., 8290-Denise B. Green to Sarah Alobo, $258,000.
Norman Dr., 8700-Matt Peluzzo to Horace L. Brown, $343,500.
Tahoe Pl., 4058-Melissa A. Wheeler to Malcolm Ali Sheron Peterson, $264,000.
Golden Thompson Rd., 20553-Clifton J. Campbell to James and Carole Denise Guy, $489,000.
Abell Dr., 45379-Silvana M. and George T. Worrell to Rebecca A. Portillo and Brandon M. Sandusky, $288,000.
Brook Dr., 21925-Theodore P. and Norma J. McTiernan to Ronald M. Randolph, $248,890.
Silverwood Lane, 44031-Sharon L. Day to Stephen Beach, $260,000.
Woodlake Ct., 44761, No. 3B-Dianna M. Pearce to Vance E. Calabro, $136,000.
Manor Rd., 36856-Cecil A. Bell Jr. to Jessica Anne Brown, $285,000.
Secluded Way Ct., 19297-Matthew J. and Rhonda S. Scott to William A. and Bernadette Estelle Scheetz, $479,400.
Goldenrod Dr., 22226-Rose Hill Properties Corp. to Brett G. Heritage, $275,000.
Charity Ct., 42860-Joseph Aaron and Polly Elizabeth Amaral to Timothy K. and Victoria L. Thomas, $424,000.
Hungerford Ct., 42977-Richard T. and Laura E. Willard to Nicholas S. and Elizabeth S. Medlicott, $453,100.
Moran Rd., 24575-Johanna E. Albert to Charles Vernon Benson, $280,000.
Abraham Dr., 23603-Blake T. and Faraz J. Weber to Sadie Louise Lowin, John Gabriel Beverley Ann and Edward Gabriel Middleton, $389,900.
Breton View Dr., 40459-Patrice A. Morace to Lauren K. Abell, $243,200.
Eastwick Lane, 41810, No. 2102-Roger L. and Julia F. Mattingly to Kathleen Dorothy Sarkissian, $265,000.
Lanedon Dr., 43935-Robert A. Gammons to Matthew Gregory and Mary Jo Lynn Potter, $220,000.
Philip Lane, 41393-Robert C. and Gwendolyn K. Wittenberg to Karla C. and Bruce F. Gentile, $760,000.
America St., 21605-Janice A. Wood to David and Jessica Luna, $220,000.
Devin Cir., 47730-Ruth Marie Allen to Mohammad R. Qureshi, $129,600.
Hayden Ct., 22990-Julie Rudman Farasy to Amy B. Henderson and Yvonne Boyer, $304,000.
Oxford Dr., 21568-Hugo Neme to Qiuli Yuan and Yuan Lin, $248,000.
Rickys Pl., 21035-Terry Duggan to Edwin R. Russe Jimenez and Jacqueline Russe, $263,000.
Sorrel Dr., 47100-James W. and Danielle L. Spencer to Andrew Ross, $289,000.
All Faith Church Rd., 29720-John J. and Nicole T. Langer to Douglas Raymond and Gale Renee Ayling, $409,900.
Chaptico Hill Lane, 25715-Angela D. Nelka to Clyde R. and Grace E. Smith, $345,000.
Hearts Desire Lane, 39783-Melissa Moorehead to Lo’Vanne Halter, $137,000.
Redgate Dr., 26894-MTGLQ Investors LP to William M. Thomas Jr. and Danielle M. Cook, $250,000.
Lawrence St., 17639-Erin C. Greene to Jose E. Lumanlan, $245,000.
Whitestone Dr., 17665-Richard A. and Joanne M. Bainbridge to Judy Lynne Untiedt and Catherine Maria O’Brien, $585,000.