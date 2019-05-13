Blue Heron Dr. S., 3155-John B. Troost to Jennifer Meehan and Christopher Kay, $595,900.
Harrison Blvd., 8320-Coral A. and David H. Hoffman to Benjamin M. and Cassie S. Howard, $400,000.
Sixth St., 6118-Timothy Richard and Audrey Divins Sobolesky to Richard and Nicole Simpson, $249,900.
13th St., 3818-Julius A. and Sharon R. Sherbert to Christina D. Marshall, $265,000.
Cavalier Dr., 12187-Stephen E. and Jennifer L. Canter to McArthur and Gayle Lynn Rodgers, $380,000.
Uncle Charlie’s Spur., 12460-Daniel E. Wilson to Diana J. and Dean E. Batchelor, $552,500.
Estate Dr., 4411-Louis and Stanley Cutler to Joseph Stanley and Theresa Lynn Mattingly, $265,000.
Lowery Rd., 1940-David P. and Anne M. Sanders to Matthew J. Lauzon, $464,900.
Queensberry Dr., 2739-Stephen F. and Laura E. Smith to Hugo and Melvina L. Frazier, $480,000.
Big Bear Lane, 11679-Gary W. Peeling to Jo Caron Musgrove, $179,000.
Lazy Lane, 839-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to James C. Lundeen Jr., $145,000.
Overlook Dr., 281-Cynthia Trail McPadden and Leo V. Trail to Lap V. and Lauren Nguy, $430,000.
Tahoda Trail, 977-William Marks to Jason L. and Candee L. Baxtrom, $204,000.
Winnebago Lane, 11589-Robert L. and Hermetta Ann Gibson to Yeslene and Francisco J. Dijol, $335,000.
Perspective Pl., 1765-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Daniel J. and Kristi J. Magee, $636,546.
Cliff Trail, 3331-Thomas William and Danielle Lee Conrow to Robert G. and Tenya Eickenberg, $267,000.
Mallory Sq., 3110-Jimmy T. and Angela L. DiCarlo to Flirtisha L. Harris, $360,000.
Cassell Blvd., 4104-Richard Fossett and estate of Zella A. O’Dell to Brian W. Alexander and Antonia M. Biscoe, $225,000.
Winslow Pl., 145-Susan L. Hostetter to Pia Evans, $235,000.
Patuxent Ave., 14845-Barbara B. Cuthill and Elizabeth Fletcher to Travis A. and Ashley M. Joyner, $550,000.
Balsam St., 1319-Elizabeth L. Ogorman to Sean R. and Elizabeth A. Tayman, $180,000.
Mackall Rd., 9150-Edward J. and Kathleen A. Augustine to Brandon Edward Lent, $315,000.
Canary Dr., 9505-Estate of Frances R. Robertson to James M. and Virginia B. Sciascia, $313,000.
Cinnamon Apple Lane, 15905-Charles D. and Lindsay C. Ruehl to William Michael and Chivonne M. Posey, $429,000.
Wilkerson Rd., 4497-Bonnie Young and Helen Martin to Michael and Matthew Kline, $260,000.
Arbor Lane, 6899-Jag Property Investors Corp. to Donald V. and Lawanda Y. Earl Scott, $300,000.
Bolinbrook Ct., 2588-Patricia A. Williams Butler to Eduard A. Abbey and Ninie Pam, $241,000.
Coldstream Ct., 6895-Richard Lamonte and Diana Melanie Cypress to Steven and Lisa Garland, $369,000.
Falkirk Aly., 2871-Sharlene Y. Davis to Carlos L. Garner, $299,000.
Gerard Ct., 2434-Donte and Takeeda Smith to Ashley Camille Adams, $237,000.
Jousting Ct., 6524-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Chris E. and Christina Stephens, $423,990.
Sparks Ct., 6967-Nathan A. and Ligaya M. Wallace to Courtney M. and Reginald E. May, $400,000.
Arborview Dr., 7630-Janet W. Hollett to Steven Michael Andritz and Jessica S. Barnes, $349,000.
Whisper Ct., 9421-Patricia A. and Walter A. McClure to Shawn J. and Mandy Colegrove, $485,000.
Duval Dr., 17736-Stephen F. Gerrity to George M. Alling Jr. and Tammy L. Harrison, $221,000.
Faulkner Rd., 10275-Christy L. and Bradley A. Mausen to Nicholas B. Thompson, $439,900.
Beverly Dr., 14080-Michael Anthony and Dawn Lynn Murphy Marshall to Tyler R. Welch, $259,900.
Carissa Ct., 15896-Contessa M. and Jason P. Yungen to Wilbur B. and Rosanne V. Villalobos, $450,000.
Clydesdale Pl., 16615-David J. and Tricia H. Hamilton to Jamal Nails, $375,900.
Corinthian Ct., 12911-Clarence H. and Wanda Y. Bright to Lee and Cynthia Sanders, $540,000.
Denise Lane, 7325-Judith Heather Schoenbauer Lanham to Larnita Parker Faison, $368,000.
Harvest Moon Pl., 16710-William and Deborah Lyon to Betty Annette Underwood, $499,900.
Pond Bluff Ct., 16606-Rebekkah and Joseph Bocianoski to Nathan and Mary Flowers, $439,000.
Smallwood Dr., 14360-William E. and Betty A. Padgett to Simeon Z. and Danielle Robinson, $249,900.
Bicknell Rd., 5887-Carolyn Marie Taylor and estate of Samuel C. Bell to Stephanie Marie Land, $249,900.
First St., 9-Jamie J. and Laurie D. Wilson to Ramona L. Thompson, $202,000.
Jenkins Lane, 3135-Neal F. and Shirley K. Adams to Marisa Mayes, $315,000.
Logging Lane, 7690-Charles E. Whitley and estate of William L. Wedding to Rena Zavala and Silvia C. Hernandez, $380,000.
Munahan Cir., 322A, No. A-Monique D. Parrish to Zaria West, $165,000.
Rison Dr., 7020-Edward S. and Joy L. Schnaebele to Rosemary Von Wood, $265,000.
Smallwood Church Rd., 4465-Shawn M. Price to William E. Rice, $325,000.
Wollaston Cir., 11412-Jessica Ann Chambers to Gregory S. and Susan L. Richards, $315,000.
Arlington Dr., 303-Fred E. and Casey E. Jarrell to Karen Kleyle, $260,000.
Buckeye Cir., 220-Steeplechase Development Co. Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Joseph B. Miles, $469,900.
Cedar Ct., 821-Siddharth Gulhati and Kamaljeet Singh to Shavonne M. Stevens, $178,000.
Currant Ct., 624-Thomas E. Kelley and estate of Elizabeth F. Kelley to William J. Bush, $257,000.
Edelen Station Pl., 100, No. 5304-Mark A. Larner to Sharon April Konzen, $224,000.
Exchange Dr., 6030-Suntrust Bank to Joseph G. Moniz, $350,000.
Goose Creek Dr., 327-RBRE Inc. to Joel and Iris Mae D. Labtic, $288,000.
Hawthorne Greene Cir., 105-Geraldine B. Yager to Kenneth W. and Mary E. Chandler, $325,000.
Highland Farm Ct., 11533-Department of Veterans Affairs to Vijayasimha R. Pothula and Bhagyalakshmi Pogula, $514,600.
Jennie Run Lane, 5290-Julie M. and David Case to Robert C. and Barbara L. Buchanan, $499,000.
Leicester Dr., 1421-David Bates and Kelly Blouin to Michael K. Bendebba and Tracy K. Vasquez, $577,500.
Manor Lane, 6015-James and Rachel Douglas to Samuel C. Paras, $395,000.
Redwood Cir., 1385-Dina Mary and Glenn Charles Mayhew to Robert C. and Rashelle L. Sawyer, $330,000.
Robin Rd., 7434-Nathan E. and Shana R. Kumbar to Jimathon Jackson, $332,500.
Starkey Ct., 209-Marie A. Welch and Thomas L. Lynch to Robert C. and Vicky M. Mullins, $212,500.
Tip Hill Dr., 6465-Larry Allen and Shirlene G. Deal to Michelle M. and David V. Goldsmith, $354,900.
Wildflower Dr., 3022-Sean M. and Joann A. Habron to Calvin L. Eley Jr., $434,900.
Worcester St., 610-John V. and Theresa M. Arcadipane to Sean Michael and Crystal Marie Mayhew, $249,000.
Bainbridge Ct., 3628-Edward Diego to Zachary Lees Becker and Wambui Munge, $371,000.
Beechwood Dr., 10531-Olabanji Folayan to Kevin Ronquillo, $273,000.
Burning Oak Dr., 2723-John W. and Bonnie P. Hogrebe to Rachel and Marco Sherman, $374,900.
Country Lane, 12750-Jeffrey A. and Catarina Adams to Larry D. and Meko S. Moten, $324,900.
Evergreen Dr., 7007-Mark R. and Sueko Brashears to Jose C. Martinez Mendoza and Gladis Alicia Diaz Garcia, $295,000.
Fernwood Ct., 2541-Janet L. Davis to Blanca I. Virella, $235,000.
Golden Gate Ct., 2803-SM Hamilton Corp. to Vy Quach, $345,280.
Golden Gate Ct., 2818-SM Hamilton Corp. to Desiree D. Reuben, $324,460.
Hess Ct., 11244-Yurt Corp. to Sandra M. Jones, $406,000.
Holly Ave., 9014-Lillian Gale Aloupis and Audrey Jewell Catterton to Anthony G. Dotson, $235,000.
Indian Lane, 12603-Shelton G. Lacy and Ruby T. Williams to Lawrence I. Holton, $285,000.
Kilt Pl., 9776-DR Horton Inc. to Jing Yuan, Mingqi Pang and Yue Pang, $338,990.
Lady Alison Ct., 11509-Michael L. and Audrey Gordon Watkins to Rene Patrick and Donna Martinito Bandong, $449,900.
Loy Rd., 6402-Betty Lee and Kenneth Eugene Moore to John and Shavonne Allen Poles, $289,500.
Monticello Ct., 5101-Lindsay Tereba to Sonia M. Shaw, $293,000.
Nimmerrichters Legacy Pl., 4315-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Jacob O. and Elizabeth P. Marlowe, $550,650.
Pierce Rd., 12057-Gerald W. Gammon to Amm Mehedi and Majeda Khatun, $300,000.
Ryon Ct., 3392-Ryan W. Coffin and Jonathan Benya to Dana A. Bryant, $140,000.
Sandwich Dr., 2902-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Alan Lee and Jutta Parks, $285,000.
Tawny Dr., 2331-JLG Investments Corp. to Robert K. and Joyce S. Gworlekaju, $315,000.
Torcello Ct., 11739-Andrea Sanders to Bhounik Shailesh and Atul Patel, $310,000.
Tumbleweed Pl., 356-Nichole D. Hobbs and Nichole D. Glover to Elbonie Reid, $172,000.
Westdale Ct., 3290-Dennis J. and Mark A. Anderson to Melissa and Remon Atala, $175,000.
Winbrell Ct., 2712-James W. and Kim A. Revell to Regina Green, $345,000.
Anchorage Acres Dr., 14445-Rachel Lee Smith Alvey to Steven W. and Elizabeth E. Bussey, $95,000.
Riverview Dr., 12115-Corey L. and Laura C. Ianiero to Danielle C. Singleton, $307,000.
Bellewood Dr., 4401-Peggy J. Berthod to Crystal L. Simpson, $280,000.
Shelton Dr., 4280-Silver Investments Corp. to Vangela Eunise Crowe Perry, $320,000.
Mary Dr., 7336-Semu Kakoma to Cindie Lyn Jones, $240,000.
Bannister Cir., 1082-Janet L. Munday and estate of Curtis Gordon Carnell Sr. to Mario A. and Blanca T. Herrera, $230,000.
Essex Ct., 2109-Donald V. and Lawanda Earl Scott to Jamil and Kawana Ringold, $287,000.
Gibbons Ct., 2119-USAA Federal Savings Bank to Norman A. Gonzalez, $200,000.
Harvard Rd., 1160-Kyle F. Drellack to Cody J. Schmouder, $249,900.
Holyhead Ct., 2821-Clayton R. and Evelyn N. Allen to Celita M. and Demond McGinnis, $349,000.
Kelly Green Pl., 3854-Latonya C. Hackley to Sydney M. Graham, $173,500.
La Costa Lane, 4637-Steven Vo and Ty Ngo to Tia Johnson and Latoya Poteat, $432,000.
Marston Moor Lane, 11686-Jacqueline M. White to Joseph G. and Janaya Young, $380,000.
Milstead Ct., 3421-Valincia Baker to Grant Michael Edward Jackson, $193,000.
Olympia Pl., 4857-Andrea L. Price to Dekendrick G. and Tiera Lashay Summerson, $267,900.
Oyster Reef Pl., 4995-Kartarii Miller to Forrest C. Baggarly, $264,900.
Pebble Beach Ct., 4663-Alisa J. and Anthony Davis to Tesfaye Tullu, Dagm Zerfu and Meseret Merete, $395,000.
Quade Cir., 4870-Thelma M. and Dennis W. Bell to John L. Townsend Jr., $265,000.
Revolution Ct., 12206-NVR Inc. to Tierra Holland and Orlando Taylor II, $316,943.
Royal Birkdale Ave., 5025-Kevin T. and Melissa Engler to Herrano Bidaisee, $425,000.
Saint Pauls Dr., 1036-Wayne A. and Michelle Kraemer to David Ortega Jr., $265,000.
Sidd Finch St., 11860-Tanya V. McKinzie and Angela D. Harvey to Aliya G. Johnson and Antwan C. Jones, $405,000.
Tower Hamlets Pl., 11851-Susan C. Crowley Mayer to Regina Ford, $240,000.
University Dr., 601-Candie L. Millsaps to Adam Crabill Shockley, $230,000.
University Dr., 777-Frederick E. and Diana F. Farley to Yemisi O. Husitode, $285,000.
Willow View Pl., 12621-Dennis P. Maguire and Christopher L. Irwin to Cetric and Bertrina Lyons, $249,900.
Winged Foot Ct., 11960-Katrina C. Frink to Robert Major, $407,000.
Broadbill Dr., 4013-Jacson Moscoso to Juan Jose Medina Salazar, $279,000.
Curlew Ct., 4068-Zachary and Christine Marshall to Shawn L. Taylor, $290,000.
Goby Ct., 5403-Denise Underberg Golden to Hector and Charlotte Lista, $300,000.
Goral Ct., 6353-Paul M. and Melissa A. Duley to Hamdi A. Hamdan, $272,950.
Grist Ct., 2995-Ray V. and Angela M. Ross to Njeri Yasin Meriweather, $410,000.
Hale Ct., 2756-Melinda and Ronald G. Braschler to Zenia Yolanda and Norma Fuentes, $350,000.
Kelly Ct., 2815-Steven A. and Jill R. Brady to Samuel D. and Glenda Edison, $585,000.
Lancaster Cir., 4132-Robert E. and Joyce E. Boudreaux to Mahamadi Sawadogo, $299,000.
Manta Ct., 5003-Brian F. and Tracey Jones MacDonald to Aaron John and Brittany Ashley Rutledge, $349,900.
Marsh Hawk Dr., 2975-Ellen K. Hobby to Jerry and Maureen S. Ready, $340,000.
Miranda Pl., 3061-Kevin D. and Shari L. Scott to Jeannikka R. Smith, $270,000.
Moray Ct., 5309-Dena M. and Pamela A. Pedersen to Shannon Kay Anderson and Mitchell Ross Watney, $350,000.
Red Wolf Pl., 6016-Joseph and Sherry A. Bonaiuto to Kierra Ashlee Williams Henry and Michael Armstrong, $238,000.
Ridge Rd., 2816-Michael R. Hicks to Francine Williams, $359,900.
Seal Pl., 6198-Nikki Fasula Conklin to Jasmine A. Harris, $221,000.
Shadow Park Lane, 3152-Rosita P. Fenwick to Taimour and Sheryl C. Windhurst El Cheikh, $335,000.
Sirenia Pl., 6018-Jorge Diaz Morales to Nicole L. Pollitt, $219,900.
Sourwood Ave., 10606-Ronald W. and Pu A. Bess to Robin McManus, $517,500.
Sun Valley Dr., 2701-Marvin J. Vann to Mei Ling Liu, $350,000.
Topsmelt Ct., 5402-Mednick Construction Corp. to Anthony C. Guasti, $285,000.
Whistlers Pl., 6292-Flagship Investments Corp. to Delvon and Brittney Harris Fitzgerald, $234,900.
Fire Tower Rd., 6440-Casey L. and Emily B. Koepper to Hillary E. Bowling, $300,000.
Bloomsbury Pl., 8034-Martha J. and Natalie K. Teague to Marva Davis, $258,000.
Crisfield Manor Ct., 5060-William G. and Jennifer L. Deatley to Damian A. and Kerry Ann D. Williams, $410,000.
Desert Rose Ct., 4782-David L. and Judith K. Lindley to Walter B. and Florence M. Stevens, $341,000.
Knighthood Pl., 8279-Erica McCauley to Jennifer C. Garcia Gallo, $251,000.
Montclair Ct., 11160-John D. Montois to Tanja L. Cherry and Ange Hendy, $350,000.
Osterly Ct., 8873-Tracey M. and Vincent Simenton to Robert and Margie Kollas, $423,000.
Pepperwood Ct., 4876-Robert W. and Leisa C. Strait to Jerald Dwayne and Donna Lynette Parker, $360,000.
Sandestin Pl., 11346-Carlton Watkins to Kevin Donta Poplar, $325,000.
Stewards Chance Lane, 10371-Terrence L. and Lisa M. Ford to Jeremiah and Tiarra Abu Bakr, $405,000.
FDR Blvd., 23520, No. 306-Priscilla Burdette Lacey Russell to Steven Delmar Spivey, $175,000.
Saint Andrews Lane, 44156-Edward Michael and Sheila Lee Granger to Alex Wilson, $225,000.
Aster Dr., 20988-Pamela D. and Craig A. Buist to Alan Wirth and Megan Fromuth, $365,000.
Boyne Ct., 45566-Paul S. DeBord to James T. Billings, $225,000.
Kinnegad Dr., 22667-John Spinnenweber Jr. to Patrick A. McCrary, $225,000.
Half Pone Point Rd., 24432-Michael Frank and Sharon Maria Clayton to John F. and Norma Gail Yearick, $550,000.
Morgan Rd., 25095-William L. and Patricia Anne Wineland to Tyler G. and Jacquelyn J. Ellis, $300,000.
Medleys Neck Rd., 45516-William F. and Lynn M. Boothe to James G. Mundie, $240,000.
Puppy Paw, 20115-Hazel Ashworth Puopolo and estate of Catherine Lynn Dale to Benjamin Ryan and Heather Marie Windsor, $250,000.
Branchwood Ct., 20940-Nicholas S. and Elizabeth Erin Medlicott to Robert and Stacy Clements, $303,000.
Carmen Woods Dr., 21373-Maggie Zandi to Jonathan Daniel Pappendick, $136,000.
Enterprise Rd., 21712-Edith M. Ramos to Blake Smith, $125,000.
Pilgrims Ct., 18528-Robin R. and Julia R. Bates to Ethan Martin, $265,000.
Cresent Lane, 26075-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust to Patricia Ann and William M. Mattingly, $178,551.
Thompson Corner Rd., 27880-George Michael and Shirley Ann Saunders to Daniel B. and Rebecca Esh, $180,000.
Lighthouse Rd., 45092-Carmen Joseph and Rene Michele Micciche to Stephen Manning and Corey Rader Combs, $745,000.
Gray Goose Lane, 49870-Frank and Cynthia Pietryka to Robert Purdy and Magdalena Guerra, $455,000.