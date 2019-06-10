Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Deer Chase Lane, 8187-Andrew and Sundra Ann Cherrico to Dain Thomas Hancock, $288,000.

Windward Key Dr., 8079-Janet Marie Pederson and Stanley S. Colvin to Peter A. and Maureen K. Ohlhausen, $589,000.

10th St., 3813-WFC Flagship Corp. to Ann Stewart Mensch, $325,100.

DUNKIRK AREA

Ashwood Dr., 3007-Michael and Katina Zimmerman to Christine L. Harris, $350,000.

Smith Way, 9745-Christopher A. McAlear and Deena Lentz to Brian K. and Donna D. Merkel, $535,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Carson Rd., 885-Rebecca E. and David S. Dondero to Christopher A. and Isabel Maria Ribeiro Goncalves Nixdorf, $457,500.

Kims Way, 322-Sean McAllister and Mallori Andrews to Bryan J. and Alycia M. Lugones, $585,000.

Pleasant Ct., 4325-Erik and Alysha Katherine Claudio to Erik and Misha Mixon, $465,000.

Woodbridge Lane, 4530-Kim Moats to David J. and Lauren G. Escobales, $425,000.

LUSBY AREA

Coster Rd., 1270-Carolyn Jean and William Dean White to David C. and Rosemarie Rowe, $319,900.

Evergreen Ct., 584-Sonya M. Woodburn Wilson to Heather Verniece Smith, $175,000.

Laramie Lane, 12134-Calvin J. and Tuere Taylor Reid to Elizabeth Stedman, $225,000.

Mimosa Ct., 12604-Andrew L. Reece and Jennifer Mullennix to Adam C. Schaefer, $252,000.

Pine Blvd., 8533-Juan and Christina Montague to Daniel Worrey, $180,000.

White Sands Dr., 777-Kevin J. and Jodi L. Alderman to Heather Verniece Smith, $190,382.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Frederick Ave., 9014-Robert M. Goeke to Robert L. and Mary A. Wassmann, $270,000.

OWINGS AREA

Paulyn Dr., 9148-Ian P. and Kristi P. Wiechert to Evan R. and Tioluwani E. Turzanski, $539,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Cedar Rd., 2184-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and Champion Mortgage Co. of Texas to Gary M. and Adriene Bopp, $300,000.

Howard Dr., 3125-Wayne Tabor to Mark A. Ramsey and Jessica M. Jacobs, $379,900.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cambridge Pl., 238-David A. Paniagua to Hunter R. Albaugh, $280,000.

Wilson Ct., 45-John R. Saunders to Trina A. and Leonard R. Philyaw, $383,900.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Avenue C, 1544-William S. Vernon to Ryan Timothy Spalding, $235,000.

Long Beach Dr., 5841-Jacob T. and Jessica Lay to William M. and Erica C. Marks, $297,900.

Valley Dr., 5821-Curtis Page Dyer to Heather Lea McInerney, $250,100.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Blueberry Dr., 4809-Richard E. and Diana M. Davis to Kimbley Speight and Corey Lewis, $403,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Blackberry Ct., 2400-Demetrius J. Vailes to Michael K. and Jennifer D. Matthews, $317,000.

Charlene Ct., 6751-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Diasia Atkins, $177,505.

Dakota St., 2609-J.I.R. Construction Corp. to Jessica Sterling, $270,000.

Garden Lane, 2200-Tracy Anne Parker to Joseline Guevara, $212,500.

Icehouse Pl., 3113-Olamide Omolade Ogunyankin to Shawntane A. Clifford, $274,900.

Pauline Ct., 6737-John D. Hollandsworth to Crystal N. and Martane D. Smith, $224,900.

Sir Douglas Dr., 5479-Kenneth and Kimberly Arrington to Sherrine Latoya Richards, Valrie Gordon Campbell and Evan Richards, $314,900.

BRYANTOWN AREA

Crayfish Ct., 6015-Daniel F. and Margaret J.L. Walsh to Aaron J. and Virginia A. Klein, $479,900.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Turnwood Pl., 14545-Steven M. Andritz and Jessica S. Barnes to Amanda L. and Oscar Portillo, $290,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Burleson Dr., 16617-Canes Purchase Corp. to Kristopher Charles and Lisa A. Foote, $241,200.

Neale Sound Dr., 12475-Bradley M. and Linda I. Gottfried to Paul Tobola, $386,000.

FAULKNER AREA

Diggs Rd., 9701-Jean M. and Joseph T. Gale to James Kevin Cecil and Dana S. Levy, $499,950.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Baywood Ct., 6287-Darlene Ann and Ronnie W. Moody to Ulysses Llewellyn Nathan and Wanda J. Young, $550,000.

Campfire Pl., 15851-Timothy W. and Corrin C. Deavers to Nicholas R. and Carla M. Dimichele, $385,000.

Chalice Vine Ct., 15841-Hollybrook Corp. and Wilkerson Builders Inc. to Joanne and Richard F. Chipman, $508,000.

Corinthian Ct., 12891-Lee R. Stalnaker to Marguerite R.C. Funk, $435,530.

Juliette Low Lane, 7125-Edward L. Williams, III, to Douglas E. Gray Jr., $349,975.

Sandy Bottom Ct., 7370-Steven Bildman to Arundel Robinson, $195,000.

Trotters Glen Dr., 6170-Gregory W. and Kelly M. Paradis to Jeffery S. and Joanne M. Hall, $460,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Beth Ct., 6-Joseph Timothy Wright Jr. to Byron K. and Jessica L. Davis, $310,000.

Dale Dr., 7-HMLS Properties Corp. to Carol Ann Humphrey, $185,000.

Doncaster Dr., 4065-Aaron and Emily O’Toole to Alexander Golding and Marie Farley, $330,000.

Medway St., 3496-Stephen T. Carrier and Kristen R. Mattingly to Marquis Proctor and Shareika Monkister, $202,000.

Oakwood Cir., 6675-Joel M. Kennedy to Mason Gregory and Kristen Saige Payne, $335,000.

Rison Dr., 6780-James Kevin Cecil to James C. Marshall, $274,900.

Shelton Ct., 9-Alliance Property Investors Corp. to Jamaal D. Watson, $170,000.

ISSUE AREA

Mohawk Ct., 11445-Lydia G. Elliott to Jason and Jennifer Barnidge, $265,200.

LA PLATA AREA

Ardene Lane, 8350-Arundel Robinson to David M. and Christina A. Cochran, $507,500.

Buckeye Cir., 177-Ralph E. and Deborah C. Cornell to Carolyn L. and Charles Coaston, $515,000.

Cedar Ct., 819-Yvette R. Hemsley and Ralph N. Shade to Jason P. Ford, $175,000.

Crescent Run St., 12761-William C. and Beverly Elkins to Larry Allen and Shirlene Gale Deal, $365,000.

Ellenwood Dr., 6586-Krishan M. and Kiren Mathur to Karen L. Fowlkes, $699,900.

Glen Oak Ct., 1011-Mohammed D. Hossain to Prabin K. and Ranjana Shrestha, $350,000.

Hawthorne Rd., 6175-Matthew R. and Deannette J. Eisele to William E. Tippett Jr., $354,900.

Hickory Cir., 614-Mark S. and Maria Salazar Blouin to Daryl Young Sr., $359,000.

Huntt Rd., 6005-Kacapor Amir and Senija Srndic to Rodney Gadson and Jaleen Marbury Walker, $220,000.

Kent Ave., 505-Kent Avenue Corp. and Lore Homes Corp. to Antonio and Rochelle Carter, $339,000.

Manchester Ct., 9750-Maegan Odle to David L. Washington and Marquita A. Douglas, $320,000.

Redwood Cir., 1324-Earl V. and Vonzella L. Taylor to Patrick and Rose Beckett, $353,000.

Robert Morgan Pl., 8835-Angela K. Huseman to Christopher M. and Katherine E. Williams, $357,000.

Spanish Moss Dr., 106-Michael J. and Jennifer Lynn Shlegle to Robert L. Banks Jr., $237,500.

Summerton Ct., 11506-Bobby J. and Christina M. Reighard to Christopher R. and Dana L. Gill, $575,000.

Woodhaven Dr., 7455-Alan G. and Barbara L. Evans to William G. and Jennifer L. Deatley, $345,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Alfred Dr., 5117-Lynn C. and Sun Y. Wilcox to Ernest Williams Jr., $261,700.

Briarwood Dr., 2100-Semco Home Improvement Inc. to Crystal A. and Melissa D. Eastman, $315,900.

Bunchberry Ct., 11153-Michelle D. and Alfred George Moore to Danielle Shalon Akintunde, $335,000.

Cassidy Ct., 10372-Brian B. and Alyse C. Bullock to Adrian K. Seldon II and Maimunah B. Basri, $389,900.

Cormorant Ct., 2909-Patrick Stern to Johann O. Stern, $340,000.

Country Lane, 12745-Stephen Paul and Judith Ann Olowiany to Iris D. and Marvin Sidberry, $274,900.

Enterprise Pl., 2632-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Susan Frisby, $183,000.

Falmouth Rd., 1125-Ashland Acres Corp. to Joshua Kenneth and Ariana Holbrook, $310,000.

Golden Gate Ct., 2801-SM Hamilton Corp. to Anthony and Jacquelyn Kennedy Russo, $356,540.

Golden Gate Ct., 2817-SM Hamilton Corp. to Muslimah S. Abdullah, $346,010.

Hens Rest Lane, 15665-Erich B. Kuhstoss to Sandra and Reinaldo Heredia, $535,000.

Holly Ave., 8024-Mason James Wilson to Amber D. Day and John G. Caddle, $287,000.

Kilt Pl., 9770-DR Horton Inc. to Charles D. Cole II and Paige V. McAdams, $309,990.

Kilt Pl., 9794-DR Horton Inc. to Reggie Barksdale, $338,990.

Leonardtown Rd., 5050-James S. and Sheri McDonald to Arvester Lee Brooks III and Nuria L. Gonzaez, $389,900.

Meadow Lane, 15-James P. O’Boyle and estate of Ann Theresa O’Boyle to Myra B. Coleman, $175,000.

Mirkwood Ct., 2659-Ranae Stradford Jackson to Nunally Waite and Neville Moffatt, $215,000.

Nicholas Rd., 5029-Delphia McCoy to Floriscela I. and John Michael Potter, $323,000.

Perrysville Ct., 11263-Kelly O. McClain to Aaron R. Smith, $229,000.

Pinewood Dr., 2734-John A. Botzenhart to Armando De Santiago Jr., $290,000.

Rolling Meadows St., 2329-Edward W. and William F. Olmsted to Geoffrey Osvaldo Payero, $319,000.

Sandstone St., 12383-Joanna Davis to Chinyere N. Mpamugo, $310,000.

Stanford Pl., 2628-James Garrett to Jonathan and Kimberly N. Dennis Adams, $270,000.

Timberbrook Dr., 11543-Michael A. Petrakis to Charles A. and Charmilia N. Pryor, $230,000.

Trumpeter Ct., 2810-Donald Bruce Elliott to Lisa M. Arrington, $315,000.

Westdale Ct., 3179-Leonard Cain Hill Jr. to Alyssa A. Apacible, $200,000.

Westwood Dr., 2300-Israel Swarey to James O. Stephens, $340,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Bowie Rd., 8445-Orchard Properties Corp. to Aaron J. and Kalin N. Organ, $208,000.

Tayloes Neck Rd., 10335-Thomas P. Underwood to Heather L. and Stuart L.J. Dahl Jr., $287,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Macon Pl., 9400-Robert A. and Susan M. Boarman to George Tyler Reeder, $279,900.

POMFRET AREA

Oakwood Lane, 7963-Susan L. and Gregory S. Richards to Cleveland Sylvester Faison Jr., $309,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Knotting Hill Lane, 7686-Simms Land Investment Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Christina M. Johnson, $531,604.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Bainbridge Ct., 2051-Peter T. Lyster to Edward Durwin Long, $295,000.

Barrington Dr., 700C, No. 1C-Robert Maurice Smith to Darrell Garner, $206,000.

Burning Ridge Ct., 12126-Reggie L. Barksdale and Lashonda L. Foy to Shelton G. and Ruby T. Lacy, $379,999.

Copley Ave., 900-Nu Ngoc Nguyen and Billy Cam Chung to Norman A. and Mary S. Dyer, $250,000.

Duchy Ct., 2114-Vernon M. Rhoades and Louis P. Jenkins Jr. to Hermon and Stella E. Blount, $270,000.

Freemantle Ct., 2133-Javier Hernandez to Brittany L. and Michael T. Pollard, $270,000.

Gerry Lane, 500-Jeffrey J. and Helen L. Clayton to Sarvo Roberts, $245,000.

Guilford Dr., 3256-Linda L. and Joseph F. Humphreys to Jadan L. Javier, $264,900.

Harvard Rd., 1147-Brenda F. Gailing Boyd and Brenda F. Gatling to Bill, Mary and William Derr, $250,000.

Heathcote Rd., 3097-Demetris Moore to Evangeline C. Cummings, $170,000.

Jefferson Rd., 151-Crystal L. Simpson and Karen F. Buck to Charles Sylvester Thomas, $237,000.

Keepsake Pl., 43-David Staples and Rick Remeto to Kafi Abdul Bari, $189,000.

La Costa Lane, 4621-Tona Landers to Nakia M. Floyd, $363,000.

Mansfield Pl., 3657-Edward C. and Diane C. Dye to Seth Washington, $210,000.

Mighty Casey Ct., 5501-Tyrone A. and Crystal S. Cumbo Montague to Ronald Gordon, $399,901.

Oakley Dr., 4012-Robert W. Kruse to Leroy A. Ragland Sr., $300,000.

Owen Ct., 3805-Ronald W. and Sheryl F. Rand to James K. Queen Jr. and Monica L. Washington, $285,000.

Pear Tree Ct., 2428-Anthony Waterloo to Mitzi D. Elliott, $319,900.

Primrose Dr., 3803-Angel Roberto Vazquez and Cristina S. Sola Rotger to Luis D. Rivera Diaz and Pierina S. Ipinze, $325,000.

Renner Rd., 4465-Jeremy L. and Jennifer Reed Largen to Jarcares Lamont Washington, $300,000.

Saint Linus Dr., 11814-Earnest L. Frye to Randy McCullough, $319,975.

Scottsdale Pl., 4567-Monica Y. Smallwood to Kimyada C. Hooks, $298,000.

Sherman Rd., 104-Lance C. and Faye A. Weekly to Eric L. Cooper, $260,900.

Sunset Ridge Pl., 11791-John E. Watson to Devon Hughes, $274,000.

Thompson Dr., 12831-Betty L. Farnsworth to William T. Schwandt, $310,000.

Tyler Ct., 1000-Mandell and Bunni Proctor to Henry T. Bost II, $265,000.

University Dr., 757-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Daniel M. Powell, $269,000.

Winged Foot Ct., 11927-Patricia Bohrbeck to Linda Carter Fortune, $419,900.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Altenburg Ct., 2411-Eric H. and Vickie L. DeStefano to Juan F. Mendez Castillo and Abner S. Rivera Lopez, $427,000.

Barnswallow Pl., 11206-Fan Yang to Muhammad Rashid, $200,000.

Blakely St., 3421-Jeffrey P. and Beth E. Bomkamp to Vernell Monroe, $412,840.

Broadbill Cir., 4094-Nadine D. Alexander to Ebony S. Williams, $231,000.

Captain Dement Dr., 3212-Diane B. Cox and Judith D. Ross to Bennie Vaughan, $247,500.

Eagle Ct., 4390-Aaron W. Lucas to Anita T. McGhee, $213,000.

Frankfurt Dr., 9841-Francesca Artigiano and Dewey T. Caudill Jr. to Michael and Shayla Brown, $433,000.

Goral Ct., 6333-SAA & C Contracting Corp. to Victor Eduardo Carcamo, $305,000.

Grunion Pl., 5202-Devone C. Williams to Francesca Leonard, $269,900.

Kanegis Dr., 2356-Leonor P. Beam and Martin P. Fetter to Cavan J. and Davonne B. Slaughter, $540,000.

Log Teal Dr., 4189-Barry A. and Regina Bonovitch to Yvonne D. Ellis, $195,000.

Mahi Mahi Pl., 5124-HSBC Bank to Lyuboslav Karamanov, $191,625.

Marlborough Pl., 3722-NVR Inc. to Tisha Jones, $376,000.

Mill Hill Rd., 2980-Federal National Mortgage Association to Paul Miles, $322,000.

Moore St., 10925-Jeffrey L. Johnson and estate of Judith Irene Johnson to Murli and Karmud Mathur, $209,000.

Pep Rally Lane, 9390-John A. Rubino to Duncan S. and Alisa J. Bullock, $515,000.

Poplar Ct., 2631-Thomas J. Lockard to Robert V. and Ruby Aguirre, $320,000.

Red Squirrel Pl., 6096-Debra Readdy and Amanda Nadeau to Jessica C. and Steven Keith Wall, $241,500.

Richmond Way, 2443-Rodney and Carmen Walker to Brandon Scott Hasegaw, $310,000.

Senna Ct., 9248-Timothy T. and Raynese Y. Hopkins to Rodney Day, $480,000.

Soldierfish St., 3912-Wendell E. and Lashaun Phillips to Betty and Vincent Howie, $270,000.

Sugarberry St., 10465-Benjamin and Amy Love to Robin and Denise Harrison, $415,000.

Tilapia Ct., 5410-Muhammad Rashid and Muhammad Rahman Qureshi to Joseph Fernandez, $289,000.

Vess Ct., 9469-Edward Mark and Crystal Lanee Torrence to Gregory D. and Teri M. King, $415,000.

WELCOME AREA

Brentland Rd., 7550-Robert P. and Terry L. Barrett to Gerradi C. Henderson and Sheree Horne, $690,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Bensville Rd., 7140-Jason M. and Laura Kathryn Burch to Pietro Meli, $339,900.

Edmonton Ct. N., 4017-David G. and Teresa A. Marcos to Mark R. Richardson and Kandie R. Ibarra, $454,900.

Kilburn Ct., 3373-Darren M. and Anita M. Edmonds to Gregory S. and Latosha Morris Byrd, $459,000.

Monarch St., 7935-Flagship Investments Corp. to Timothy Justin Araujo and Regina Kay McClelland, $365,000.

Old Colony Ct., 5544-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Shirley Ann Stewart Tibbs, $408,860.

Penzance Lane, 11296-DR Horton Inc. to Ana Liza V. and June Harold M. Santos, $419,990.

Saint Christopher Dr., 11262-Artaveya and Jeremiah Carter to Frank William Lynch, $455,000.

Spring Valley Dr., 4005A-Jennifer Warffemius and Staven D. Randall to Julio Rivas and Jessika Marcia, $439,500.

Sutherland Ct., 3291-Shellaree S. Bradford Twitty to Kelli D. Dunn, $331,000.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bayside Way, 22746-Hannah Corum to Gifty Agbenyegah and Sefakor Awudza, $220,000.

Daisy Way, 23267-Brett C. and Allison M. Behrens to Stephen Thomas Morey, $375,000.

Leaning Pine Lane, 44244-Kara E. and Michael W. Rawlings to James and Mary Ann Rumaker, $262,900.

Saint Andrews Lane, 44152-Jeffrey A. and Melanie M. Butler to Steven and Lekia Sheree Neal, $245,000.

CLEMENTS AREA

Victory Lane, 24244-Paul Thomas Cornett Jr. to Michael Patrick Kewer, $287,500.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Greens Rest Dr. N., 46015-Raul Zurita to Karen Lusk and Barry Barrett, $415,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Cherry Lane, 26323-Wade Thomas to Jennifer and Christopher A. Kiner, $375,000.

Moran Rd., 24570-Virginia E. Tippett to Joseph Edward Hayden, $238,500.

Smiths Nursery Rd., 45040-Frederick F. Calvert to Jay N. and Joan M. Collette, $385,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Helen Marie Ct., 41479-Shirley D. and Bernard A. Bailey to John A. and Rosemarie E. Grastorf, $330,000.

Maydel Dr., 21007-Patricia Lynn Bateman to Mark A. and Kathryn G. Dailey, $325,000.

Pine Bluff Way, 23614-James M. and Katherine M. Hall to Alexander Michael and Deborah Lynn Moore, $435,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Bayview Terr. E., 46160-David E. Wright to Michael Jacob and Teresita Malana Crowe, $267,000.

Mary Lynn Dr., 48017-Peggy J. Tippett and Karen Brooks to Nicholas J. Willett, $225,000.

Sawgrass Dr., 20928-Stanley Mark and Suzanne Warner to Krystapher D. and Sara A. Red, $314,900.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Asher Rd., 36858-Steven Edward and Brenda Ann Long to Jennifer Wilson and James Michael Van Cleaf, $290,000.

Golden Beach Rd., 39526-Ronald D. and Judith A. Fuller to Jamar and Bryanna Love, $220,000.

Oak Rd., 29781-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ivan T. and Kimberly J. Biss, $176,000.

Tanyard Dr., 37134-Rose M. and Aileen Michelle Rose to Cory A. Tolson, $211,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

Lighthouse Rd., 44988-Ray J. and Susan A. Shields to Kathleen M. Gossen and Ronald L. Shaffer Jr., $680,000.

RIDGE AREA

Airedele Rd., 49507-Bruce Raymond and Lori Ann Raley to Joseph Thomas and Megan Lynn Menear, $250,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Loblolly Ct., 45182-Kimberly Morrill and Travis D. Priest to Roman and Cherry Rodoc Barabash, $303,000.