Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Moffat Run, 8239-Justin A. and Amber Kivett to Natosha Bomgardner, $295,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Knight Ave., 1439-James R. Jones to Andrew W. Iman, $307,000.

LUSBY AREA

Golden West Way, 949-Shirley A. York to Brendan William Colona and Rebecca Jeanne Monroe, $167,000.

Pardoe Rd., 9324-Russell S. Leitch to Karl A. Bowen, $300,000.

Sitting Bull Cir., 11205-Derrick Lopez to Judy Cole, $165,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Saint Margaret Blvd., 2285-Justin R. and Betsey A. Larson to Thomas Alan and Anna Konkle, $505,000.

Charles County

BEL ALTON AREA

Virgo Rd., 9300-Canes Purchase Corp. to Amanda L. Hall, $199,900.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Wilkerson Rd., 4612-David P. and Christina M. White Dutile to Salvador and Jose R. Quintero Vasquez, $210,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Captain Johns Ct., 6608-Jessica L. Davis to Lloyd C. Carr and Roslyn D. Alford, $220,000.

Coppersmith Pl., 2879-Ray B. Hernandez III to Christopher M. Degner, $310,000.

Garden Ct., 7113-SZI Holdings Corp. to Jennifer Hasty, $264,000.

McCormick Dr., 6722-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Mayra Diaz, $446,990.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Bowling Dr., 9805-Helen P. Bowling to Joseph W. and Mary S. Kurtz, $205,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Cloverleaf Ct., 15710-Marita D. Brown to Camilo Y. Torres, $385,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Meadowside Ct., 18-David Lee Prohaska to Channel James, $189,900.

Woodland Rd., 115-William R. and Wendy L. Brown to Crystal R. Johnson, $138,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Haldane Dr., 108-Derrick and Demetryess Frye to Matthew Thompson, $375,000.

Hudson Dr., 8230-Theresa Emily Iannaconi and estate of Alice A. Gillispie to Eugene Scott and Anne Matthews Burroughs, $425,000.

Linden Lane, 402-Bank of America to Alfred Brooks, $242,000.

Morris Dr., 116-Margaret M. Morris to Nimal K. Kulatunga Arachchige, $330,000.

Port Tobacco Rd., 8700-Charles H. Hubbell Jr. and estate of Jean P. Hubbell to Richard Tanner, $325,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Burning Oak Dr., 2716-Matthew C. and Anne R. Ashurst to Retta H. Henriques, $338,000.

Daniel Cir., 5607-Kevin Proctor to Tamika R. Jones, $269,990.

Lucy Dr., 5405-Flagship Investments Corp. to Patrick F. and Jennifer McDonald, $334,900.

Pierce Rd., 12020-John J. Armocida to Jane T. Thomas, $284,000.

Robbers Roost Ct., 15172-David B. and Robin L. Melson to Tracy D. and Cheryl B. Brown, $450,000.

Stanford Pl., 2673-Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Tung T. Bui and My Duyen Nguyen, $208,000.

Thistle Pl., 480-Persepolis Investment Corp. to Latrion T. Fields, $185,500.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Hill Rd., 13382-Laura T. McGinty and estate of Dolores C. McGinty to Louis A. and Anne Marie M. Machetto, $250,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Deepwater View Pl., 8105-Estate of Margery Sullivan Lamar and Ruth Virginia Lamar Webster to Mark J. and Elizabeth A. Jewell, $500,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Copley Ave., 911-John F. and Michelle M. Mills to Wilson M. and Mary Jo Saguban, $274,900.

Doubleday Lane, 5426-David A. Forbes and Catherine L. Gooding to Edwin J. and Savannah Pacheco, $309,000.

Gateview Pl., 3852-Michael John and Julie A. Kuhn to Briana Z. Hill, $219,900.

Hidden View Pl., 12470-Alford Leon Danzy to Hector and Xiomara M. Flores, $425,000.

Kempsford Field Pl., 3715-Thomas Tyler Tomasky to Sherrod J. Shelton, $218,500.

Ladybug Pl., 4508-David L. and Peggy Prater to Brian Dittman, $283,000.

Montgomery Lane, 11940-John P. McLeese II and Nadia N. Blackwell to Antonio A. and Dorian Tyisha Brown, $361,000.

Rathbone Ct., 2534-Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Ruth Wilkerson, $228,200.

Royal Birkdale Ave., 5153-John M. and Angela M. Clingan to Jereme C. and Denise M. Joseph, $385,000.

Sunset Ridge Pl., 11774-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Matthew Bernard Davis and David Wayne Zeigler, $223,800.

Upbrook Ct., 2654-Paul C. Wallace and Ora Gedeo to Craig A. Coburn Jr., $253,380.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Alava Ct., 2338-Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company to Andrew Weir and Dorothy Depfer, $274,000.

Bear Ct., 6415-Federal National Mortgage Association to Lisa Walker and Donika Barnes, $295,000.

Caribou Ct., 6902-M&B Properties Corp. to Nicola Reid, $237,000.

Forest Creek Rd., 8400-Cynthia Harris Singleton to Sandra Elizabeth Castillo and Otoniel Aleman, $358,000.

Granite Ct., 9129-Avery E. and Michelle D. Smith to Derrick A. Williams and Manetta Yvonne Bishop Williams, $390,000.

Homecoming Lane, 2627-Kyle C. and Katie M. Gibson to Jauan and Rayna Reeves, $450,000.

Ocean Sunfish Ct., 3834-Jose G. Morales Rodriguez and Ayhesa Segura Ibanez to Daniel Alexander and Sherika Melanie Hayle, $325,000.

Settle Ct., 8050-David A. and Rosetta I. Penna Maguigad to Solomon Melaku and Abenet B. Deseta, $390,000.

Skate Ct., 5604-Clevie S. Scott to Parshu R. Subedi, $269,000.

Starlight Pl., 10505-Richard L. Jackson to Edith I. Deandrade and Carmen Davis, $350,000.

Yorkshire Ct., 1986-Richard Gist to Steven P. and Kelli G. Drakes, $385,500.

WELCOME AREA

Wedding Dr., 8730-Paula T. Davis to Peter R. and Yulia Ayers, $425,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Clifford Dr., 9338-Karen L. Caravantes to Aretha Thomas, $295,000.

Hedgemeade Ct., 3951-Rema Dawson Murdock to Levy and Kelisa Simone Hawthorne Nchotu, $367,000.

Spring Valley Dr., 4001-Renee L. Bunting and estate of Raymond G. Bourassa to Marco and Karri Lynn Ochoa, $340,000.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Novosel Ct., 45940-Fannie Mae and BWW Law Group Corp. to Elizabeth Lanhardt, $117,750.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Three Notch Rd., 19731-Daniel Christopher Morris to Allen Frere, $135,675.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Tanyard Dr., 36995-Federal National Mortgage Association to Roger D. Hardesty Jr., $229,000.