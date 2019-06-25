Willows Rd., 4700-Jeff E. and Bette J. Windsor to Jason Alan Griner and Ashley Marie Duffy, $410,000.
Dairy Barn Dr., 4440-Jennifer B. Krier to Kenneth S. and Erin E. Wilkins, $405,000.
Gregg Dr., 1368-Eric M. and Cinda S. Haas to Kurt D. and Corinne M. Hartsough, $633,000.
Pearl Pl., 11135-Sean Patrick and Jessica Lynn Madlin to Christopher W. and Angelina M. Cookson, $409,000.
Skyview Dr., 709-Brian J. and Lucille M. Czechanski to Jessica Louise Vazquez, $214,950.
Spring Hill Ct., 35-Bruce A. and Theresa L. Curtis to Christopher S. and Patricia Allen, $414,900.
Creeks End Pl., 19029-Theresa Leonora DeCarli and estate of Caroline Louisa Brown to Heather L. Posey, $155,000.
Captain Johns Ct., 6628-Nina Anderson Crockett to Aaron Thomas, $218,000.
Alverton Ct., 6872-Jacob W. and Brittany L. Watson to Everett Bernard and Elizabeth Kelley, $467,500.
Cracklingtown Rd., 6505-Campbell H. Chrisman III to Rachel Leigh Couchenour and Michael Baker, $235,500.
Indian Head Ave., 405-Rodney S. and Deborah A. Bailey to Cecily Theresa Anderson, $259,000.
Madison St., 123-Julia E. White and Diana L. Everett to Helen W. Bowling, $190,000.
Myrtleleaf Cir., 111-Mary Melissa Scible to Schawntrisicia Pitts and Terrell Alston, $345,000.
Powhatan Ct., 109-Michael David and Paula T. Fleming to Dolores Q. and Raul Garcia, $350,000.
Spring Oak Ct., 10024-Robert D. and Monique M. Zimmerman to Patrick A. and Heather M. Del Selva, $369,900.
Wiltshire Dr., 1033-James F. and Amy J. Dimisa to Jennifer Kottke, $399,900.
Council Oak Dr., 12552-Christopher Joseph Hall and Joan Yvonne Pawloski to Jorge Luis Placido Luna and Marciano A. Placido, $294,000.
Hess Ct., 11280-Darrell H. and Donna M. Grant to Torria and Cortez Baker, $330,000.
Michael Rd., 5904-Jacqueline Ann Griffith to Jonte Antoine Butler, $310,000.
Mount Eagle Lane, 13975-John E. and Carolyn J. Sweeney to Erik and Angelina Burney, $646,500.
Thrasher Ct., 11700-Dinh Kim and Dao Huynh to Thi My Hoang Tran, $360,000.
Zekiah Dr., 13205-Wynnerson A. Catterton to Eric W. Lundy and James J. Zufall, $717,400.
Oakridge Ct., 9502-David and Holly Garrison to Al M. Davis, $205,000.
Port Tobacco Rd., 8040-Mark Galagan to Darrell A. Brown, $332,000.
All Hallows Ct., 2008-U.S. Bank and Fay Servicing Corp. to Leo Honebrink, $219,900.
Copley Ave., 912-Stephen N. Blinn to Raini Renata Carter and Carolyn Rawlings, $239,900.
Goodrick Ct., 2125-Mary E. Banks to Roland E. and Denise Brown, $253,000.
Jonathan Ct., 3357-Douglas P. Carruth Jr. to Forrest Baggarly, $180,000.
Kempsford Field Pl., 3731-Vera Josette Walker to Shemekia Frye, $196,000.
Lambeth Hill Dr., 3001-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Bemis and Esmeralda J. Campos, $318,000.
Mountain Ash Ct., 3616-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Kenneth Eugene Willis Jr., $255,000.
Sherman Rd., 112-James W. Royster Jr. to Joanice L. Johnson, $260,000.
Sunset Ridge Pl., 11818-William Lee Pate and Greta Harrison to Sonya Wise, $299,900.
Wedding Ct., 5409-Ellen M. and Ronald T. Berg to Leopoldo Vivar Guzman and Maria Luisa Vargas Rodriguez, $235,900.
Altenburg Ct., 2403-Charles S. and Beverly Clymer to Vanessa M. Simon, $405,000.
Beaugregory Ct., 5123-Christiana Trusts to Charles Webb, $240,000.
Bluebird Dr., 4116-Tyler Enterprises Corp. to Andre W. Mitchell Sr., $220,000.
Cony Ct., 6953-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jonathan and Megan Hogg, $258,000.
Eagle Ct., 4353-Cardwell Living Trust to Ronald W. Bearden II, $186,500.
Granite Ct., 9152-Winifred Kargbo and Hassan Turav to Bruktait Hailu Worku, $300,000.
Hanley Ct., 9082-JLG Investments Corp. to Chrissy L. Smith and Tavis Clinton, $407,000.
Hop Scotch Ct., 2876-John P. McCoy to Maxo and Bertricia Decat, $405,000.
Leighland Ct., 9812-Kenniss M. Weeks to Dechanel Aime Ngongang, $440,000.
Pimpernel Dr., 2408-Thomas G. and Marti L. Cirillo to Sagun Sean and Amanda Ann Chetry, $436,000.
Shark Ct., 3856-Department of Veterans Affairs to Kenneth J. Hasty, $265,000.
Sourwood Ave., 10586-Sean C. and Felicia A. Burnett to Patricia Gordon, $465,000.
Super St., 9433-Ida Demilia and Michael E. Perrault to Billy L. Thompson Jr. and Lakeisha Vaughn, $460,000.
Zoll Lane, 2605-Robert F. Menke to Jason and Julie Baker, $490,000.
Billingsley Rd., 9110-Herbert R. and Karen L. Messner to Chuchart Kampirapang, $550,000.
Diamond Ridge Lane, 4619-Anna and Vincenzo B. Costanzo to Mary L. Reid, $320,000.
Old Colony Ct., 5532-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Stephanie Doctor, $429,990.
Wamsley Ct., 10069-Wallace S. Perry and Lawanda Burns to Jose G. Morales Rodriguez and Ayhesa Sue Segura Ibanez, $295,000.
White Pine Ct., 44529-Molly Ann Simmons to Jonathan M. Attick, $259,500.
Heritage Dr., 43000-Laura A. Ryniak and James C. Corns Jr. to Brian and Amber Elizabeth Nemeti, $415,000.
Wickshire Dr., 47762-Aaron Kyle and Kathryn J. Norton to Sean and Michelle Hawks, $371,900.