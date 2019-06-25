Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Willows Rd., 4700-Jeff E. and Bette J. Windsor to Jason Alan Griner and Ashley Marie Duffy, $410,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Dairy Barn Dr., 4440-Jennifer B. Krier to Kenneth S. and Erin E. Wilkins, $405,000.

LUSBY AREA

Gregg Dr., 1368-Eric M. and Cinda S. Haas to Kurt D. and Corinne M. Hartsough, $633,000.

Pearl Pl., 11135-Sean Patrick and Jessica Lynn Madlin to Christopher W. and Angelina M. Cookson, $409,000.

Skyview Dr., 709-Brian J. and Lucille M. Czechanski to Jessica Louise Vazquez, $214,950.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Spring Hill Ct., 35-Bruce A. and Theresa L. Curtis to Christopher S. and Patricia Allen, $414,900.

Charles County

BENEDICT AREA

Creeks End Pl., 19029-Theresa Leonora DeCarli and estate of Caroline Louisa Brown to Heather L. Posey, $155,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Captain Johns Ct., 6628-Nina Anderson Crockett to Aaron Thomas, $218,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Alverton Ct., 6872-Jacob W. and Brittany L. Watson to Everett Bernard and Elizabeth Kelley, $467,500.

Cracklingtown Rd., 6505-Campbell H. Chrisman III to Rachel Leigh Couchenour and Michael Baker, $235,500.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Indian Head Ave., 405-Rodney S. and Deborah A. Bailey to Cecily Theresa Anderson, $259,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Madison St., 123-Julia E. White and Diana L. Everett to Helen W. Bowling, $190,000.

Myrtleleaf Cir., 111-Mary Melissa Scible to Schawntrisicia Pitts and Terrell Alston, $345,000.

Powhatan Ct., 109-Michael David and Paula T. Fleming to Dolores Q. and Raul Garcia, $350,000.

Spring Oak Ct., 10024-Robert D. and Monique M. Zimmerman to Patrick A. and Heather M. Del Selva, $369,900.

Wiltshire Dr., 1033-James F. and Amy J. Dimisa to Jennifer Kottke, $399,900.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Council Oak Dr., 12552-Christopher Joseph Hall and Joan Yvonne Pawloski to Jorge Luis Placido Luna and Marciano A. Placido, $294,000.

Hess Ct., 11280-Darrell H. and Donna M. Grant to Torria and Cortez Baker, $330,000.

Michael Rd., 5904-Jacqueline Ann Griffith to Jonte Antoine Butler, $310,000.

Mount Eagle Lane, 13975-John E. and Carolyn J. Sweeney to Erik and Angelina Burney, $646,500.

Thrasher Ct., 11700-Dinh Kim and Dao Huynh to Thi My Hoang Tran, $360,000.

Zekiah Dr., 13205-Wynnerson A. Catterton to Eric W. Lundy and James J. Zufall, $717,400.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Oakridge Ct., 9502-David and Holly Garrison to Al M. Davis, $205,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Port Tobacco Rd., 8040-Mark Galagan to Darrell A. Brown, $332,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

All Hallows Ct., 2008-U.S. Bank and Fay Servicing Corp. to Leo Honebrink, $219,900.

Copley Ave., 912-Stephen N. Blinn to Raini Renata Carter and Carolyn Rawlings, $239,900.

Goodrick Ct., 2125-Mary E. Banks to Roland E. and Denise Brown, $253,000.

Jonathan Ct., 3357-Douglas P. Carruth Jr. to Forrest Baggarly, $180,000.

Kempsford Field Pl., 3731-Vera Josette Walker to Shemekia Frye, $196,000.

Lambeth Hill Dr., 3001-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Bemis and Esmeralda J. Campos, $318,000.

Mountain Ash Ct., 3616-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Kenneth Eugene Willis Jr., $255,000.

Sherman Rd., 112-James W. Royster Jr. to Joanice L. Johnson, $260,000.

Sunset Ridge Pl., 11818-William Lee Pate and Greta Harrison to Sonya Wise, $299,900.

Wedding Ct., 5409-Ellen M. and Ronald T. Berg to Leopoldo Vivar Guzman and Maria Luisa Vargas Rodriguez, $235,900.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Altenburg Ct., 2403-Charles S. and Beverly Clymer to Vanessa M. Simon, $405,000.

Beaugregory Ct., 5123-Christiana Trusts to Charles Webb, $240,000.

Bluebird Dr., 4116-Tyler Enterprises Corp. to Andre W. Mitchell Sr., $220,000.

Cony Ct., 6953-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jonathan and Megan Hogg, $258,000.

Eagle Ct., 4353-Cardwell Living Trust to Ronald W. Bearden II, $186,500.

Granite Ct., 9152-Winifred Kargbo and Hassan Turav to Bruktait Hailu Worku, $300,000.

Hanley Ct., 9082-JLG Investments Corp. to Chrissy L. Smith and Tavis Clinton, $407,000.

Hop Scotch Ct., 2876-John P. McCoy to Maxo and Bertricia Decat, $405,000.

Leighland Ct., 9812-Kenniss M. Weeks to Dechanel Aime Ngongang, $440,000.

Pimpernel Dr., 2408-Thomas G. and Marti L. Cirillo to Sagun Sean and Amanda Ann Chetry, $436,000.

Shark Ct., 3856-Department of Veterans Affairs to Kenneth J. Hasty, $265,000.

Sourwood Ave., 10586-Sean C. and Felicia A. Burnett to Patricia Gordon, $465,000.

Super St., 9433-Ida Demilia and Michael E. Perrault to Billy L. Thompson Jr. and Lakeisha Vaughn, $460,000.

Zoll Lane, 2605-Robert F. Menke to Jason and Julie Baker, $490,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Billingsley Rd., 9110-Herbert R. and Karen L. Messner to Chuchart Kampirapang, $550,000.

Diamond Ridge Lane, 4619-Anna and Vincenzo B. Costanzo to Mary L. Reid, $320,000.

Old Colony Ct., 5532-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Stephanie Doctor, $429,990.

Wamsley Ct., 10069-Wallace S. Perry and Lawanda Burns to Jose G. Morales Rodriguez and Ayhesa Sue Segura Ibanez, $295,000.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

White Pine Ct., 44529-Molly Ann Simmons to Jonathan M. Attick, $259,500.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Heritage Dr., 43000-Laura A. Ryniak and James C. Corns Jr. to Brian and Amber Elizabeth Nemeti, $415,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Wickshire Dr., 47762-Aaron Kyle and Kathryn J. Norton to Sean and Michelle Hawks, $371,900.