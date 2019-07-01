Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

27th St., 3715-Pamela and Alan Mozingo to Matthew Ruebelman and Jennifer Stahl, $312,000.

LUSBY AREA

Pine Lane, 12910-MTGLQ Investors and New Penn Financial Corp. to Chris H. and Stacie J. Grimes, $209,900.

Charles County

BRANDYWINE AREA

Celestial Lane, 5010-Ruben Ochoa to Reco E. and Raven T. Smith, $484,900.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Arbor Lane, 6879-Cecil D. Scarboro to Anthony L. Staten II, $280,000.

Captain Johns Ct., 6643-Todd Poncheri to Brittany C. Eady, $235,000.

Euston Ct., 2738-Ruben Jaureguivillegas to Diane Johnson, $385,000.

Surrey Pl., 6944-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Christopher B. Thomas, $300,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Hearst Pl., 13611-U.S. Bank to Gregory A. and Angela Downing Smith, $299,739.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Barlowe Ct., 6813-Laura R. and James Anthony Duperre to Patrick and Julie Orsinger, $437,500.

Deborah Dr., 15180-Bruce G. Sparks and Pauline M. Taylor to Candie L. Millsaps, $369,900.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Checker Flag Pl., 2985-Robert W. and Jennifer Shelton to Edward Lloyd Smith Jr., $440,000.

Laurel Dr., 3650-Xclusive Corp. to Jaramie Thomas York and Angela Stephany Villanueva, $349,900.

Riverside Run Dr., 117-Terry Sutton to Latoya V. Edwards, $189,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Derby Dr., 23-Annemarie K. Swanson to Latisha Sharrell Burks, $257,000.

Kalmia Ct., 111-Charlie Jenkins Jr. to Thomas Jones Sr., $160,000.

Martin Dr., 1005-Robert Lee Tomkiewicz Sr. to Daniel Anthony and Lori A. Robinson, $395,000.

Palmetto Ct., 105-Stephen T. and Stephanie E. Stowers to Timothy Matthew Goldsmith, $249,900.

Prince Charles Dr., 10710-Ronald S. Talley to Nicholas and Rosalyn Korzie, $330,000.

Steeplechase Dr., 12-Robert A. Farinelli to Thomasine Ruffin, $345,000.

Wood Duck Cir., 123-Department of Veterans Affairs to Mikel E. and Lisa R. Clendenen, $160,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bar Oak Dr., 12705-Anthony M. Hartley to Carlos Alfredo Canales Sorto, $290,000.

Country Lane, 12710-Lawrence and Linda D. Cagiwa to Janet C. Yarbough, $253,000.

Doctor Samuel Mudd Rd., 3772-Jacqueline C. and Joseph A. Mudd to Robert F. Stahl III and Kassandra M. Wilhelm, $275,000.

Michael Rd., 5925-Christopher E. Mann to Luis M. Pimentel, $315,000.

Pin Oak Dr., 1600-Katherine F. Mack Russell to Nadine Riley, $199,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Brent Rd., 225-Patricia M. Ward to Carl Knight, $235,000.

Dorset Dr., 1019-Simone Mayes Vyfhuis to Takira D. Montgomery, $225,000.

Essex Ct., 2101-Claudia Garcia to Pauletta Morris, $213,000.

Grindall Ct., 2710-Blue Heron Homes Corp. to Brandy S. and Lonny R. Chamberlain, $294,500.

Jones Ct., 2964-Penta Property Solutions Corp. to Anika E. Gatling, $335,000.

Kenyon Ave., 811-Pyramid Properties Corp. to Amber E. Martinez, $292,000.

Light Arms Pl., 3812-Huamei Investment Corp. to Djenebou Kone, $218,000.

Northgate Pl., 3878-Bruce Alan Baldwin to Helen Ruth Garrett, $145,000.

Olympia Pl., 4887-Prakash Sankurathri to Tershanda Shandell Huff, $279,900.

Reeves Pl., 4534, No. C-Tanyau Huston Warden to Joseph Hutson, $160,000.

Sidd Finch St., 11892-Dori S. Hopkins and Sharon L. Humphrey to Jonathon W. and Jennifer S. Stewart, $399,000.

Turtle Dove Pl., 12433-Clarence W. Thompson to Kathryn F. Battista and John O. Page, $245,000.

Windsor Park Ct., 2391-Brooke Investment Properties and Rentals to Susan Brock Green and Theresa Flowers, $234,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Astill Ct., 10102-Lolita M. Anthony to Rudolph and Ashley Parker, $280,000.

Bel Aire Ct., 11158-Charles L. and Thisbe J. Blow to Jason and Eulin Vitalis, $312,000.

Bluebird Dr., 4198-Ahmed and Mohammad Hamed to Candra Johnson, $209,900.

Copperhead Ct., 6402-Courtney Scott Eubanks to James Evans, $283,000.

Eagle Ct., 4360-Paul and Tammy Lamb to Theresa Green, $180,000.

Grizzly Bear Ct., 6926-James Joseph and Charlene Anne Marsden to Regena A. Greene, $347,900.

Harrier Ct., 4762-DKZACC Enterprises Corp. to Pernell Thomas and Harold Martin and Carolyn Cox Martin, $324,000.

Leyton Ct., 2316-Thomasine E.B. Ruffin to Phuong Thu Thi and Dong P. Nguyen, $375,000.

Poundberry Camp Pl., 11100-Robert Toro to Brittany L. Yancey, $250,000.

Spearfish Pl., 5032-Lynette M. Briggs to Kristen Carlsen, $285,000.

Tapir Pl., 6078-Serife Turkol and Manjeet Kaur to Christopher Bailey, $235,000.

WELCOME AREA

Bishops Pl., 5485-Craig and Vicki Conyers to Martin A. and Ellen M. Hoffmaster, $505,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Billingsley Rd., 9260-Gloria and William Cobb to Alicia M. Bassett and Steven Craig Cooper Jr., $222,000.

Dogwood Dr., 10135-Pedro and Sarah DeGuzman to Samuel A. and Sonia Avelar De Portillo, $268,000.

Warfield St., 10241-Leon S. and Lavern A. Dean to Termia M. and Eric Talbert, $409,000.

St. Mary's County

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Riverview Dr., 26290-Southeast Property Acquisitions Corp. to Ryan L. Maines, $176,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Chaptico Rd., 37930-David T. and Lora J. Lay to Julie M. and William D. Burch, $330,000.