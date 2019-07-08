Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Jupiter Dr., 6611-John Elmer Pumphrey and Melanie Wilhelm Dunaway to Christopher and Krystal T. Pope, $415,000.

LUSBY AREA

Rawhide Rd., 11476-Jes Investments Group Corp. to Michael Anthony David, $239,000.

Thunderbird Dr., 320-QVD Investments Corp. to Jared N. Jiacinto, $171,900.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Hidden Creek Rd., 4225-Roger and Michele Lee Byron to Robert Wayne and Morgan Amanda Brensinger, $437,500.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Fir Rd., 6030-Denise M. Bogner to Ann F. Cooper, $135,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in November 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Crowfoot Ct., 15965-Veteran Built Homes Corp. to Jessica Vernon, $380,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Archway Lane, 2460-Zakayo Kabuga and Naomi Mwangi to Rodney J. Howlett II, $405,000.

Carroll Dr., 7304-Joseph J. and Shea R. Gronau to Lee and Beatrice Ross, $249,000.

Fenwick Rd., 6085-Gregory S. Raborn to Melissa Mills Kaminin, $377,000.

Longbow Ct., 2620-John K. Porter III to Jean Valerius, $242,000.

Warehouse Landing Rd., 3043-Lola Patricia Nickerson to Gaston H. King, $205,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Leah Clark Pl., 14055-Raymond D. and Pamela A. Miller to James D. and Valencia Leach, $439,900.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Belle Pl., 12380-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Willette Squire, $448,900.

Forestal Ct., 17315-Mark Gregory Doinoff to Ronald J. and Debra M. Braswell, $389,900.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Doncaster Dr., 4350-Leo J. Peters III and estate of Leo J. Peters Jr. to Joseph C. Brewer, $270,000.

Lox St., 3391-Matthew A. Barvinchak to Charles Emanuel Alston Jr., $215,000.

Riverwatch Lane, 10-Patrick Brown to Ryan S. Bascombe and Stacy V. Francois, $339,900.

LA PLATA AREA

Kennedy Pl., 106-Karen Zoe Anctil Weaver to Gerald N. and Agnes C. Higdon, $249,900.

Prospect St., 402-U.S. Bank to Neftali Guerra, $155,000.

Steeplechase Dr., 15-Christopher Joseph Robbins to Kenneth and Stephanie Lemmert, $223,000.

Wood Duck Cir., 130-Kelly Cline to Teresa Stabile, $234,500.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Cygnet Dr., 11656-Robert and Sylvia Carmona to Anthony A. Puchoon and Winda I. Morales, $389,900.

Holly Ave., 8017-Andras M. and Paula R. Sendish to Stephane Beziat, $315,000.

Moran Dr., 2719-Edwin P. and Patricia J. Downey to Eduardo Rivera, $311,000.

Orkney Pl., 9723-DR Horton Inc. to James Thomas Fenwick, $322,600.

Shoveler Ct., 11909-Brittany L. Hamilton Rankin to Ellery A. Gumbs, $330,000.

Tanglewood Dr., 2080-Ming Q. Pang and Jing Yuan to Elizabeth K. Rodriguez, $166,250.

Troy Ct., 11701-Robert D. and Joyce Anne Hammett to Oscar Romero Marin and Linda S. Ramirez Escarate, $306,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Terry Dr., 8000-Gregory Wayne and Susan Kendall Sorenson Clark to John Patrick Piersa, $268,774.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Bucknell Cir., 312-Estate of Richard E. White to Lucius Rasheen Kearney, $305,000.

Doubleday Lane, 5400-Stevie L. and Censeria R. Patton to Makalah Deandra Atkinson, $350,000.

Garner Ave., 68-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Dominique Cire and Kaitlynn Pucci, $297,900.

Guildcrest Ct., 3158-Library of Congress Federal Credit Union to Miguel A. Alvarez Muriel, $270,000.

Jubilee Way, 1005-Mohammad Afzal to Rea Johnson, $221,500.

Kings Wharf Pl., 46-Michael Flaherty to Vance M. Harris, $205,900.

Mail Coach Ct., 2344-Andrew D. and Suzanne M. Leginze to Stephen Nelson and Daizia S. Williams, $280,000.

Old Washington Rd., 3952-Muhammad Rashid to Shahid Mahmood Minhas and Samina Shahid, $240,000.

Palm Desert Pl., 11722-Elias A. Loy to Safonia J. Berry, $269,900.

Sloan Ave., 910-Daniel P. and Marissa Beck to Queen Williams and Charlie T. Alston, $312,000.

University Dr., 658-Michael A. Thomas to Rodrigo Escarola Valerio and Paula A. Ramos Arevalo, $244,000.

Yarmouth Ct., 2433-Gary C. Childers and Leslie Albertson to Juan Manuel Sanchez, $260,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bighorn Ct., 6201-Daniel L. Gardner II to Annette Wormley, $302,000.

Cadwell St., 9708-Jillian and Channing P. Williams to Eric Nji and Afanwi Asang, $370,000.

Cottongrass St., 8782-Georgeatta Lofton to Kamrudeen and Shareda Bacchus, $408,000.

Eutaw Forest Dr., 2976-Yveline M. and Duane C. Groff to Thomas E. White, $275,000.

Golden Eagle Pl., 11312-Jamie D. Briggs to Sharee Branson, $245,000.

Grosbeak Pl., 4642-Robert Collier Sr. to Tiaesa S. Lake, $214,000.

Kenbrook Ct., 2456-James D. and Lorraine A. McNease to Michael Robert Manzo and Amy Ngai, $375,000.

Lion Ct., 6556-Jeffrey L. and Rondi L. Benac to Titlayo and Kehinde Adepoju, $345,000.

Raccoon Ct., 6827-Benjamin K. Eng to Juan Flores Ramirez, $311,900.

Silvervine Ct., 10436-Derrick and Candice Wade to Darryl Wiggins, $427,500.

Springfish Pl., 5766-Freeman L. and Lauraann E. Morrison to Marcus Powell and Donald Minniefield, $255,000.

Whistlers Pl., 6277-Melissa F. Blondell to Miata R. Washington and Deaetra Hicks, $206,000.

WELCOME AREA

Gordon Pl., 8315-David Cross and Edwin Lugardo to Stephen E. DeYoung, $408,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Billingsley Rd., 9440-Joseph J. and Lauren S. Sabol to Gregory Allen Sr., $525,000.

Edmonton Ct. N., 4024-Marvin L. and Brittany A. Ragin to James E. Huff and Shawnta Fenwick, $480,000.

Queens Grove St., 4696-Angela M. Hodge Miller to Tiffany Vanburen, $349,000.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Coach Ct., 41580-Kirk J. and Terry A. Bonnevier to Kimberly A. and Charles P. Venus, $429,900.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Janet Lane, 47973-Joseph B. and Christie L. Hamlet to Wayne E. Meade III, $215,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Corriander Ct., 38920-Anthony R. and Catherine S. Pugh to Jonathan K. and Stacie E. Buhl, $345,000.