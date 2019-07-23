Island Landing Ct., 3925-Robert Golas to Thomas F. and Susan D. Oursler, $850,000.
Chesapeake Beach Rd., 3232-Edwin V. Freeman Jr. and Joann Hotchkiss to Elizabeth M. and Blayne M. Ross, $454,700.
G St., 8411-Justin David and Tamelya Smith to Bryan M. and Theresa Woodcock Dorr, $285,000.
Meridian Ct., 6801-Nathan Samuel Klein to Ryan D. and Erin B. Johnson, $497,000.
Willows Rd., 4150-Justin W. Saul and Allison J. Hartley to John and Danielle McIntosh, $403,000.
Hickory Ridge Rd., 3050-Karen Bohannon and estate of Helen J. Habib to Brandon J. and Hannah Schneider, $440,000.
Tara Dr., 9650-Ralph L. and Linda D. Davis to Christopher Gastardi, $425,000.
Carson Rd., 780-Dennis W. and Dorothy D. Rader to Tamara and J. Heath Wilton, $599,989.
Holland Cliffs Rd., 3239-John E. and Marsha E. Bowles to Bernard W. and Jacqueline N. Cowger, $600,000.
Kings Landing Rd., 2550-Ellis H. Schindler and estate of Ernest Schindler IV to Thomas J. Hayden, $206,000.
Bay Front Ave., 11314-Julie A. Allinson to Joel Clifford and Chellou Tanjay Novales, $390,000.
Brians Way, 2210-Reioni Corp. to Meredith A. Beavers, $232,000.
Childress Trail, 1055-Glen Edward and Tavia S. Robinette to Michael Wayne Saunders, $140,000.
Council Bluffs Ct., 431-Steven E. and Amanda M. Cox to Adam Jacob Powell, $191,800.
Gunsmoke Trail, 545-Luke Watko to Nicole M. Davis, $265,000.
Longhorn Cir., 338-John R. Glaser to John R. Farrell, Sherri Farrell and Charles E. Cornwell Jr., $177,500.
Park Chesapeake Dr., 2240-Joseph and Amy Sheelar to Tony C. Brown and Jennifer L. Armstrong, $615,000.
Sailboat Lane, 8421-Wanda and Jose Gautier to Vincent P. Bowles, $230,000.
Sidewinder Lane, 11683-Susan Witt Ponchock and Roger Reed to Melvin C. Dickerson II, $224,900.
Stock Dr., 8465-Mark L. Seymour to Jena L. Korb and Bobby V. Dalrymple II, $217,150.
Thunderbird Dr., 236-Hank A. Askin to Heather A. Golding, $294,500.
Whispering Pine Cir., 836-Clifford Lee Mauck and estate of Martha Caroline Meadows to Sarah and Guy Sappah, $235,000.
Bay Ave., 9000, No. 310-Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. and Fay Servicing Corp. to Andrea and Michael Rand, $245,959.
Sea Oat Ct., 9360-Stephanie Ward to Taylor J. Morton, $204,000.
Amber Way, 1134-Janet S. and Richard Olafsen to Robert M. and Jackie S. Webb, $405,000.
Coventry Ct., 170-Kelly F. and Lisa M. Grimes to John David and Tina Marie Larnerd, $515,000.
Sycamore Terr., 8265-Gustave C. and Jean A. Wolf to Stephanie Hope Robbins and James Wamsley, $390,000.
Ivory Lane, 2857-Stephen B. and Audrey J. Macknight to Christine Abernethy and Justin Sullivan, $499,900.
Burr Oak Ct., 671-John McIntosh to Brandon D. Westfall, $265,000.
Cassell Blvd., 4223-Sarah Branch Sowell to Mikayla McCallum and Troy Hall, $210,000.
Dawn Dr., 6031-Kathleen L. Draego to Roland Edgar and Tammy L. Dugans, $284,000.
Gray Inn Ct., 107-Anne H. Brinsmade-Defelice to Timothy C. and Mathilda Hunnicutt, $228,000.
Main St., 920-David C. Brownlee and Melanie Maholick to David P. Sanders, $247,500.
Patuxent Reach Dr., 570-Israel Ortiz Jr. to Megan T. and Wayne W. Gessford, $725,000.
Whirlaway Dr., 313-Brian C. Douglas to Bryan D. and Amanda R. Hunt, $357,800.
Langley Lane, 195-Andrea G. and Brian S. Haller to Jeremy D. Hudson and Emily Marie Twohig, $280,500.
Aralia Ave., 6740-Resource Networking Inc. to Aaron Crouse and Kalynn S. Gloriod, $160,000.
Constitution Dr., 1925-Angelo R. and Theresa A. Cimini to Mark J. and Susan P. Sferra, $455,000.
Irving St., 5115-Elizabeth Ann McGrane to Elise Cowherd, $359,900.
Basswood Run, 9045-John A. Cox to James W., Eleanor M. and Jamey T. Finley, $396,500.
Amherst Rd., 6715-Kamaljeet Singh and Mayank Gupta to Steven G. and Kyera Dominique Ford Coleman, $275,000.
Boxwood Ct., 7151-James A. McConchie to Brandon Linn Miller, $266,000.
Ward Pl., 6775-K&N Properties General Partnership to Ralph and Joellen Blaine, $254,000.
Padgett Ct., 13620-William H. and Susan E. Earle to James C. Cox, $267,500.
Hughesville Manor Dr., 15222-Teresa L. Turner and estate of Joyce Bernice Wood to Allen Wells and D’Erra Jackson, $259,000.
Prince Frederick Rd., 15929-Paul G. and Doris J. Cooley to Brandon E. Clark, $190,000.
Green Meadows Dr., 3270-Julie C. and Raphael W. Burch to Anthony Chase and Jennifer Brown, $212,100.
Park Square Dr., 25-Arthur A. Deckert Jr. to Clara Campos, $166,000.
Limestone Ct., 11925-Caroline M. and Anthony P. Myer to Earl M. and Valencia S. Walker, $314,500.
Archdale Pl., 6265-JCB Business and Services Corp. to Jeffrey Grant Wentworth, $287,500.
Cardinal Dr., 6560-U.S. Bank to Miguel E. Navarrete, Victor M. Navarrete and Karen Elizabeth Diaz Parada, $196,000.
Crescent Lane, 9226-Larry I. and Charlotte F. Vass to Nelson R. Contreras and Maria Marlene Nogales Medrano, $490,000.
Gail Ct., 11375-Patrick S. and Lisa R. Willis to Tyler C. Willis, $280,000.
Grant Chapman Dr., 6321-Michael and Cynthia Deneault to Matthew and Gemma Phillips, $385,729.
Kalmia Ct., 122-Michael L. Meiser to Angalee Talbot, $170,000.
Norfolk Dr., 1029-Charles Alan and Gina Marie Canfield to Larry L. and Rebecca A. Mann, $472,000.
Pheasant Lane, 26-Alfred W. and Jane E. Dintaman to Hope A. and James Whitfield, $405,000.
Station Dr., 1103-Drew Lawson and Callie Eberle to James A. Carter Jr., $300,000.
Tonys Pl., 9575-Benlee Corp. to Kurt Preston, $322,000.
Williamsburg Cir., 236-Caroline C. Beane and Robin B. Bowyer to John L. and Sandra B. Richardson, $298,500.
Briarwood Pl., 10200-Alice T. Lloyd to Glenn Bass Jr., $250,000.
Cedarwood Dr., 10713-George F. Thompson to Dillon Patrick Doering, $268,000.
Dryden Ct., 2220-Willette Peters to Alvin and Alora Commodore, $324,000.
Evergreen Dr., 7008-Tiger Enterprises Inc. to Trevor Walls, $311,000.
Kipling Dr., 11621-Dennis M. and Rosalie A. McGrath to Ahmed Ourham, $265,000.
Red Oak Lane, 1757-Sherman O. Boyd Jr. to Yvonne McLean, $249,000.
Tumbleweed Pl., 352-Tyanna Fenner to Charlita Austin, $207,000.
Westwood Dr., 2279-White Homes Corp. to Alexis Mays Fields, $375,000.
Wye Ct., 2691-Leon R. and Theresa L. Hollowell to Naomi Montano and Jose Manuel Flores Mendez, $250,000.
Port Tobacco Rd., 2195-Kyle R. Knopp to Emory Baldwin, $172,000.
Crain Hwy., 9609-Juan Lopez to Marlene Ellen Blush, $180,000.
Hatton Creek Rd., 12775-Albert D. and Laura W. Niggles to Patrick Scott and Lisa R. Willis, $560,000.
Simms Landing Rd., 7290-Rachel N. Wehausen to Sarah E. Dent, $310,000.
Beaumaris Ct., 12068-Jeffrey D. and Savena P. Freeland to Quinton G. Bradley, $415,000.
Grindall Ct., 2700-Jessica Cumberbatch to Russell A. Milner, $289,900.
Heathcote Rd., 3052-Shonta L. Snider to Carlos Ismael Turcios and Yesenia Yamileth Jimenez-Cuellar, $169,900.
Jefferson Rd., 142-Ressot MD Corp. to Sarah Jones, $265,000.
Kenyon Ave., 812-Dian M. Bogert and estate of David W. Korth to Jared David Dwyer, $250,000.
Mighty Casey Ct., 5520-Olayinka F. Sarumi to Michael E. Young, $465,000.
Mudville Lane, 5135-Nina V. Allen to Leonadus E. and Alva Diane Ball, $410,000.
Oyster Reef Pl., 5023-Adrienne Latimer to Okechukwu Nwosu, $263,000.
Rivermont Dr., 311-Steven G. Strobel Jr. to Brian J. Call and Ashley L. Hovan, $235,000.
Stone Ave., 951-Jason Baker to Josselyn Inory Silva, $299,900.
Bel Aire Ct., 11206-Andrea Spence Evans to Arthur L. and Laquita R. Green, $362,000.
Cottontail Ct., 6601-Department of Veterans Affairs to Miguel and Zurayma Paul, $265,000.
Downshire Ct., 2010-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas to Keith and Rosita Green, $348,662.
Gadwell Pl., 4685-Adam K. and Tammy L. Humphreys to Hailey Jovan Jones, $182,500.
Lamprey Ct., 5219-David D. and Denise Livingstone to Patrick Cade and Kathryn M. Syring, $337,000.
McKnight Ct., 3356-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Carolyn and James E. O’Bannon Jr., $459,000.
Pooka Ct., 6107-Arnold Huff to Tonya M. Butler, $340,000.
Sailfish Ct., 5002-Debra S. Weems to Jesusangel Del Real and Jennifer Hernandez, $310,000.
Snow Owl Pl., 11323-Federal National Mortgage Association to Michael A. and Joan M. Bryan, $214,900.
Derrico Pl., 4045-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Troy and Jennifer Gillissen, $546,280.
Lee Lane, 4085-Robert C. and Barbara P. Griffith to Brandon Sullivan and Jennifer Cavazos, $300,000.
Pattette Pl., 8485-Rose M. Chambers to Rodney W. and Zilphia E. Wright, $245,000.
Canoe Neck Way, 21437-US Bank National Association and Specialized Loan Servicing Corp. to James G. MacDonald, $251,900.
Bayside Way, 22741-Quinton and Rebecca Goffinett to Robert Anthony and Anna Elizabeth Leftwich, $222,000.
Crestwood Lane, 23114-David Froom to Glenn H. Gawthrop Jr., $285,000.
Hedgewood Lane, 43980-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and Champion Mortgage Co. of Texas to James L. and May L. Kistler, $280,000.
River Otter Dr., 44566-Scott R. Ihnfeldt and Kanyanee Maneetham to Rodney X. Thompson Jr., $235,000.
Woodhaven Dr., 45115-Jaime and Stefani Castro to Christopher William and Elyssa B. Sheehan, $385,000.
Bowles Rd., 20500-Roy Anthony and Kimberly B. Bowles to Zachary A. Wimmer, $175,000.
Lexington Ct., 45913-Terrance Roth to Nachelle E. and Erica Jenifer, $202,000.
Abells Run Dr., 23981-Christopher E. Monaghan to Melissa A. and Rocky C. McDonald, $299,000.
Coles Dr., 43154-Kingdom Property Services Corp. to Krystal Lynn Edwards and Jessica Lynn Law, $227,000.
Leola Ct. E., 44079-Scott S. and Kimberlee J. Boisvert to Charles H. and Stacy M. Johnson, $419,000.
Chickadee Lane, 22676-Diplomat Property Manager Corp. and Fay Servicing Corp. to James and Kayla Lankford, $484,350.
Greenwood Lane, 40870-John D. and Courtney E. Peterson to Anna N. and Erik T. Cotton, $494,900.
Jenifer Ct., 23221-Mark and Tina Keeler to Bryan R. and Kira Robinson, $430,000.
Penansey Lane, 20740-Franklin D. and Stephanie A. Miller to Dustin Michael and Hayley Michele Graham, $679,000.
Poplar Hill Lane, 19087-David A. and Karen R. Anderson to Andrew K. Marshall and Sarah Elizabeth Cresswell, $285,500.
Whimsical Ct., 41406-Stephanie D. Kurtz to Rupan Talukder and Syeda Mita, $439,000.
Columbus Dr., 46357-Jose Julian Valdes Sarria to Mary G. Young Carman, $95,000.
Knight Ct., 22207-Dock and Deborah Swagart to Bryan A. Pennock, $75,000.
Louden Lane, 21722-Carol McCutcheon to Yanier Cabrera, $165,000.
Middlegate Dr., 20813-Sean and Sheila M. Chase to Adam and Kaitlyn Boas, $380,000.
Piney Orchard St., 47931-Catherine Luffey Poole to Quashawn A. Turner, $230,000.
Rominger Ct., 21517-U.S. Bank National Association to Michael Tresansky and Heather Gilbert, $190,545.
Southampton Dr., 47443-Eric L. and Natalya Ford to Thomas Jalmer Nurmi, $77,500.
Thoroughbred Way, 46118-Katrina Mansfield to Michael and Sheryl K. Shores, $206,000.
Willow Wood Dr., 47254-Kimberly Riggle to Daniel Bernard and Barbara J. Wagner, $279,000.
Army Navy Dr., 35261-GPS Properties Corp. to Christopher Tzafaroglou, $629,900.
Burton Rd., 29907-Vickie M. Wood to Michael V. Shepherd and Elizabeth M. Ortiz, $290,000.
Dogwood Lane, 27101-Gary L. and Kimberly L. Flowers to Heather D. Currin, $289,900.
Golden Beach Rd., 40320-Karen A. Holmes to April Telli, $239,900.
Jacqueline St., 39085-Hoyt H. Hamor Jr. and estate of Helen L. Hamor to Patrick and Rebecca Davis, $220,000.
Laurel Grove Rd., 26070-Norman Keith and Daphne E. McGuire to Michael Alan and Laurie Doane, $305,000.
Newlands St., 36936-Robert S. and Bernadette M. Nagy to Brenda Leonard, $365,000.
Parlett Morgan Rd., 40672-Joseph S. and Theresa L. Mattingly to Cody L. Denton, $972,500.
Sycamore Dr., 26121-David P. Leman Sr. to Cindy L. Smith, $187,000.
Lighthouse Rd., 44978-James M. and Julia J. Farrell to Edward Joseph and Timea Hegyesi Turbush, $630,000.
Trapp Way, 17680-Arlene and William Rosch to David Warren Laur Jr., $349,999.