Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in February 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BROOMES ISLAND AREA

Island Landing Ct., 3925-Robert Golas to Thomas F. and Susan D. Oursler, $850,000.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Chesapeake Beach Rd., 3232-Edwin V. Freeman Jr. and Joann Hotchkiss to Elizabeth M. and Blayne M. Ross, $454,700.

G St., 8411-Justin David and Tamelya Smith to Bryan M. and Theresa Woodcock Dorr, $285,000.

Meridian Ct., 6801-Nathan Samuel Klein to Ryan D. and Erin B. Johnson, $497,000.

Willows Rd., 4150-Justin W. Saul and Allison J. Hartley to John and Danielle McIntosh, $403,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Hickory Ridge Rd., 3050-Karen Bohannon and estate of Helen J. Habib to Brandon J. and Hannah Schneider, $440,000.

Tara Dr., 9650-Ralph L. and Linda D. Davis to Christopher Gastardi, $425,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Carson Rd., 780-Dennis W. and Dorothy D. Rader to Tamara and J. Heath Wilton, $599,989.

Holland Cliffs Rd., 3239-John E. and Marsha E. Bowles to Bernard W. and Jacqueline N. Cowger, $600,000.

Kings Landing Rd., 2550-Ellis H. Schindler and estate of Ernest Schindler IV to Thomas J. Hayden, $206,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bay Front Ave., 11314-Julie A. Allinson to Joel Clifford and Chellou Tanjay Novales, $390,000.

Brians Way, 2210-Reioni Corp. to Meredith A. Beavers, $232,000.

Childress Trail, 1055-Glen Edward and Tavia S. Robinette to Michael Wayne Saunders, $140,000.

Council Bluffs Ct., 431-Steven E. and Amanda M. Cox to Adam Jacob Powell, $191,800.

Gunsmoke Trail, 545-Luke Watko to Nicole M. Davis, $265,000.

Longhorn Cir., 338-John R. Glaser to John R. Farrell, Sherri Farrell and Charles E. Cornwell Jr., $177,500.

Park Chesapeake Dr., 2240-Joseph and Amy Sheelar to Tony C. Brown and Jennifer L. Armstrong, $615,000.

Sailboat Lane, 8421-Wanda and Jose Gautier to Vincent P. Bowles, $230,000.

Sidewinder Lane, 11683-Susan Witt Ponchock and Roger Reed to Melvin C. Dickerson II, $224,900.

Stock Dr., 8465-Mark L. Seymour to Jena L. Korb and Bobby V. Dalrymple II, $217,150.

Thunderbird Dr., 236-Hank A. Askin to Heather A. Golding, $294,500.

Whispering Pine Cir., 836-Clifford Lee Mauck and estate of Martha Caroline Meadows to Sarah and Guy Sappah, $235,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bay Ave., 9000, No. 310-Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. and Fay Servicing Corp. to Andrea and Michael Rand, $245,959.

Sea Oat Ct., 9360-Stephanie Ward to Taylor J. Morton, $204,000.

OWINGS AREA

Amber Way, 1134-Janet S. and Richard Olafsen to Robert M. and Jackie S. Webb, $405,000.

Coventry Ct., 170-Kelly F. and Lisa M. Grimes to John David and Tina Marie Larnerd, $515,000.

Sycamore Terr., 8265-Gustave C. and Jean A. Wolf to Stephanie Hope Robbins and James Wamsley, $390,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Ivory Lane, 2857-Stephen B. and Audrey J. Macknight to Christine Abernethy and Justin Sullivan, $499,900.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Burr Oak Ct., 671-John McIntosh to Brandon D. Westfall, $265,000.

Cassell Blvd., 4223-Sarah Branch Sowell to Mikayla McCallum and Troy Hall, $210,000.

Dawn Dr., 6031-Kathleen L. Draego to Roland Edgar and Tammy L. Dugans, $284,000.

Gray Inn Ct., 107-Anne H. Brinsmade-Defelice to Timothy C. and Mathilda Hunnicutt, $228,000.

Main St., 920-David C. Brownlee and Melanie Maholick to David P. Sanders, $247,500.

Patuxent Reach Dr., 570-Israel Ortiz Jr. to Megan T. and Wayne W. Gessford, $725,000.

Whirlaway Dr., 313-Brian C. Douglas to Bryan D. and Amanda R. Hunt, $357,800.

SOLOMONS AREA

Langley Lane, 195-Andrea G. and Brian S. Haller to Jeremy D. Hudson and Emily Marie Twohig, $280,500.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Aralia Ave., 6740-Resource Networking Inc. to Aaron Crouse and Kalynn S. Gloriod, $160,000.

Constitution Dr., 1925-Angelo R. and Theresa A. Cimini to Mark J. and Susan P. Sferra, $455,000.

Irving St., 5115-Elizabeth Ann McGrane to Elise Cowherd, $359,900.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in March 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BEL ALTON AREA

Basswood Run, 9045-John A. Cox to James W., Eleanor M. and Jamey T. Finley, $396,500.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Amherst Rd., 6715-Kamaljeet Singh and Mayank Gupta to Steven G. and Kyera Dominique Ford Coleman, $275,000.

Boxwood Ct., 7151-James A. McConchie to Brandon Linn Miller, $266,000.

Ward Pl., 6775-K&N Properties General Partnership to Ralph and Joellen Blaine, $254,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Padgett Ct., 13620-William H. and Susan E. Earle to James C. Cox, $267,500.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Hughesville Manor Dr., 15222-Teresa L. Turner and estate of Joyce Bernice Wood to Allen Wells and D’Erra Jackson, $259,000.

Prince Frederick Rd., 15929-Paul G. and Doris J. Cooley to Brandon E. Clark, $190,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Green Meadows Dr., 3270-Julie C. and Raphael W. Burch to Anthony Chase and Jennifer Brown, $212,100.

Park Square Dr., 25-Arthur A. Deckert Jr. to Clara Campos, $166,000.

ISSUE AREA

Limestone Ct., 11925-Caroline M. and Anthony P. Myer to Earl M. and Valencia S. Walker, $314,500.

LA PLATA AREA

Archdale Pl., 6265-JCB Business and Services Corp. to Jeffrey Grant Wentworth, $287,500.

Cardinal Dr., 6560-U.S. Bank to Miguel E. Navarrete, Victor M. Navarrete and Karen Elizabeth Diaz Parada, $196,000.

Crescent Lane, 9226-Larry I. and Charlotte F. Vass to Nelson R. Contreras and Maria Marlene Nogales Medrano, $490,000.

Gail Ct., 11375-Patrick S. and Lisa R. Willis to Tyler C. Willis, $280,000.

Grant Chapman Dr., 6321-Michael and Cynthia Deneault to Matthew and Gemma Phillips, $385,729.

Kalmia Ct., 122-Michael L. Meiser to Angalee Talbot, $170,000.

Norfolk Dr., 1029-Charles Alan and Gina Marie Canfield to Larry L. and Rebecca A. Mann, $472,000.

Pheasant Lane, 26-Alfred W. and Jane E. Dintaman to Hope A. and James Whitfield, $405,000.

Station Dr., 1103-Drew Lawson and Callie Eberle to James A. Carter Jr., $300,000.

Tonys Pl., 9575-Benlee Corp. to Kurt Preston, $322,000.

Williamsburg Cir., 236-Caroline C. Beane and Robin B. Bowyer to John L. and Sandra B. Richardson, $298,500.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Briarwood Pl., 10200-Alice T. Lloyd to Glenn Bass Jr., $250,000.

Cedarwood Dr., 10713-George F. Thompson to Dillon Patrick Doering, $268,000.

Dryden Ct., 2220-Willette Peters to Alvin and Alora Commodore, $324,000.

Evergreen Dr., 7008-Tiger Enterprises Inc. to Trevor Walls, $311,000.

Kipling Dr., 11621-Dennis M. and Rosalie A. McGrath to Ahmed Ourham, $265,000.

Red Oak Lane, 1757-Sherman O. Boyd Jr. to Yvonne McLean, $249,000.

Tumbleweed Pl., 352-Tyanna Fenner to Charlita Austin, $207,000.

Westwood Dr., 2279-White Homes Corp. to Alexis Mays Fields, $375,000.

Wye Ct., 2691-Leon R. and Theresa L. Hollowell to Naomi Montano and Jose Manuel Flores Mendez, $250,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Port Tobacco Rd., 2195-Kyle R. Knopp to Emory Baldwin, $172,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Crain Hwy., 9609-Juan Lopez to Marlene Ellen Blush, $180,000.

Hatton Creek Rd., 12775-Albert D. and Laura W. Niggles to Patrick Scott and Lisa R. Willis, $560,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Simms Landing Rd., 7290-Rachel N. Wehausen to Sarah E. Dent, $310,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Beaumaris Ct., 12068-Jeffrey D. and Savena P. Freeland to Quinton G. Bradley, $415,000.

Grindall Ct., 2700-Jessica Cumberbatch to Russell A. Milner, $289,900.

Heathcote Rd., 3052-Shonta L. Snider to Carlos Ismael Turcios and Yesenia Yamileth Jimenez-Cuellar, $169,900.

Jefferson Rd., 142-Ressot MD Corp. to Sarah Jones, $265,000.

Kenyon Ave., 812-Dian M. Bogert and estate of David W. Korth to Jared David Dwyer, $250,000.

Mighty Casey Ct., 5520-Olayinka F. Sarumi to Michael E. Young, $465,000.

Mudville Lane, 5135-Nina V. Allen to Leonadus E. and Alva Diane Ball, $410,000.

Oyster Reef Pl., 5023-Adrienne Latimer to Okechukwu Nwosu, $263,000.

Rivermont Dr., 311-Steven G. Strobel Jr. to Brian J. Call and Ashley L. Hovan, $235,000.

Stone Ave., 951-Jason Baker to Josselyn Inory Silva, $299,900.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bel Aire Ct., 11206-Andrea Spence Evans to Arthur L. and Laquita R. Green, $362,000.

Cottontail Ct., 6601-Department of Veterans Affairs to Miguel and Zurayma Paul, $265,000.

Downshire Ct., 2010-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas to Keith and Rosita Green, $348,662.

Gadwell Pl., 4685-Adam K. and Tammy L. Humphreys to Hailey Jovan Jones, $182,500.

Lamprey Ct., 5219-David D. and Denise Livingstone to Patrick Cade and Kathryn M. Syring, $337,000.

McKnight Ct., 3356-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Carolyn and James E. O’Bannon Jr., $459,000.

Pooka Ct., 6107-Arnold Huff to Tonya M. Butler, $340,000.

Sailfish Ct., 5002-Debra S. Weems to Jesusangel Del Real and Jennifer Hernandez, $310,000.

Snow Owl Pl., 11323-Federal National Mortgage Association to Michael A. and Joan M. Bryan, $214,900.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Derrico Pl., 4045-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Troy and Jennifer Gillissen, $546,280.

Lee Lane, 4085-Robert C. and Barbara P. Griffith to Brandon Sullivan and Jennifer Cavazos, $300,000.

Pattette Pl., 8485-Rose M. Chambers to Rodney W. and Zilphia E. Wright, $245,000.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in March 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ABELL AREA

Canoe Neck Way, 21437-US Bank National Association and Specialized Loan Servicing Corp. to James G. MacDonald, $251,900.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bayside Way, 22741-Quinton and Rebecca Goffinett to Robert Anthony and Anna Elizabeth Leftwich, $222,000.

Crestwood Lane, 23114-David Froom to Glenn H. Gawthrop Jr., $285,000.

Hedgewood Lane, 43980-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and Champion Mortgage Co. of Texas to James L. and May L. Kistler, $280,000.

River Otter Dr., 44566-Scott R. Ihnfeldt and Kanyanee Maneetham to Rodney X. Thompson Jr., $235,000.

Woodhaven Dr., 45115-Jaime and Stefani Castro to Christopher William and Elyssa B. Sheehan, $385,000.

COLTONS POINT AREA

Bowles Rd., 20500-Roy Anthony and Kimberly B. Bowles to Zachary A. Wimmer, $175,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Lexington Ct., 45913-Terrance Roth to Nachelle E. and Erica Jenifer, $202,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Abells Run Dr., 23981-Christopher E. Monaghan to Melissa A. and Rocky C. McDonald, $299,000.

Coles Dr., 43154-Kingdom Property Services Corp. to Krystal Lynn Edwards and Jessica Lynn Law, $227,000.

Leola Ct. E., 44079-Scott S. and Kimberlee J. Boisvert to Charles H. and Stacy M. Johnson, $419,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Chickadee Lane, 22676-Diplomat Property Manager Corp. and Fay Servicing Corp. to James and Kayla Lankford, $484,350.

Greenwood Lane, 40870-John D. and Courtney E. Peterson to Anna N. and Erik T. Cotton, $494,900.

Jenifer Ct., 23221-Mark and Tina Keeler to Bryan R. and Kira Robinson, $430,000.

Penansey Lane, 20740-Franklin D. and Stephanie A. Miller to Dustin Michael and Hayley Michele Graham, $679,000.

Poplar Hill Lane, 19087-David A. and Karen R. Anderson to Andrew K. Marshall and Sarah Elizabeth Cresswell, $285,500.

Whimsical Ct., 41406-Stephanie D. Kurtz to Rupan Talukder and Syeda Mita, $439,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Columbus Dr., 46357-Jose Julian Valdes Sarria to Mary G. Young Carman, $95,000.

Knight Ct., 22207-Dock and Deborah Swagart to Bryan A. Pennock, $75,000.

Louden Lane, 21722-Carol McCutcheon to Yanier Cabrera, $165,000.

Middlegate Dr., 20813-Sean and Sheila M. Chase to Adam and Kaitlyn Boas, $380,000.

Piney Orchard St., 47931-Catherine Luffey Poole to Quashawn A. Turner, $230,000.

Rominger Ct., 21517-U.S. Bank National Association to Michael Tresansky and Heather Gilbert, $190,545.

Southampton Dr., 47443-Eric L. and Natalya Ford to Thomas Jalmer Nurmi, $77,500.

Thoroughbred Way, 46118-Katrina Mansfield to Michael and Sheryl K. Shores, $206,000.

Willow Wood Dr., 47254-Kimberly Riggle to Daniel Bernard and Barbara J. Wagner, $279,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Army Navy Dr., 35261-GPS Properties Corp. to Christopher Tzafaroglou, $629,900.

Burton Rd., 29907-Vickie M. Wood to Michael V. Shepherd and Elizabeth M. Ortiz, $290,000.

Dogwood Lane, 27101-Gary L. and Kimberly L. Flowers to Heather D. Currin, $289,900.

Golden Beach Rd., 40320-Karen A. Holmes to April Telli, $239,900.

Jacqueline St., 39085-Hoyt H. Hamor Jr. and estate of Helen L. Hamor to Patrick and Rebecca Davis, $220,000.

Laurel Grove Rd., 26070-Norman Keith and Daphne E. McGuire to Michael Alan and Laurie Doane, $305,000.

Newlands St., 36936-Robert S. and Bernadette M. Nagy to Brenda Leonard, $365,000.

Parlett Morgan Rd., 40672-Joseph S. and Theresa L. Mattingly to Cody L. Denton, $972,500.

Sycamore Dr., 26121-David P. Leman Sr. to Cindy L. Smith, $187,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

Lighthouse Rd., 44978-James M. and Julia J. Farrell to Edward Joseph and Timea Hegyesi Turbush, $630,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Trapp Way, 17680-Arlene and William Rosch to David Warren Laur Jr., $349,999.