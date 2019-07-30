Oyster House Rd., 3909-Ann E. Seaman to Steven W. and Kathy Johnson, $225,000.
Hart Lane, 8208-Edwin D. and Ann M. Lucas to Megan J. Figgins, $415,000.
Meridian Ct., 6808-Amber N. and Jerry T. Whitlock to John M. and Ronnetta J. Johnson Stump, $510,000.
Tara Dr., 9750-David N. and Linda L. Gohn to Charles W. and Amanda R. Peterson, $420,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 5880-Transcontinental Property Group Corp. to Edwin L. Morales, $395,000.
Hollyberry Ct., 1210-Glenn Griffin to Andrew Mark, Valerie and Andrew Dye, $365,000.
Wilson Rd., 1200-Charles C. and Corinne K. Holliday to Bryan S. and Abigail Dalila Garcia Garwicki, $435,000.
Bonanza Trail, 12204-Mark S. Dudley to Tabatha A. Willey, $220,000.
Calvert Blvd., 3019-Corrin L. and Timothy A. Deale to Michael J. Stebbins and Kimberly Weinreich, $380,000.
Chisholm Trail, 516-John K. and Lydia G. Green to Karen L. and Jackie W. Redmon, $219,000.
Cove Lake St., 2809-Joseph M. and Cari M. Smiley to Lauren A. and Douglas M. Chadwick, $415,000.
Holly Cir., 12641-Kimberly A. and Donald John Thorne to Jordan Allen Ridgeway and Jordyn Michelle Jones, $145,000.
Miriam Lane, 755-Amber Nicole Marinelli and estate of Mary McCoy Marinelli to Jeremy W. and Moriah L. Zinser, $252,000.
Pawnee Lane, 205-Jacob Wayne Twigg and estate of Norman A. Twigg to Anna Marie and Kenneth James Robertson, $272,900.
Red Cloud Rd., 351-Rrcap SFR II Corp. to Catherine L. Hunter, $190,000.
Saint Johns Creek Rd., 13250-Helen M. and Howard L. Cook to Nicholas J. Fowler, $387,000.
Sitting Bull Trail, 11309-OWB REO Corp. to Gary M. and Corrine D. Peters, $174,900.
Thunderbird Dr., 336-Burlie W. Duvall and Jennifer M. Butler to Jacob A. Kidwell and Sarah E. Skaltsis, $192,000.
White Rock Rd., 658-Eaan and Amanda L. Green to Stephen Carrier, $224,000.
Bedford Dr., 3625-William and Alice Ko to Erik Kauffman and Emily Krzycki, $318,000.
Arbor Way, 8125-Amy B. and Fred L. Perry to Andrew M. and Lisa M. Dayton, $369,600.
Lake Shore Dr., 7839-Glen Alleda Haley to Glenn A. Barresse and Marci A. White, $440,000.
Cassell Blvd. N., 3475-Naomi L. Burton to Gregory Scott Miller Jr., $227,000.
English Oak Lane, 378-Edward K. Allen IV to Truong Le, Xuan Le, and Huynh Oanh T. Tran, $285,000.
Grays Rd., 2105-Jared D. Pendleton to Albert J. Ouellette III, $265,000.
Norwood Rd., 6051-Janice Marie Hooper to Matthew T. Scarborough, $310,000.
Rachaels Way, 162-Pamela D. Bowen to Mary Taylor, $247,000.
Whispering Dr., 3136-Kevin D. and Kristin L. Dougherty to Michael Stein and Melinda Parry, $425,000.
Swaggers Point Rd., 510-Julia A. Reeves to James and Amanda Taylor, $514,900.
Cypress Rd., 1607-Edward R. Landa and Judith A. Johnson to Mary K. and David W. Pritchard, $215,000.
Mattapany Rd., 4655-Nathan P. Emrick to Raul E. and Adriana Carrizo, $385,000.
Redbay Run, 8820-Faye M. Packard to Derek M. and Amanda B. Johnson, $309,990.
Deepdeen Pl., 6050-Ronald Guy and Joan Marie Crittenden to Brittany and Adam Swartz, $475,000.
Peabody Lane, 12150-Michael D. and Patricia J. Plumer to Daniel D. Roselle, $270,000.
Juliette Low Lane, 7133-Antione Wells to Celina M. Elphage, $365,000.
Swanson Creek Lane, 6007-George J. and Martha A. Quinn to Timothy C. Frost, $427,000.
Fairhill Lane, 32-Brandi C. Elum Dais to Augustina Osei and Maclean Boadu, $258,500.
Indian Head Ave., 203-Christopher D. Knott to Aleisa S. Johnson Thompson and Matthew Scott Thompson, $200,000.
Pine St., 12-Michael S. and Cristel A. Schumacher to Aazim J. Moore, $174,000.
Thompson Lane, 98-Gale W. and Grant Woodrow Baker to Kimberly Hines Jefferson and Eric Lee Williams, $240,000.
Lord Baltimore Dr., 11155-Northwest Fedaral Credit Union to Steven Thomas and Leslie Ann Silk, $273,500.
Ashland Rd., 6705-Cheryl A. Wedding Cox to Hubert Darius and Katherine Elizabeth Benham, $325,000.
Chapman Rd., 6905-Jeffrey L. and Beverly Lopez Merritt to Andrew Douglas and Suzanne M. Leginze, $388,000.
Gilbert Lane, 11670-Anita Saluja Krahling to Lance and Robin Riddick, $540,000.
Greenleaf Pl., 10465-Rosa Fernandez to Daniel H. Furst and Cynthia L. Berry, $445,000.
Madison St., 111-Barbara A. Cecero to Nadine Alexander, $194,750.
Robin Rd., 7473-Luke and Samantha McFadden to Alan J. and Tiffany M. Badeaux, $288,000.
Station Dr., 1111-Bradley S. and Lisa K. Renter to Lisa Yvette, $279,900.
Wiltshire Dr., 1002-Thomas R. and Lauren M. Kootsikas to Julie and Deontra L. Hicks, $420,000.
Calico Woods Pl., 11922-SoMd Homes Corp. to Landle E. and Antoinette L. Jones, $265,000.
Cheerio Pl., 12324-Clinton T. and Tiffany A. Dickerson to Patrice and James S. Davis, $325,000.
Duckhorn Ct., 2149-Melahat Jozi Soleymani to Travis and Diamond Brooks, $332,900.
Falmouth Rd., 1123-Kindra S. Washington to Lawrence W. Wright, $269,900.
Ingersoll Pl., 5460-Braun Builders Corp. to Michelle Ellen and Patricia Ann Alford, $455,000.
Leonardtown Rd., 4710-Federal National Mortgage Association to Staci Hartmann, $240,000.
Webfoot Ct., 4920-Thomas Darryl and Mandi L. Proctor to Jerry Rivera, $503,000.
Wildmeadows St., 11334-Antwan and Laschella M. Smith to Kelly and Reshonda Williamson, $375,000.
Emerald Lane, 9773-Sara Elizabeth Kovacic to Collin P. Reitz, $175,000.
Meadowview Dr., 9826-Rachel Jones to Louis Calvin Proctor Jr., $210,000.
Sylvan Turn, 9812-Amanda B. Johnson Hughes to Jessica A. Stewart, $272,000.
Poorhouse Rd., 8790-Carolyn Cox and Harold A. Martin Jr. to Danny R., Michelle D. and Morgan Mabry, $395,000.
Azalea Pl., 3433-Victor and Darlene Brent to Nikki Nkenge Harvey, $250,000.
Harvard Rd., 1115-Muhammad Rashid to Beverly T. Evans, $275,000.
Heathcote Rd., 3059-Goldbert Investments Inc. to Adam Knight, $167,000.
Justice Ct., 3371-Nicholas O. and Tiffany L. Mitsouras to Morgan H. Miller, $175,000.
Kirkwood Rd., 802-Nathan R. and Brenda L. Murphy to Brandon and Crystal Toney, $254,000.
Mooncoin Cir., 3-Waldorf Lions Foundation Inc. to Marlissa M. Jones, $270,000.
Muirfield Ct., 11705-Theodosia Simpkins and India N. Henson to Monique L. Forbis, $397,900.
Pelham Ct., 12101-Chad E. and Susan B. Hebner to Marcus Norman, $395,000.
Rivermont Dr., 316-James C. and Marsha G. Benya to Anthony Stephen and Jersey Lia Pingitore, $246,000.
Sunset Ridge Pl., 11774-Matthew Bernard Davis and David Wayne Zeigler to Elliott T. and Sandgenella C. Ratliff, $310,000.
Tompkins Lane, 301-Floyd Victor and Cheryl Ann Limrick to Daniel A. Turcios and Judith K. Sosa Escobar, $275,000.
Valery Ct., 2317-Jesse A. and Sharyl D.L. Cox to Sandy Rodriguez, $246,000.
Bluebird Dr., 4101-Elizabeth C. Kotulak to Gaurangkumar Soni, $200,000.
Chestnut Dr., 3075-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Shaquana L. Ivory, $249,900.
Curlew Ct., 4073-PSB One Maryland Corp. to Rachael M. Stevens, $279,990.
Drake Ct., 4309-James and Kobra Heider to Natonyia E. Nelson and Malcolm M. Laeda, $218,500.
Elsa Ave., 3070-Infinity Capital Group Corp. to Juan Francisco Garcia Turcios and Edith Johana Garcia Vargas, $389,900.
Golden Eagle Pl., 11302-Charles D. Thomas to Eileen O. Gathers, $259,900.
Homecoming Lane, 2762-Joseph Jason and Lauren S. Sabol to David L. and Ashleigh R. Haines, $410,000.
Lawrence Dr., 10945-D & T Investments Corp. to Nicole B. Gibbs, $349,900.
Parchment Ct., 10900-Jose G. Guevara to Rhea and Oliver De La Cruz, $380,000.
Portobello Ct., 2842-Christopher and Krista L. Sevajian to Erica and Douglas Crawford, $340,000.
Sailfish Ct., 5013-Wesley M. and Catherine A. Farber to Jeffrey L. Johnson Jr., $278,302.
Sourwood Ave., 10726-Raja G. Hussain to Michelle Y. Harrington and James Davis, $410,000.
Barclay Pl., 7901-Brenda Elizabeth Leonard to Brandyn Wyatt Clemmons, $291,000.
Desert Rose Ct., 4770-Evelyn W. King to Alan L. and Cynthia A. Parker Bolden, $360,000.
Londonberry Lane, 4726-Patrick E. Gioffre and estate of Dominic E. Gioffre to Charlsie S. Joyner, $287,000.
Queens Grove St., 4656-Cornestone Realty Partners Corp. to Wuarlin Ortiz Rosario and Willie Odeal Battle Jr., $369,900.
Tournament Ct., 4982-Rodney and Ellen Louise Orciani to Alan B. and Debra T. Cash, $331,000.
Maddox Rd., 22722-Best Real Estate Services Corp. to Alisha Reed, $297,900.
Black Oak Ct., 23354-Mary E. Tagert to Dallas L. and Virginia Ann Rebmann, $191,500.
Flagstone Way, 44031-Terry T. Beamer to Charles Leon and Cheryl Leslie Kelly, $182,000.
Othello Way E., 45319-Justin T. Clarke to Destanie Lasondra Gardner, $160,000.
Sweetbay St., 43676-Jesse D. and Sheltonya L. Carter to Travora and Max Levasseur, $395,929.
Woodlake Ct., 44761, No. 2B-D.B. Kennedy and Sons Corp. to Patrick J. McLaughlin, $140,000.
Old Chaptico Wharf Lane, 23902-Diana M. McConaty and estate of Dolores M. Moore to Raymond John and Helen Mattingly Wernecke, $250,000.
Point Breeze Rd., 38344-Donald R. and Carol M. Rabush to Samuel M. Bailey, $280,000.
Athlone Dr., 22677-Muhammad Rashid to Sharon D. Owens, $285,000.
Douglas Ct., 22384-Nicole A. Phillips to Justin Taylor Clarke and Anna Kathleen Baier, $280,000.
Lower Kells Lane, 22576-Shefail and Anil Kankaria to Meibell X. Navarrete Alas and Felix Salazar, $152,000.
Broad Creek Dr., 24571-Timothy and Laura Jett to David L. and Terresa L. Walker, $414,900.
Fox Run Lane, 24827-Dennis J. and Dawn Ritaldato to Joshua and Rebecca Valentine, $511,500.
Leola Ct. W., 44037-Adam Michael and Jacqueline Cecelia Klein to Gene E. Novakowski Jr. and Shannon Marie Curran, $430,000.
Sheiloh Way, 41815-David A. and Kelly M. Shizak to Damon Michael and Amanda Marie Araujo, $415,000.
Brenda Ct., 41242-Joel L. and Margaret A. Ekhaus to James R. Lake and Aicy Karbstein, $450,000.
Longmore St., 22795-Denise E. Miller to Raphael David L’Heureux, $208,453.
Pin Cushion Rd., 24660-Frances Arlene Guy and Sandra Quade Pilkerton to Lauren Copenhaver, $235,000.
Port Pl., 40599-Eric Paul Millham and estate of Rhodessa Lee Millham to Scott Alan and Kristen Brooke McKee, $455,000.
Alydar Dr., 22371-Norman and Michele O. Romeo to Padraic O. Dea, $311,000.
Dean Ct., 46325-Patricia H. Chamberlin to Kirsten N. Scheimreif and Zakary T. Purcell, $280,000.
Ford Dr., 45600-Carl T. and Bradly A. Franzen to James and Denise Jones, $275,000.
Kregel Ct., 21481-Alvin Dyson to Micki and David Bell, $260,000.
Nancy Ct., 46115-Jeffrey M. and Darlene Kase to Kyle B. Fishburn and Margaux Keller, $275,000.
Planters Ct., 46815-Paul E. and Jacquelene D.A. Kielpinski to Calvin B. Taylor, $295,500.
Renaissance Ct., 20463-Mitchell R. Watney and Shannon K. Anderson to Carlito C. and Mary M. Fustino, $336,000.
Spitfire Ct., 20236-Darryl L. Crawford to Phillip and Kayla Wathen, $290,000.
Topaz Pl., 47406-Castle Rock Ventures Corp. to Leona Marie Vidal and Lawrence Jezek, $278,000.
Arrow Park Dr., 38804-Terrie L. Stonbraker to Robin M. Pigott and Richard Thrasher, $177,000.
Cavalier St., 26936-Margaret Ann and Robert Louis Brady to Amanda M. Shenton, $184,000.
Dudley Rd., 30105-Larry R. and Betty Williams to Logann Danielle Carrico and Kevin Seth Evans, $299,000.
Jarrell Dr., 39510-Todd and Tanya Hughes to Karen L. Caravantes, $265,000.
Living Water Lane, 41144-John L. and Gina M. Cardova to Peter A. Gezzi Jr. and Dale P. Farrell, $665,000.
Newlands St., 36951-Jon R. Wogman and Amy Golumbeski to Joseph Tyler Bryant and Brooke E. Graham, $320,500.
Thomas Dr., 39440-Tambre M. Tanner to Chandra F. Kratko, $258,000.
Waterview Dr., 40414-Robert H. Brooks and Janice K. Smith to Kathleen Nagle and Dennis Robert Fay, $350,000.