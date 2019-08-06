Calvert County
Oyster House Rd., 3964-Sandra and Merrill Cohen to Tommy Chang and Moi Im Lee, $555,000.
Highview Rd., 3103-Jeremiah E. and Teri Ann Montgomery to John Christopher Zerega, $264,900.
Napa Dr., 6994-Kaine Homes Inc. to Christopher M. and Joanne M. Koterwas, $695,000.
Lexington Dr., 11985-Federal National Mortgage Association to Alexsandro M. and Sandra J. Francisco, $315,000.
Barberry Dr., 4342-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Kenneth W. and April K. Saunders Fuller, $600,000.
Evans Rd., 3340-Charles W. Elliott Jr. to Thomas and Nicholas Pasquini, $545,000.
Hollyberry Dr., 3650-Teresa A. Dustin to Lauren McDonough, $465,000.
Loring Dr., 3005-John D. and Wendy L. Harriss to Roland Joun, $320,000.
Queensberry Dr., 2748-Edward Barton and Julie Hinton to Timothy and Rachel Litts, $459,900.
Abilene Ct., 365-Katherine Gardner to Dominic D. Willbright and Katharine R. Stansfield, $194,000.
Bootstrap Trail, 11569-Allen C. English to William Thomas and Leydi Davila Burke, $245,000.
Coyote Trail, 369-William J. and Jeff Rodriguez to Jorden Brown, $247,000.
HG Trueman Rd., 10055-George Pineda to David Peter and Jannie Mae Lambert, $327,600.
Lazy River Rd., 735-Christopher J. and Ashley L. Miller to Benjamin E. and Sara D. Duckworth, $203,000.
Maple Way, 522-All Credit Considered Mortgage Inc. to Carleeia D. Carter, $238,000.
Pawnee Lane, 264-Edward F. Breau to Sara Sidler, $165,000.
Ridge Rd., 12480-U.S. Bank National Association to John M. and Sabrina M. Bergen, $173,250.
Sollers Wharf Rd., 830-Caleb Gill to Michael Mixon, $380,000.
Susan Lane, 11930-HSBC Bank to Nathan and Lyndsey Stephens, $150,000.
Thunderbird Dr., 504-Harry N. and Helen S. Malecki to Christopher Sullivan, $200,000.
Chicago Ave., 9339-Anthony and Irene J. Romero to Michael Ryan and Ashley Nichole Campbell, $359,900.
Sixth St., 3806-Lauren Elizabeth McDonough to Cindy M. Stachowski, $299,900.
Broomes Island Rd., 3115-Melissa M. Henderson and Jimmy J. Johnson to Ryan Daniel Ernst, $265,000.
Walnut Rd., 1750-Michael J. and Suzanne E. George to Sarah Sowell and Michael Benjamin Branch, $330,000.
Cambridge Pl., 294-Edith L. McGowen to Stephanie L. and Bryan J. Harry, $254,000.
Charlotte Ct., 716, No. 27-Vernelle W. Jenkins to Cheryl Burke, $240,000.
Fireberry Ct., 2115-William Brent and Michelle Parrott to Jason Carl Henry and Jenny M. Casey, $515,000.
Lottie Fowler Rd., 1820-Elisabeth A. and Clyde E. Mitchell to Robert A. and Ashley N. Cecil, $380,000.
Old Time Dr., 10-Rebecca S. Shipp to Kyle R. Cochran, $279,900.
Shore Dr. N., 4228-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Matthew Fuller, $253,000.
Wood Acres Ct., 2470-David R. Morgan and estate of Neal Winston Thomas to Michael Norell and Jessica Decker, $384,165.
Broomes Island Rd., 6335-Lucy A. Wallace to Elmer A. Hernandez, $182,000.
Forest Trail, 5375-Cynthia M. Altimus to Tyrone D. Butler and Mia Harvey, $268,000.
Charles County
Adele Dr., 4117-John R. and Becky Marle Sackie Watson to Vugar Ismayilov, $569,000.
Arbor Lane, 6874-Ingrid C. Jelnicky Johnson to Merly C. and Joselito F. Reyes, $253,440.
Chippewa St., 2873-Matthew A. Parsons to Laloni C. and Terry E. Witherspoon, $225,000.
Strawberry Pl., 7256-Hermela Properties Corp. to Laura R. Wilson and Nelson M. Batts, $249,000.
Tall Oaks Pl., 7860-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Gary S. Beall III, $234,000.
Caddis Pl., 6722-James W. and Jolie A. Whitehead to Anthony and Cecellia Kitson, $569,900.
Latham Ct., 7280-Todd H. and Gail M. Kingman to Linda J. and Patrick McGibbon, $399,995.
Victorian Acres, 14695-Diana B. and Robert R.R. Marston to Edgar T. Gonzalez Moreno and Yesenia Adorno, $480,000.
Indian Head Ave., 805-Money Source Inc. to Barry Leathers Jr., $130,000.
Pueblo Cir., 11-Anna M. Lewis to Rebekah Deannah Marie Jones, $191,000.
Winston Vines Pl., 5550-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Nina Cadney Baucum, $195,000.
Lord Baltimore Dr., 11175-Ann Kennedy and Charlene Wheeler to Irvin B. and Barbara L. Silverman, $257,000.
Glen Albin Rd., 7596-Karrina M. and Kevin C. Abell to Victoria Thompson and Carole Lenk, $315,000.
Madison St., 117-Patricia A. Pilkerton and Patricia A. Baker to Linda W. Nowak, $234,925.
Oriole Lane, 107-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Terry Thir, $264,900.
Quailwood Pkwy., 17-Diane Merki to Frederick Pouring and Helen Stewart Carpenter, $410,000.
Robin Rd., 7489-Christopher M. Patton to Eric D. Batson, $275,000.
Valley Rd., 6240-Mark J. and Elizabeth A. Jewell to Jeffery W. Ryan and Thonya Lucas, $355,000.
Council Oak Dr., 12652-Nikolay Danchev Makedonski to Delonte Jupiter and Lachelle M. Smith, $325,000.
Dunbratton Ct., 3245-Wells Fargo Bank to Christopher Jon Lamont and Heather Sarra, $434,900.
Flora Springs St., 2314-Shawn Cooke to Muhammad Ayyaz Rashid, $388,500.
Pinefield Lane, 3304-2 Bees Property Solutions Corp. to Donald H. Henry, $350,000.
Plenty Gates Lane, 2412-Sherine Elmasry and Emad M. Younan to Sean and Vivienne Painter, $405,000.
Sagewood Ct., 2489-U.S. Bank and PNC Bank to Paula A. Prince, $216,900.
Wildmeadows St., 11371-Robert L. and Cheryl Y. Bailey to Sheree T. Jordan, $352,625.
Grayton Lane, 3255-Dale A. Thomas to Brian and Cara Tuley, $327,925.
Sylvan Turn, 9850-Ronald M. and Amy E. Miller to Michael and Aminata Esther Sulaiman Yare, $252,400.
Port Tobacco Rd., 7855-Household Finance Corp. III to Hilke Reid Hoefer, $202,900.
Barnstormers Lane, 5608-Reginald Brooks to Brittany Nicole Potter, $339,000.
Heathcote Rd., 3063-Eric C. Duncanson to Christopher Jones, $152,600.
Justice Ct., 3375-Jack W. Hicks to Nakia C. Turner, $188,000.
Pine Cone Cir., 3843-David W. and Patricia M. Rivera to Kehinde Pius and Eyitope Ruth Olagunju, $317,250.
Sweetbriar Pl., 12345-Kevin D. Hawkins to Charletta and Brittany Perry, $254,900.
Elsa Ave., 3355-Kesha Copeland to Gemetrious and Dwight L. Vincent, $372,500.
Granite Ct., 9168-David C. and Summer Fares Rouff to Cattina Lynnea and Michael Jermaine Ferguson, $349,900.
Humpback Whale Ct., 6164-Karen B. and John S. Dempsey to Joseph D. and Amy M. Kwiec, $325,000.
Leighland Ct., 9761-Xiu Yue Ye and Hui Fang Cheng to Micah Crumbley, $436,500.
Quillback St., 10608-CL Summit Group Corp. to Jose J. Romero and Brittany V. Suber, $345,000.
Saint Anthonys Ct., 6123-Randall E. and Kathy Marie Russell to Bobby L. Ferbee, $240,000.
Spearfish Pl., 5021-Beverly Aiston to Keith Bigelow, $270,000.
Wahoo Ct., 5613-Alipio G. and Elizabeth Bernardo to Janice M. Sears, $270,000.
Cedar Grove Dr., 6870-James and Kerra D. McDonough to Alfonso A. and Nancy E. Matos, $515,000.
Bruns Ave., 10113-Linda Coombs and Hilary Burch to Silvina Delfin Cruz, $175,000.
Monarch St., 7965-David Sultzer and Sheila Coates to Beverly D. Alston, $325,000.
Restmoor Pl., 10501-Timothy Dwayne Hill and estate of Rosie Lee Hill to Charles A. and Maxine M. Bennett Marsh, $445,000.
Viceroy Pl., 4400-Reginald Tyrone and Angela Leatrice Johnson to Jeanette O. Boulware, $455,000.
St. Mary's County
Cryer Rd., 21750-Shirley D. and Bernard A. Bailey Sr. to John S. and Patricia A. Harhai, $720,000.
Meadow Rd., 23225-John J. and Amanda Ruth Hertzler to Jordan Wagner, $183,000.
Calla Lily Way, 43677-Douglas G. and Fujiko Waddell to Edwin L. and Stefanie M. Jones, $360,000.
Foxglove Way, 23134-Michael B. Caldwell to Paul H. Tamblyn and Maria Standafer, $219,900.
Park Dr., 22003-Mary Anne Trevino to Nicole Elizabeth and Sarah Elizabeth Heidenberg, $300,000.
Swift Fox Dr., 43980-Jonathan E. Stephens to Michael Bruce and Channing Marie Jones, $365,000.
Harlequin Lane, 20805-Susan L. Heytler to Shannon C. and Jeffrey R. Nikolaus, $149,900.
Belvoir Rd., 45760-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Dorothy M. Cell, $184,900.
Flat Iron Rd., 19935-Department of Veterans Affairs to Robert and Melissa Bean, $245,000.
Meadowlark Dr., 45864-Carolyn W. and Robert David Owen to Joseph L. Code and Viktoria V. Zabara, $272,500.
Chandler Ct., 23424-Andrew John Ballinger and Margaret T. Taylor to Melvin L. and Sara L. Weeks, $490,000.
Fwd Dr., 24372-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Andrew and Jennifer Amala, $469,946.
McIntosh Rd., 24467-Donna M. and George R. Adams to Joseph J. and Amy E. Sheelar, $353,000.
Breton Bay Dr., 22570-Joan Marie Wise and Jeannette Elaine Loving to Todd Matthew and Debra Marie Ennis, $337,400.
Hicks Dr., 23739-Lawrence Allen and Katherine Councel Pilkerton to Shawn Wilson, $319,000.
River View Lane, 43888-Kathleen E. Pauls to Jamie Petroskey, $230,000.
Devin Cir., 47729-Real Estate Answers Corp. to Jessica Davis, $160,000.
Foxglove Ct., 21317-Heyward C. and Dyonne L. Blassingame to Garrett Wayne and Alyxandra Ann Ross, $325,000.
Gordon Ct., 21551-James McNair to Norman Frank and Leah M. Patton, $257,900.
Mainsail Dr., 21681-Arthur H. Richardson to Sherry L. and Eric C. Baker, $269,900.
Oak Ct., 19775-Timothy L. and Tessa L. Garner to Francisco Moreno Garcia, $163,000.
Point Lookout Rd., 17910-James R. and Sharon M. Jorden to Edward F. Breau, $219,900.
Robert Leon Dr., 46653-Mark W. Willingham Jr. to Aaron and Brittani McNew, $259,900.
Silver Slate Dr., 47331-Darcy M. and Victoria L. Hansen to Karl E. Krasnesky, $265,000.
Town Creek Dr., 22970-David S. Roberts to Michael A. and Jill A. Tennyson, $225,000.
Winter Bloom Lane, 21765-Brian C. Urban to Juan and Mellaney Carter Otero, $217,100.
Edinborough Dr., 30005-Rodney Dale and Lavenida Hardesty to Philip R. and Ashley M. Roberson, $286,500.
Hillview Dr., 29828-Christopher John and Erin Lynn Beyer to David A. and Kimberly A. Campbell, $279,900.
Jarrell Dr., 39544-Peggy Ann Taylor to Eric and Katelyn Long, $260,000.
Newlands St., 37392-Philip T. and Nina L. Calvert to Shawn Michael and Sara Elizabeth Kovacic, $307,500.
Redgate Dr., 26910-Mark Allyn Cizler to Antoinette Robinson, $258,900.
Thomas Dr., 39510-Matthew Paul Brown to Ryan Edward and Michelle Vliet, $275,000.
Widow Lane, 27065-Betty J. Dyson to George Elliott and Brandy Leann Lawrence, $310,000.