Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BROOMES ISLAND AREA

Oyster House Rd., 3964-Sandra and Merrill Cohen to Tommy Chang and Moi Im Lee, $555,000.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Highview Rd., 3103-Jeremiah E. and Teri Ann Montgomery to John Christopher Zerega, $264,900.

Napa Dr., 6994-Kaine Homes Inc. to Christopher M. and Joanne M. Koterwas, $695,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Lexington Dr., 11985-Federal National Mortgage Association to Alexsandro M. and Sandra J. Francisco, $315,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Barberry Dr., 4342-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Kenneth W. and April K. Saunders Fuller, $600,000.

Evans Rd., 3340-Charles W. Elliott Jr. to Thomas and Nicholas Pasquini, $545,000.

Hollyberry Dr., 3650-Teresa A. Dustin to Lauren McDonough, $465,000.

Loring Dr., 3005-John D. and Wendy L. Harriss to Roland Joun, $320,000.

Queensberry Dr., 2748-Edward Barton and Julie Hinton to Timothy and Rachel Litts, $459,900.

LUSBY AREA

Abilene Ct., 365-Katherine Gardner to Dominic D. Willbright and Katharine R. Stansfield, $194,000.

Bootstrap Trail, 11569-Allen C. English to William Thomas and Leydi Davila Burke, $245,000.

Coyote Trail, 369-William J. and Jeff Rodriguez to Jorden Brown, $247,000.

HG Trueman Rd., 10055-George Pineda to David Peter and Jannie Mae Lambert, $327,600.

Lazy River Rd., 735-Christopher J. and Ashley L. Miller to Benjamin E. and Sara D. Duckworth, $203,000.

Maple Way, 522-All Credit Considered Mortgage Inc. to Carleeia D. Carter, $238,000.

Pawnee Lane, 264-Edward F. Breau to Sara Sidler, $165,000.

Ridge Rd., 12480-U.S. Bank National Association to John M. and Sabrina M. Bergen, $173,250.

Sollers Wharf Rd., 830-Caleb Gill to Michael Mixon, $380,000.

Susan Lane, 11930-HSBC Bank to Nathan and Lyndsey Stephens, $150,000.

Thunderbird Dr., 504-Harry N. and Helen S. Malecki to Christopher Sullivan, $200,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Chicago Ave., 9339-Anthony and Irene J. Romero to Michael Ryan and Ashley Nichole Campbell, $359,900.

Sixth St., 3806-Lauren Elizabeth McDonough to Cindy M. Stachowski, $299,900.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Broomes Island Rd., 3115-Melissa M. Henderson and Jimmy J. Johnson to Ryan Daniel Ernst, $265,000.

Walnut Rd., 1750-Michael J. and Suzanne E. George to Sarah Sowell and Michael Benjamin Branch, $330,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cambridge Pl., 294-Edith L. McGowen to Stephanie L. and Bryan J. Harry, $254,000.

Charlotte Ct., 716, No. 27-Vernelle W. Jenkins to Cheryl Burke, $240,000.

Fireberry Ct., 2115-William Brent and Michelle Parrott to Jason Carl Henry and Jenny M. Casey, $515,000.

Lottie Fowler Rd., 1820-Elisabeth A. and Clyde E. Mitchell to Robert A. and Ashley N. Cecil, $380,000.

Old Time Dr., 10-Rebecca S. Shipp to Kyle R. Cochran, $279,900.

Shore Dr. N., 4228-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Matthew Fuller, $253,000.

Wood Acres Ct., 2470-David R. Morgan and estate of Neal Winston Thomas to Michael Norell and Jessica Decker, $384,165.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Broomes Island Rd., 6335-Lucy A. Wallace to Elmer A. Hernandez, $182,000.

Forest Trail, 5375-Cynthia M. Altimus to Tyrone D. Butler and Mia Harvey, $268,000.

Charles County

BRANDYWINE AREA

Adele Dr., 4117-John R. and Becky Marle Sackie Watson to Vugar Ismayilov, $569,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Arbor Lane, 6874-Ingrid C. Jelnicky Johnson to Merly C. and Joselito F. Reyes, $253,440.

Chippewa St., 2873-Matthew A. Parsons to Laloni C. and Terry E. Witherspoon, $225,000.

Strawberry Pl., 7256-Hermela Properties Corp. to Laura R. Wilson and Nelson M. Batts, $249,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Tall Oaks Pl., 7860-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Gary S. Beall III, $234,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Caddis Pl., 6722-James W. and Jolie A. Whitehead to Anthony and Cecellia Kitson, $569,900.

Latham Ct., 7280-Todd H. and Gail M. Kingman to Linda J. and Patrick McGibbon, $399,995.

Victorian Acres, 14695-Diana B. and Robert R.R. Marston to Edgar T. Gonzalez Moreno and Yesenia Adorno, $480,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Indian Head Ave., 805-Money Source Inc. to Barry Leathers Jr., $130,000.

Pueblo Cir., 11-Anna M. Lewis to Rebekah Deannah Marie Jones, $191,000.

Winston Vines Pl., 5550-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Nina Cadney Baucum, $195,000.

ISSUE AREA

Lord Baltimore Dr., 11175-Ann Kennedy and Charlene Wheeler to Irvin B. and Barbara L. Silverman, $257,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Glen Albin Rd., 7596-Karrina M. and Kevin C. Abell to Victoria Thompson and Carole Lenk, $315,000.

Madison St., 117-Patricia A. Pilkerton and Patricia A. Baker to Linda W. Nowak, $234,925.

Oriole Lane, 107-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Terry Thir, $264,900.

Quailwood Pkwy., 17-Diane Merki to Frederick Pouring and Helen Stewart Carpenter, $410,000.

Robin Rd., 7489-Christopher M. Patton to Eric D. Batson, $275,000.

Valley Rd., 6240-Mark J. and Elizabeth A. Jewell to Jeffery W. Ryan and Thonya Lucas, $355,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Council Oak Dr., 12652-Nikolay Danchev Makedonski to Delonte Jupiter and Lachelle M. Smith, $325,000.

Dunbratton Ct., 3245-Wells Fargo Bank to Christopher Jon Lamont and Heather Sarra, $434,900.

Flora Springs St., 2314-Shawn Cooke to Muhammad Ayyaz Rashid, $388,500.

Pinefield Lane, 3304-2 Bees Property Solutions Corp. to Donald H. Henry, $350,000.

Plenty Gates Lane, 2412-Sherine Elmasry and Emad M. Younan to Sean and Vivienne Painter, $405,000.

Sagewood Ct., 2489-U.S. Bank and PNC Bank to Paula A. Prince, $216,900.

Wildmeadows St., 11371-Robert L. and Cheryl Y. Bailey to Sheree T. Jordan, $352,625.

NANJEMOY AREA

Grayton Lane, 3255-Dale A. Thomas to Brian and Cara Tuley, $327,925.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Sylvan Turn, 9850-Ronald M. and Amy E. Miller to Michael and Aminata Esther Sulaiman Yare, $252,400.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Port Tobacco Rd., 7855-Household Finance Corp. III to Hilke Reid Hoefer, $202,900.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barnstormers Lane, 5608-Reginald Brooks to Brittany Nicole Potter, $339,000.

Heathcote Rd., 3063-Eric C. Duncanson to Christopher Jones, $152,600.

Justice Ct., 3375-Jack W. Hicks to Nakia C. Turner, $188,000.

Pine Cone Cir., 3843-David W. and Patricia M. Rivera to Kehinde Pius and Eyitope Ruth Olagunju, $317,250.

Sweetbriar Pl., 12345-Kevin D. Hawkins to Charletta and Brittany Perry, $254,900.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Elsa Ave., 3355-Kesha Copeland to Gemetrious and Dwight L. Vincent, $372,500.

Granite Ct., 9168-David C. and Summer Fares Rouff to Cattina Lynnea and Michael Jermaine Ferguson, $349,900.

Humpback Whale Ct., 6164-Karen B. and John S. Dempsey to Joseph D. and Amy M. Kwiec, $325,000.

Leighland Ct., 9761-Xiu Yue Ye and Hui Fang Cheng to Micah Crumbley, $436,500.

Quillback St., 10608-CL Summit Group Corp. to Jose J. Romero and Brittany V. Suber, $345,000.

Saint Anthonys Ct., 6123-Randall E. and Kathy Marie Russell to Bobby L. Ferbee, $240,000.

Spearfish Pl., 5021-Beverly Aiston to Keith Bigelow, $270,000.

Wahoo Ct., 5613-Alipio G. and Elizabeth Bernardo to Janice M. Sears, $270,000.

WELCOME AREA

Cedar Grove Dr., 6870-James and Kerra D. McDonough to Alfonso A. and Nancy E. Matos, $515,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Bruns Ave., 10113-Linda Coombs and Hilary Burch to Silvina Delfin Cruz, $175,000.

Monarch St., 7965-David Sultzer and Sheila Coates to Beverly D. Alston, $325,000.

Restmoor Pl., 10501-Timothy Dwayne Hill and estate of Rosie Lee Hill to Charles A. and Maxine M. Bennett Marsh, $445,000.

Viceroy Pl., 4400-Reginald Tyrone and Angela Leatrice Johnson to Jeanette O. Boulware, $455,000.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Cryer Rd., 21750-Shirley D. and Bernard A. Bailey Sr. to John S. and Patricia A. Harhai, $720,000.

BUSHWOOD AREA

Meadow Rd., 23225-John J. and Amanda Ruth Hertzler to Jordan Wagner, $183,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Calla Lily Way, 43677-Douglas G. and Fujiko Waddell to Edwin L. and Stefanie M. Jones, $360,000.

Foxglove Way, 23134-Michael B. Caldwell to Paul H. Tamblyn and Maria Standafer, $219,900.

Park Dr., 22003-Mary Anne Trevino to Nicole Elizabeth and Sarah Elizabeth Heidenberg, $300,000.

Swift Fox Dr., 43980-Jonathan E. Stephens to Michael Bruce and Channing Marie Jones, $365,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Harlequin Lane, 20805-Susan L. Heytler to Shannon C. and Jeffrey R. Nikolaus, $149,900.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Belvoir Rd., 45760-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Dorothy M. Cell, $184,900.

Flat Iron Rd., 19935-Department of Veterans Affairs to Robert and Melissa Bean, $245,000.

Meadowlark Dr., 45864-Carolyn W. and Robert David Owen to Joseph L. Code and Viktoria V. Zabara, $272,500.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Chandler Ct., 23424-Andrew John Ballinger and Margaret T. Taylor to Melvin L. and Sara L. Weeks, $490,000.

Fwd Dr., 24372-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Andrew and Jennifer Amala, $469,946.

McIntosh Rd., 24467-Donna M. and George R. Adams to Joseph J. and Amy E. Sheelar, $353,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Breton Bay Dr., 22570-Joan Marie Wise and Jeannette Elaine Loving to Todd Matthew and Debra Marie Ennis, $337,400.

Hicks Dr., 23739-Lawrence Allen and Katherine Councel Pilkerton to Shawn Wilson, $319,000.

River View Lane, 43888-Kathleen E. Pauls to Jamie Petroskey, $230,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Devin Cir., 47729-Real Estate Answers Corp. to Jessica Davis, $160,000.

Foxglove Ct., 21317-Heyward C. and Dyonne L. Blassingame to Garrett Wayne and Alyxandra Ann Ross, $325,000.

Gordon Ct., 21551-James McNair to Norman Frank and Leah M. Patton, $257,900.

Mainsail Dr., 21681-Arthur H. Richardson to Sherry L. and Eric C. Baker, $269,900.

Oak Ct., 19775-Timothy L. and Tessa L. Garner to Francisco Moreno Garcia, $163,000.

Point Lookout Rd., 17910-James R. and Sharon M. Jorden to Edward F. Breau, $219,900.

Robert Leon Dr., 46653-Mark W. Willingham Jr. to Aaron and Brittani McNew, $259,900.

Silver Slate Dr., 47331-Darcy M. and Victoria L. Hansen to Karl E. Krasnesky, $265,000.

Town Creek Dr., 22970-David S. Roberts to Michael A. and Jill A. Tennyson, $225,000.

Winter Bloom Lane, 21765-Brian C. Urban to Juan and Mellaney Carter Otero, $217,100.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Edinborough Dr., 30005-Rodney Dale and Lavenida Hardesty to Philip R. and Ashley M. Roberson, $286,500.

Hillview Dr., 29828-Christopher John and Erin Lynn Beyer to David A. and Kimberly A. Campbell, $279,900.

Jarrell Dr., 39544-Peggy Ann Taylor to Eric and Katelyn Long, $260,000.

Newlands St., 37392-Philip T. and Nina L. Calvert to Shawn Michael and Sara Elizabeth Kovacic, $307,500.

Redgate Dr., 26910-Mark Allyn Cizler to Antoinette Robinson, $258,900.

Thomas Dr., 39510-Matthew Paul Brown to Ryan Edward and Michelle Vliet, $275,000.

Widow Lane, 27065-Betty J. Dyson to George Elliott and Brandy Leann Lawrence, $310,000.