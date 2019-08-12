Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Braeburn Lane, 2832-Christi and Zachary Eide to Johnny W. and Natalie W. Nevin, $314,700.

Fortier Lookout, 3260-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Jefferey N. Kempfer and Sarah L. Carney, $415,000.

Silver Fox Way, 8008-Robert Wayne Sanders to Ethan D. Rand and Heather Beard, $250,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Mc Intosh Dr., 9900-Stanley Bernard, Doyle Oscar and Rosa Lydia Bigsby to Brendan F. Long and Brittany L. Thomas, $392,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Beach Dr., 2725-Patricia R. Press to Seung Joon and Grace K. Lee, $600,000.

Falls Pointe Way, 984-James and Lou Anne Kuh to Michael D. Webb and Whitney A. Decesaris, $675,000.

Lower Marlboro Rd., 495-D. Cynthia Whitehurst to Kelly E. and Danielle A. Pickle, $250,000.

Shelleys Crossing, 4511-Debra Lisa Samler and estate of Rebecca Z. Samler to Olga G. Aragona, $415,000.

LUSBY AREA

Breeden Rd., 10390-Charles Ryan Franklin to Kamdon Spencer, $275,000.

Clavis Trail, 944-James A. Vail to Elicia and Thomas Foley, $220,000.

Custer Ct., 305-Lai Wan Cheng to Ashley Marie Smith, $220,000.

Gringo Lane, 1024-Stacey A. Jones to Earl Just Buddy, $215,000.

Lazy River Rd., 773-Kenneth J. and Anna M. Robertson to Jennifer D. and David V. Manzi, $315,000.

Peace Pipe Ct., 620-Jessie M. Williams to James R. Lenhart, $235,000.

Running Fox Rd., 622-Daniel L. Seibel to Carl Rush II, $199,900.

Wolf Howl Lane, 11544-Charles Allen and Angelica M. George to Courtney Blankenship and Steven Coley, $235,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Greenwood Ave., 8819-Randall D. Fisher and estate of Virginia Lee Schaefer to John Jeffrey and Cheryl L. Larsen, $230,000.

Eighth St., 3809-Cheryl Lorraine Wyne Holder to Nathan P. Roth, $283,000.

OWINGS AREA

Chaneyville Rd., 4211-Clarence W. and Catherine A. Lee to Michael W. and Denice A. Lee, $700,000.

Sam Owings Pl., 9180-Blair and Ashley Sanford to Matthew T. Krupa and Jessica R. Gudahl, $464,750.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Byron Ct., 1555-Brandon L. and Ashley A. Presley to James Kenneth and Tina M. Lehman, $373,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cambridge Pl., 310-Hugo M. and Michelle B. Gutierrez to Tracey Vashti Savoy, $244,000.

Clay Hammond Rd., 1611-Diana Jane and Dean E. Batchelor to John M. and Connie M. Freeman, $499,000.

Macrae Ave., 175-Cynthia Dunn to Andrew S. Garrison, $234,500.

Olympia Lane, 2124-Ruth Reeves to Jaxon M. and Sara E. Luhrs, $474,900.

Sixes Rd., 4301-Victoria Leigh Simpson and estate of Victor L. Simpson to Christopher D. Oliver, $297,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Apple Ct., 1451-Timothy S. and Lisa M. Moore to Samantha and Devon Michael Miller, $366,110.

Garrity Rd., 2595-Michael W. and Arleen C. Strider to Ene Pakasaar and Steve Kim, $766,150.

Rock Hills Ct., 970-Deborah Svendsgaard to Melvin and Danielle R. Jones, $350,000.

Charles County

BRANDYWINE AREA

Begonia Pl., 4345-Keith E. and Alisha B. Mitchell to Tyler R. Mills, $300,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Archway Lane, 2494-Michael Lewis and Theda Shay Bernard to Denise G. Deloatch, $399,999.

Chippewa St., 2880-Midge McCoy to Curtis T. Guy, $275,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Dents Lane, 8385-William F. Hardesty Jr. to Kyle L. and Kaitlyn B. King, $377,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Wicomico River Dr., 18700-Dorothy T. Jones and Georgia M. Stevens to Beverlie J., Catherine A. and David B. Ludy, $275,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Colonial Lane, 7010-Jerome A. Jones Sr. to Ivory G. and Andrea V. Traynham, $467,000.

Naylors Reserve Ct., 6347-U.S. Bank to Koreem Mack, $409,050.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Chapmans Lane, 3750-Reuben F. Lilly Jr. to Joseph M. Plenzler and Kate Germano, $400,000.

ISSUE AREA

Bachelors Hope Ct., 11645-Christopher Becker to David Patrick and Christina Alise Ross, $421,500.

Wollaston Cir., 11582-Matthew and Shantel Britts to Douglas J. Dennison and Kayla D. Cooksey, $299,500.

LA PLATA AREA

Buckeye Cir., 225-Michelle J. Fragomeni Davis to Lindsay A. Cox, $317,000.

Charles St., 11877-Iris M. Dickerson to Joan and Ryan Hackett, $215,000.

Gold Rush Ct., 6732-Oluseun Sonuyi and Chinwe Kpaduwa to Jill Marie and Joshua Patrick Mayo, $490,000.

May Day St., 9565-Kevin J. and Bonnie S. Elder to Christopher E. Romero, $420,000.

Patuxent Dr. E., 1007-Southern Maryland Home Buyers Inc. to Kodee M. and Casey J. Clair, $324,900.

Redwood Cir., 1379-Kevin M. Jennings to Nicholas and Monica Allgauer, $375,000.

Spanish Moss Dr., 105-Southeast Property Acquisitions Corp. to Casey Elizabeth Cleary, $225,000.

Tall Grass Lane, 123-Joshua and Jennifer Roark to Sarah C. Kirby, $289,000.

MARBURY AREA

Grinder Rd., 5450-R. Thomas and Darlene W. Fairfax to Clarence and Nancy Porter Korendyke, $405,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Carlisle Rd., 6008-Wanda M. and Anthony Przymus to Erica Vaughns, $320,000.

Cygnet Dr., 11702-Rodney D. and Diane M. Hess to Geraldine A. Boyd and Thomas C. Young Jr., $429,900.

Goldstone Ct., 12238-Department of Veterans Affairs to Courtney L. McRae, $350,000.

Janice Pl., 10329-Matthew W. and Davidetta Perez to Michael Lee, $265,000.

Loy Rd., 6407-William T. Vailati to Anissa Truitt, $335,000.

Meadow Lane, 65-AMH Real Estate Investors Corp. to Eleana Stewart, $224,900.

Pinefield Rd., 2202-Navy Federal Credit Union to Stephanie Stevens, $200,000.

Plenty Gates Lane, 2420-Timothy Damon Underwood to Michael A. and Geneva-Shannon Skye Meyer, $396,000.

Stony Cove Dr., 11371-Federal National Mortgage Association to Kelvy Zorrilla, $263,000.

Timberbrook Dr., 11529-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Luis E. Montoya Hinojosa, $220,000.

Westdale Ct., 3187-Julian Coates to Rolly A. Posadas, $175,000.

Woodmont Lane, 4240-Steven Sedwick to Gary Russell, $465,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Maryland Point Rd., 10910-U. S. Bank and Rushmore Loan Management Services Corp. to Francis Michael and Lynn Eileen Lancaster, $254,900.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Pine Grove Rd., 13100-Joseph A. and Denise R. Burch to Ronald Charles Snider, $241,000.

POMFRET AREA

ABC Farm Pl., 8285-Brian P. and Susan Eckerle to James and Karla Grisham, $432,500.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Shirley Blvd., 7422-Morgan J. and Susan G. Burgoyne to Christine M. Micknick, $350,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Doral Ct., 11671-Steve M. and Tae Kyung Kim to David Smith, $329,999.

Garner Ave., 79-Cynthia and Mark Reed to Shaunte C. Brown, $259,900.

Keepsake Pl., 46-Mark Russell Wise to James H. Stewart Jr., $203,000.

Mordyshire Pl., 11828-Kimberly R. Bailey to Andrea N. Farrow, $280,000.

Olympia Pl., 4841-Sonja Scott to Ivana D. Washington, $270,000.

Ryan Pl., 4555, No. B-Wendy I. Butler to Aaron D. and Samantha R. Carolina, $170,000.

Sweetwood Pl., 12228-Desriann Ladona Stevens Bouadi to Tiffany and Porsche Jones, $250,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Asworth Ct., 9104-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Tonya Y. Broady, $399,000.

Bobcat Ct., 6017-Terry J. and Christine E. Schutz to Rayna Marie Turner, $232,000.

Cottongrass St., 8807-Craig A. Shellerud to Barbara J. Wyne, $359,000.

Dorchester Cir., 5022-Martha C. Phillips to Michael and Vanessa Seawright, $370,000.

Eagle Ct., 4367-Angela C. Alcain to Shaka Chisley, $199,100.

Halford St., 3470-Pinnacle Estates Corp. to Malik and Sharon Carson, $380,000.

Lion Ct., 6557-Candice L. and Mohab S. Ezzat to Scott and Alana Kuhnert, $282,500.

Red Fox Pl., 6186-Andrew G. and Kathleen M. Miller to Jewela O. and Melvin G. Daniels, $200,000.

Springdale Lane, 2316-Carl and Lois Washington to Christine Mendez, $360,000.

Sunfish Ct., 5905-Umer Construction Management Inc. to Justin Wade Melton, $289,000.

Walleye Ct., 5908-Jeffrey E. Graham to Renee Contrel Smith, $287,500.

WELCOME AREA

Gunston Rd., 9225-Richard D. Mestas and Mary M. Elder to Howard Lathan and Paula Annette Havens, $462,500.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Clifford Dr., 9322-Jonathan Bonar to Benjamin C. and Elizabeth D. Fuchs, $300,000.

Exeter Pl., 5312-Matthew D. and Gemma Phillips to Darnisha Dew and O’Neil Hyatt, $305,000.

Orchard Gardens Ct., 4861-Lila L. Statler to Robert L. and Cheryl Y. Bailey, $359,000.

Shelburne Ct., 8324-T J. and Maria C. Cook to Michelle V. Tillery Fuller, $359,000.

Wellhouse Dr., 9865-Marty and Ellen Hoffmaster to Timothy J. Thorne, $277,500.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Camellia Ct., 23441-Theo L. and Gaylen C. Cramer to Ryan M. and Michelle L. Morning, $485,000.

Patuxent Beach Rd. N., 24313-Stephen S. and Mary M. Hall to Richard and Lilly Matheny, $660,000.

Winterberry Way, 43707-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Mark Isaac G. and Saori Matsumura Bugarin, $248,000.

CLEMENTS AREA

Horse Shoe Rd., 24370-John S. and Patricia Ann Harhai to Michael D. Arndt, $575,000.

DAMERON AREA

Bay Creek Lane, 16930-Suellen M. Krieg to Rebecca Shaw, $287,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Brawny St., 45511-James J. and Deborah L. Wojtowicz to Pamela Geter, $282,000.

Goldenrod Dr., 22271-Mark and Joanna Kang to Jonathon David and Joy Malaika Price, $285,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Clarks Mill Rd., 45060-William O. Huckabay III to Pamela and Steven Windsor, $231,500.

Joy Chapel Rd., 44201-Elizabeth S. and A. Spencer Abell to Gordon Kenneth and Elizabeth Claire Smith, $330,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Catnip Way, 21136-Shannon Dexter and Tamara A. Knight to Jordan G. and Mary J. Kahrs, $418,000.

Eldon Ct., 41705-Thomas A. and Denise Marie Mattingly to Lawrence A. and Katherine C. Pilkerton, $265,000.

Oakway Ct., 43207-Thomas M. and Kyleen Santomauro to Bradley John Gregory and Stephanie Renee Schmelzer, $364,900.

Point Lookout Rd., 28740-Nicole Heidenberg and Sarah Williams to Patrick W. Martin, $265,000.

Swans Ct., 41960-Taixian Piao and Yu Wang to Kathleen E. Pauls, $510,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Chickadee Cir., 22569, No. 3-2-Nairem Moran to Angella Darlene Hunter, Dawn A. Ivancik and Sean M. Kinley, $152,500.

Dove Pl., 20849-Robert L. and Melissa A. Bean to Kenneth J. and Courtney L. Burgos, $255,000.

Gunston Dr., 22916-Elsie L. and Samantha Elliott to Robert Kyle and Kaitlyn B. Wirt, $272,000.

Lookout Dr., 21405-Antoine G. Noe to Wedler and Mary L. Harry, $310,000.

Picketts Harbor Ct., 48287-Jamie J. Miller Jenkins to David L. Burris Jr., $202,000.

Point Lookout Rd., 19415-David M. Pawlowski to Kimberly Gilbert Peacock, $214,900.

Rogers Dr., 46834-Joseph A. and Jennifer A. Baden to Mathew Alden Mincey, $90,000.

Silver Slate Dr., 47347-William B. and Elaine F. Reason to Justin Edward Gonzalez, $237,000.

Tenby Dr., 20732-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Juan G. Argueta, $226,000.

Warwick Dr., 46045-Diane Harrington Kelly to Sarah Marie Baugher and Shane McConnon, $231,000.

LOVEVILLE AREA

Frederick Lane, 40470-John Henry and Katherine Mulinez Frederick to Jared W. Trossbach, $260,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Bethel Church Rd., 36671-Norman K. and Deborah A. Mattingly to Craig and Tracy Hartung, $355,500.

Jefferson Rd., 29823-Francis Webb to Ryan O. Gray Jr., $269,999.

Oxley Dr., 27002-Tri County Home Buyers Corp. to Alexander J. and Taylor Maureen Becker, $309,900.

Riverwatch Dr., 28790-Wells Fargo Bank to Robert J. Brown, $320,500.

Thompson Corner Rd., 28909-Dustin Graham to James P. Gates Jr., $333,300.