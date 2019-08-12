Calvert County
Braeburn Lane, 2832-Christi and Zachary Eide to Johnny W. and Natalie W. Nevin, $314,700.
Fortier Lookout, 3260-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Jefferey N. Kempfer and Sarah L. Carney, $415,000.
Silver Fox Way, 8008-Robert Wayne Sanders to Ethan D. Rand and Heather Beard, $250,000.
Mc Intosh Dr., 9900-Stanley Bernard, Doyle Oscar and Rosa Lydia Bigsby to Brendan F. Long and Brittany L. Thomas, $392,000.
Beach Dr., 2725-Patricia R. Press to Seung Joon and Grace K. Lee, $600,000.
Falls Pointe Way, 984-James and Lou Anne Kuh to Michael D. Webb and Whitney A. Decesaris, $675,000.
Lower Marlboro Rd., 495-D. Cynthia Whitehurst to Kelly E. and Danielle A. Pickle, $250,000.
Shelleys Crossing, 4511-Debra Lisa Samler and estate of Rebecca Z. Samler to Olga G. Aragona, $415,000.
Breeden Rd., 10390-Charles Ryan Franklin to Kamdon Spencer, $275,000.
Clavis Trail, 944-James A. Vail to Elicia and Thomas Foley, $220,000.
Custer Ct., 305-Lai Wan Cheng to Ashley Marie Smith, $220,000.
Gringo Lane, 1024-Stacey A. Jones to Earl Just Buddy, $215,000.
Lazy River Rd., 773-Kenneth J. and Anna M. Robertson to Jennifer D. and David V. Manzi, $315,000.
Peace Pipe Ct., 620-Jessie M. Williams to James R. Lenhart, $235,000.
Running Fox Rd., 622-Daniel L. Seibel to Carl Rush II, $199,900.
Wolf Howl Lane, 11544-Charles Allen and Angelica M. George to Courtney Blankenship and Steven Coley, $235,000.
Greenwood Ave., 8819-Randall D. Fisher and estate of Virginia Lee Schaefer to John Jeffrey and Cheryl L. Larsen, $230,000.
Eighth St., 3809-Cheryl Lorraine Wyne Holder to Nathan P. Roth, $283,000.
Chaneyville Rd., 4211-Clarence W. and Catherine A. Lee to Michael W. and Denice A. Lee, $700,000.
Sam Owings Pl., 9180-Blair and Ashley Sanford to Matthew T. Krupa and Jessica R. Gudahl, $464,750.
Byron Ct., 1555-Brandon L. and Ashley A. Presley to James Kenneth and Tina M. Lehman, $373,000.
Cambridge Pl., 310-Hugo M. and Michelle B. Gutierrez to Tracey Vashti Savoy, $244,000.
Clay Hammond Rd., 1611-Diana Jane and Dean E. Batchelor to John M. and Connie M. Freeman, $499,000.
Macrae Ave., 175-Cynthia Dunn to Andrew S. Garrison, $234,500.
Olympia Lane, 2124-Ruth Reeves to Jaxon M. and Sara E. Luhrs, $474,900.
Sixes Rd., 4301-Victoria Leigh Simpson and estate of Victor L. Simpson to Christopher D. Oliver, $297,000.
Apple Ct., 1451-Timothy S. and Lisa M. Moore to Samantha and Devon Michael Miller, $366,110.
Garrity Rd., 2595-Michael W. and Arleen C. Strider to Ene Pakasaar and Steve Kim, $766,150.
Rock Hills Ct., 970-Deborah Svendsgaard to Melvin and Danielle R. Jones, $350,000.
Charles County
Begonia Pl., 4345-Keith E. and Alisha B. Mitchell to Tyler R. Mills, $300,000.
Archway Lane, 2494-Michael Lewis and Theda Shay Bernard to Denise G. Deloatch, $399,999.
Chippewa St., 2880-Midge McCoy to Curtis T. Guy, $275,000.
Dents Lane, 8385-William F. Hardesty Jr. to Kyle L. and Kaitlyn B. King, $377,000.
Wicomico River Dr., 18700-Dorothy T. Jones and Georgia M. Stevens to Beverlie J., Catherine A. and David B. Ludy, $275,000.
Colonial Lane, 7010-Jerome A. Jones Sr. to Ivory G. and Andrea V. Traynham, $467,000.
Naylors Reserve Ct., 6347-U.S. Bank to Koreem Mack, $409,050.
Chapmans Lane, 3750-Reuben F. Lilly Jr. to Joseph M. Plenzler and Kate Germano, $400,000.
Bachelors Hope Ct., 11645-Christopher Becker to David Patrick and Christina Alise Ross, $421,500.
Wollaston Cir., 11582-Matthew and Shantel Britts to Douglas J. Dennison and Kayla D. Cooksey, $299,500.
Buckeye Cir., 225-Michelle J. Fragomeni Davis to Lindsay A. Cox, $317,000.
Charles St., 11877-Iris M. Dickerson to Joan and Ryan Hackett, $215,000.
Gold Rush Ct., 6732-Oluseun Sonuyi and Chinwe Kpaduwa to Jill Marie and Joshua Patrick Mayo, $490,000.
May Day St., 9565-Kevin J. and Bonnie S. Elder to Christopher E. Romero, $420,000.
Patuxent Dr. E., 1007-Southern Maryland Home Buyers Inc. to Kodee M. and Casey J. Clair, $324,900.
Redwood Cir., 1379-Kevin M. Jennings to Nicholas and Monica Allgauer, $375,000.
Spanish Moss Dr., 105-Southeast Property Acquisitions Corp. to Casey Elizabeth Cleary, $225,000.
Tall Grass Lane, 123-Joshua and Jennifer Roark to Sarah C. Kirby, $289,000.
Grinder Rd., 5450-R. Thomas and Darlene W. Fairfax to Clarence and Nancy Porter Korendyke, $405,000.
Carlisle Rd., 6008-Wanda M. and Anthony Przymus to Erica Vaughns, $320,000.
Cygnet Dr., 11702-Rodney D. and Diane M. Hess to Geraldine A. Boyd and Thomas C. Young Jr., $429,900.
Goldstone Ct., 12238-Department of Veterans Affairs to Courtney L. McRae, $350,000.
Janice Pl., 10329-Matthew W. and Davidetta Perez to Michael Lee, $265,000.
Loy Rd., 6407-William T. Vailati to Anissa Truitt, $335,000.
Meadow Lane, 65-AMH Real Estate Investors Corp. to Eleana Stewart, $224,900.
Pinefield Rd., 2202-Navy Federal Credit Union to Stephanie Stevens, $200,000.
Plenty Gates Lane, 2420-Timothy Damon Underwood to Michael A. and Geneva-Shannon Skye Meyer, $396,000.
Stony Cove Dr., 11371-Federal National Mortgage Association to Kelvy Zorrilla, $263,000.
Timberbrook Dr., 11529-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Luis E. Montoya Hinojosa, $220,000.
Westdale Ct., 3187-Julian Coates to Rolly A. Posadas, $175,000.
Woodmont Lane, 4240-Steven Sedwick to Gary Russell, $465,000.
Maryland Point Rd., 10910-U. S. Bank and Rushmore Loan Management Services Corp. to Francis Michael and Lynn Eileen Lancaster, $254,900.
Pine Grove Rd., 13100-Joseph A. and Denise R. Burch to Ronald Charles Snider, $241,000.
ABC Farm Pl., 8285-Brian P. and Susan Eckerle to James and Karla Grisham, $432,500.
Shirley Blvd., 7422-Morgan J. and Susan G. Burgoyne to Christine M. Micknick, $350,000.
Doral Ct., 11671-Steve M. and Tae Kyung Kim to David Smith, $329,999.
Garner Ave., 79-Cynthia and Mark Reed to Shaunte C. Brown, $259,900.
Keepsake Pl., 46-Mark Russell Wise to James H. Stewart Jr., $203,000.
Mordyshire Pl., 11828-Kimberly R. Bailey to Andrea N. Farrow, $280,000.
Olympia Pl., 4841-Sonja Scott to Ivana D. Washington, $270,000.
Ryan Pl., 4555, No. B-Wendy I. Butler to Aaron D. and Samantha R. Carolina, $170,000.
Sweetwood Pl., 12228-Desriann Ladona Stevens Bouadi to Tiffany and Porsche Jones, $250,000.
Asworth Ct., 9104-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Tonya Y. Broady, $399,000.
Bobcat Ct., 6017-Terry J. and Christine E. Schutz to Rayna Marie Turner, $232,000.
Cottongrass St., 8807-Craig A. Shellerud to Barbara J. Wyne, $359,000.
Dorchester Cir., 5022-Martha C. Phillips to Michael and Vanessa Seawright, $370,000.
Eagle Ct., 4367-Angela C. Alcain to Shaka Chisley, $199,100.
Halford St., 3470-Pinnacle Estates Corp. to Malik and Sharon Carson, $380,000.
Lion Ct., 6557-Candice L. and Mohab S. Ezzat to Scott and Alana Kuhnert, $282,500.
Red Fox Pl., 6186-Andrew G. and Kathleen M. Miller to Jewela O. and Melvin G. Daniels, $200,000.
Springdale Lane, 2316-Carl and Lois Washington to Christine Mendez, $360,000.
Sunfish Ct., 5905-Umer Construction Management Inc. to Justin Wade Melton, $289,000.
Walleye Ct., 5908-Jeffrey E. Graham to Renee Contrel Smith, $287,500.
Gunston Rd., 9225-Richard D. Mestas and Mary M. Elder to Howard Lathan and Paula Annette Havens, $462,500.
Clifford Dr., 9322-Jonathan Bonar to Benjamin C. and Elizabeth D. Fuchs, $300,000.
Exeter Pl., 5312-Matthew D. and Gemma Phillips to Darnisha Dew and O’Neil Hyatt, $305,000.
Orchard Gardens Ct., 4861-Lila L. Statler to Robert L. and Cheryl Y. Bailey, $359,000.
Shelburne Ct., 8324-T J. and Maria C. Cook to Michelle V. Tillery Fuller, $359,000.
Wellhouse Dr., 9865-Marty and Ellen Hoffmaster to Timothy J. Thorne, $277,500.
St. Mary's County
Camellia Ct., 23441-Theo L. and Gaylen C. Cramer to Ryan M. and Michelle L. Morning, $485,000.
Patuxent Beach Rd. N., 24313-Stephen S. and Mary M. Hall to Richard and Lilly Matheny, $660,000.
Winterberry Way, 43707-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Mark Isaac G. and Saori Matsumura Bugarin, $248,000.
Horse Shoe Rd., 24370-John S. and Patricia Ann Harhai to Michael D. Arndt, $575,000.
Bay Creek Lane, 16930-Suellen M. Krieg to Rebecca Shaw, $287,000.
Brawny St., 45511-James J. and Deborah L. Wojtowicz to Pamela Geter, $282,000.
Goldenrod Dr., 22271-Mark and Joanna Kang to Jonathon David and Joy Malaika Price, $285,000.
Clarks Mill Rd., 45060-William O. Huckabay III to Pamela and Steven Windsor, $231,500.
Joy Chapel Rd., 44201-Elizabeth S. and A. Spencer Abell to Gordon Kenneth and Elizabeth Claire Smith, $330,000.
Catnip Way, 21136-Shannon Dexter and Tamara A. Knight to Jordan G. and Mary J. Kahrs, $418,000.
Eldon Ct., 41705-Thomas A. and Denise Marie Mattingly to Lawrence A. and Katherine C. Pilkerton, $265,000.
Oakway Ct., 43207-Thomas M. and Kyleen Santomauro to Bradley John Gregory and Stephanie Renee Schmelzer, $364,900.
Point Lookout Rd., 28740-Nicole Heidenberg and Sarah Williams to Patrick W. Martin, $265,000.
Swans Ct., 41960-Taixian Piao and Yu Wang to Kathleen E. Pauls, $510,000.
Chickadee Cir., 22569, No. 3-2-Nairem Moran to Angella Darlene Hunter, Dawn A. Ivancik and Sean M. Kinley, $152,500.
Dove Pl., 20849-Robert L. and Melissa A. Bean to Kenneth J. and Courtney L. Burgos, $255,000.
Gunston Dr., 22916-Elsie L. and Samantha Elliott to Robert Kyle and Kaitlyn B. Wirt, $272,000.
Lookout Dr., 21405-Antoine G. Noe to Wedler and Mary L. Harry, $310,000.
Picketts Harbor Ct., 48287-Jamie J. Miller Jenkins to David L. Burris Jr., $202,000.
Point Lookout Rd., 19415-David M. Pawlowski to Kimberly Gilbert Peacock, $214,900.
Rogers Dr., 46834-Joseph A. and Jennifer A. Baden to Mathew Alden Mincey, $90,000.
Silver Slate Dr., 47347-William B. and Elaine F. Reason to Justin Edward Gonzalez, $237,000.
Tenby Dr., 20732-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Juan G. Argueta, $226,000.
Warwick Dr., 46045-Diane Harrington Kelly to Sarah Marie Baugher and Shane McConnon, $231,000.
Frederick Lane, 40470-John Henry and Katherine Mulinez Frederick to Jared W. Trossbach, $260,000.
Bethel Church Rd., 36671-Norman K. and Deborah A. Mattingly to Craig and Tracy Hartung, $355,500.
Jefferson Rd., 29823-Francis Webb to Ryan O. Gray Jr., $269,999.
Oxley Dr., 27002-Tri County Home Buyers Corp. to Alexander J. and Taylor Maureen Becker, $309,900.
Riverwatch Dr., 28790-Wells Fargo Bank to Robert J. Brown, $320,500.
Thompson Corner Rd., 28909-Dustin Graham to James P. Gates Jr., $333,300.