Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

G St., 8350-Douglass R. and Shoshanna Palmer to Michael Allen Gardner, $359,000.

Londonderry Lane, 2914-Danny L. and Leanne M. Baker to Jeremy J. and Ashley Hull, $315,000.

Silverton Ct., 8253-Mary M. Harmon to Oriana Sherezade Motta Gaitan, $277,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Deer Trail Dr., 10311-Janet L. Carter and Philomena F. Farrar to Kenton Richey Lewis, $446,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Carson Dr., 1090-Gregory D. and Sandra Jean Farren to David M. and Tashia A. Richards, $480,000.

Huntingfields Dr., 2060-Francis M. and Robin Lee Pilkerton to Kevin O. and Morgan V. Napier, $310,000.

Patuxent Rd., 3540-Larry L. Hunt to Justin W. and Allison J. Saul, $615,000.

Soper Rd., 3132-Jeffrey Travers to Jeremiah and Teri Montgomery, $325,000.

LUSBY AREA

Barreda Blvd., 12918-Elicia Marie Foley McClain to Jacob Garrison, $182,000.

Chaves Lane, 11453-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Stephanie Cleary, $259,000.

Comstock Dr., 507-Annette Powell to Joshua Thomas Tyson, $269,900.

Gringo Rd., 12115-Frank Morgan to Jordan Morris and Woralax Kongtapan, $249,000.

Lake View Dr., 12811-Brian A. and Patricia F. Fedorchak to Dennis B. and Susan C. Thompson, $425,000.

Ox Bow Lane, 750-Anthony Robinson to Robert Lee and Kaela Marie Janesko, $285,000.

Sharon Dr., 205-Thomas Beall Ricker to Francis X. Urrutia II, Francis X. Urrutia and Deanna Duffy, $275,500.

Stirrup Lane, 11476-Dawn Delligatti to John M. Reynolds, $277,000.

Tern Ct., 12865-Joan C. Brunton and Camille Ann Brunton Anderson to Clare Veronica Gutowski, $240,000.

Walsh Lane, 12944-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to John R. Moran, $270,000.

Wrangler Rd., 11505-Christine Joann Abernethy and Justin Ryan Sullivan to Diane Sauder, $184,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Sea Gull Ct., 9560-Donald Knudsen and Savanah Albert to Gregory Livergood, $205,000.

Ninth St., 3732-Joan Corrales and Janet Denise Vermillion to Gwendolyn C. Blase, $250,000.

OWINGS AREA

Clyde Jones Rd., 7285-Hilda T. Wren and Mack Myron Grade to Cory Kelly and Sandra Romano, $260,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Consent Dr., 5165-Keith A. and Karen M. Lewis to Christopher and Erin Beyer, $445,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Baythorne Rd., 2010-Donna R. and Nicholas L. Gnadt to Wesley M. and Catherine A. Farber, $499,000.

Cassell Blvd., 4120-Keith Helwig to David A. Smith, $284,700.

Madis Ct., 2104-Felipe A. and Martha O. Bravo to Benjamin R. and Alexandra L. Beckner, $452,000.

Thoroughbred Dr., 121-James C. and Jana Nietmann to Hai Hong and Trang Dang Thi Huyen Nguyen, $309,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Calvert St., 14320-Keven Zinn to Jeffrey Stephen and Kimberly Anne Bagarus, $615,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Chesapeake Ave., 5426-John D. and Carol L. Santivasci to James Glenn and Misty D. Bell, $305,000.

Harbourside Dr., 4810-Mark J. and Susan P. Sferra to Jeffrey Michael and Ashley Parlett Konya, $685,000.

Majesty Lane, 5330-Sharon Worthington Auger and estate of Brian Beltz to Andrew R. and Rachel L. Becker, $332,500.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Lake Ridge Dr., 1225-Pamela Frambes to Tracy Brenton Du Vall and Keirsten Richards Du Vall, $467,500.

Charles County

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Chippewa St., 2881-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Bryan Madera, $242,500.

Monmouth Ct., 5808-Nicole D. Hamlin to Walter Charles and Rachel Renee Jones, $219,900.

Walden Ct., 2005-Torie and Kisha Williams to Matthew J. Larson, $255,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Newport Run Pl., 12327-Adam D. Mudd to Catherine M. and James E. Tadlock, $349,900.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Barlowe Ct., 6835-Richard L. and Amy M. Simmons to Chadwick Earl and Kristin Nicole Barber, $394,900.

Cracklingtown Rd., 6285-Sandra Lee Duley and estate of Sue A. Tayman to Ronald W. Jerew, $253,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Shelton Ct., 26-Kristina Coleman to Deneen Bell, $175,000.

ISSUE AREA

Honeysuckle Ct., 11545-Gordon Micheal and Catherine Violet Gregor to Rosita P. Fenwick, $377,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Annapolis Woods Rd., 7195-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Christopher A. Eversberg, $317,300.

Crescent Lane, 9210-George E. and Linda A. Revoir to Joseph P. and Amy M. Skinner, $474,000.

Friendly Oak Pl., 6710-Coretta Y. Washington to Darius E. Humphries, $175,000.

Goose Creek Dr., 305-Investments Real-A-State Corp. to Tiffany Alexander, $184,000.

Hemlock Ct., 619-House Buyers of America to Chad E. McCowin Jr., $186,000.

Mustang Dr., 3-April M. Higgins to Erica L. Gustus, $283,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Breconridge Dr., 3450-Franco Di Giovanntonio to Larry V. and Kimberly B. Taylor, $545,000.

Cedar Tree Lane, 2105-Derrick Lopez to Trenice Woodland, $390,000.

Douglas Cir., 6210-Bryan Garland and estate of Viola G. Garland to Christopher R. Lancaster, $255,000.

Enterprise Pl., 2551-Vonnette D. Dupree to Monica Myers, $265,000.

Harwich Dr., 4609-Allan Thompson and Melissa Coover to Leisha Gaddis and Gary Bynum, $296,000.

Maguire Pl., 4025-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Jeffrey Wright, $336,000.

Pin Oak Dr., 1540-Thomas Tyler Tomasky to Khari Antonio Grooms, $218,500.

Poplar Hill Rd., 13350-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Loren A. and Monika J. Jones, $311,000.

Sub Station Rd., 12577-U.S. Bank to Jodi Williams Fitzgerald, $260,000.

Tred Avon Ct., 2725-Nathan R. and Felicia Perry to Ashley Hebert and Forrest Scott White, $325,000.

Woodville Rd., 15005-Southern Wood Building Services Corp. to Michael G. Yount and Kayla M. Wisner, $350,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Cobb Island Rd., 16067-Mary A. Grooms to Susan I. Johnson, $200,000.

POMFRET AREA

Patricia Ct., 8730-Kyle M. Beckett to Douglas and Stacy Thorne, $295,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Doral Ct., 11673-Lewis A. and Rosanna S. Pifer to Charles Egunjobi, $312,000.

Heathcote Rd., 3045-Huamei Inestment Corp. to Michon D. Tart, $174,900.

Medinah St., 11671-Labron H. and Joi Rudisill to Gabriel Q. and Nulfa C. Aurillo, $341,000.

Satinleaf Ct., 3619-Nancy A. Seifert and Scott L. Kruelle to Anthony and Ashley Warrick, $298,000.

Tadcaster Cir., 4-Christopher and Heather Santimays to Antonette Fleming, $250,000.

Willow View Pl., 12654-Gary R. and Carrie A. Gertz to Kimberlee Lewis, $250,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Captain Dement Dr., 3285-Ivan A. Tyanev to Diane L. and Robert E. Clarke, $299,900.

Cottongrass St., 8815-David D. Dalenberg to Eric Renfro and Laure Jean-Richard, $360,000.

Dorchester Cir., 5149-Keith Robert and Tina Marie Gudgel to Adrian and Frances Clements, $284,990.

Frankfurt Dr., 9787-Dionicio and Sara G. Benitez to Jacquetta Monique Cox, $406,000.

Homecoming Lane, 2694-Bradley A. and Melinda L. Smith to Jamal R. Lundy, $475,000.

Lady Banks Lane, 3117-Pamela M. Lyons to Jacqueline M. and Constance Burton, $390,000.

Lynnewood Ct., 10501-Anthony D. and Nancy K. Gianino to Shalonda Monet Dominique, $415,000.

Perch Ct., 3820-Joseph and Catherine Hooper to Christopher Milby, $270,000.

Sirenia Pl., 6005-Steven Vo and Taylor Ngo to Angela Satterwhite, $215,000.

Sweetbay St., 2885-Gary and Shelley Cunningham to Monique Rachel and Sherrie T. Kelly, $535,000.

Watertrumpet Ct., 2309-Peter W. and Naomi V. Ferral to David L. and Natalie Allison Beal, $356,100.

WELCOME AREA

William Stone Pl., 5450-Charles L. and Georgia H. Shelton to David, Donald W. and Toni D. Hebner, $575,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Commanders Lane, 11162-William E. and Dianne Patricia Porter to Melvin C. Wiggins Sr., $360,000.

Housely Pl., 10323-Richard J. and Blanca L. Almaraz to Kim A. Revell, $281,000.

Park Ave., 4235-Laura Alison Lisak and Eric Dean Giles to Jordan T. and Alicia Nicole Owens, $374,900.

Sunridge Lane, 4090-Carlos E. Varona Jr. and Marta Sanchez Cifo to Donovan Jimenez and Michael Cruz Prudencio, $512,000.

Yellowstone Ct., 11271-Ronald G. and Hazel M. Davis to Francisco and Deloris Torres, $349,943.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Catalina Lane, 45613-Beverly J. Quint and Beverly J. Scott to Muder Almumar, $246,500.

Laurel Glen Rd. S., 26661-Felipe Nazario Romero and Waleska De La Torre to Cleveland D. and Linda M. Hall, $224,000.

Red Oak Ct., 23321-Herbert and Christina Yee to Jordan R. Ashley, $199,900.

Winterberry Way, 43725-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Claude C. Hood Bey, $254,710.

DAMERON AREA

Mates Ct., 49590-Graham F. Hawes to David W. and Maryann E. Bruton, $290,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Centerview Lane, 45651-Robert John and Christine Anne Cooney to Christopher Wagner, $237,000.

Kinnegad Dr., 22644-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and PNC Bank National Association to William A. Harris, $225,000.

Westmeath Way, 45512, No. B12-Michael A. Tennyson to Gene E. Kilgore Sanchez, $102,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Joy Chapel Rd., 44583-Allen D. and Macrena E. McCluskey to Kathleen Ellen Kain, $364,900.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Charles St., 41455-James H. Hudson III to Randall H. Hislop III, $191,000.

Folly Cove Lane, 40194-Charles Michael and Joyce T. Foley to Mary L. and Walter L. Wyne, $387,000.

Hunting Ct., 21290-Richard M. and Lilly M. Matheny to Steven J. and Mikel L. Proulx, $530,000.

Orchard Ct., 22277-Joshua A. and Sarah A. Crowder to Bryanna H. and Megan R. Herring, $439,900.

Tarrywyle Way, 43865-Raymond A. Davis Jr. and Christine L. Dolaway to Evan J. Metz, $256,100.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Columbus Dr., 46353-Nova Corp. to Joseph P. Paradis, $108,000.

Ketch Ct., 45885-Patrick T. Wilkerson and Maria T. Harris to Yesenia Marriah Schenck, $305,000.

Lookout Dr., 21435-Travis A. and Jacqueline R. Robinson to David and Danielle Duncan, $318,000.

Matthews Dr., 18371-Mark E. and Sarah E. De Luca to Alvin and Rachelle Dyson, $430,000.

Point Lookout Rd., 19425-Mary Susan Sullivan and Elizabeth G. Kelsea to Robert Fresse Sr., $240,000.

Rolling Rd., 45990-Zakary T. Purcell and Kirsten N. Scheimreif to Venus L. Savage, $239,000.

Sorrel Dr., 47081-Laovue Chang to Christopher J. Fuller, $255,000.

Tenby Dr., 20736-Todd J. and Marie C. Aitkins to Hannah Greene and Jeffrey V. Marler, $355,900.

Weeping Willow Lane, 21925-Anthony J. Fenwick to Leah C. Mazur, $189,900.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Dogwood Lane, 26973-Jarret and Beth Martin to Evan J. Charles, $246,000.

Friendship Ct., 41370-John Crosby and Margaret Mary Milliman to Milton S. and Emma S. Stauffer, $420,000.

Jacobs Lane, 39515-Christopher Adam and Jamie Marie Hayden to Luke D. and Samantha L. McFadden, $429,900.

Joan Dr., 36710-Kirk Mackenzie to Diane E. Tucker, $225,000.

Oxley Dr., 27121-Daniel J. Ryan to David and Kenia Alvarado, $292,500.

Spicer Dr. W., 37085-Rhosheeda Proctor and estate of Belinda C. Proctor to Courtland and Alexis Chavis, $225,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Post Oak Rd., 48084-Keith A. and Elizabeth M. Knoblauch to Roland M. and Amy G. Colina, $600,000.