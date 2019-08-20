Calvert County
G St., 8350-Douglass R. and Shoshanna Palmer to Michael Allen Gardner, $359,000.
Londonderry Lane, 2914-Danny L. and Leanne M. Baker to Jeremy J. and Ashley Hull, $315,000.
Silverton Ct., 8253-Mary M. Harmon to Oriana Sherezade Motta Gaitan, $277,000.
Deer Trail Dr., 10311-Janet L. Carter and Philomena F. Farrar to Kenton Richey Lewis, $446,000.
Carson Dr., 1090-Gregory D. and Sandra Jean Farren to David M. and Tashia A. Richards, $480,000.
Huntingfields Dr., 2060-Francis M. and Robin Lee Pilkerton to Kevin O. and Morgan V. Napier, $310,000.
Patuxent Rd., 3540-Larry L. Hunt to Justin W. and Allison J. Saul, $615,000.
Soper Rd., 3132-Jeffrey Travers to Jeremiah and Teri Montgomery, $325,000.
Barreda Blvd., 12918-Elicia Marie Foley McClain to Jacob Garrison, $182,000.
Chaves Lane, 11453-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Stephanie Cleary, $259,000.
Comstock Dr., 507-Annette Powell to Joshua Thomas Tyson, $269,900.
Gringo Rd., 12115-Frank Morgan to Jordan Morris and Woralax Kongtapan, $249,000.
Lake View Dr., 12811-Brian A. and Patricia F. Fedorchak to Dennis B. and Susan C. Thompson, $425,000.
Ox Bow Lane, 750-Anthony Robinson to Robert Lee and Kaela Marie Janesko, $285,000.
Sharon Dr., 205-Thomas Beall Ricker to Francis X. Urrutia II, Francis X. Urrutia and Deanna Duffy, $275,500.
Stirrup Lane, 11476-Dawn Delligatti to John M. Reynolds, $277,000.
Tern Ct., 12865-Joan C. Brunton and Camille Ann Brunton Anderson to Clare Veronica Gutowski, $240,000.
Walsh Lane, 12944-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to John R. Moran, $270,000.
Wrangler Rd., 11505-Christine Joann Abernethy and Justin Ryan Sullivan to Diane Sauder, $184,000.
Sea Gull Ct., 9560-Donald Knudsen and Savanah Albert to Gregory Livergood, $205,000.
Ninth St., 3732-Joan Corrales and Janet Denise Vermillion to Gwendolyn C. Blase, $250,000.
Clyde Jones Rd., 7285-Hilda T. Wren and Mack Myron Grade to Cory Kelly and Sandra Romano, $260,000.
Consent Dr., 5165-Keith A. and Karen M. Lewis to Christopher and Erin Beyer, $445,000.
Baythorne Rd., 2010-Donna R. and Nicholas L. Gnadt to Wesley M. and Catherine A. Farber, $499,000.
Cassell Blvd., 4120-Keith Helwig to David A. Smith, $284,700.
Madis Ct., 2104-Felipe A. and Martha O. Bravo to Benjamin R. and Alexandra L. Beckner, $452,000.
Thoroughbred Dr., 121-James C. and Jana Nietmann to Hai Hong and Trang Dang Thi Huyen Nguyen, $309,000.
Calvert St., 14320-Keven Zinn to Jeffrey Stephen and Kimberly Anne Bagarus, $615,000.
Chesapeake Ave., 5426-John D. and Carol L. Santivasci to James Glenn and Misty D. Bell, $305,000.
Harbourside Dr., 4810-Mark J. and Susan P. Sferra to Jeffrey Michael and Ashley Parlett Konya, $685,000.
Majesty Lane, 5330-Sharon Worthington Auger and estate of Brian Beltz to Andrew R. and Rachel L. Becker, $332,500.
Lake Ridge Dr., 1225-Pamela Frambes to Tracy Brenton Du Vall and Keirsten Richards Du Vall, $467,500.
Charles County
Chippewa St., 2881-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Bryan Madera, $242,500.
Monmouth Ct., 5808-Nicole D. Hamlin to Walter Charles and Rachel Renee Jones, $219,900.
Walden Ct., 2005-Torie and Kisha Williams to Matthew J. Larson, $255,000.
Newport Run Pl., 12327-Adam D. Mudd to Catherine M. and James E. Tadlock, $349,900.
Barlowe Ct., 6835-Richard L. and Amy M. Simmons to Chadwick Earl and Kristin Nicole Barber, $394,900.
Cracklingtown Rd., 6285-Sandra Lee Duley and estate of Sue A. Tayman to Ronald W. Jerew, $253,000.
Shelton Ct., 26-Kristina Coleman to Deneen Bell, $175,000.
Honeysuckle Ct., 11545-Gordon Micheal and Catherine Violet Gregor to Rosita P. Fenwick, $377,000.
Annapolis Woods Rd., 7195-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Christopher A. Eversberg, $317,300.
Crescent Lane, 9210-George E. and Linda A. Revoir to Joseph P. and Amy M. Skinner, $474,000.
Friendly Oak Pl., 6710-Coretta Y. Washington to Darius E. Humphries, $175,000.
Goose Creek Dr., 305-Investments Real-A-State Corp. to Tiffany Alexander, $184,000.
Hemlock Ct., 619-House Buyers of America to Chad E. McCowin Jr., $186,000.
Mustang Dr., 3-April M. Higgins to Erica L. Gustus, $283,000.
Breconridge Dr., 3450-Franco Di Giovanntonio to Larry V. and Kimberly B. Taylor, $545,000.
Cedar Tree Lane, 2105-Derrick Lopez to Trenice Woodland, $390,000.
Douglas Cir., 6210-Bryan Garland and estate of Viola G. Garland to Christopher R. Lancaster, $255,000.
Enterprise Pl., 2551-Vonnette D. Dupree to Monica Myers, $265,000.
Harwich Dr., 4609-Allan Thompson and Melissa Coover to Leisha Gaddis and Gary Bynum, $296,000.
Maguire Pl., 4025-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Jeffrey Wright, $336,000.
Pin Oak Dr., 1540-Thomas Tyler Tomasky to Khari Antonio Grooms, $218,500.
Poplar Hill Rd., 13350-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Loren A. and Monika J. Jones, $311,000.
Sub Station Rd., 12577-U.S. Bank to Jodi Williams Fitzgerald, $260,000.
Tred Avon Ct., 2725-Nathan R. and Felicia Perry to Ashley Hebert and Forrest Scott White, $325,000.
Woodville Rd., 15005-Southern Wood Building Services Corp. to Michael G. Yount and Kayla M. Wisner, $350,000.
Cobb Island Rd., 16067-Mary A. Grooms to Susan I. Johnson, $200,000.
Patricia Ct., 8730-Kyle M. Beckett to Douglas and Stacy Thorne, $295,000.
Doral Ct., 11673-Lewis A. and Rosanna S. Pifer to Charles Egunjobi, $312,000.
Heathcote Rd., 3045-Huamei Inestment Corp. to Michon D. Tart, $174,900.
Medinah St., 11671-Labron H. and Joi Rudisill to Gabriel Q. and Nulfa C. Aurillo, $341,000.
Satinleaf Ct., 3619-Nancy A. Seifert and Scott L. Kruelle to Anthony and Ashley Warrick, $298,000.
Tadcaster Cir., 4-Christopher and Heather Santimays to Antonette Fleming, $250,000.
Willow View Pl., 12654-Gary R. and Carrie A. Gertz to Kimberlee Lewis, $250,000.
Captain Dement Dr., 3285-Ivan A. Tyanev to Diane L. and Robert E. Clarke, $299,900.
Cottongrass St., 8815-David D. Dalenberg to Eric Renfro and Laure Jean-Richard, $360,000.
Dorchester Cir., 5149-Keith Robert and Tina Marie Gudgel to Adrian and Frances Clements, $284,990.
Frankfurt Dr., 9787-Dionicio and Sara G. Benitez to Jacquetta Monique Cox, $406,000.
Homecoming Lane, 2694-Bradley A. and Melinda L. Smith to Jamal R. Lundy, $475,000.
Lady Banks Lane, 3117-Pamela M. Lyons to Jacqueline M. and Constance Burton, $390,000.
Lynnewood Ct., 10501-Anthony D. and Nancy K. Gianino to Shalonda Monet Dominique, $415,000.
Perch Ct., 3820-Joseph and Catherine Hooper to Christopher Milby, $270,000.
Sirenia Pl., 6005-Steven Vo and Taylor Ngo to Angela Satterwhite, $215,000.
Sweetbay St., 2885-Gary and Shelley Cunningham to Monique Rachel and Sherrie T. Kelly, $535,000.
Watertrumpet Ct., 2309-Peter W. and Naomi V. Ferral to David L. and Natalie Allison Beal, $356,100.
William Stone Pl., 5450-Charles L. and Georgia H. Shelton to David, Donald W. and Toni D. Hebner, $575,000.
Commanders Lane, 11162-William E. and Dianne Patricia Porter to Melvin C. Wiggins Sr., $360,000.
Housely Pl., 10323-Richard J. and Blanca L. Almaraz to Kim A. Revell, $281,000.
Park Ave., 4235-Laura Alison Lisak and Eric Dean Giles to Jordan T. and Alicia Nicole Owens, $374,900.
Sunridge Lane, 4090-Carlos E. Varona Jr. and Marta Sanchez Cifo to Donovan Jimenez and Michael Cruz Prudencio, $512,000.
Yellowstone Ct., 11271-Ronald G. and Hazel M. Davis to Francisco and Deloris Torres, $349,943.
St. Mary's County
Catalina Lane, 45613-Beverly J. Quint and Beverly J. Scott to Muder Almumar, $246,500.
Laurel Glen Rd. S., 26661-Felipe Nazario Romero and Waleska De La Torre to Cleveland D. and Linda M. Hall, $224,000.
Red Oak Ct., 23321-Herbert and Christina Yee to Jordan R. Ashley, $199,900.
Winterberry Way, 43725-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Claude C. Hood Bey, $254,710.
Mates Ct., 49590-Graham F. Hawes to David W. and Maryann E. Bruton, $290,000.
Centerview Lane, 45651-Robert John and Christine Anne Cooney to Christopher Wagner, $237,000.
Kinnegad Dr., 22644-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and PNC Bank National Association to William A. Harris, $225,000.
Westmeath Way, 45512, No. B12-Michael A. Tennyson to Gene E. Kilgore Sanchez, $102,000.
Joy Chapel Rd., 44583-Allen D. and Macrena E. McCluskey to Kathleen Ellen Kain, $364,900.
Charles St., 41455-James H. Hudson III to Randall H. Hislop III, $191,000.
Folly Cove Lane, 40194-Charles Michael and Joyce T. Foley to Mary L. and Walter L. Wyne, $387,000.
Hunting Ct., 21290-Richard M. and Lilly M. Matheny to Steven J. and Mikel L. Proulx, $530,000.
Orchard Ct., 22277-Joshua A. and Sarah A. Crowder to Bryanna H. and Megan R. Herring, $439,900.
Tarrywyle Way, 43865-Raymond A. Davis Jr. and Christine L. Dolaway to Evan J. Metz, $256,100.
Columbus Dr., 46353-Nova Corp. to Joseph P. Paradis, $108,000.
Ketch Ct., 45885-Patrick T. Wilkerson and Maria T. Harris to Yesenia Marriah Schenck, $305,000.
Lookout Dr., 21435-Travis A. and Jacqueline R. Robinson to David and Danielle Duncan, $318,000.
Matthews Dr., 18371-Mark E. and Sarah E. De Luca to Alvin and Rachelle Dyson, $430,000.
Point Lookout Rd., 19425-Mary Susan Sullivan and Elizabeth G. Kelsea to Robert Fresse Sr., $240,000.
Rolling Rd., 45990-Zakary T. Purcell and Kirsten N. Scheimreif to Venus L. Savage, $239,000.
Sorrel Dr., 47081-Laovue Chang to Christopher J. Fuller, $255,000.
Tenby Dr., 20736-Todd J. and Marie C. Aitkins to Hannah Greene and Jeffrey V. Marler, $355,900.
Weeping Willow Lane, 21925-Anthony J. Fenwick to Leah C. Mazur, $189,900.
Dogwood Lane, 26973-Jarret and Beth Martin to Evan J. Charles, $246,000.
Friendship Ct., 41370-John Crosby and Margaret Mary Milliman to Milton S. and Emma S. Stauffer, $420,000.
Jacobs Lane, 39515-Christopher Adam and Jamie Marie Hayden to Luke D. and Samantha L. McFadden, $429,900.
Joan Dr., 36710-Kirk Mackenzie to Diane E. Tucker, $225,000.
Oxley Dr., 27121-Daniel J. Ryan to David and Kenia Alvarado, $292,500.
Spicer Dr. W., 37085-Rhosheeda Proctor and estate of Belinda C. Proctor to Courtland and Alexis Chavis, $225,000.
Post Oak Rd., 48084-Keith A. and Elizabeth M. Knoblauch to Roland M. and Amy G. Colina, $600,000.