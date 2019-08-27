Calvert County

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Cannoncade Ct., 3390-Todd Tomlinson to Miguel G. and Janelle Landeros, $474,000.

D St., 8314-Theresa A. Thomas to Gina S. Smith, $298,500.

Ivy Lane, 2201, No. 13-John A. and Jane T. Bowman to Teresa Sparks, $258,000.

Ridge Rd., 4888-Allen R. and Aileen Davis to Jessica L. Phillips and Michael E. Mobley, $279,000.

Silverton Lane, 3408-Jason C. and Beverly Harrington to Stacie L. Creager, $300,000.

Fifth St., 6315-Amanda Bailey to Damian L. Guimond, $220,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Legacy Dr., 12742-Quality Built Homes Inc. and Wmroyer Corp. to Michael P. Devolld and Katherine Leigh Brown, $820,224.

Webb Lane, 12355-Devin J. and Amanda M. Chirinsky to Gregory Dehaven and Valerie I. McFarland, $587,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Brown Fox Dr., 1275-Sean and Laura C. McCrory to Denyonne T. and Cary Corley, $475,000.

Creek Ct. S., 4342-Joseph P. and Lana J. Lark to Jared Louis Silverman, $465,000.

Huntsman Dr., 3727-Department of Veterans Affairs to Stephen Zamary and Cheryl Anne Shaw, $450,001.

Marley Run, 605-Thomas B. and Joy L. Adams to Jessica and Christopher Haritos, $537,000.

Still Water Lane, 241-Matthew S. Weber to Michael Allen and Amanda Marie Goff, $535,000.

Wilson Rd., 363-Wendy J. and William R. Hoop to Brittany Kelly, $410,000.

LUSBY AREA

Barreda Blvd., 12977-Becky L. Schroeder to Austin Long, $215,000.

Buckskin Ct., 11526-Johnny and Donna K. Herrmann to Andrue A. Wellington, $230,000.

Catalina Dr., 12601-Jennifer K. Brown to Christopher R. and Kristina L. Nicely, $218,000.

Cimarron Rd., 1101-U.S. Bank and Structured Asset Securities Corp. to Walter Edward and Brandon Green, $210,000.

Deadwood Dr., 11569-James O. and Denise R. Green to Scott L. Kuhns, $195,000.

Leason Cove Dr., 141-Richard D. and Susanne K. Childers to Robert and Anita Miller, $485,000.

Perch Ct., 8512-Douglas and Melissa Robinson to Chadwick L. Bracey, $175,000.

Rawhide Rd., 11101-Michael M. and Sharon M. Middleton to Elizabeth and Zachary James Michelbrink, $225,000.

Redlands Rd., 11421-Bryan M. Spence to Arthur B. Christian III, $209,900.

Sagebrush Dr., 12585-Kevin D. Wilmore and estate of William J. Wilmore to Sherry M. and Jeremy R. Combs, $195,000.

Senora Lane, 11565-Jason Russell to Keri Gade Mendoza Rimas, $280,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Glouster Dr., 3622-Michele D. Bowen to Melissa Macuci Griffin, $323,000.

Fifth St., 3583-United Home Buyers and Free State Home Buyers Corp. to William Q. and Sarah M. Nicholson, $360,000.

10th St., 3641-Samantha Riley to Adam Dale and Morgan Terry, $299,900.

OWINGS AREA

Flint Hill Rd. S., 7002-Nature Conservancy to Brandon Timothy Pace and Patrick Robert Cox, $285,000.

Marie Lane, 811-David A. and Jennifer M. Latuff to Robbin C. Willett, $389,900.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Erika Pl., 5026-Andrew and Jacqueline M. Carroll Clark to Paul and Patricia Vetterle, $380,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Adelina Rd., 205-Walter T. and Lois J. Conner to Bryan and Christine Gatton, $208,000.

Cambridge Pl., 326-Deborah A. Shores to Tracy Bland, $247,000.

Cork Pl., 161-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Ian C. and Lindsey C. Cowan, $546,000.

Sunset Lane, 317-Vicki Stevenson Ridgeway to Richard Keggereis, $275,700.

SOLOMONS AREA

Kersey Way, 13620-Marshall S. and Gail T. Gibson to Mark A. and Barbara A. Hoy, $965,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Foxhall Rd., 14224, No. 19-William J. Jordan Sr. to Richard D. Noonan and Jeanette Kaufmann, $364,750.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Eucalyptus St., 5630-Charles Mahoney to Troy and Charlotte Gray Brooks, $249,900.

Quarles Rd., 6425-John Robert and Tammy Lynn Steele to Norman Martin Howes Jr., $570,000.

Vivians Way, 2725-George P. and Mary M. McKeon to Jerry G. and Stacie R. Kackley, $495,000.

Charles County

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Arbor Lane, 6851-Mark R. Morgan to Justin Waters, $290,000.

Boxwood Cir., 2138-Chinquapin Holdings Corp. to George L. Boyd, $318,000.

Cheyenne Ct., 2754-John M. Freeman to Jerry and Sheryl A. Cork, $279,900.

Langbrooke Ct., 6526-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Victor Fomba and Noella Atuh Mbah, $436,990.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Denton Run Pl., 8950-Moses S. and Nancy K. Swarey to Henry K. and Reuben K. Swarey, $220,221.

Sugar Cane Ct., 7437-William A. and Angela D. Forsythe to Shayne and Angela Stanley, $599,990.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Cease Pl., 6460-Colleen and John Lynch to Warren and Holly Dilatush Guthrie, $369,900.

Juliette Low Lane, 7169-Jeremy M. and Kacie Jenkins to Christopher W. and Julia E. Johnson, $415,000.

Prince Frederick Rd., 16245-LSF9 Master Participation Trust and U.S. Bank Trust to Rhonda and Michael Graham, $335,710.

Sweetwater Ct., 17115-Wilkerson Builders Inc. to Edna M. Holton, $398,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Kearney Way, 9-Readia R. Hill Goodwine to Ryan C. Little, $270,000.

Poplar Lane, 37-Anibal Rodriguez Hernandez and Natividad Perez to Roger Antonio Sanchez, $190,000.

ISSUE AREA

Wollaston Cir., 11637-Ross M. and Michelle C. Simone to Kimberly A. Buswell and Brandon T. Bradley, $400,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Buckeye Cir., 237-Allan B. and Susan E. Jordan to Dayne O. Brown, $282,900.

Gail Ct., 11395-Ann E. Pasini to Linda L. Taplett, $289,950.

Kline Dr., 9675-Margaret M. Mahaffey to Kevin A. Dudley and Shannon M. Gilroy, $285,000.

Mustang Dr., 9-Kristen M. James to Taylor N. Fleming, $288,000.

Penns Hill Rd., 10125-Catherine Patricia Bowling and Cindy Lou Willson to Michael L. and Brittany Bahen, $315,000.

Steeplechase Dr., 30-Lisa Brooke Thompson and estate of Linda R. Kaufmann to Ronald G. and Joan M. Crittenden, $349,000.

Tonys Pl., 9620-Linda S. and William M. White to Grissel Velez Munoz and Jorge Munoz Franco, $260,000.

Well Spring Ct., 5459-William R. and Sally E. Walter to Shelbe and Todd W. Fonville, $379,900.

Wood Duck Cir., 110-Janet M. Lutz to Anthony M. Miller, $227,250.

MARBURY AREA

Triangle Lane, 5650-Triangle Investment Property Corp. to Paris Jenee Collins, $220,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Chalkstone Pl., 2954-SM Hamilton Corp. to Anthony Paul McGrath, $329,915.

Creston Pl., 2470-Muhammad and Mazram Shafiq to Muhammad Nawaz, $450,000.

Eagle Bonnet Ct., 15669-ERPI Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Perliter Walters and Anthony T. Gilliam, $585,552.

Grant Pl., 11410-SM Hamilton Corp. to Delma L. and Nita P. Reese, $344,670.

Harwich Dr., 1302-Nicholas J. and Amy N. Pidgeon to Maurice J. Craney, $300,000.

Leonardtown Rd., 4734-Kimberley M. Mosher to Matthew Wayne Perez Jr., $225,000.

Marbella Dr., 2135-Andres Jose Martinez Villalba to Kevin D. and Ginelle Foster, $253,000.

Pinewood Dr., 2711-Bill and Barbara L. Napier to Fnu Sone Epie Esambe Koge, $285,900.

Randolph Dr., 12801-Estate of Jay Sanford Johnston and Martha Ellen Fluharty to Thomas P. Howe, $255,000.

Sandalwood Dr., 2213-Herbert R. Sanchez to Zahid Qureshi and Nazish R. Aziz, $280,000.

Tanglewood Dr., 2005-Aaron D. and Shirisa L. Fickling to Tawana Resper, $175,000.

Wildmeadows St., 11434-Andre and Karen D. Dupree to Dwayne and Stephanie Jones, $412,185.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Channelview Dr., 12399-Amanda Gayle and Nicholas Wayne Cargill to Dallas Luehe and Savana Brindle, $230,000.

Meadowview Dr., 9808-Sidney H. Potmesil III to Elena M. Wilcox, $221,000.

POMFRET AREA

Bellewood Dr., 4418-Michael T. and Dawne M. Shields to Devin A. and Madison R. Romero, $243,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Carol Rd., 7615-Pamela J. and Thomas R. Hamorsky to Gene A. and Betty J. Hawkins, $385,000.

Thornton Ct., 7934-Quality Built Homes Inc. and Simms Landing Investments Corp. to Melvin A. Gatling and Phyllis E. Davis, $563,001.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Allward Dr., 1009-Phillip R. and Briona D. Copeland to Mitchelda Thomas, $250,000.

Belfast Rd., 813-Steven Biebel to Edwin E. Manzanarez Ferrufino, $305,000.

Bluff Creek Ct., 12095-H & Z Investments Corp. to Henry and Mary Kerich, $369,000.

Clark Ave., 1102-Marjorie Brown and estate of Jack Merwin Sands to Charles and Sharon Brown, $230,000.

Greystone Cir., 22-Daniel G. Wegner to Juan B. and Raquel E. Ventura De Granados, $250,000.

Heathcote Rd., 3029-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Joyce M. Hines, $180,000.

Huddersfield Ct., 2885-John A. and Marta L. Garcia to Anthony C. Wells Jr., $346,000.

Maddox Ct., 3467-Jack Hicks to Yolanda N. Bowman, $200,000.

Olympia Pl., 4932-Sankuratri Corp. to Raymond and Maria Yalung, $305,000.

Peanuts Lane, 5557-Charles A. Wooten to Tyisha and Mario Webster, $296,000.

Revolution Ct., 12261-NVR Inc. to Antonio N. Hood, $494,380.

River Shark Lane, 5734-NVR Inc. to Christopher Corbett Hughes, $421,555.

Rock Ct., 4360-Dale A. Robinson to Horace and Latawnya Manning, $238,500.

Stone Ave., 950-Melissa A. Hodan to Cassandra Maery Sviridovsky, $300,000.

Tower Hamlets Pl., 11847-Department of Veterans Affairs to Samantha M. Robin, $240,000.

Wedding Ct., 5406-Estate of William B. McKnight to Jose Aponte, $235,000.

Winged Foot Ct., 11955-David W. Hansell to Freddie Storey Jr., $419,900.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Ashford Lane, 2328-Francisco G. and Birdie D. Torres to Rudolph V. and Mary T. Olson, $346,000.

Bismark St., 2789-Maria Lynette Hayes and estate of Maria Elizabeth Hayes to Starr S. Robertson, $325,000.

Bluehead Ct., 5083-Dennis W. Wallace to Mitchell L. Harrison, $264,900.

Cottontail Ct., 6602-Steven R. and Tatjana Wojichowski to Alexzandra Holmes, $325,000.

Duncan Lane, 2290-SM Hamilton Corp. to Russell Lamar Morgan, $510,985.

Eutaw Forest Dr., 2908-Gregory Taylor to Michael Boswell and Jaimee Ludka, $330,000.

Gray Fox Ct., 6805-Patricia R. Mulcahy and estate of Stephen G. Milewski to Hamallah Sidibe, $290,000.

Heartleaf Lane, 3144-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Paul and Mary Ray, $325,000.

Homecoming Lane, 2698-Celerity Ventures Corp. to John W. Wagstaff, $495,000.

Kangaroo Dr., 6889-Kathryn W. Almaraz to Rodney A. and Elise F. Horne, $354,000.

Lancaster Cir., 4131-Premium Mortgage Acquisition Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Gonzalo Luna, $324,900.

Log Teal Dr., 4199-Muhammad Rashid to Malika Coates, $220,000.

Middletown Rd., 2980-Earth Housing Corp. to Patrick H. Allen, $300,000.

Panda Ct., 6302-Jeffrey Wohlgemuth to Brett Kyle and Mariyah Dee Libsack, $345,000.

Rock Beauty Ct., 5106-Department of Veterans Affairs to Derek Hart, $265,000.

Skipjack Ct., 5508-61 Properties Inc. to Joaquin Reza Haro, $300,000.

Springfish Pl., 5794-Thomas E. and Tiffany L. Morgan to Stephanie R. Holland, $242,400.

Tennyson Pl., -U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Devin Antwain Douglas, $304,140.

Tennyson Pl., -U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Elliott Earl and Gail Rena Clark, $400,140.

Thomas Hardy Pl., -U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Denise Audrey Bethea, $310,890.

Wainwright Lane, 9226-Ervin and Kristen Kelly to Cheryl Sanders, $495,000.

Wrangler Ct., 2768-Brian Oestringer to Kokou Richard Detse, $430,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Balmoral St., 4801-Alvin D. and Wanda G. Williams to Tesfaye Yohannes Daniel and Wossenyelesh Amare Tafesse, $430,000.

Duley Dr., 4624-Patrick G. and Ramona L. Higgins to Kourtney S. Goldsmith, $500,000.

East Ct., 9261-James Christopher and Kathleen Gail Tilbrook to Keith Alan Hawkins, $300,000.

Housely Pl., 10297-Karen M. Costa to Kevin Johnson, $282,000.

Knighthood Pl., 8298-Kimberly S. Johnston to Rony Cantoral Linarez and Amanda McCourt, $254,900.

Musselburgh Lane, 5587-D.R. Horton Inc. to Howard Dion and Teneil Kristy Brown, $414,990.

Queensway Ct., 8604-Heriberto and Maritza Crespo to Evelyn Bruce, $446,000.

Sandestin Pl., 11345-Jack and Maritza Hunt to Maxine E. Huddleston, $280,000.

Tottenham Dr., 7470-NVR Inc. to Timothy Christopher and Staci Michelle Pittman, $427,217.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Bills Way, 38655-Gregory A. Plunkett and Sharyn P. Hutson to Donald Wayne and Shannon Margaret Phetteplace, $360,000.

Ted Cir., 38688-Steven J. Bailey to Kimberly Nicole Raley, $245,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Barefoot Dr., 45362-David Cudd to Olga Dennis, $253,000.

Clover Ridge Lane, 23130-Robert M. and Meredith Gallagher to Christopher A. and Jennifer A. Lovelace, $460,000.

Elizabeth Hill St., 21270-Kevin M. and Nicole D. Bowes to Dylan Sean Woofrey, $345,000.

Havenridge St., 45435-Matt A. Paulson to Chetan S. and Twinkle Raheja, $430,000.

Lilliflora Dr., 23380-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Rheiner and Korina O. Dutes, $579,990.

Mountain Laurel Lane, 22940-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Matthew R. Williams and Kristin L. Weisser, $314,105.

Mountain Laurel Lane, 23150-Daniel A. Ramirez to Timera Ellen Pipkin, $260,000.

Park Dr., 21943-Richard A. and Teresa M. Fazio to Dayne Robillard and Jessica Blofsky, $237,000.

Rosefield Lane, 21279-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Antwan Tonez and Jamie W. Brown, $355,345.

Shields Ct., 45943-George L. Bonds Sr. to Anna Schlueter and William G. Harrison, $136,000.

Tallwood Rd., 43918-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Diondra R. White, $529,990.

CALLAWAY AREA

Black Duck Ct., 20999-Michael T. and Tracey McCarter to Anthony D. and Bailey Irene Cole, $279,000.

COLTONS POINT AREA

Ed Brown Rd., 38000-Aspasia C. and Arthur L. Goode to Michael D. and Denise M. Kopel, $294,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Baja Lane, 21960-Joseph Dergham to Kayla S. Deluna, $168,000.

Heather St., 45483-Jack J. Landreth to Jeffrey P. Patke and Tiffany M. Jensen, $295,000.

Pleasant Mill Dr., 45575-David M. Morris to Daniel and Brittany Ramirez, $375,000.

Victoria Cir., 22081-Yolanda R. Jones and Yolanda R. Jackson to Miok S. Lee, $210,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Clarks Mill Rd., 45168-Option One Mortgage Loan Trust and Wells Fargo Bank National Association to Kimberly A. and Bradley J. Guy, $131,857.

Greg St., 43498-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Richard Joseph and Gretchen Kendig, $439,340.

Joy Chapel Rd., 44617-Michelle K. Williams to Louis Hicks and Katherine A. Combs, $360,000.

Scotch Neck Rd., 45227-Wesley R. Noll to Meredith M. McCarthy, $250,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Abell Farm Way, 43616-Brough Point Holdings Corp. to Keith A. Toy, $658,000.

Crestmar Lane, 23275-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Jason N. and Rebecca S. Noll, $452,354.

Jenifer Ct., 23245-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Stephen Philip and Doris Elizabeth Morales Bostian, $329,000.

Margrove Cir., 41505-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Colette Lazenka, $333,181.

Parsons Mill Rd., 40789-Edward Allan and Kathleen Brubacher Sloan to Zachary Jay and Sharon A. Horst, $280,000.

Port Pl., 40559-Donald R. Croke to Emily Drazan Chapman, $437,500.

Saint Clements Ave., 22363-James E. Muller and Roseanne Sambuco to Carolyn A. and Donald E. Weiler, $350,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Almar St., 46710-Sturbridge Willows Road Corp. to Mark Adam Goldberg, $355,247.

Brooke Ann Ct., 20951-Greg Sweeney to Brayden and Tomi Swartz, $290,000.

Chickadee Cir., 22525, No. 6-3-Olga Dennis to Rachel Nicole Potts, $155,000.

David Way, 20622-Paul M. Fritz to Morgan Hankey Burns and Ronald A. McConnell II, $279,900.

Ketch Ct., 45894-Daniel E. and Candace J. Levin to Jordan and Amanda Jennings, $320,000.

Manon Way, 21432-Christopher Debevoise to Alexis Jane Duggan, $130,000.

Picketts Harbor Ct., 48261-Theadore J. Mason to Mark T. Lindgren, $178,500.

Piney Orchard St., 47973-Michael Vizyak to Cory D. Pinson, $249,000.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21825-NVR Inc. to Damita Davis, $200,000.

Rison Rd., 23100-Jeffrey P. McIntyre to Michael Mitchell, $310,000.

Sunburst Dr., 48380-Elizabeth A. Ferko to Tyrrick D. Nance, $259,000.

Westbury Blvd., 46017-Douglas and Kanae Steward to Alexander C. and Maria Ligaya C. Santos, $275,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Chaptico Rd., 38655-Douglas R. and Gale R. Ayling to Melissa L. Gannon, $275,000.

Eldorado Farm Dr., 29733-Eldorado Farm Land Development Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Justin S. and Jonethia Foster, $499,900.

Frontier Lane, 26819-Wood Rental Properties Corp. to Ryan James Kesecker, $266,000.

Jarrell Dr., 39560-Jacob Preston Gouldner and Ashley Urbanski to Michael P. Warren III, $270,000.

Laurel Ridge Ct., 38440-MTGLQ Investors to Mallory N. Grauer, $150,000.

Oak Rd., 29979-Kenneth G. Ulin and Patricia L. Jones to Jeffery J. and Brenda L. Robeson, $314,900.

Sandgates Rd. N., 26441-Edward A. Canfield Jr. to Steven M. Lindsey, $280,000.

Valley Cir., 26790-JRW Properties Corp. to Margaret Marie and Edwin Patrick Sanders, $256,000.

Winston Dr. W., 36975-Jessica A. and James E. Breeden to Charles W. and Cynthia C. Toothacker, $289,900.

PINEY POINT AREA

Piney Point Rd., 16165-Colleen D. O’Hare to Richard Trent and Waverley Dixon Manson, $750,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA

Oak Farm Lane, 19190-Kristen Tyler Jaharias to Aaron Q. Jones and Kristen C. Pegg, $345,000.