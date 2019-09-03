Calvert County
Bayview Dr., 3505-Estate of Darlene Katherine Nalls to Anthony M. Gramsky, $310,000.
Chesapeake Ave., 3810-Rhonda L. Letcher to Karole Thomas, $215,000.
Ivy Terr., 7898, No. 2-William E. Ammenhauser to Michael John Lanzalotti, $279,900.
Saint Andrews Dr., 8585-John M. Parsons and Antoinette L. Costantino to Katie L. Zell, $335,000.
Summer City Blvd., 3922-Paul C. Gillum III to Colin J. and Margaret Ann Collins, $235,000.
Eighth St., 6111-CKJC Corp. to Brittnee L. and Aaron S. Jordan, $303,000.
Empire Ct., 9903-Kevin J. Moore to Darcy J. Bowie, $429,000.
Lyons Creek Rd., 3408-Anthony F. and Cynthia M. Ermy to Garrett William and Bethany Nicole Rayfield, $390,000.
Yellow Bank Rd., 3735-Chesapeake Acquisitions and Development Corp. to Kyle and Valorie J. Tipton, $430,000.
Carries Ct., 1450-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Justin and Michele Vogel, $645,449.
Deep Landing Rd., 3551-Carol H. Cornelius to Andrew Phillip Clark and Jacqueline M. Carroll Clark, $658,000.
Juliana Lane, 4010-Caruso North Calvert Builder Corp. to Gerald and Lajuan Bryan Beveridge, $650,540.
Potts Point Rd., 2025-Timothy M. and Julie D. Duley to John Henry and Gladys Maria Sweeney, $725,000.
Sunrise Dr., 3851-Franklin P. and Danielle N. Lynam to Jodi Lynn and Nathan Ryan Danielson, $475,000.
Ash Lane, 8151-Joseph A. and Tiffany R. Hall to Thomas Longstreet and Cassie Lynne Ackerson, $254,000.
Big Sandy Run Rd., 11628-Castle Rock Contracting Corp. to Samuel M. Lusby, $272,000.
Calvert Blvd., 3049-Tracey Duffy and estate of Jack D. Nutter to Anne Stewart and Jonathan Baldwin Brown, $350,000.
Cove Point Rd., 2811-Sheldon B. and Melanie S. Freegard to Carlos and Johanna Peralta, $330,000.
Deadwood Dr., 11650-Mary Rudacille and estate of Barbara R. Silvey to Reynald K. Bautista and James J. Walker, $275,000.
Hickok Trail, 695-Michael David and Joy L. Berry to William D. and Misty D. Hall, $257,500.
Long Wolf Lane, 12106-Adrienne A. Harris to Robert Dwayne Lawrence, $310,600.
Nursery Rd., 8380-James E. and Heather L. Roe to Frederick A. Barker and Sandra Derr, $417,750.
Wyandote Lane, 11575-Richard Allan Reinhardt to Charles Raymond and Marygrace Blakenship Harris, $290,000.
Greenwood Ave., 8925-James and Cheryl Bare to Agostino Michele Cimino, $196,700.
Second St., 3933-Francis X. and Paula J. Kozik to Adam Patrick Wilde, $225,000.
Fifth St., 3649-Wayne E. and Margaret M. Clark to Marilsa Santiago, $347,000.
Amber Way, 1162-William B. White and Mary E. Paine to Tab W. and Teresa A. Fletcher, $485,000.
Chaneyville Rd., 3675-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Kendyl Paige and Brent Alexander Bogaczyk, $365,000.
Megatha Lane, 9160-Jeffery Thomas Seibert to Jennifer Hari Berger and Darin M. Rush, $575,000.
Sycamore Cir., 8211-Barbara Ann and Warren Roberts to Darren L. Richnafsky, $545,000.
Hilltop Dr., 3523-Ray D. and Joan S. Butts to Gerald and Sheila Ostdiek, $419,999.
Adelina Rd., 2213-Joshua S. and Rebecca A. Valentine to Charles W. and Melissa Brown, $381,000.
Cambridge Pl., 390-Robert W. Phelan to Shari Jones, $259,900.
Dares Beach Rd., 2920-Tiger Paw Properties Corp. to Myles Tomas and Taylor Nicholson Naumoff, $235,000.
Sequoia Way, 2682-Thomas and Aimee F. Merkle to Russell W. and Kerrianne N. Fuller, $550,000.
Sedwick Ave., 14264-By the Bay Consultants Corp. to Thomas L. and Gail J. McClarren, $351,500.
Oyster Bay Pl., 333, No. 402-Raymond Schiele to Robert E. and Patricia Bobkoskie, $347,500.
Balsam St., 1363-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Spencer Drake, $249,000.
Indian Cir., 2009-John Joseph and Catherine C. Heberle to Michael and Carolyn Hart, $739,500.
Mackall Rd., 9870-Douglas J. Macintosh to Robert Thomas Shrawder and Sierra Aris, $339,000.
Charles County
Beechnut Dr., 16020-Margaret O. Ingram to Reginald F. Turner, $340,000.
Chippewa St., 2851-Stephanie Kazimer Jost to Elliot and Allison B. Hannibal, $254,000.
McCormick Dr., 6810-Travis Griffin to Petelo S. and Vineta Mareko, $445,500.
Walden Ct., 2012-William F. and Taunja M. Chambers to Rony and Marie Desir, $400,000.
Keech Rd., 7955-LSF9 Master Participation Trust and U.S. Bank Trust to Phillip Cleave and Stephanie M. Patterson, $264,900.
Tall Oaks Pl., 7850-James P. and Teresa M. Ressler to Jonathan Webster Lyles, $314,000.
Barlowe Ct., 6797-Marrick Properties Inc. to Welton F. and Lucrecia R. Grooms, $726,395.
Murphy Pl., 16195-Joseph R. and Lisa M. Santiago to Brandon Andrew Dean and Brittany L. Jett, $400,000.
Quicktree Farm Ct., 7085-Ryon C. Rabon to Travis and Keri Nielsen, $370,500.
Triple Crown Ct., 16415-Cynthia A. Heim to Cameron and Kelia Wirick, $324,900.
Hard Bargain Cir., 6290-Kerry S. Woodfield to Jacqueline Wimbush Washington, $420,000.
Wollaston Cir., 11682-Pamela Greer to Peter H. Chen Jr., $357,900.
Aspen Ct., 401-James W. Cecil to Matthew J. Biehl, $352,000.
Buckeye Cir., 248-Steeplechase Development Co. Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Thomas Mathews and Virginia Hines Parry, $350,850.
Cool Springs Farm Pl., 6410-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Rodney D. and Diane M. Hess, $595,605.
Dower Dr., 4901-Brien and Erin Elizabeth Gregan to Brooke Loren Howells and Patrick Gregory Pruitt, $315,000.
Golden Willow Way, 6-NVR Inc. to Ngoc Buu Huynh, $362,980.
Myrtleleaf Cir., 106-Nelson T. and Alice Neville Busch to Marlon and Herika Curtis, $339,900.
Pine St., 708-Timothy Joseph and April Michele Carrino to Patricia A. Lehman, $255,000.
Savanna Dr., 1023-MTGLQ Investors to Hicham Elouaddane, $322,000.
Stoneboro Ct., 11466-Keith and Dawn C. Long to Jesse O. and Leatha M. Blanks, $565,000.
Tydings Ct., 10362-Jeffrey and Alina Archambault to Melissa A. Bearden, $455,000.
Wheatfield Dr., 129-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Ebaide Jennifer Esoimeme, $321,900.
Wood Duck Cir., 135-Lillian Tayman and Terry Roxanne Shumskis to Patricia L. King, $218,000.
Albermarle Pl., 2740-Lorne and Delfone M. Prince to Willie H. and Patricia B. Horne, $239,000.
Brookside Pl., 95-Flagship Investments Corp. to Teresa Leona Williams, $229,900.
Dennis Rd., 2109-Bradley D. and Cheryl L. Dean to Shannon Tia Dorsey, $299,000.
Grant Pl., 11412-SM Hamilton Corp. to Denise Fonseca, $325,380.
Hickory Valley Dr., 2986-Ronald C. and Dawn S. Watson to Caleb Anthony and Ciera R. Santoro, $349,950.
Marbella Dr., 2154-Patricia Gayle and Mark Andrew Gajda to Alvin Formanes Salalila, $299,900.
Mount Eagle Lane, 14110-Frank R. and Ann M. Celia to David S. and Lynne G. Mason, $640,000.
Pin Oak Dr., 1545-Jared S. Brenner to Monique M. Mayes and Peter C. Kim Falls, $216,000.
Plenty Gates Ct., 11404-Ariel Raguindin and Sarah Bright Yaneza to Christopher Demont Light and Nastasia Monique Jenkins, $423,000.
Red Oak Lane, 1752-Ryan Coffren to Oswald Keys and Ruby Baca, $274,500.
Sandalwood Dr., 2232-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Rushmore Loan Management Services Corp. to Angela E. Williamson, $269,900.
Tanglewood Dr., 2012-61 Properties Inc. to Victoria Akinola, $199,000.
Woodside Pl., 323-Lisamichelle Velazquez Bradford to Willie and Destiny T. Morgan, $225,000.
Columbia Park Rd., 4214-Stephen G. Nester to Kriss Lee Greer, $344,000.
Tobacco View Ct., 8075-Shawn J. and Mandy Colegrove to Robert and Jennifer Tranmer, $485,000.
Barksdale Ave., 231-PMC Reo Financing Trust to Delonta Savoy, $210,000.
Dorsey Ct., 3065-Jose and Martha De Montano to Anthony J. and Liliana M. Martinez Criego, $260,000.
Greystone Cir., 31-Desi I. and Christopher A. Beam to Dilcia A. Nunez, $220,000.
Heathcote Rd., 3043-Tiffany Morant to Marta M. Aguilar, $170,000.
Huntington Cir., 3027-Cordell L. Jones Jr. to Calvin Johnson Jr., $250,000.
Kenyon Ave., 819-Mark Shirley to Robert John Bennett, $290,000.
McCoy Dr., 709-Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2006 1 and Newrez Corp. to James and Rosalie Hooper, $158,000.
Newburgh Ct., 2231-Ronald L. and Margaret G. Kolbe to Angel A. Lopez, $281,000.
Olympia Pl., 4943-Ahsan A. Mufti to Lakesha Nicole Green, $325,000.
Red Bud Ct., 3683-Carmela N. Giambalvo to Daniel O. Mawajdeh and Jessica G. Deneen, $278,500.
Revolution Ct., 12281-NVR Inc. to Gino Daniel and Olivia Carruitero, $494,000.
River Shark Lane, 5738-NVR Inc. to Frederick Lee Juett Jr., $399,650.
Royal Birkdale Ave., 5152-Michael K. and China J. Bailey to Derek Day, $350,000.
Satinleaf Ct., 3637-Walter Alvarado Salamanca and Madeline Sewell to Nathaniel S. Castillo Jr. and Maria Anna Hilario Jr., $301,000.
Stone Ave., 1030-Jennifer Tayman and estate of Sharon Lee Tayman to Deborah D. Johnson, $269,900.
Westmont Ct., 11439-Curtis C. Lemay to Federico and Rogacion Barrientos, $370,000.
Blue Whale Ct., 6103-Megan A. Holton and Megan Lawless to Charles and Shelly Casey, $290,000.
Boysenberry Ct., 10805-Jason M. and Jane L. Stewart to Lorna Jacqueline Jerome, $389,900.
Cougar Ct., 6613-James and Alison Livsey to Verneda T. Dyson, $330,000.
Duncan Lane, 2301-SM Hamilton Corp. to Tanya Ann Layne McKinon, $503,735.
Eagle Ct., 4417-Jennifer Helen Wright to Terence Terrell Hosley, $200,000.
Eutaw Forest Dr., 3153-James and Jessica Stiver to Lawanda M. Bryant, $339,000.
Grebe Pl., 4591-Clarence M. Major Jr. to Rita B. Edwards, $229,900.
Henry Ct., 2903-Douglas L. Subocz to Jeremy D. and Tiffany R. Turner, $320,000.
Hubbard Ct., 10161-Aastasshia Lynn and Dominic Brown to Olanrewaju S. and Modupeola E. Abolanle, $373,000.
Lancaster Cir., 4134-Peter J. Malinowski to Anthony A. and Catherine R. Shanklin, $299,995.
Long Leaf Lane, 10648-Mark and Rachel Gillam to Sheldon Baber Sr. and Sharon A. Baxter, $458,000.
Rock Lynn Cir., 9336-Elissa Myers to Robert L. and Cathy L. Bellamy, $374,900.
Snow Owl Pl., 11323-Francesca Caldwell to Chris Michael Spencer, $260,000.
Stone Pine Ave., 10375-Jacob Vcelik to James and Monique Perry, $405,000.
Gary Dr., 5925-Jessica Reynolds Knott to Timothy McGlenn, $340,000.
Bensville Rd., 7070-Thomas A. Benjamin to Deborah and Damion C. Plummer, $360,000.
Dundee Lane, 5456-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Stanley Eugene Ruth Jr. and Alison Malaquin, $489,170.
Forest Glen Rd., 8103-Nancy Ann Watson to Delante L. Worthy, $354,999.
Inwood Lane, 11250-Kenneth E. and Charlene McClanahan to Gregory Q. and Christine M. Williams, $365,000.
Marshall Corner Rd., 9655-Linda C. Sega to Denice Michelle McLean and Willie Herbert Crump Jr., $463,000.
Musselburgh Lane, 5591-D.R. Horton Inc. to Joshua Scott and Brittany Anne Leis, $399,990.
Tottenham Dr., 7442-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Javier Tucto and Iliana E. Gutierrez, $322,000.
St. Mary's County
Bellflower Way, 44007-Michael W. and Amanda K. Innes to David R. and Chelsea Hatch, $346,000.
Cobblestone Lane, 23140, No. 202-Patricia Ann Cole to Virginia I. Modrzakowski, $88,000.
Elkton Lane, 45275-Amanda L. Sansbury and Amanda L. Cosgrove to Christian Harris, $155,000.
Havenridge St., 45475-Curtis Development Corp. and Curtis Building Co. Corp. to Charles Wesley Calabria, $468,911.
Little Gem Way, 43680-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Ebony P. and Maurice W. Hutchins, $390,935.
Mountain Laurel Lane, 22952-Wildewood Residential Corp. to John Michael and Sedef Paquette, $295,760.
Norhill Lane, 21137-Castle Rock Contracting Corp. to Stephen C. Mackey Jr., $430,000.
Piney Wood Cir., 23010-Robert J. and Esther J. Wynn to Terra J.B. and Karl R. Hendrickson, $272,000.
Snow Leopard Dr., 22904-Emma Jean Posey to Jeffrey P. Andrasak, $272,400.
White Oak Ct., 44695, No. 9C-Shirley Ann Reeves to Kristin M. Kelly, $115,000.
Hurry Rd., 24106-Eagle Properties and Investments Corp. to Ann and Leroy Hawkins, $342,500.
Charlotte Hall Rd., 29571-John C. and Thomas W. Poffenbarger to Michael David and Julie Marie Robinson, $280,000.
Point Breeze Rd., 38390-Antoinette D. Wilson to Daymone E. and Vonda Chisolm, $426,600.
Ballymore Pl., 45484-Franklin Ham to Walter Joseph Voner, $220,000.
Knockeyon Lane, 45525-Amanda Knobel to Connor Daniel Fitz, $161,345.
Rutherford Blvd., 45600-Charles W. and Marie A. Bailey to Alexander Craig Fenske, $282,000.
Westmeath Way, 45482, No. H31-Gary M. and Carol A. Kurtz to Debra Gray, $135,000.
Clarks Mill Rd., 45355-George B. Mitchell and estate of John Dickerson Mitchell Jr. to David Charles Vollmer, $510,000.
Half Pone Point Rd., 24774-Alexander Attard and Maria K. Swainson to Anthony Charles and Marisa Pia Gargano, $935,000.
Kassie Lane, 23047-Christopher M. and Joanne M. Koterwas to Patrick and Marissa L. Flores, $635,000.
Smiths Nursery Rd., 45035-Lawrence F. and Carolyn E. Milan to Kenneth D. and Edna R. Wentworth, $450,000.
Armstrong Dr., 22373-107 Wood Duck Builders Corp. to Ryan J. McKercher, $190,000.
Crestmar Lane, 23287-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Norman and Dari Davis, $493,738.
Eastwick Lane, 41820, No. 3201-Robert S. and Mary G. Loeb to Sebije Boyd, $215,000.
Lanedon Dr., 43938-Mark B. and Jennifer Goddard to Angela K. Wallace, $273,000.
Miles Ct., 41899-Robert S. and Mary Ellen Borland to Matthew R. and Amber R. Coates, $345,000.
Peewee Lane, 22216-Philip J. and Sara E. Cavalcante to Antoine Noe, $449,900.
Potomac View Dr., 21673-Robert D. and Tamla S. Pridgen to Robert M. Tourtelot, $375,000.
Saint Clements Ave., 22453-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Thomas Anthony and Mildred Vallandingham Farrell, $369,900.
Al Mar St., 46761-James Maurice Hunt to John Ludolph, $334,500.
Chickadee Cir., 22527, No. 6-1-Francis and Lee Milburn to Stephany Ma, $162,000.
Festival Ct., 47134-William W. and Carol A. Kelly to Melanie G. Habiby, $329,000.
Hillary Ct., 21433-Paul S. Starr Jr. and estate of Revena Jane Starr to Daniel Hall, $232,000.
King James Pkwy., 19291-Lucas Adam and Lisa Wright Anderson to Joel A. and Charlotte L. Doane, $440,000.
Middlegate Dr., 20850-Scott Joseph and Mellanie D. Teed to Paul and Peggy A. Chierico, $385,300.
Picketts Harbor Ct., 48295-Richard D. and Freda Logsdon to Tina M. Wells, $178,500.
Point Lookout Rd., 19029D-Timothy Stello to Cassidy Marie Felps, $213,000.
Rosewood Terr., 21932-Jonathan Charles Voda to Candis D. Hill and David D. Barnes, $190,000.
Sunburst Dr., 48405-Solomons Island Road Corp. to Charles and Mary Regina Terry, $325,000.
Willows Dr., 21036-James L. and Patricia L. Sutton to Joseph and Emily Santerre, $239,900.
Alvey Stone Lane, 41363-Spencer Garrett and Rebecca Jacobs Wait to Joseph Lawrence and Victoria Anne Alvey, $406,000.
Brothers Lane, 27585-Jerry L. and Mary B. Grimes to Steven and Shannon Hancock, $300,000.
Cox Dr., 27110-Dale R. Hollidge to Judi Tennyson, $267,000.
Golden Beach Rd., 39534-Thomas R. and Cynthia Lynn Popielarcheck to Inga S. Fewell, $222,900.
Hills Dr., 26090-Kevin C. Pilkerton to Tyler J. Smith, $269,900.
Julia Ct., 27056-Charm Properties Corp. to Jesse L. and Amanda L. Shores, $310,000.
Old Village Rd., 27930-John Erskine Inc. to Jennifer Susanne Kitchen and William Maurice Owens Jr., $358,500.
Suite Landing Rd., 30276-David A. and Mary T. Hamilton to Clayton D. and Jessica L. Reynolds, $515,000.
Valley Dr., 42108-Jose R. Rojas Orosco to Eiji Nishida and Dawn L. Miller, $230,000.
Yowaiski Mill Rd., 26804-Carrie Ann Owen Stadnicki to Michael E. Lennon and Brooke A. Logan, $278,000.
Saint Georges Ave., 45345-Birgit Kueppers to Steven D. Herring, $249,900.