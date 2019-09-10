Calvert County
Bayview Dr., 3801-Michael Matthews to Dermot James Monaghan and Anjum Rosha, $585,000.
Chesapeake Beach Rd., 3820-Justin Toby and Sabrina Crawford to Sean R. Donaldson, $245,000.
Saint Andrews Dr., 8946-David R. and Katherine R. Muller to Cory Trivers, $355,000.
Tiswood Ct., 3320-Charles K. and Laura W. Biggs to Salvatore Grasso, $422,000.
Eighth St., 6236-Christina Marie Cheeks to Kyle Q. Mikkola and Courtney Romba, $210,000.
Golden Russet Dr., 9800-Richard Jeffers and Marcie Lynn Frazier to Pratik and Alecia M. Kumar, $412,500.
Lyons Creek Rd., 3905-Vincent M. Jacobs to Donald F. and Ashley P. Waugh, $575,000.
Alameda Dr., 990-Matthew A. and Stephanie A. Zentner to Michael P. and Margaret E. Wilson, $499,900.
Chance Ct., 2810-Tommy B. and Patrice Loretta Cox to Stephen L. and Sarah J. Marchbanks, $442,500.
Evans Rd., 3353-David F. and Judy L. Callaway to Adebayo and Bukola Bankole, $539,900.
Kings Landing Rd., 2050-James E. Shaffer to David Ryan Durachka and Jennifer Anne Holt, $510,000.
Scarlett Dr., 30-Whitney Anne Decesaris to Karl Erik and Karmala L. Johnson, $449,900.
Timber Ct., 1740-Donald L. Smith to William P. and Stephanie M. Travers, $474,900.
Blue Point Ct., 11865-Kin Chan to Karen E. Sutton, $515,000.
Cardinal Dr., 490-George R. and Judith A. Lawrence to Walker M. Tippett, $180,000.
Cattle Drive Lane, 1048-Michael Anthony and Rhonda L. Graham to Brenda Gray and William Edward Johnson, $198,687.
Clubhouse Dr., 340-Peter M. Willoughby to Sandra Diane Wheeler, $207,500.
Coyote Trail, 326-Darlene McKenzie to Guillermo O. Arriaga and Lilian Magdalena Contreras De Arriaga, $231,000.
Dogwood Dr., 497-David James Maxey Jr. to Louis Harold and Michael Patrick McGraw, $195,000.
Homestead Lane, 12862-Gary M. and Sherry L. Tarantino to Andrew Larry and Brittany Michelle Hoflich, $220,000.
Los Alamos Lane, 638-Earl D. and Bruce William Berkley to Alexander Scott, $142,500.
Nursery Rd., 8555-Robert Thomas Shrawder to Melanie Briggs, $235,000.
Rawhide Rd., 11471-Reuben C. and Thinesa A. Weems to Ashley M. Paul, $230,000.
Santa Rosa Lane, 958-MTB Builders & Home Improvements Corp. to Christopher L. and Amanda N. Long, $221,900.
Vista Lane, 217-Marilyn L. King Bangle to Robin Marie and Michael Patrick Schrader, $275,000.
Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8758-Michael Steacey and Joyce N. Gering to Jennifer E. Jones, $210,600.
Milwaukee Ave., 8909-Joseph and Christina Garner to Nicholas Anthony and Sarah E. Sandoval, $399,900.
Cross Point Dr., 156-Michael W. and Katrina L. Tedford to William Todd and Elizabeth Anne Wall, $580,000.
Hampton Way, 7910-John J. and Susan K. Dohony to Adrianna and Gary Graham Bailey, $599,900.
Watson Rd., 1931-Bonnie Plastow to Kerri L. Mulcahy and David L. Stancil Jr., $429,500.
Vern Rd., 2320-Robert L. and Debra L. Simeone to Diana M. Freethey, $440,000.
Bradbury Lane, 455-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Walter Alvarado Salamanca and Madeline Alvarado, $438,000.
English Oak Lane, 348-David Rezai to David Thomas, $279,999.
Kingswood Dr., 1855-John R. and Valerie M. Nowottnick to Robert Martin and Kristy Thomas, $398,000.
Shore Dr. N., 4226-Sharon and Timothy Raftery to Samantha Garner and Ashley N. Jackson, $240,000.
Yearling Dr., 624-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing Inc. and Kris Lei Corp. to Hugo M. and Michelle B. Gutierrez, $405,037.
Sedwick Ave., 14310-Donald P. and Jean M. McDougall to Norma Floyd Sayles, $448,000.
Summerset Ct., 530, No. 36-Rita Goodall to Bernardo S. and Esther Hernandez, $325,000.
Bayside Rd., 5825-Spyridon Livanis to Richard E. Wilder and Laura M. McDaniel, $725,000.
Lloyd Bowen Rd., 2775-Cleo C. and Donald R. Mowery to Ryan V. and Bailey M. Casselman, $342,800.
Maryland Ave., 4816-Sean P. and Gina M. Bannon to Brandon J. Arnold and Renee M. Kelly, $230,000.
Thompson Ct., 1110-John E. and Deborah Lee Kelly to Christine June and Daniel Lee Fletcher, $810,000.
Sunderleigh Dr., 5825-Donna L. and Paul G. Nahnibida to Elina and Timothy John McCann, $505,000.
Charles County
Blueberry Dr., 4804-Tawanda T. Benford to Scott Edward and Kimberly Arlene Buckheit, $390,000.
Bucknell Rd., 6669-Greshen G. Venketasamy to Crystal and Sharell Taylor, $234,000.
Hilton Ct., 1921-Nicholas L. Guzan to Kathryn Ziden, $343,000.
McCormick Dr., 6866-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Sandra Kearns Provitt, $499,000.
Arborview Dr., 7690-Robert C. and Barbara L. Buchanan to Jerry Allan Harley Jr., $439,900.
Newport Church Rd., 10295-Francis E. and Lorraine A. Boarman to Sean M. Brown, $318,000.
Main Ave., 13233-Zelma Meyers to Dane Devin, $150,000.
Barlowe Ct., 6809-Steven J. and Christina L. Gilliam to Lenzell A. and Trykesha Franklin, $406,900.
Dillon Ct., 6884-Robert and Priscilla Hutchinson to Rodney Lee Koontz and Rebecca Kirby, $439,900.
Mystic Pl., 16110-Holly and Eugene Jackson to Mark Proctor, $424,900.
Spicetree Pl., 7404-Marrick Properties Inc. to James Thomas and Chasity Williams, $499,900.
Doncaster Dr., 4105-John G. and Dawne M. Baldwin to Edgar Alexander Amaya, $295,000.
Indian Head Hwy., 4218A, No. A-Teresa Kenward and Teresa Myers to Paul Scott James, $170,600.
Mason Springs Rd., 5461-Reginald S. and Carolyn D. Philson to Stephanie L. Spargo, $120,000.
Amberleigh Lane, 12745-Eugene S. and Anne M. Burroughs to Robert Ryan and Carolyn Rose Jackman Gordon, $389,990.
Bel Alton Newtown Rd., 7830-Thomas B. Doughty to Dorothea M. Nalley and Austin E. Stephens, $280,000.
Currant Ct., 665-David G. and Kristin I. Cushen to Joshua Granger and Khenra Shupe, $273,000.
Edelen Station Pl., 500-Lisa J. Fulop to Scott B. Raye, $270,000.
Goose Creek Dr., 301-Donald Byroads and Shawn B. Fitzpatrick to Nicole Smith, $170,000.
Pollen Dr., 118-Anthony Tipton and Jessica Trinidad Cuevas to Shelby Dyan Rackey, $380,000.
Severn Dr., 806-Brough Point Holdings Corp. to Jason Hyde and Amy Fox Posey, $268,993.
Suffolk Dr., 1028-Mark A. and Hiromi K. Barrieault to Casey and Scott E. Long, $363,000.
Valley Rd., 6350-Christopher J. and Michaella Patricia Long to Jason and Sonya Moore Trevathan, $337,000.
Wildflower Dr., 3003-Brian M. and Cindy M. Lassahn to Karl Smith and Beverly Wilburn, $399,900.
Wood Duck Cir., 146-Pamela S. Starkey to Edna Lorraine Coppage, $215,000.
Arbroth Ct., -D.R. Horton Inc. to Quentin B. and Lanita Talley Black, $479,000.
Braeburn Rd., 3102-Crystal S. and Jeremy D. Parker to Ashley T. White, $335,000.
Charter Oak Ct., 12460-Linda Jean Graves to Deborah Floyd Vailes, $280,000.
Doris Dr., 5310-Tanasshia Brantley to Alonzo Williams and Fernando Angulo Rosas, $234,900.
Enterprise Pl., 2634-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Kniah Jackson, $240,000.
Grant Pl., 11417-SM Hamilton Corp. to Tamika Wright, $339,990.
Homestead Ct., 2486-Shanell Davis to India Marshiela Bing, $254,500.
Marbella Dr., 2158-Robert Boyd Walker and Valerie Loretta to Curtis Emerson and Jerilyn Johnson, $305,000.
Mustard Seed Ct., 12078-Terence W. Watson to Kory Antoine Mundy Sr. and Cherita Brown, $436,000.
Pinefield Rd., 2204-Stephanie L. and Brentford V. Powell to Ta Mar Lazain Gadsden, $325,000.
Progress Ct., 2315-Cathy Ann and John Holloway to Lenyk R. Scott, $307,000.
Red Oak Lane, 1762-James T. Williams to Andrea Rodriguez, $345,000.
Sandstone St., 12280-Sheree C. Nash to Trevor J. and Latoya Shawnta Chaplin, $322,500.
Wye Ct., 2690-Gina T. Higgs to Matthew and Shelynne Reid, $340,000.
Shiloh Church Rd., 12660-Robert B. and Connie S. Frank to Casey Leigh Arrington, $209,000.
Hickory Acres Ct., 9535-John W. and Amy L. Maerhofer to Jason F. and Amy Brin, $425,000.
Knotting Hill Lane, 7584-Thomas Fitzgerald and Tineal Montez Horne to Abigail J. and Richard A. Nabors, $455,000.
Perfect Pl., 7025-Thomas E. and Lorrie B. Cole to Jesse O’Neal and Jessica Richards, $400,000.
Simms Landing Rd., 7230-Robert L. Sanders and Carolyn Sanders Walsh to Eric A. and Patricia A. Dorsey, $380,000.
Acadia Rd., 214-IC Invest Corp. to Ryan Edward and Alexandra Lea Lemieux, $299,000.
Barrington Dr., 907-Zachary F. and Athena M. Hagan to Boniesha Sherann Landers, $300,000.
Blackpool Cir., 17-Tam Properties Corp. to Alyssa Gonzalez, $269,900.
Brightwell Ct., 1731-Henry N. White Jr. to Gerard Battle, $196,000.
Copley Ave., 835-Melissa and Catherine L. Barbee to Kayla A. Hanson and Nicholas Aidan Hahn, $277,400.
Doubleday Lane, 5419-Montre L. Ball and Bettye J. Edwards to Forrest C. Baggarly, $280,000.
Henley Ct., 11687-Anthony L. Miles to Mark V. and Lashawn Danielle Curtis, $420,500.
Jameson Dr., 12898-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Lina M. Chabala, $280,000.
Knolewater Ct., 3115-Margaret C. Street to Joseph Darnell Wimbush, $249,000.
Northgate Pl., 3910-Loretta Brown to Niccole L. Collier, $190,000.
Ottawa Park Pl., 5088-Ibrahim Kallon to Jamar A. Terrell, $325,000.
Pearson Dr., 12750A-Patrick Greer to Chantel Wright, $252,000.
Red Lion Pl., 2753-Modesta J. and Jay J. Pascual to Shannan Renea Gray, $183,000.
Revolution Ct., 12285-NVR Inc. to Charles L. Barrow Jr., $512,215.
River Shark Lane, 5751-NVR Inc. to April and James W. Jones, $506,355.
Rookewood Pl., 4702, No. B-Kenneth S. and Virginia L. Diehl to Lauren Posey Rodriguez, $155,000.
Royal Birkdale Ave., 5177-Dominic A. Reed to Debby Jane P. Pascual, $360,000.
Scottsdale Pl., 4571-Kimberley A. Charter White to Donald C. Phillips, $305,000.
Sunset Ridge Pl., 11833-Cathy E. and Richard L. Johnson to Douglass W. Bruce, $300,000.
University Dr., 643-Robert A. Lanham and estate of Marion R. Lanham to Deloris Ann Mingo and D’Angelo J. Graves, $225,000.
Ariel Ct., 2933-Carrington Mortgage Services Corp. to Manindra Joshi, $235,000.
Bluebird Dr., 4060-Forrest C. Baggarly to Delores Walston, $215,000.
Broadbill Dr., 4116-Michael Freeman to Keyona N. Glover, $330,000.
Cedar Run, 8144-Cary J. and Vicki G. Casola to Eugenia Lentini and Anthony Garafalo, $381,000.
Deerwood Ct., 6325-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Waqar Ahmed and Asima Jamil, $153,333.
Duncan Lane, 2309-SM Hamilton Corp. to Rollaton M. and Yvonne C. Taylor, $418,465.
Eagle Ct., 4453-Beeren and Barry Investments Corp. to Dionne Ward, $185,000.
Flagfish Ct., 5330-Jason P. and Julia B. Griffith to Irving Manuel Cortes Ortiz and Mayrin Yvette Torres Sotomayor, $371,000.
Grosbeak Pl., 4641-Shawn and Carthenia Morris to Tangie N. Meade, $196,000.
Heron Pl., 11212-Alexander J. Santiago to Aaron Manning and Olivia B. Weaver, $258,000.
Lacrosse Pl., 2646-Felicia Della Haynes and estate of Bernice Louise Johnson to Janell Diaz, $274,000.
Leighland Ct., 9868-Anthony M. and Latrease Manigault to Dwayne and Carol Dorman Gore, $442,000.
Lundt Ct., 3026-Harry and Sylvia A. Vickers to Shantelle L. Taylor, $385,000.
Moffit Pl., 9856-Nicole Hunt Jackson to Cheryl Campbell, $267,000.
Sea Lion Pl., 6166-Collette L. Gumbs to Laqunda Janel Taylor, $230,000.
Tacoma Pl., 2396-U.S. Bank National Association and the Rmac Trust to Chor and Xiujin Cheng, $234,900.
Winding Trail Ct., 10664-Chestnut Hill Land Corp. to Dennis R. Tozser, $460,325.
Arrowhead Ct., 11173-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Robert Jeb Molina Maraan and Maria Jessica A. Castillo, $369,990.
Calvada Ct., 5202-Le Ron Lawrence to James Samuel and April Ann Payne, $435,000.
Dundee Lane, 5459-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Zachary and Abigail Ohannessian, $423,240.
Saddlebrook Ct., 5579-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Phelix Phador Perine and Robert H. Beatty, $449,990.
Southport Pl., 11175-Matthew Lokitis to Tiffany Williams, $310,000.
Tottenham Dr., 7458-NVR Inc. to Stephen Lee Lawrence, $438,867.
St. Mary's County
Colton Point Rd., 23235-Virginia I. Modrzakowski to Diane M. Thompson, $245,000.
Ambrosia Lane, 23188-Jonathan F. and Lauren M. May to Peter and Sandra Fitzpatrick, $267,900.
Cobblestone Lane, 23140, No. 205-Federal National Mortgage Association to Joyce Carrion, $88,500.
Fieldstone Way, 44036-Nazareth Literary & Benevolent Institution and Sisters of Charity of Nazareth to Hugh and Marilyn Meehan, $187,000.
Jasmine Way, 23109-Diana D. Rivera Winters to David G. Jones, $284,000.
Lizmill Way, 21225-Jason M. Whetstone to Alexander D. Lilly, $237,000.
Mountain Laurel Lane, 22958-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Kenneth E. and Julie J. Nelson, $296,645.
Oak Tree Ct., 23200-John Joseph and Lynn A. Bergin to Dane A. Wiedmann, $299,900.
Poppy Way, 23100-Robert J. and Leigh H. Willis to Nicholas Tyson and Jennifer Ragusa Bachert, $318,000.
Snow Leopard Dr., 22940-Patrick J. and Meghan O. Haus to Joseph D. Boyd and Megan L. Tzafaroglou, $284,000.
Woodhaven Dr., 45177-Curtis Development Corp. and Curtis Building Co. Corp. to James Stephenson and Tracey Yvette Forde, $591,695.
Lacey Family Lane, 38020-Susan M. Strickland to Paul R. Caddell, $247,000.
White Dr., 30380-Steve Atkocius to Heather L. Hockett, $260,000.
Riverview Dr., 20410-Rickie Lee Sams to John Tung and Paul Dean Nguyen, $295,000.
Chancellors Run Rd., 22176-Meaghan C. Dalsey to Zobayer Faruque, $195,000.
Lexington Ct., 45906-Sharon D. Dorsey to Timothy Alton and Barbara Ellen Nagle, $153,000.
Rutherford Blvd., 45654-Marsha Ann Neitzke and estate of Mary Hornbrook Housley to Judith Toting, $284,900.
Briscoe Thompson Way, 24957-Mark G. and Rachel G. Fischer to Melissa L. Webb, $348,250.
Eleanor Ct., 44549-William M. Bolesworth to Neil Rickson and Sabrina B. Paz, $374,000.
Pinto Dr., 25225-Eric A. and Amanda Variz to Joshua and Samantha Lester, $224,000.
Thornbury Dr., 22957-Patrick L. and Claudine H. Modlin to Charles E. and Katherine A. Steele, $535,000.
Brandon Ct., 23205-Lester F. and Shirley M. Schnake to Bradley S. and Sandra K. Woode, $337,500.
Dauber Way, 41453-Jennifer Lynn Stailey to Amanda and William Davidson, $440,000.
Falcon Way, 40912-Robert W. and Susan A. Jackson to Michael P. and Brooke Staley Fallon, $609,000.
Hanover Dr., 22216-Jeffrey L. and Laurie A. Stone to Roland W. Levesque Jr., $396,000.
Montana Way, 44550-John B. Padgett III to Garrett L. and Karen B. Strzok, $600,000.
Philip Dr., 22093-John S. Hanson and Judith A. O’Brien to Denise D. Mandis and Brett Johnson, $499,000.
Riverwinds Dr., 42437-Paul Walker and Harry Gill to Bennett Rushkoff and Karen Whitesell, $679,000.
Altman Ct., 45921-Wesley and Susan Cunningham to David and Mimi Vo, $265,000.
Caraway Pl., 21350-Kimberly and Lorenzo Gould to Michael Ray Comparetto, $285,000.
Columbus Dr., 46357-DCMG Corp. to Kristan R. Cooper, $95,000.
Enterprise Rd., 21652-Mark Cullison to Justin Azar Reid, $249,900.
Franklin Rd., 46433-Real Estate Answers Corp. to Calin Cociuba, $80,000.
Hilton Ridge Dr., 46485-David W. and Dawn Brewer to Darren Giles and Pamela L. Arbisi, $350,000.
Nick St., 20815-Sturbridge Willows Road Corp. to James Austin and Jules Christine Martin, $324,989.
Pilgrims Ct., 18515-Kevin Andrew and Colleen Elizabeth Cerven to Matthew J. and Melissa Rae Berzins, $349,000.
Poplar Ridge Rd., 20420-Russell E. and Valerie R. Bryan to Robert L. McDowney Jr., $215,000.
Primrose Willow Lane, 21830-NVR Inc. to Cynthia Wilganowski, $201,200.
Shining Willow Lane, 46390-Patricia Ann and Christopher Mogan Wilson to Dewayne F. and Stephanie L. Bailey, $200,000.
Thoroughbred Way, 46152-Michael G. Olszewski to Alexander Lee Merriweather, $199,000.
Army Navy Dr., 35336-Bradley T. Tippett to Jeffery Scott and Stacy Erin Feldman, $381,000.
Bryan Ct., 26055-Kenneth M. and Jennifer L. Norleen to Spencer G. and Rebecca J. Wait, $619,000.
Cresent Lane, 26167-Christina J. Hinton and Christina J. Hinton Cederberg to Donald Quade, $289,900.
Erin Dr., 27155-Cim Trust 2017 and U.S. Bank National Association to James Morgan, $181,125.
Golden Beach Rd., 39875-James C. Windsor III to Zachary L. Hilderbrand, $229,000.
Hills Dr., 26120-Jeffery and Stacy Feldman to Megan Marie Montgomery, $250,000.
Knotts Lane, 27150-Lisa M. and Niles C. Hambrick to Carla D. Waddoups, $351,000.
Lockes Hill Rd., 28717-Sage Saliba and Gayle Newman to Leann M. Paschal and Josh T. Rackey, $279,900.
Sandgates Rd. N., 26943-Robert J. Brown II to Dara Michelle Decola, $227,900.
Summitt Hill Dr., 39325-Brittany T.N. Buckler and Crystal Blake Thomas to Braden James Dalton, $295,000.
Virginia Lane, 42256-Douglas Carl and Margaret Collins Leepa to Stanley James and Marcia Leann Meador, $394,900.
Yowaiski Mill Rd., 27375-Norman and Debra Hartley to Skylar and Rachel Knowles, $325,000.
Seagrass Way, 45203-Barbara J. Norris to Joyce Elaine Strickland, $214,000.
Mallard View Lane, 48141-Harry W. Clarke to Robert J. and Kathleen A. Groat, $480,000.