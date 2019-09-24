Calvert County
Cannoncade Ct., 3238-Matthew M. and Renee K. Ludy to Timothy James and Kristy Lynn Raso, $510,000.
Clear Spring Dr., 8442-Joe L. Santifer Jr. to Micah William Ramey, $286,000.
I St., 7543-Kenneth M. Muller and Arthur B. Smithwick to Brian and Katelyn Whitworth, $305,000.
Old Bayside Rd., 7666-Patrick Lee and Alana Xennae Snyder to Robert Sterling Hughes Sr., $299,900.
Silverton Lane, 3392-James A. and Arlene S. Quigley to Kaulin Rose and Samantha Plant, $279,000.
27th St., 3730-Dawn M. Hower to Christopher Dale and Hannah J. Porter, $276,000.
Knight Ave., 1434-John P. Hawkins to Gino Edward and Erin Taylor Ricci, $250,000.
Steven Lane, 12034-Jerome Francis and Jacalyn Anne Schaefer to Eric C. and Julie Davis Wilson, $715,000.
Bowie Shop Rd., 721-Angela Carle to Julie Anne and Brian Eric Stup, $395,000.
Creek Ct. S., 4312-Carol M. Fletcher to Amanda Marie Suzanne and Ray Lovell Mackall II, $399,900.
Heather Lane, 1635-Kevin J. and Elizabeth A. Duffy to Dustin Jefferson and Sarah E. Schultz, $459,900.
Leesburg Ct., 880-Donald W. and Susan A. Robinson to Joshua Carlos and Jessica Fiveson, $335,000.
Solomons Island Rd., 3690-Victorian Properties Corp. to Kristin Brotherton, $230,000.
Wessex Lane, 3625-Douglas L. and Sharon R. Pearce to David Harman, $414,900.
Bannister Ct., 316-Timothy B. and Mary F. Jackson to Marque Tercell and Tsianina Leanne Lancaster Smith, $465,000.
Catalina Dr., 12399-Debbie Fletcher to Maryam Abdullah, $295,000.
Cheyenne Trail, 12699-Brian S.R. and Heather A. Allen to Mary Simms, $266,900.
Coster Rd., 902-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Argent Securities Inc. to Gajan Thia and Anthony Divincenzo, $132,670.
Custer Ct., 344-Bobbi J. Ripley to Amanda Myers, $295,000.
Grenada Lane, 654-Quanda D. Nichols to Ronni Laine and Leeann Louise Davis, $244,800.
Laurel Way, 12845-Jennafer Kate Tomlinson to Jacob D. and Megan Butler, $259,900.
Peace Pipe Ct., 611-Michael L. and Tracy L. Donnelly to Robert L. and Sharon L. Shifflett, $235,000.
Rattlesnake Rd., 777-Department of Veterans Affairs to Heather M. Scott, $169,900.
Sagebrush Dr., 12552-Edward S. and Deborah L. Olinger to Troy and Angela Rosenbaum, $280,000.
Sapphire Ct., 1679-Scott and Cindy Pfister to Gary Allan Hamm Jr. and Aimee Elizabeth Badeaux Hamm, $439,900.
Stagecoach Cir., 1177-Joan L. Sweeney to David W. Miller, $340,000.
White Sands Dr., 615-Carmenlita Makell and estate of Wellington Makell to Terence Porcher, $247,950.
Sea Breeze Ct., 9442-William Briggs to Ryan L. Ogle, $215,000.
Third St., 3830-William and Sharon Heffernan to Sara R. and William V. Butler, $312,000.
Ninth St., 3712-William T. Bourne and Kathryn Medley to Michael S. and Marie V. Feeney, $230,000.
Boyds Trail, 2009-Elizabeth Canter Bissett to Robert W. and Rachel Ranck, $268,000.
Scaggs Rd., 6180-Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. to Lawal Mumuney, $640,000.
August Dr., 4355-Larry D. and Stephanie L. Johnson to Ransom M. and Amanda L. Tyndall, $455,000.
Abigail Ct., 2471-Kevin B. Nelson to Meredith F. and Jason F. Conlon, $450,000.
Bunker Hill Ct., 2371-Ryan N. and Dominic Powell to Gary M. and Marianne A. McCraw, $559,900.
Cassell Blvd., 4115-Victor V. Juliano III to Stefanie Leann and Alan Lee Muhle, $334,900.
Flora Ave., 4413-Mark and Kristen Norton to Daren A. Roach, $285,000.
Stratton Pl., 650-Jason Coffey to Michael R. and Mallory L. Banks, $384,900.
Ensign Rd., 13916-CG Solomons Marina Corp. to Kelly F. and Lisa M. Grimes, $424,900.
Austyn Ct., 115-Stacy L. and Karen M. Williams to Emily A. Oleksik and Sean Delong, $310,000.
End Blvd. W., 25-Paul S. and Samantha S. Reamy to Sandra L. Holt, $340,000.
Long Beach Dr., 6385-Geralynn A. Duell and estate of Steven R. Fowee to Nicholas D. Miller, $238,000.
Peace Ct., 2085-Andrea D. Butler to Linda M. Butler, $238,000.
Vivians Way, 2720-Carolyn A. Parker to Cody W. and Emily L. Bailey, $385,000.
Charles County
Amherst Rd., 6776-Goshen Mortgage REO Corp. to Dominique T. Branch and Jansy Espinoza, $249,900.
Bolinbrook Ct., 2589-Margie Byrd and estate of Andrew A. Byrd to Ruth Zeledon, $230,000.
Cheyenne Ct., 2750-Cheryl Lynn Clark to Lisa Lee and Saly Khim, $209,000.
Fenwick Cir., 2515-Paul F. Birckner to Paola Scalabrin and Clementina Julia Ullman, $216,000.
Chambord Ct., 8430-Karen A. Weaver to Anna J. Burroughs and Allen J. Logan, $442,000.
Smokehouse Row Lane, 15196-Guadagnoli Properties Inc. and Rainbow Construction Corp. of Waldorf Inc. to William Travis and Leah Vailati, $495,000.
Vickers Dr., 17316-Paul and Teresa Dumas to Abner Blake Graff, $216,500.
Filly Ct., 7265-Belmont Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Roger David and Lynette Jean Risner, $490,000.
Ellerbe Dr., 207-QVD Investments Corp. to Joel Vidale, $213,975.
Kearney Way, 5-Celina M. Elphage to Tyrique X. Abraham, $265,000.
Oak Forest Ct., 5756-Moreed and Nicole A. Kamal to Eddie Islam Muhammad, $350,000.
Wollaston Cir., 11452-Kyle W.M. and Andrea Taylor to Kelly S. Rowland, $349,900.
Arlough Pl., 5435-Thomas Edwin and Kimberly Lynn Bateman to Bernard J. and Tracy A. Cundiff, $360,000.
Colebrook Dr., 5222-John and Sandra McGinnis to Darby C. and Gregory Willingham, $210,000.
Dobbins Pl., 6605-James M. and Tina A. Hilson to Maurice D. and Melissa L. Diggs, $420,000.
Kalmia Ct., 107-Amanda L. Woodring to Joshua V. Caron and Autumn N. Hamilton, $165,000.
Magnolia Dr., 1003-James M. and Cheryl T. Smith to Edmund K. Rhynes, $407,000.
Oats Dr., 1001-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Ryan Jay and Lauren Alaine Heilmann, $349,900.
Somerset St., 16-Panalytics Corp. to Andrew James Verderber, $250,000.
Teresa Lane, 6337-Cynthia Patten to Lauren M. Bradburn and Carl V. Collins Jr., $228,000.
Washington Ave., 906-Peter M. and Patricia Felix to Alicia Hurtt, $250,000.
Willow Woods Dr., 19, No. 1821-NVR Inc. to Mazie B. Dewdney and Ashley N. Ard, $375,955.
Bar Oak Dr., 12717-Daniel M. and Molly E. Freitag to Maurice Mason, $255,000.
Bridle Path Cir., 10945-Ward Investing Corp. to Stephanie Paultre, $290,000.
Cedarwood Dr., 10764-DASD Realty Corp. to Derek A. Miles, $261,000.
Gallant Lane, 14450-Turtle Creek Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Brenda C. Allen and Richard D. McGhee, $555,000.
Greengate Ct., 1303-MTGL Investments Corp. to Matthew and Tanya Rogers, $393,900.
Maguire Pl., 4005-Warren and Annette M. Clare to Jessica K. Reilly and Daniel S. McGivern, $365,000.
Merganser Ct., 2585-Humphrey O. and Yemi Sobande Lawanson to Dejuan Larry and Karima Sharrieff Al Bari Smaw, $368,000.
Peach Dr., 4006-Jeremy Donahue to William L. and Lisamichelle Velazquez Bradford, $357,000.
Pinefield Way, 2223-Tam Properties Corp. to James M. and Karen V. Joynes, $289,900.
Ryon Ct., 3294-Kathryn A. Koch to Natascha G. Hampton, $190,000.
Trumpeter Ct., 2794-Reuben J. and Kathryn A. Wilson to Jeffrey Maurice and Tequila L. Walker, $437,000.
Westwood Dr., 2287-Estate of Israel Z. Swarey Jr. and Deborah Hall to James Dover, $339,900.
American Beauty Pl., 2960-Brooke Investment Property and Rentals Inc. to Casey A. Phillips and Crystal L. Murphy, $235,000.
Lloyd Point Farm Rd., 13885-George H. Bliss III to Stephen and Lyvouch Filkoski, $530,000.
Marshall Corner Rd., 8940-RMAC Trust and U.S. Bank to William M. Duckett Jr., $225,000.
Megan Lane, 8240-Timothy J. Murphy to Marilyn Weimer and Mark Steele, $275,000.
Port Tobacco Rd., 7950-Daniel L. and Ada L. Fazenbaker to William S. Swann, $269,000.
Thetford Pl., 6300-Richard Lucas to April A. Motisko, $599,900.
Allward Dr., 1008-Reginald and Rebecca M. Ward to Michael E. Evans Jr., $235,000.
Blue Crab Lane, 5355-Glenn D. and Lois Davis to Joyce Deanna Craig, $335,000.
Castle Pines Lane, 11950-Jamahl and Jestina Harper to Wakiesha Campbell, $366,500.
Gateview Pl., 3851-Adrian Henry Dawson to Kelli Cierra Wilson, $225,000.
Heart River Ct., 11667-Effect Inc. to Leya C. Posey, $425,000.
Hopkins Ct., 2264-Cwalt Inc. Alternative Loan Trust and Bank of New York Mellon to Terri Hord Osburne and Dale Mitchell Servetnick, $205,485.
Light Arms Pl., 3943-Eugene K. Lauer Jr. to David M. Bolt and Patrice M. Johnson, $193,950.
Mudville Lane, 5256-Nicholas R. and Kari A. Durrant to Nicole Elizabeth and Javier Hernandez, $420,000.
Olympia Pl., 4856-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Kerry Wash, $204,420.
Palm Desert Pl., 11723-Funmilola A. Crawford to Gloria Ojewuyi, $310,000.
Pine Cone Cir., 3479-Antonio and Amber Robles to Damian and Elisa Lonergan, $325,000.
Revolution Ct., 12237-NVR Inc. to Cordell and Kristin Jones, $461,290.
River Shark Lane, 5689-NVR Inc. to La Toiya Maria and Derek Juan Easton Jr., $436,930.
Robinson Pl., 2565-KMW Property Management Corp. to Michael Stevenson, $212,000.
Stone Ave., 816-Edward Adams to Troy B. Mayo, $259,678.
Tower Hamlets Pl., 11821-Andre Cedric Bruce to Vanessa D. Durr, $255,000.
Walnut Ct., 3423, No. A-John and Rose Mary Allen to Tanisha Desper, $200,000.
Amber Jack Ct., 5144-Steven D. and Sandra J. Oge to Dustin D. Mayes, $305,000.
Ashford Lane, 2304-Barbara M. and Mark L. Hayes to Lily M. Lingle, $395,000.
Bigeye Ct., 5044-Grace M. Rivera to John R. Brackett Jr., $299,999.
Bluebird Dr., 4196-William R. and Kelly R. Swanstrom to Anna L. Belcher, $217,000.
Captain Dement Dr., 3204-Dennis C. and Lauren S. Morgan to Andrew and Julia Brielle Klink, $345,000.
Congress Ct., 2759-Dennis Allen and Elizabeth Conte to Derrick L. Johnson and Sabette Nicole Turner, $370,000.
Duncan Lane, 2279-SM Hamilton Corp. to Lavance T. Johnson, $603,625.
Dunlin Ct., 4124-Carlos Doria Jr. to Carl Doby, $279,900.
Eton Aly., 10892-NVR Inc. to Regina Moore, $367,440.
Gadwell Pl., 4675-Wangui3 Corp. to Bayron Anibal Estrada Gonzalez, $206,000.
Marylea Ct., 3426-Anthony D. and Pamela J. Williams to Shields Theron Gore and Mallory Townsend, $480,000.
Paddlefish Ct., 5805-Bruce D. and Shawnee R. Zanca to Shawn and Nbutti Basker, $330,000.
Red Wolf Pl., 6050-Sheila Brown Harley to Jamaur James Law, $243,000.
Tennyson Pl., -U. S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Brandon Alexander and Lucy Lopes Smith, $337,490.
Tennyson Pl., -U. S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Porchia Demae Nixon and Jamal Rashad Jones, $316,235.
Thomas Hardy Pl., -U. S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Eunice Joyce Potts, $374,140.
Wainwright Lane, 9213-Department of Veterans Affairs to Charles and Kisha L. Thompson, $450,000.
Wolverine Pl., 6247-Darryl W.R. Whited to Troy Charles and Keith M. Givens, $192,000.
Atlantis Lane, 5156-Norena V. Lord to Carmelita Maria and Tommie Zanders, $421,500.
Darlington Ct., 5381-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Anthony Eugene and Patricia Ann Millard, $463,740.
Dundee Lane, 5468-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Precious Sierra and Wallace Long Brown, $449,990.
Hedgemeade Ct., 3907-Anthony and Rhonda K. Purnell Porter to Alonzo S. and Armille L. Mitchell, $412,000.
Moddy Lane, 9987-NVR Inc. to Lawrence Edward Cole Jr. and Crystal Marie Mullen, $408,355.
Point Pl. W., 10910-Shameem C. Williams to Laron D. Belle Potts, $260,000.
Saint Luke Dr., 11190-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Linda Dornell Gaither, $370,000.
Tahoe Pl., 4050-Charlene D. Pope to Charles Israel Jones Jr. and Belva Anita Franklin, $262,997.
Tottenham Dr., 7469-NVR Inc. to Terrill N. and Ivy L. Hodges, $402,185.
St. Mary's County
Oakley Rd., 21500-Cynthia Darlene St. Clair and estate of James B. Quade to Garrett M. and Carin C. Tullos, $221,000.
Audrey Way, 23463-Daniel R. and Julie Ann Greenwell to Kristen Hammett, $299,900.
Chestnut Oak Ct., 23240, No. 7D-Charles B. and Dolores L. Shultz to Emma N. Frank, $135,000.
Devonshire Way, 44199-Ramiro Flores to Atrisha Lynn and Eric Cole, $375,000.
Foxglove Way, 23056-Andre A. Turner Jr. to Kristen M. Willets, $213,500.
Mountain Laurel Lane, 22934-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Morgan M. and Jordan C. King, $310,205.
Mountain Laurel Lane, 22976-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Daniel R. Coyne, $299,825.
Othello Lane, 22713-Federal National Mortgage Association to Tiffany S. Simms, $159,000.
Risa Lane, 23341-Christopher X. and Sara L. Guldi to Mary Theresa Hamilton, $380,000.
Shady Mile Dr., 23095-Alm American Construction Corp. to Richard E. and Stephanie L. Moore, $485,000.
Starry Way, 23280-Judith A. Mancuso to Sheena Rechelle Tirpak, $225,000.
Woodstown Way, 45259-Charlene C. Vera to James F. and Christy M. Gartland, $173,250.
Maddox Rd., 24678-Eric Benson to Patrick A. Britt, $269,000.
Mount Chance Ct., 23525-Diane M. Thompson Fenwick to Taylor Raye and Dale Richard Hollidge, $464,000.
Greenview Ct., 22416-Jonathan R. and Marsha A. Riggans to Brennan G. Richardson, $140,000.
Oliver Ct., 45779-Gary Brooke to Nicholas Allen Stude and Briana Allyson Roorda, $239,000.
Christman Rd., 45152-Jonathan Allan and Jamie Sherman Matheny to Kecia A. and John R. Hayes, $700,000.
Greg St., 43469-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Jacqueline L. and Dale M. Warren, $486,765.
Leola Ct. W., 44002-Maria O. Fernandez and Kenneth A. Jackson to William W. and Ashley L. Beisel, $410,000.
Ricky Dr., 25635-Michael Vinson Gibbs and Michael Richard Pefley to Christopher and Sonia Mizelle, $237,000.
Whiskey Creek Rd., 25911-Richard D. Noonan and Jeanette Kaufmann to Steven D. Hope and Justine D. Skibbe, $695,900.
Candela Pl., 40576-Raymond J. and Helen M. Wernecke to Matthew D. and Rachelle L. Osborne, $475,000.
Margrove Cir., 41487-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Autumn R. Fisher, $315,000.
Port Pl., 40519-Joan S. Bennett to Gary P. and Tracy B. McInturff, $900,000.
Saint Clements Ave., 22266-Georgia L. Belleavoine and Georgia L. Kasper to Sarah Brown, $190,000.
Al Mar St., 46707-Sturbridge Willows Road Corp. to Michelle Denise and John W.A. Gaskin Jr., $404,502.
Charles Way, 45908-Brandy M. and Richard W. McKelvey to Johnathon Luke Kirchner, $186,500.
Croaker Ct., 21573-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Cory James and Mary Poff, $320,000.
Gunston Dr., 22948-Gerry B. Wood to David Shawn and Rebecca Jo Griffin, $226,000.
Jillian Grace Ct., 46834-Fred Dansoh to Brandon Michael Bird and Maria C. Pereira Deoliveira, $350,000.
Lynn Dr., 21388-Paul A. and Victoria S. Di Biase to Gregory James Destefano, $250,000.
Pershing Dr., 20565-Derrick K. Walton to Aaron D. and Ashley N. Hostetler, $386,000.
Piney Orchard St., 47942-Brian Johnson to Joshua M. Thompson, $222,500.
Primrose Willow Lane, 21810-NVR Inc. to Madiha Sherazi and Maghis Ui Hassan, $183,990.
Scott Cir., 22288-Blake W. and Lisa K. Nunes to Michael Aaron Hunt, $348,000.
Spruce Dr., 45809-Robert M. Tourtelot to Kyle and Brittany Corrigan, $284,900.
Weeping Willow Lane, 21925-Beth Truesdale Payne to Tiffany V. and Viviana Marivelle Castillo, $204,000.
Yoda Lane, 18115-Wendy Ann Lee and estate of Robert E. Lee to Christopher Scalsky, $287,000.
Chaffee Ct., 25974-Christopher M. and Stephanie C. Gzybowski to Kevin M. and Nicole D. Bowes, $480,000.
Doctor Johnson Rd., 39032-Dwayne S. and Margaret D. Watson to Jason and Shannon Stone, $360,000.
Fowler Ct., 26818-Ricky D. and Susan L. Aldridge to Stephen M. and Lois R. Czwartacki, $272,000.
Golf Course Dr., 35663-Julian N. and Connie T. Gayle to Burlie W. and Tarnya S. Duvall, $330,000.
James Rd., 27610-Isaac B. and Lydia S. Fisher to Daniel B. and Rebecca R. Esh, $401,000.
Laurel Cir., 40271-St. Mary’s Venture Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Travis T. and Mary E. Inouye, $499,900.
New Market Turner Rd., 41080-Andrew C. and June R. Gray to Steven C. Headley II and Carrie L. Fox, $367,000.
Ridge Rd., 42204-John Edward Butler Jr. to Alvin William Beishline Jr., $277,000.
Shenandoah Dr., 25931-Allyson N. Krenke and Daniel L. Carter to Victoria R. Miller and John H. Windsor, $260,000.
Three Notch Rd., 26734-John C. Welcome to Derek E. and Morgan M. Mundrick, $308,897.
William Dr., 29957-Blue Heron Homes Corp. to Claire and Andrew S. Bringley, $369,000.
Lighthouse Rd., 44958-Ronald K. Raley to Samuel G. and Michele Demoss Coward, $350,000.
Nelson Ct., 19221-Susan J. and Leroy R. Wolfe to Bennie Donald and Mary Kosinski Conley, $350,000.