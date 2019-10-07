Cardinal Way, 2305-Aaron J. and Lisa M. Creer to Elizabeth Lindeman, $282,500.
Clear Spring Dr., 8448, No. F-Taylor Allen Wildberger to Wilson Jackson, $289,900.
Forest Ridge Dr., 8039, No. 10-Timothy M. Lynch to James Grey Cast Jr., $235,000.
Lawrin Ct., 3187-Neal M. and Jill E. Ballas to Richard J. and Rebecca Hulun, $490,000.
Sauvignon Lane, 3557-Caruso North Calvert Builder Corp. to Sandra Tsaroucha and Eleftherios Ioannis Tsarouchas, $700,485.
Windward Key Dr., 8185-Howard E. Pivec to Najla Alradwan, $650,000.
13th St., 6332-Bonnie E. and William Seymour Wolfe to Grayson T. and Ashley L. Jenkins, $250,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Apple Way, 2612-Pamela G. and Luis A. Maldonado to Tyler and Nicole Young, $415,000.
Lena Ct., 12730-Quality Built Homes Inc. and W.M. Royer Corp. to Vicky and Reema Parikh, $821,279.
Smithville Dr., 3424-Jere C. and Susan L. Jones to Shawn M. and Christa Miller, $556,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Barberry Dr., 4271-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Justin R. and Ashly Blair, $630,694.
Horse Pen Run, 1007-Russell H. Wagner to Andrew C. and Laurie A. Bosak, $620,000.
Northwest Dr., 50-Richard J. and Sharene Lorraine Gordon to Hunter William Smith and Victor Neil Jones, $415,000.
Rolling Knolls Ct., 2015-Steven Michael Leblanc to Oscar Perez Saldana, $495,000.
White Marsh Ct., 811-George Larry Burdette and estate of Clara J. Burdette to Joshua M. and Leah R. Parsons, $407,000.
LUSBY AREA
Cove Lake Rd., 11176-Gerald and Penny Barnett to David and Ashley Pfeiffer, $375,000.
Golden West Way, 1058-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Gary L. Monroe Jr., $239,900.
Hellen Creek Dr., 1350-Gary A. and Tami M. Entzian to Terence Lee and Stephanie Stearns Witte, $1.27 million.
Rattlesnake Rd., 781-Lonnie L. and Julie Wallace to Ryan James, $220,000.
Running Fox Cir., 15550-Shannon Nicole Macklin to Tina Guina and Robert K. Ernst, $255,000.
Spring Cove Dr., 12830-Benjamin T. and Leanne D. Ridgely to Roger L. Dyer, $309,900.
Tomahawk Trail, 11353-Katherine M. and Gary J. Michaud to Steven Michael Anthony Miles, $224,700.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8894-Daniel E. Wilson to Ashley Hawkins, $234,900.
Sixth St., 4012-Thomas Michael Webb to Degeng Zheng, $177,000.
OWINGS AREA
Academy Dr., 6561-Jeremy Thomas Lemaire to Thomas M. and Jennifer Pearsall, $499,900.
Niagara Ct., 8011-Glen Rees and Jennifer L. Southan to Kathryn and Cuong Lee Dang, $500,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Ball Rd., 1709-Mark L. and Nicole M. McLean to Derek and Christina Stoliker, $349,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Barstow Rd., 110-Cyril L. and Holly Fleshman McLaughlin to Dustin Dalen Moore and Amy Bancroft, $385,000.
Dark Star Way, 448-PrimeLending to Michael Stuart Neall, $255,000.
Overlook Dr., 301-Amanda and Robert Turner to Susan L. Allen and Kevin A. Bourgeois, $670,000.
Preakness Way, 2504-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Jordan Michele Bittner and Jason David Nagers, $519,983.
Terrace Dr., 75-Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Seth Astwood, $190,000.
Whispering Dr., 3005-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. Inc. to Franklin Thomas and Andrea Robinson, $449,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Back Creek Loop, 1201-Dennis B. and Susan C. Thompson to Patrick Vincent and Jean H. Murphy, $285,000.
Calvert St., 14259-Lisa Smith Sanders and estate of Caroline L. Hassanpour to Aaron Detjens and Cristin O. Shiffer, $520,000.
Newtown Rd., 245-Kenneth Abate to Christopher B. Knott, $190,000.
SOLOMONS LANDING AREA
Paddington Ct., 14400, No. 139-Linda A. Schwartz and Richard D. Lloyd to Christopher D. Dixon, $240,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Chesapeake Ave., 5409-Matthew and Holly Deans to Mindy Krupp, $230,000.
Matapeake Ct., 1920-Tracy Lynn Cloud to Sylvester William Green and Shirley Y. McSwain Green, $399,000.
Wagner St., 1381-Michael T. and Donna M. Van Meter to Sean W. and Stefanie D. Berry, $490,000.
SUNDERLAND AREA
Greenvalley Dr., 2240-Miguel Orr to Carl Kupniewski, $365,000.
Charles County
BEL ALTON AREA
Wills Rd., 9195-Raymond Voigt and estate of George S. Thompson to Francis A. and Jacqueline Burch, $209,000.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Fraser Rd., 3221-Kenneth C. and Laurie J. Wood to Melvin H. and Jasmine M. Shannon, $375,000.
Knight Ct., 2963-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Jamal Antoine Lee, $431,491.
Rothschild Pl., 6581-Brenda Villanueva to William Graham, $315,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Arborview Dr., 7610-Shelley R. Culhane and estate of John S. Mattingly to Kurt P. and Wendy Teeguarden, $344,900.
Oaks Rd., 15050-Gina T. Mulcahy to Joshua L. and Nicole M. Blankenship, $328,280.
COBB ISLAND AREA
Oriole Dr., 17576-Marion Margaret Dundas to Angela Kilmon and Arron Werre, $124,900.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Bluestone Ct., 13819-Blue Oaks Investments Corp. and SJB Ventures Corp. to Marcus C. and Leah A. Culley, $620,000.
Goode Rd., 5787-Gary Ledford to Terence S. and Katie J. Herrick, $420,000.
Royal Coachman Pl., 14765-Jay R. and Debra E. Kern to Jamahl B. and Jestina R. Harper, $600,000.
Teagues Point Rd., 17115-Jason and Marianne Bell to Alexander Wright, $425,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Chinaberry Lane, 2-Judith E. Cabos to Linda Harrison, $24,000.
Laurel Dr., 3430-Javier and Anika Solis to John E. and Mary L. Horsey, $392,000.
Pond View Ct., 5239-Donald and Dawn Farquhar to Kevin B. and Jennifer Hertzler, $421,000.
Strauss Ave., 4690-D&T Properties Corp. to Jimari Jones, $323,785.
ISSUE AREA
Ethan Ct., 11365-Hongnhung Judy Tran to Kayode and Olasumbo Peter, $400,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Brittany Lane, 10801-Todd H. and Jodie B. Taylor to Anthony M. Lacefield, $460,000.
Clarks Run Rd., 526-Terry Lawrence and Catherine Paige Knepp to William M. and Jennifer Condo, $389,000.
Derby Dr., 25-Brenda Gunn Jackson to Brendan M. and Patrick W. French, $275,000.
Frederick Dr., 317-Theresa C. Hendricks Kelley to Daniel L. Hall and Wanda Woodland, $185,000.
Hawthorne Dr. E., 205-Christa D. Kuhl to Laurie Davis Taylor, $111,218.
Hibiscus Ct., 36-Baldus Mohler Joint Venture to Benjamin M. Price, $304,900.
Leeds Way, 104-James C. and Rosalind E. Beene to John D. and Kristin M. Neville, $485,000.
Llano Dr., 1019-Kristen M. Oaks Kehres to Trevor Grimes, $335,000.
Mattingly Rd., 11075-Charles A. and Carrie N. Bier to Lindsey M. Acquaviva and Rodney M. Horrocks Jr., $405,000.
Simms Dr., 6080-John T. and Gladys B. O’Connell to Stanley D. and Tonga Y. Turner, $649,999.
Willow Woods Dr., 8-NVR Inc. to Walter James B. Phillips, $329,985.
Zelkova Ct. S., 6908-Bryans Road Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Douglas A. and Laura M. Ellison, $548,941.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Bassford Rd., 15332-Cindy L. Parker to Elizabeth Selkridge, $365,000.
Dogwood Dr., 2011-Edward Coston Snead Jr. to John David Bright, $340,000.
Grant Pl., 11416-SM Hamilton Corp. to Taylor Baggott, $339,635.
Holly Ave., 9018-426 Ingram CT Corp. to Sean J. and Andrea C. Thomas, $305,000.
Meadow Lane, 39-J.J. Homes Corp. to Karen Brown, $215,200.
Pin Oak Dr., 1510-Tek S. and Yulia U. Tjiong to Jazmine McCall, $218,500.
Spikerush Ct., 15780-Thomas E. Younger and Adelle W. Ross Younger to Timothy Philip Molock Sr., $450,000.
Tanglewood Dr., 2082-Ronald D. Cole to Teresa McBayne, $185,000.
Wetherburn Pl., 4111-Dennis and Taren Bokman to Monica J. and Robert A. Goodman, $415,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Morgantown Rd., 9925-Jennifer Burroughs and Patricia Ducker to Lance Gunner Heckathorn, $260,000.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Graymar Lane, 6865-Robert D. and Yolanda C. Maletto to Jonathan N. and Brandi N. Stiles, $425,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Barksdale Ave., 228-Metropolitan Exteriors Inc. to Kawona M. Johnson, $289,000.
Clinton Ct., 1100-Douglas A. Kamb to Patrice Holmes, $320,000.
Jonathan Ct., 3335-Robert M. Grimsley to Kamaria L. Silver, $185,000.
Larkspur Ct., 801C, No. 6C-Linzy D. Youmans to Tehanny Pica, $225,000.
Merseyside Pl., 3785-William A. Cooper Jr. to Yvonne Anita Moulton, $270,000.
Mighty Casey Ct., 5527-Quincy Berry and Makeyshia Major to Bella A. Pangah, $449,900.
Oyster Reef Pl., 5045-Conroy S. Williams and Shareen Mary Ann Cleary to Davotre Akeem and Samantha Thompson, $268,000.
Ravenglass Rd., 4-Abiodun I. Abudu to Fabricio W. Garay, $255,000.
Sheffield Cir., 4776-Nelson E. and Ayeisha S. White to Sonja B. Jones, $390,000.
Tower Hamlets Pl., 11839-William B. Johnson III and Samantha Lee Ondrejcak Johnson to Jonitksa Cordova, $260,000.
Yarmouth Ct., 2477-Kathryn Heidemann to Latriece Denise and Shirlisa T. Elcock, $268,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Astill Ct., 10112-Becky N. Leonard to Shelby Wright Johnson, $406,500.
Beaver Ct., 6306-Luis O. Cabrera to Gabrielle Desruisseaux, $310,000.
Captain Dement Dr., 3313-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Eliza Dela Cruz Antonio and Ernest Dela Cruz Antonio Jr., $302,000.
Drake Ct., 4221-Angela M. Miller to Tanisha Nicole Curry, $215,000.
Gopher Ct., 6225-Kimberly L. and Matthew S. Aaron to Kathy J. Adams, $305,000.
Halifax St., 2912-Robert A. and Pamela Wilson Price to Bryan Christopher and Cinnamon Wilson, $425,000.
Pimpernel Dr., 2439-Michael and Margarita Rhoden to Ian Matthew and Correy Jean Pugh, $390,990.
Red Fox Pl., 6179-Robert L. and Paula M. Sorrells to Tanzia Lovitt, $259,900.
Snow Owl Pl., 11329-C-Aaron D. Harris and Kamille Seward to Sarai Romero and Fernando Arias, $270,000.
Watertrumpet Ct., 2306-Elliott F. Simmons and Denise Capaci to Armando and Anastasia C. Magana, $390,000.
WELCOME AREA
Gunston Rd., 8745-James R. Kilby to Andrew and Mitsuko Coulby, $339,900.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Arrowhead Ct., 11178-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Daniel A. Kotei and Christina J. Nell Kotei, $500,000.
Kingsbench Ct., 8300-Andre J. and Jennifer L. Granberry to Angel L. Diaz Rodriguez and Greysha E. Nater Cruzado, $320,000.
Randall Ct., 9256-Lance A. and Robin M. Riddick to James A. and Brittany R. Moore, $339,900.
Tioga Lane, 11149-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Shameem Colette Williams, $454,190.
Willetts Crossing Rd., 10538-Karen P. Simmons and Thomas L. Easter to Ghea M. Turner, $240,000.
St. Mary's County
AVENUE AREA
Colton Point Rd., 21204-Terrapin Certificates Corp. to Joseph Troy and Danielle Lynn Williams, $78,000.
BUSHWOOD AREA
Maddox Rd., 22834-Stanley Patrick and Tina Louise Pilkerton to Brian Tyler and Mark V. Allshouse, $280,000.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Bethfield Way, 45795-Gregory R. and Katherine A. Ford to James P. and Catherine Love, $250,000.
Cobblestone Lane, 23140, No. 203-Ruth Ann Coombs to Andrew and Teresa Nowicki and Frances Fagans, $114,500.
Gambrel Oak Ct., 23717-Amy A. and Jason D. Kitchens to Kyle and Caroline Conroy, $459,900.
Marguerite St., 43614-Stephanie Elizabeth Steede and Susan Elizabeth Bollen to Evan M. Repsholdt, $261,000.
Park Dr., 21973-Roger J. Myerberg and estate of Larry D. Holsinger to Richard M., Dana M., Brittani N. and Bryce J. Benefield, $68,000.
Saint Clair Rd., 23805-Leeland Corp. to John Andrew Fenwick, $244,900.
Wild Iris St., 43552-Timothy J. and Susanti I. Beebe to Steven A. Montgomery and Teavonna R. Perry, $274,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Plater Rd., 12200-Frank T. and Donna L. Fuqua to John and Jennifer Wheeler, $315,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Caravel Ct., 22049-Brandie M. Maciejewski Monteith to Damien V. and Jelena Wilkinson, $260,000.
Gardenview Way, 22256-Daniel Wade Adams to Cortez Bridges Jr., $239,900.
Saint Richards Ct., 22080-Pacal John Mazuc Jr. to Latisa D. Woodland, $182,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Clarkes Landing Rd., 44350-Christopher R. and Stacey L. Stone to Derek A. Buckler and Heather M. Thompson, $297,000.
Greg St., 43477-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Robert D. and Megan M. Lisowski, $462,659.
McIntosh Rd., 24110-David and Laura McCombs to Michael Lee and Heather Jean Little, $429,900.
Sandy Bottom Rd., 44015-Michael L. Little to Samantha J. Clark, $290,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Archer St., 22229-Marvin L. and Suzanne M. Smith to Joanne M. Matullo, $230,000.
Chestnut Ridge Dr., 20483-Michael Patrick and Brooke Staley Fallon to Randall G. and Amie R. Short, $415,000.
Deer Wood Park Dr., 20530-Kurt R. and Celia A. Engel to David D. and Stephanie M. Zyga, $465,000.
Hanover Dr., 22232-William P. and Elizabeth Motley Braman to Robert George and Kristin Marie Beauchamp, $405,000.
Larkspur Ct., 21071-Scott W. and Karen A. Devine to Henry L. and Melanie W. Chappell, $425,000.
Margrove Cir., 41566-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Richard C. and Michelle P. Stephenson, $400,685.
Osborne Lane, 41455-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Kyle M. and Anna E. Beckett, $431,299.
Washington St., 22610-Patrick Woodburn to Shari Knowlton, $39,045.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Bobs Ct., 45888-Todd A. Rudolph and Kathryn A. Slattery to Charles V. and Heather Ramsey, $269,900.
Chestnut St., 18354-Department of Veterans Affairs to Michael A. and Jean M. Schryver, $225,000.
Gordon Ct., 21571-Enrico T. and Jeanette A. Farinas to Natasha Clark and Martice R. Whalen, $252,000.
Kimberly Ct., 22899-William S. and Linda D. Rose to Jose A. and Michelle M. Olvera, $339,900.
Mauvy Moss Pl., 20898-Rocky Powdrill to Brandon J. Nardo, $260,000.
Primrose Willow Lane, 21840, No. A-NVR Inc. to Naa T. Dimson, $200,000.
Primrose Willow Lane, 21840, No. H-NVR Inc. to Lindsey Erin and Lee Cameron Walker, $199,890.
Robert Leon Dr., 46688-HSBC Bank and Deutsche Alt A. Securities Inc. to Yen Tran and Van Hung Vu, $205,400.
Schwartzkopf Dr., 47173-Erick F. and Annette M. Adames to Dennis Gallmon, $308,000.
Teddy Way, 19710-Linda Susan Jones and Dale Eugene Russell to Vincent Sylvester Sollers, $146,700.
Wolftrap Way, 45822-James M. and Cynthia L. Downs to Scot Paine McClelland Jr., $139,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Cedarwood Ct., 39062-Richard Dale Nelson and estate of Dorothy L. Nelson to Alfred R. and Ruby J. Cochran, $230,000.
Dogwood Lane, 26881-Mark and Melinda Stone to Lillian Merced, $270,000.
Erin Dr., 27060-Maria L. Vieira to Robert J. and Priscilla M. Hutchinson, $289,000.
Golden Beach Rd., 38865-Kenneth L. and Kathleen E. Baker to William Smith III and Ashley Mann, $298,000.
Independence Dr., 26200-Carrie Mae and Catherine Q. Somerville to Marvin W. and Robert H. Blackwell, $70,900.
Lone Wolf Ct., 30165-Mark S. Hochman and Sandra G. Davis to Teryle B. and Patricia McKee, $599,000.
Neale Ct., 27172-Borge Nodland to Matthew and Patricia Link, $279,000.
Three Notch Rd., 26546-James T. and Dora L. Hill to Christopher A. Peck, $225,000.
Washington Rd., 29835-Daniel F. Kline to Jacob H. Myers, $220,000.
RIDGE AREA
Cornell Ave., 49691-Jean Elizabeth and David B. Lewis to Jeffrey S. and Michelle L. Bell, $299,500.
TALL TIMBERS AREA
Shallow Ford Ct., 44651-Brian D. and Karen T. Keyser to Kurt R. and Celia A. Engel, $600,000.