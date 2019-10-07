Cardinal Way, 2305-Aaron J. and Lisa M. Creer to Elizabeth Lindeman, $282,500.

Clear Spring Dr., 8448, No. F-Taylor Allen Wildberger to Wilson Jackson, $289,900.

Forest Ridge Dr., 8039, No. 10-Timothy M. Lynch to James Grey Cast Jr., $235,000.

Lawrin Ct., 3187-Neal M. and Jill E. Ballas to Richard J. and Rebecca Hulun, $490,000.

Sauvignon Lane, 3557-Caruso North Calvert Builder Corp. to Sandra Tsaroucha and Eleftherios Ioannis Tsarouchas, $700,485.

Windward Key Dr., 8185-Howard E. Pivec to Najla Alradwan, $650,000.

13th St., 6332-Bonnie E. and William Seymour Wolfe to Grayson T. and Ashley L. Jenkins, $250,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Apple Way, 2612-Pamela G. and Luis A. Maldonado to Tyler and Nicole Young, $415,000.

Lena Ct., 12730-Quality Built Homes Inc. and W.M. Royer Corp. to Vicky and Reema Parikh, $821,279.

Smithville Dr., 3424-Jere C. and Susan L. Jones to Shawn M. and Christa Miller, $556,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Barberry Dr., 4271-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Justin R. and Ashly Blair, $630,694.

Horse Pen Run, 1007-Russell H. Wagner to Andrew C. and Laurie A. Bosak, $620,000.

Northwest Dr., 50-Richard J. and Sharene Lorraine Gordon to Hunter William Smith and Victor Neil Jones, $415,000.

Rolling Knolls Ct., 2015-Steven Michael Leblanc to Oscar Perez Saldana, $495,000.

White Marsh Ct., 811-George Larry Burdette and estate of Clara J. Burdette to Joshua M. and Leah R. Parsons, $407,000.

LUSBY AREA

Cove Lake Rd., 11176-Gerald and Penny Barnett to David and Ashley Pfeiffer, $375,000.

Golden West Way, 1058-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Gary L. Monroe Jr., $239,900.

Hellen Creek Dr., 1350-Gary A. and Tami M. Entzian to Terence Lee and Stephanie Stearns Witte, $1.27 million.

Rattlesnake Rd., 781-Lonnie L. and Julie Wallace to Ryan James, $220,000.

Running Fox Cir., 15550-Shannon Nicole Macklin to Tina Guina and Robert K. Ernst, $255,000.

Spring Cove Dr., 12830-Benjamin T. and Leanne D. Ridgely to Roger L. Dyer, $309,900.

Tomahawk Trail, 11353-Katherine M. and Gary J. Michaud to Steven Michael Anthony Miles, $224,700.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8894-Daniel E. Wilson to Ashley Hawkins, $234,900.

Sixth St., 4012-Thomas Michael Webb to Degeng Zheng, $177,000.

OWINGS AREA

Academy Dr., 6561-Jeremy Thomas Lemaire to Thomas M. and Jennifer Pearsall, $499,900.

Niagara Ct., 8011-Glen Rees and Jennifer L. Southan to Kathryn and Cuong Lee Dang, $500,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Ball Rd., 1709-Mark L. and Nicole M. McLean to Derek and Christina Stoliker, $349,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Barstow Rd., 110-Cyril L. and Holly Fleshman McLaughlin to Dustin Dalen Moore and Amy Bancroft, $385,000.

Dark Star Way, 448-PrimeLending to Michael Stuart Neall, $255,000.

Overlook Dr., 301-Amanda and Robert Turner to Susan L. Allen and Kevin A. Bourgeois, $670,000.

Preakness Way, 2504-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Jordan Michele Bittner and Jason David Nagers, $519,983.

Terrace Dr., 75-Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Seth Astwood, $190,000.

Whispering Dr., 3005-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. Inc. to Franklin Thomas and Andrea Robinson, $449,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Back Creek Loop, 1201-Dennis B. and Susan C. Thompson to Patrick Vincent and Jean H. Murphy, $285,000.

Calvert St., 14259-Lisa Smith Sanders and estate of Caroline L. Hassanpour to Aaron Detjens and Cristin O. Shiffer, $520,000.

Newtown Rd., 245-Kenneth Abate to Christopher B. Knott, $190,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Paddington Ct., 14400, No. 139-Linda A. Schwartz and Richard D. Lloyd to Christopher D. Dixon, $240,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Chesapeake Ave., 5409-Matthew and Holly Deans to Mindy Krupp, $230,000.

Matapeake Ct., 1920-Tracy Lynn Cloud to Sylvester William Green and Shirley Y. McSwain Green, $399,000.

Wagner St., 1381-Michael T. and Donna M. Van Meter to Sean W. and Stefanie D. Berry, $490,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Greenvalley Dr., 2240-Miguel Orr to Carl Kupniewski, $365,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BEL ALTON AREA

Wills Rd., 9195-Raymond Voigt and estate of George S. Thompson to Francis A. and Jacqueline Burch, $209,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Fraser Rd., 3221-Kenneth C. and Laurie J. Wood to Melvin H. and Jasmine M. Shannon, $375,000.

Knight Ct., 2963-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Jamal Antoine Lee, $431,491.

Rothschild Pl., 6581-Brenda Villanueva to William Graham, $315,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Arborview Dr., 7610-Shelley R. Culhane and estate of John S. Mattingly to Kurt P. and Wendy Teeguarden, $344,900.

Oaks Rd., 15050-Gina T. Mulcahy to Joshua L. and Nicole M. Blankenship, $328,280.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Oriole Dr., 17576-Marion Margaret Dundas to Angela Kilmon and Arron Werre, $124,900.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Bluestone Ct., 13819-Blue Oaks Investments Corp. and SJB Ventures Corp. to Marcus C. and Leah A. Culley, $620,000.

Goode Rd., 5787-Gary Ledford to Terence S. and Katie J. Herrick, $420,000.

Royal Coachman Pl., 14765-Jay R. and Debra E. Kern to Jamahl B. and Jestina R. Harper, $600,000.

Teagues Point Rd., 17115-Jason and Marianne Bell to Alexander Wright, $425,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Chinaberry Lane, 2-Judith E. Cabos to Linda Harrison, $24,000.

Laurel Dr., 3430-Javier and Anika Solis to John E. and Mary L. Horsey, $392,000.

Pond View Ct., 5239-Donald and Dawn Farquhar to Kevin B. and Jennifer Hertzler, $421,000.

Strauss Ave., 4690-D&T Properties Corp. to Jimari Jones, $323,785.

ISSUE AREA

Ethan Ct., 11365-Hongnhung Judy Tran to Kayode and Olasumbo Peter, $400,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Brittany Lane, 10801-Todd H. and Jodie B. Taylor to Anthony M. Lacefield, $460,000.

Clarks Run Rd., 526-Terry Lawrence and Catherine Paige Knepp to William M. and Jennifer Condo, $389,000.

Derby Dr., 25-Brenda Gunn Jackson to Brendan M. and Patrick W. French, $275,000.

Frederick Dr., 317-Theresa C. Hendricks Kelley to Daniel L. Hall and Wanda Woodland, $185,000.

Hawthorne Dr. E., 205-Christa D. Kuhl to Laurie Davis Taylor, $111,218.

Hibiscus Ct., 36-Baldus Mohler Joint Venture to Benjamin M. Price, $304,900.

Leeds Way, 104-James C. and Rosalind E. Beene to John D. and Kristin M. Neville, $485,000.

Llano Dr., 1019-Kristen M. Oaks Kehres to Trevor Grimes, $335,000.

Mattingly Rd., 11075-Charles A. and Carrie N. Bier to Lindsey M. Acquaviva and Rodney M. Horrocks Jr., $405,000.

Simms Dr., 6080-John T. and Gladys B. O’Connell to Stanley D. and Tonga Y. Turner, $649,999.

Willow Woods Dr., 8-NVR Inc. to Walter James B. Phillips, $329,985.

Zelkova Ct. S., 6908-Bryans Road Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Douglas A. and Laura M. Ellison, $548,941.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bassford Rd., 15332-Cindy L. Parker to Elizabeth Selkridge, $365,000.

Dogwood Dr., 2011-Edward Coston Snead Jr. to John David Bright, $340,000.

Grant Pl., 11416-SM Hamilton Corp. to Taylor Baggott, $339,635.

Holly Ave., 9018-426 Ingram CT Corp. to Sean J. and Andrea C. Thomas, $305,000.

Meadow Lane, 39-J.J. Homes Corp. to Karen Brown, $215,200.

Pin Oak Dr., 1510-Tek S. and Yulia U. Tjiong to Jazmine McCall, $218,500.

Spikerush Ct., 15780-Thomas E. Younger and Adelle W. Ross Younger to Timothy Philip Molock Sr., $450,000.

Tanglewood Dr., 2082-Ronald D. Cole to Teresa McBayne, $185,000.

Wetherburn Pl., 4111-Dennis and Taren Bokman to Monica J. and Robert A. Goodman, $415,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Morgantown Rd., 9925-Jennifer Burroughs and Patricia Ducker to Lance Gunner Heckathorn, $260,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Graymar Lane, 6865-Robert D. and Yolanda C. Maletto to Jonathan N. and Brandi N. Stiles, $425,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barksdale Ave., 228-Metropolitan Exteriors Inc. to Kawona M. Johnson, $289,000.

Clinton Ct., 1100-Douglas A. Kamb to Patrice Holmes, $320,000.

Jonathan Ct., 3335-Robert M. Grimsley to Kamaria L. Silver, $185,000.

Larkspur Ct., 801C, No. 6C-Linzy D. Youmans to Tehanny Pica, $225,000.

Merseyside Pl., 3785-William A. Cooper Jr. to Yvonne Anita Moulton, $270,000.

Mighty Casey Ct., 5527-Quincy Berry and Makeyshia Major to Bella A. Pangah, $449,900.

Oyster Reef Pl., 5045-Conroy S. Williams and Shareen Mary Ann Cleary to Davotre Akeem and Samantha Thompson, $268,000.

Ravenglass Rd., 4-Abiodun I. Abudu to Fabricio W. Garay, $255,000.

Sheffield Cir., 4776-Nelson E. and Ayeisha S. White to Sonja B. Jones, $390,000.

Tower Hamlets Pl., 11839-William B. Johnson III and Samantha Lee Ondrejcak Johnson to Jonitksa Cordova, $260,000.

Yarmouth Ct., 2477-Kathryn Heidemann to Latriece Denise and Shirlisa T. Elcock, $268,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Astill Ct., 10112-Becky N. Leonard to Shelby Wright Johnson, $406,500.

Beaver Ct., 6306-Luis O. Cabrera to Gabrielle Desruisseaux, $310,000.

Captain Dement Dr., 3313-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Eliza Dela Cruz Antonio and Ernest Dela Cruz Antonio Jr., $302,000.

Drake Ct., 4221-Angela M. Miller to Tanisha Nicole Curry, $215,000.

Gopher Ct., 6225-Kimberly L. and Matthew S. Aaron to Kathy J. Adams, $305,000.

Halifax St., 2912-Robert A. and Pamela Wilson Price to Bryan Christopher and Cinnamon Wilson, $425,000.

Pimpernel Dr., 2439-Michael and Margarita Rhoden to Ian Matthew and Correy Jean Pugh, $390,990.

Red Fox Pl., 6179-Robert L. and Paula M. Sorrells to Tanzia Lovitt, $259,900.

Snow Owl Pl., 11329-C-Aaron D. Harris and Kamille Seward to Sarai Romero and Fernando Arias, $270,000.

Watertrumpet Ct., 2306-Elliott F. Simmons and Denise Capaci to Armando and Anastasia C. Magana, $390,000.

WELCOME AREA

Gunston Rd., 8745-James R. Kilby to Andrew and Mitsuko Coulby, $339,900.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Arrowhead Ct., 11178-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Daniel A. Kotei and Christina J. Nell Kotei, $500,000.

Kingsbench Ct., 8300-Andre J. and Jennifer L. Granberry to Angel L. Diaz Rodriguez and Greysha E. Nater Cruzado, $320,000.

Randall Ct., 9256-Lance A. and Robin M. Riddick to James A. and Brittany R. Moore, $339,900.

Tioga Lane, 11149-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Shameem Colette Williams, $454,190.

Willetts Crossing Rd., 10538-Karen P. Simmons and Thomas L. Easter to Ghea M. Turner, $240,000.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Colton Point Rd., 21204-Terrapin Certificates Corp. to Joseph Troy and Danielle Lynn Williams, $78,000.

BUSHWOOD AREA

Maddox Rd., 22834-Stanley Patrick and Tina Louise Pilkerton to Brian Tyler and Mark V. Allshouse, $280,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bethfield Way, 45795-Gregory R. and Katherine A. Ford to James P. and Catherine Love, $250,000.

Cobblestone Lane, 23140, No. 203-Ruth Ann Coombs to Andrew and Teresa Nowicki and Frances Fagans, $114,500.

Gambrel Oak Ct., 23717-Amy A. and Jason D. Kitchens to Kyle and Caroline Conroy, $459,900.

Marguerite St., 43614-Stephanie Elizabeth Steede and Susan Elizabeth Bollen to Evan M. Repsholdt, $261,000.

Park Dr., 21973-Roger J. Myerberg and estate of Larry D. Holsinger to Richard M., Dana M., Brittani N. and Bryce J. Benefield, $68,000.

Saint Clair Rd., 23805-Leeland Corp. to John Andrew Fenwick, $244,900.

Wild Iris St., 43552-Timothy J. and Susanti I. Beebe to Steven A. Montgomery and Teavonna R. Perry, $274,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Plater Rd., 12200-Frank T. and Donna L. Fuqua to John and Jennifer Wheeler, $315,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Caravel Ct., 22049-Brandie M. Maciejewski Monteith to Damien V. and Jelena Wilkinson, $260,000.

Gardenview Way, 22256-Daniel Wade Adams to Cortez Bridges Jr., $239,900.

Saint Richards Ct., 22080-Pacal John Mazuc Jr. to Latisa D. Woodland, $182,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Clarkes Landing Rd., 44350-Christopher R. and Stacey L. Stone to Derek A. Buckler and Heather M. Thompson, $297,000.

Greg St., 43477-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Robert D. and Megan M. Lisowski, $462,659.

McIntosh Rd., 24110-David and Laura McCombs to Michael Lee and Heather Jean Little, $429,900.

Sandy Bottom Rd., 44015-Michael L. Little to Samantha J. Clark, $290,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Archer St., 22229-Marvin L. and Suzanne M. Smith to Joanne M. Matullo, $230,000.

Chestnut Ridge Dr., 20483-Michael Patrick and Brooke Staley Fallon to Randall G. and Amie R. Short, $415,000.

Deer Wood Park Dr., 20530-Kurt R. and Celia A. Engel to David D. and Stephanie M. Zyga, $465,000.

Hanover Dr., 22232-William P. and Elizabeth Motley Braman to Robert George and Kristin Marie Beauchamp, $405,000.

Larkspur Ct., 21071-Scott W. and Karen A. Devine to Henry L. and Melanie W. Chappell, $425,000.

Margrove Cir., 41566-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Richard C. and Michelle P. Stephenson, $400,685.

Osborne Lane, 41455-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Kyle M. and Anna E. Beckett, $431,299.

Washington St., 22610-Patrick Woodburn to Shari Knowlton, $39,045.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Bobs Ct., 45888-Todd A. Rudolph and Kathryn A. Slattery to Charles V. and Heather Ramsey, $269,900.

Chestnut St., 18354-Department of Veterans Affairs to Michael A. and Jean M. Schryver, $225,000.

Gordon Ct., 21571-Enrico T. and Jeanette A. Farinas to Natasha Clark and Martice R. Whalen, $252,000.

Kimberly Ct., 22899-William S. and Linda D. Rose to Jose A. and Michelle M. Olvera, $339,900.

Mauvy Moss Pl., 20898-Rocky Powdrill to Brandon J. Nardo, $260,000.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21840, No. A-NVR Inc. to Naa T. Dimson, $200,000.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21840, No. H-NVR Inc. to Lindsey Erin and Lee Cameron Walker, $199,890.

Robert Leon Dr., 46688-HSBC Bank and Deutsche Alt A. Securities Inc. to Yen Tran and Van Hung Vu, $205,400.

Schwartzkopf Dr., 47173-Erick F. and Annette M. Adames to Dennis Gallmon, $308,000.

Teddy Way, 19710-Linda Susan Jones and Dale Eugene Russell to Vincent Sylvester Sollers, $146,700.

Wolftrap Way, 45822-James M. and Cynthia L. Downs to Scot Paine McClelland Jr., $139,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Cedarwood Ct., 39062-Richard Dale Nelson and estate of Dorothy L. Nelson to Alfred R. and Ruby J. Cochran, $230,000.

Dogwood Lane, 26881-Mark and Melinda Stone to Lillian Merced, $270,000.

Erin Dr., 27060-Maria L. Vieira to Robert J. and Priscilla M. Hutchinson, $289,000.

Golden Beach Rd., 38865-Kenneth L. and Kathleen E. Baker to William Smith III and Ashley Mann, $298,000.

Independence Dr., 26200-Carrie Mae and Catherine Q. Somerville to Marvin W. and Robert H. Blackwell, $70,900.

Lone Wolf Ct., 30165-Mark S. Hochman and Sandra G. Davis to Teryle B. and Patricia McKee, $599,000.

Neale Ct., 27172-Borge Nodland to Matthew and Patricia Link, $279,000.

Three Notch Rd., 26546-James T. and Dora L. Hill to Christopher A. Peck, $225,000.

Washington Rd., 29835-Daniel F. Kline to Jacob H. Myers, $220,000.

RIDGE AREA

Cornell Ave., 49691-Jean Elizabeth and David B. Lewis to Jeffrey S. and Michelle L. Bell, $299,500.

TALL TIMBERS AREA