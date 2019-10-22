Brookeside Dr., 3412-William T. and Nancy Buchanan to Janet A. Heagy, $301,000.

Christiana Parran Rd., 4030-Kelly A. Carista and John W. Callahan to Renard McDaniel, $455,000.

Deerfield Lane, 2544-Kim M. Smith Campbell to Megan Klohr, $297,500.

Karen Dr., 3005-William S. and Maureen P. Peratino to Joshua S. Stough and Jessica C. Clark, $530,000.

Silverton Lane, 3356-Lori Irvin to Michael and Kristi West, $270,000.

Ninth St., 6104-James John Howard Kidwell to Christian Chacon Lopez, $284,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Chaney Cove Ct., 4011-Theresa C. Flanagan to John W. and Christy C. Connor, $510,000.

Loyola Ct., 3545-William S. and Lori D. Cooper to Joseph J. and Sara Sysko, $584,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Birch Dr., 4131-Timothy Luckett to Michael Tyler Mason, $310,000.

Carson Rd., 735-Bradley K. and Wendi N. Paterno to Daniel H. and Laurie Cost, $525,000.

Elwood Lane, 3197-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Edward F. and Brenda L. Ludlow, $545,305.

Marlin Lane, 1525-Robert W. and Kelli J. Hartley to Matthew W. and Amy Stewart, $545,000.

Queensberry Dr., 2771-Robert and Laura Waddell to Azael Oceguera, $554,000.

Sheckells Rd., 40-Joe F. and Aimee K. Reynolds to Ryan M. and Christa M. King, $350,000.

LUSBY AREA

Big Bear Lane, 11607-Mark Joseph and Esther Garcia Aguilar to Eric and Holly Bowman, $289,950.

Dancer Ct., 11236-Meifeng Xie and Luyi Michelle Zhao to Jason M. Hunt, $335,000.

Harbor Dr., 270-Christopher W. and Judith E. Konicki to Brooke C. Western and Jesse M. Metz, $314,900.

Laurel Lane, 155-Mark and Rebecca Hendrix to Keith A. Perkins, $349,000.

Pearl Pl., 11110-Matthew G. Conrad to Timothy P. and Cathy L. Harte, $355,000.

Rousby Hall Rd., 12820-Jason H. Ciotti to Megan Nicole Bowen and James Penn, $184,900.

Sycamore Rd., 8172-Jeremy T. Hill to Amanda Marie Leal, $256,470.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Ninth St., 3704-Timothy Wilson and Deborah Ann Wickheiser to Matthew J. Cwiek, $265,000.

OWINGS AREA

Bright Lane, 1935-Joyce L. and John W. Shivers to James J. and Rona F. Jones, $430,000.

Hall Creek Lane, 3500-Lauren J. Miller and Ruth A. Mihalec to David Alan Coleman, $320,000.

Old Solomons Island Rd., 8910-Kevin G. and Alicia N. Forest to Barbara A. Stedman and Robert Wayne Rountree Jr., $394,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Erika Pl., 5008-Elizabeth E. and Glen H. Butler to Jason Carter and Melissa Gorman, $389,000.

Wades Way, 4795-Gordon D. and Jennifer S. Smith to Joseph M. and Amanda J. Lamb, $440,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Bay Ave., 250-Jason Nagers to Lewis Michael Foster, $264,000.

Flora Ave., 4305-James Richards to Emily Nicole Stampfly and Branden William Johnson, $285,000.

Patuxent Reach Dr., 610-Robert G. and Cheryl J. Gindhart to Todd G. and Dawn R. Clark, $520,000.

Saint Margaret Blvd., 2154-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Dinesh B. and Falguni D. Patel, $573,857.

Treasurers Ct., 2526-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Jacob A. and Marisa S. Shepard, $516,273.

Yearling Dr., 647-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing and Kris Lei Corp. to Nikolas Anthony and Brittany Anne Scharkopf, $368,002.

SOLOMONS AREA

Bean Rd., 50-James L. and Kelly A. Smith to Laura M. Galloway, $205,000.

Danielles Way, 80-Randall D. and Kelley Asburry to Thomas C. and Stacey R. Jacobson, $360,600.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Clyde Jones Rd., 321-Cathy L. and Loren A. Willcock to Brett, Preston and Darlene Carter, $241,229.

Trace Dr., 7149-Amanda M. Hollins to Joseph and Dorothy Ann Labun, $534,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Cameo Pl., 2889-Kimberly Y. Elliott to Yvette Punch, $296,000.

Langbrooke Ct., 6566-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kimberly Gunter, $412,230.

Walden Ct., 2049-Garciel Hill to Kiaunna D. Stewart, $260,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Budds Creek Rd., 11160-Vincent A. Kohlieber to Brandon A. Welch, $296,500.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Audrey Rd., 17470-Anthony Hancock to Paul N. and Janet M. Hartley, $224,950.

Vickers Dr., 17388-Laura K. and William R. Baldwin to Patrick Shamus and Noreen Burns, $275,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Cracklingtown Rd., 6045-Alexia Smith to Logan Alexander and Page Lasko, $320,000.

Oak Glen Dr., 7017J-Wayne W. and Megan T. Gessford to Jerry Lee and Beverly Jo Kalbaugh, $424,990.

Shelwick Pl., 14170-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust to Eric and Eunice Riley, $359,900.

Trotters Glen Dr., 6235-MTGLQ Investors to Ryan Brown and Carlie Simpson, $365,500.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Gering Ct., 5-Turnout Holdings Corp. to Wade E. Brown III, $195,000.

Woodland Dr., 12-Lee R. and Katelyn R. Foltz to Patricia L. Ayala, $176,500.

ISSUE AREA

Wisteria Dr., 14740-Mabel C. Demby to Stephen and Patricia Wood, $300,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Charleston Ct., 103-Malissa L. Spalding to Sydney Rebecca Clement, $229,000.

Estevez Rd., 7760-Larry and Diana Williams to Kelly D. Patrick, $370,000.

Golden Willow Way, 7-NVR Inc. to Matthew Clyde and Erin Marie Smith, $344,990.

Heather Ct., 217-Mindy S. Stefano Mixan to Sherri Scott, $272,000.

Hunters Ridge Ct., 4622-Salman and Muhammad Zafarullah to Eric S. and Jennifer Vorm, $444,900.

Madison St., 119-Gary A. and Pamela S. Clark to Kent Gordon and Catherine Marie Croft, $239,000.

Normandie Woods Dr., 6820-James M. and Cheryl T. Smith to Jeffrey M. McGee, $365,000.

Retirement Rd., 6930-Robert C. and Robert A. Simmons to Salman and Muhammad Zafarullah, $280,000.

Savanna Dr., 1045-David W. Harris to David Earl and Bettina Erin Harley, $321,000.

Wales Dr., 1036-Brian K. and Tracey R. Simpkins to Jason P. and Julia B. Griffith, $450,000.

Willow Woods Dr., 11-NVR Inc. to Rachel and Lamar Milstead, $378,980.

MARBURY AREA

Piper Lane, 4305-RVG Investments Corp. to Garreth McClue and Mikayla Stokes, $275,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Chalkstone Pl., 2929-SM Hamilton Corp. to Dylan Gabriel Leonard, $338,470.

Cygnet Dr., 11694-Martin R. and Donna S. Meador to Roger and Kayla Ferguson, $375,000.

Echo Hill Pl., 12363-Rhonda T. Simon to Lenvert Harper Jr., $332,000.

Greenmont Dr., 1318-Andrew and Ruth Cleaver to Steven W. Portee, $319,995.

Hickory Valley Dr., 2968-Brian L. Padgett to Raul Rivera Trejo and Diana I. Rivera Ochoa, $274,900.

Kipling Dr., 11604-Ashley Diane and Amanda Nicole Rexroth to Colton Black, $240,000.

Nicholas Rd., 5026-Danielle and Rodolfo T. Rivera to Derral B. and Paula L. Graves, $299,900.

Pinefield Rd., 2224-Charles E. Jewett and estate of Betty Helen Jewett to Rekischa M. Straughn and Jonah Shields, $260,000.

Stable Ct., 10804-Cornell and Leya Ford Posey to Brendan Green, $260,000.

Thistle Pl., 428-John A. Gregg to Tiffany Crawford, $235,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

River Rd., 14022-Nathan L. and Sarah M. Reynolds to Dwight T. and Heather A. Conrad, $575,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Russell Croft Ct., 7275-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Gary Edward and Claire Britt Cockrum, $650,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Cooperstown Pl., 11930-Tracie N. Wesner to Nicholas Louis Fennell, $305,900.

Gittings Ct., 2507-Roberto Antonio Ramirez to Jonathan Torres and Kasuma Boonpairote, $334,900.

Henryetta Ct., 11698-Andrea Hayden White to Chinyere Eze, $398,500.

Kempsford Field Pl., 3629-Frank A. Johnson Jr. to Katrina Briscoe and Shawn Proctor, $204,900.

Marshall Rd., 22-Solomon A. and Suzanna Smith to Cameron Cruz and Michela Shay Loftis, $286,950.

Mesquite Ct., 4688-John E. Miller to Natarsh S. and Julius N. Day, $400,000.

Ryan Pl., 4556, No. A-Richard S. Cavey Jr. to Beauty B. Dunn, $175,000.

Sugar Maple Ct., 3514-Joel L. and Debra C. Haan to Lisa M. Monk, $324,900.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Apple Creek Lane, 3113-William Jeb and Alexis Mae Jordan to Henry B. Engler and Chandra J. Williams, $311,000.

Bancroft Dr., 8856-NVR Inc. to Felicia Ashton Bankhead, $481,075.

Bergamont Ct., 9661-Eloyce S. Barbour to Roberto A. Hernandez, $384,000.

Broadbill Dr., 4112-Randolf D. and Romania T. Gadson to Tafari O. Christopher, $278,000.

Deerwood Ct., 6212-Deborah B. Lawrence to Bob Rock Inengim Ekeresa, $212,000.

Gray Fox Ct., 6804-Michael A. and Ardina B. Petty to Karen J. Walls and Reginald L. Miller, $330,000.

Henry Ct., 2904-David B. and Deborah L. Essing to Clifford S. and Kelly M. Owens, $412,000.

Montpelier Dr., 2805-Jerald L. and Pauline Deans Bryant to Aisha Adams, $340,000.

Polar Bear Ct., 6222-Paul De La Hunt and Christine M. Adams to Daniel Alejandro Ramirez, $360,000.

Silverleaf St., 8801-Department of Veterans Affairs to Keenan Hunt and Chrystal Hardy, $246,193.

Sugarberry St., 10593-THL Corp. to Angela Lawan Rhyne, $453,097.

WELCOME AREA

Annapolis Woods Rd., 8085-Chinquapin Holdings Corp. to Clifton E. and Evita M. Payton, $542,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Darlington Ct., 5374-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Johana Gisell Ordonez Garcia, $497,000.

Hastings Ct., 3717-Edward F. and Patricia L. Klostermann to Ronald J. and Julie Thomas, $408,000.

Mimis Pl., 3970-Cathryn and Steven D. Lopez to Ruthdasia Lanier and Glennard Williams, $365,000.

Tioga Lane, 11161-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Terrece Jonette Hill Zackery, $454,885.

Windsor Heights Pl., 4048-James and Brittany Moore to Desmond H. and Ayanna M. Thomas, $264,000.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Golden Thompson Rd., 20639-Tyler M. and Michelle A. Radez to Michael Anthony and April Elizabeth Woodall, $496,000.

BUSHWOOD AREA

Oscar Hayden Rd., 21953-David L. and Jennifer L. Russell to Jessica Mora, $279,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bethfield Way, 45657-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Lindsay Elizabeth Shaw, $266,582.

Cornwall Dr., 22480-Qing House Limited Liability Co. to Richard Heller, $171,000.

Lilac St., 23122-Amy K. Howard to Adam and Kellyn Beal, $243,000.

Mountain Laurel Lane, 22964-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Christopher R. Shephard, $293,190.

Pin Oak Ct., 23374-Antoine and Tony Doumit to Phoebe Kammerer, $180,000.

Starry Way, 23244-Lindsey N. Noffsinger and Jeremy R. Parsons to Allison Carol Taylor and Kathryn Diane Allen, $235,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Golden Eye Ct., 44910-John L. Morris to Richard and Nancy Matos, $379,900.

DRAYDEN AREA

Pristine Way, 19260-Blaine R. and Meagan Summers to George T. and Rachel A. Kuss, $398,655.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Dee Ct., 45749-Pascal Koffi to La Nese Danielle Wright, $182,699.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Greg St., 43442-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Yicheng Ho and Si Chen, $495,772.

Miley Dr., 24312-D. Thomas and Kori L. Wilson to Bryan C. and Lindsey Perry, $440,000.

Stanley Mosher Lane, 44066-Joseph S. Mosher and Joan M. Thompson to Daniel Ryan and Julie Ann Greenwell, $235,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Compton St., 39690-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Matthew Torres, $199,000.

Duke St., 22765-Bruce Edward Knott Jr. to Kenneth, Maegyne and John Phillip Held, $180,000.

Hodges Lane, 18866-Perry Hall Properties Corp. to David M. and Christine M. McDonough, $650,000.

Margrove Cir., 41499-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Samantha A. and Keith A. Watts, $314,900.

McKays Cove Lane, 18962-Suzin Anderson and estate of Carol Jean Anderson to Larry E. and Amanda B. Huffman, $310,000.

Starlight Dr., 42079-Mark A. and Erica L. Bourgeois to Bartholomea M. Rogers III and Mary C. King, $420,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

America St., 21620-Nicholas R. Sagwitz and Blaire A. Obney to Michael R. Pajak and Shawnee L. Frerichs, $211,000.

Camelot Ct., 45610-John Paul Dominic Govan to Noah B. and Holly Pate, $269,000.

Gunston Dr., 22869-Department of Veterans Affairs to Artem Sashkov, $198,500.

Morris Dr., 21493-Brian E. and Anita M. Jamerson to Aura A. and Heidy A. Galvez, $210,000.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21840, No. E-NVR Inc. to Shekera Rachele Porchia, $193,990.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21845, No. D-NVR Inc. to Kendall Whren and Keanna Marie Harris, $191,685.

Saint James Church Rd., 48638-Patricia Dameron to Jennifer A. Smolek, $221,000.

Town Creek Dr., 22900-Ian T. and Rebeckah Risbon to Chance M. and Cindy C. Ison, $270,000.

Willis Wharf Ct., 21509-James L. and Julie A. Robbins to Jennifer Renee and Ryan Conner Goodwin, $339,900.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Asher Rd., 37583-Carla Tucker to Ashley D. Rexroth and Thomas J. Inscore, $309,900.

Del Ibera Ct., 26650-Justin G.L. and Mari Ando Fox to Darrell Thomas and Brittany T.N. Buckler, $425,000.

Dogwood Lane, 27022-Zachary Adam Reph to John Harvey Purcell III, $300,000.

Hills Dr., 25955-Michael B. Larson to Kyle E. Young and Alyssa N. Peregoy, $260,000.

Mary Dr., 40170-Dennis M. and Mary J. Brady to Michael and Tammy L. Cordrey, $313,000.

Old Village Rd., 28175-Marie Bernadette Garner to Erik K. and Summer E. Seastrand, $349,000.

Tin Top School Rd., 27250-Department of Veterans Affairs to Wayne and Arlene Leeman, $234,000.

Waterview Dr., 40690-James Glenn Elrod Jr. to Kelly Reynolds, $240,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Saint Inigoes Rd., 17637-MTGLQ Investors to Darin L. Leeman, $259,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA