Brookeside Dr., 3412-William T. and Nancy Buchanan to Janet A. Heagy, $301,000.
Christiana Parran Rd., 4030-Kelly A. Carista and John W. Callahan to Renard McDaniel, $455,000.
Deerfield Lane, 2544-Kim M. Smith Campbell to Megan Klohr, $297,500.
Karen Dr., 3005-William S. and Maureen P. Peratino to Joshua S. Stough and Jessica C. Clark, $530,000.
Silverton Lane, 3356-Lori Irvin to Michael and Kristi West, $270,000.
Ninth St., 6104-James John Howard Kidwell to Christian Chacon Lopez, $284,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Chaney Cove Ct., 4011-Theresa C. Flanagan to John W. and Christy C. Connor, $510,000.
Loyola Ct., 3545-William S. and Lori D. Cooper to Joseph J. and Sara Sysko, $584,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Birch Dr., 4131-Timothy Luckett to Michael Tyler Mason, $310,000.
Carson Rd., 735-Bradley K. and Wendi N. Paterno to Daniel H. and Laurie Cost, $525,000.
Elwood Lane, 3197-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Edward F. and Brenda L. Ludlow, $545,305.
Marlin Lane, 1525-Robert W. and Kelli J. Hartley to Matthew W. and Amy Stewart, $545,000.
Queensberry Dr., 2771-Robert and Laura Waddell to Azael Oceguera, $554,000.
Sheckells Rd., 40-Joe F. and Aimee K. Reynolds to Ryan M. and Christa M. King, $350,000.
LUSBY AREA
Big Bear Lane, 11607-Mark Joseph and Esther Garcia Aguilar to Eric and Holly Bowman, $289,950.
Dancer Ct., 11236-Meifeng Xie and Luyi Michelle Zhao to Jason M. Hunt, $335,000.
Harbor Dr., 270-Christopher W. and Judith E. Konicki to Brooke C. Western and Jesse M. Metz, $314,900.
Laurel Lane, 155-Mark and Rebecca Hendrix to Keith A. Perkins, $349,000.
Pearl Pl., 11110-Matthew G. Conrad to Timothy P. and Cathy L. Harte, $355,000.
Rousby Hall Rd., 12820-Jason H. Ciotti to Megan Nicole Bowen and James Penn, $184,900.
Sycamore Rd., 8172-Jeremy T. Hill to Amanda Marie Leal, $256,470.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Ninth St., 3704-Timothy Wilson and Deborah Ann Wickheiser to Matthew J. Cwiek, $265,000.
OWINGS AREA
Bright Lane, 1935-Joyce L. and John W. Shivers to James J. and Rona F. Jones, $430,000.
Hall Creek Lane, 3500-Lauren J. Miller and Ruth A. Mihalec to David Alan Coleman, $320,000.
Old Solomons Island Rd., 8910-Kevin G. and Alicia N. Forest to Barbara A. Stedman and Robert Wayne Rountree Jr., $394,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Erika Pl., 5008-Elizabeth E. and Glen H. Butler to Jason Carter and Melissa Gorman, $389,000.
Wades Way, 4795-Gordon D. and Jennifer S. Smith to Joseph M. and Amanda J. Lamb, $440,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Bay Ave., 250-Jason Nagers to Lewis Michael Foster, $264,000.
Flora Ave., 4305-James Richards to Emily Nicole Stampfly and Branden William Johnson, $285,000.
Patuxent Reach Dr., 610-Robert G. and Cheryl J. Gindhart to Todd G. and Dawn R. Clark, $520,000.
Saint Margaret Blvd., 2154-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Dinesh B. and Falguni D. Patel, $573,857.
Treasurers Ct., 2526-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Jacob A. and Marisa S. Shepard, $516,273.
Yearling Dr., 647-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing and Kris Lei Corp. to Nikolas Anthony and Brittany Anne Scharkopf, $368,002.
SOLOMONS AREA
Bean Rd., 50-James L. and Kelly A. Smith to Laura M. Galloway, $205,000.
Danielles Way, 80-Randall D. and Kelley Asburry to Thomas C. and Stacey R. Jacobson, $360,600.
SUNDERLAND AREA
Clyde Jones Rd., 321-Cathy L. and Loren A. Willcock to Brett, Preston and Darlene Carter, $241,229.
Trace Dr., 7149-Amanda M. Hollins to Joseph and Dorothy Ann Labun, $534,000.
Charles County
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Cameo Pl., 2889-Kimberly Y. Elliott to Yvette Punch, $296,000.
Langbrooke Ct., 6566-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kimberly Gunter, $412,230.
Walden Ct., 2049-Garciel Hill to Kiaunna D. Stewart, $260,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Budds Creek Rd., 11160-Vincent A. Kohlieber to Brandon A. Welch, $296,500.
COBB ISLAND AREA
Audrey Rd., 17470-Anthony Hancock to Paul N. and Janet M. Hartley, $224,950.
Vickers Dr., 17388-Laura K. and William R. Baldwin to Patrick Shamus and Noreen Burns, $275,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Cracklingtown Rd., 6045-Alexia Smith to Logan Alexander and Page Lasko, $320,000.
Oak Glen Dr., 7017J-Wayne W. and Megan T. Gessford to Jerry Lee and Beverly Jo Kalbaugh, $424,990.
Shelwick Pl., 14170-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust to Eric and Eunice Riley, $359,900.
Trotters Glen Dr., 6235-MTGLQ Investors to Ryan Brown and Carlie Simpson, $365,500.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Gering Ct., 5-Turnout Holdings Corp. to Wade E. Brown III, $195,000.
Woodland Dr., 12-Lee R. and Katelyn R. Foltz to Patricia L. Ayala, $176,500.
ISSUE AREA
Wisteria Dr., 14740-Mabel C. Demby to Stephen and Patricia Wood, $300,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Charleston Ct., 103-Malissa L. Spalding to Sydney Rebecca Clement, $229,000.
Estevez Rd., 7760-Larry and Diana Williams to Kelly D. Patrick, $370,000.
Golden Willow Way, 7-NVR Inc. to Matthew Clyde and Erin Marie Smith, $344,990.
Heather Ct., 217-Mindy S. Stefano Mixan to Sherri Scott, $272,000.
Hunters Ridge Ct., 4622-Salman and Muhammad Zafarullah to Eric S. and Jennifer Vorm, $444,900.
Madison St., 119-Gary A. and Pamela S. Clark to Kent Gordon and Catherine Marie Croft, $239,000.
Normandie Woods Dr., 6820-James M. and Cheryl T. Smith to Jeffrey M. McGee, $365,000.
Retirement Rd., 6930-Robert C. and Robert A. Simmons to Salman and Muhammad Zafarullah, $280,000.
Savanna Dr., 1045-David W. Harris to David Earl and Bettina Erin Harley, $321,000.
Wales Dr., 1036-Brian K. and Tracey R. Simpkins to Jason P. and Julia B. Griffith, $450,000.
Willow Woods Dr., 11-NVR Inc. to Rachel and Lamar Milstead, $378,980.
MARBURY AREA
Piper Lane, 4305-RVG Investments Corp. to Garreth McClue and Mikayla Stokes, $275,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Chalkstone Pl., 2929-SM Hamilton Corp. to Dylan Gabriel Leonard, $338,470.
Cygnet Dr., 11694-Martin R. and Donna S. Meador to Roger and Kayla Ferguson, $375,000.
Echo Hill Pl., 12363-Rhonda T. Simon to Lenvert Harper Jr., $332,000.
Greenmont Dr., 1318-Andrew and Ruth Cleaver to Steven W. Portee, $319,995.
Hickory Valley Dr., 2968-Brian L. Padgett to Raul Rivera Trejo and Diana I. Rivera Ochoa, $274,900.
Kipling Dr., 11604-Ashley Diane and Amanda Nicole Rexroth to Colton Black, $240,000.
Nicholas Rd., 5026-Danielle and Rodolfo T. Rivera to Derral B. and Paula L. Graves, $299,900.
Pinefield Rd., 2224-Charles E. Jewett and estate of Betty Helen Jewett to Rekischa M. Straughn and Jonah Shields, $260,000.
Stable Ct., 10804-Cornell and Leya Ford Posey to Brendan Green, $260,000.
Thistle Pl., 428-John A. Gregg to Tiffany Crawford, $235,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
River Rd., 14022-Nathan L. and Sarah M. Reynolds to Dwight T. and Heather A. Conrad, $575,000.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Russell Croft Ct., 7275-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Gary Edward and Claire Britt Cockrum, $650,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Cooperstown Pl., 11930-Tracie N. Wesner to Nicholas Louis Fennell, $305,900.
Gittings Ct., 2507-Roberto Antonio Ramirez to Jonathan Torres and Kasuma Boonpairote, $334,900.
Henryetta Ct., 11698-Andrea Hayden White to Chinyere Eze, $398,500.
Kempsford Field Pl., 3629-Frank A. Johnson Jr. to Katrina Briscoe and Shawn Proctor, $204,900.
Marshall Rd., 22-Solomon A. and Suzanna Smith to Cameron Cruz and Michela Shay Loftis, $286,950.
Mesquite Ct., 4688-John E. Miller to Natarsh S. and Julius N. Day, $400,000.
Ryan Pl., 4556, No. A-Richard S. Cavey Jr. to Beauty B. Dunn, $175,000.
Sugar Maple Ct., 3514-Joel L. and Debra C. Haan to Lisa M. Monk, $324,900.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Apple Creek Lane, 3113-William Jeb and Alexis Mae Jordan to Henry B. Engler and Chandra J. Williams, $311,000.
Bancroft Dr., 8856-NVR Inc. to Felicia Ashton Bankhead, $481,075.
Bergamont Ct., 9661-Eloyce S. Barbour to Roberto A. Hernandez, $384,000.
Broadbill Dr., 4112-Randolf D. and Romania T. Gadson to Tafari O. Christopher, $278,000.
Deerwood Ct., 6212-Deborah B. Lawrence to Bob Rock Inengim Ekeresa, $212,000.
Gray Fox Ct., 6804-Michael A. and Ardina B. Petty to Karen J. Walls and Reginald L. Miller, $330,000.
Henry Ct., 2904-David B. and Deborah L. Essing to Clifford S. and Kelly M. Owens, $412,000.
Montpelier Dr., 2805-Jerald L. and Pauline Deans Bryant to Aisha Adams, $340,000.
Polar Bear Ct., 6222-Paul De La Hunt and Christine M. Adams to Daniel Alejandro Ramirez, $360,000.
Silverleaf St., 8801-Department of Veterans Affairs to Keenan Hunt and Chrystal Hardy, $246,193.
Sugarberry St., 10593-THL Corp. to Angela Lawan Rhyne, $453,097.
WELCOME AREA
Annapolis Woods Rd., 8085-Chinquapin Holdings Corp. to Clifton E. and Evita M. Payton, $542,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Darlington Ct., 5374-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Johana Gisell Ordonez Garcia, $497,000.
Hastings Ct., 3717-Edward F. and Patricia L. Klostermann to Ronald J. and Julie Thomas, $408,000.
Mimis Pl., 3970-Cathryn and Steven D. Lopez to Ruthdasia Lanier and Glennard Williams, $365,000.
Tioga Lane, 11161-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Terrece Jonette Hill Zackery, $454,885.
Windsor Heights Pl., 4048-James and Brittany Moore to Desmond H. and Ayanna M. Thomas, $264,000.
St. Mary's County
AVENUE AREA
Golden Thompson Rd., 20639-Tyler M. and Michelle A. Radez to Michael Anthony and April Elizabeth Woodall, $496,000.
BUSHWOOD AREA
Oscar Hayden Rd., 21953-David L. and Jennifer L. Russell to Jessica Mora, $279,000.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Bethfield Way, 45657-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Lindsay Elizabeth Shaw, $266,582.
Cornwall Dr., 22480-Qing House Limited Liability Co. to Richard Heller, $171,000.
Lilac St., 23122-Amy K. Howard to Adam and Kellyn Beal, $243,000.
Mountain Laurel Lane, 22964-Wildewood Residential Corp. to Christopher R. Shephard, $293,190.
Pin Oak Ct., 23374-Antoine and Tony Doumit to Phoebe Kammerer, $180,000.
Starry Way, 23244-Lindsey N. Noffsinger and Jeremy R. Parsons to Allison Carol Taylor and Kathryn Diane Allen, $235,000.
CALLAWAY AREA
Golden Eye Ct., 44910-John L. Morris to Richard and Nancy Matos, $379,900.
DRAYDEN AREA
Pristine Way, 19260-Blaine R. and Meagan Summers to George T. and Rachel A. Kuss, $398,655.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Dee Ct., 45749-Pascal Koffi to La Nese Danielle Wright, $182,699.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Greg St., 43442-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Yicheng Ho and Si Chen, $495,772.
Miley Dr., 24312-D. Thomas and Kori L. Wilson to Bryan C. and Lindsey Perry, $440,000.
Stanley Mosher Lane, 44066-Joseph S. Mosher and Joan M. Thompson to Daniel Ryan and Julie Ann Greenwell, $235,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Compton St., 39690-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Matthew Torres, $199,000.
Duke St., 22765-Bruce Edward Knott Jr. to Kenneth, Maegyne and John Phillip Held, $180,000.
Hodges Lane, 18866-Perry Hall Properties Corp. to David M. and Christine M. McDonough, $650,000.
Margrove Cir., 41499-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Samantha A. and Keith A. Watts, $314,900.
McKays Cove Lane, 18962-Suzin Anderson and estate of Carol Jean Anderson to Larry E. and Amanda B. Huffman, $310,000.
Starlight Dr., 42079-Mark A. and Erica L. Bourgeois to Bartholomea M. Rogers III and Mary C. King, $420,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
America St., 21620-Nicholas R. Sagwitz and Blaire A. Obney to Michael R. Pajak and Shawnee L. Frerichs, $211,000.
Camelot Ct., 45610-John Paul Dominic Govan to Noah B. and Holly Pate, $269,000.
Gunston Dr., 22869-Department of Veterans Affairs to Artem Sashkov, $198,500.
Morris Dr., 21493-Brian E. and Anita M. Jamerson to Aura A. and Heidy A. Galvez, $210,000.
Primrose Willow Lane, 21840, No. E-NVR Inc. to Shekera Rachele Porchia, $193,990.
Primrose Willow Lane, 21845, No. D-NVR Inc. to Kendall Whren and Keanna Marie Harris, $191,685.
Saint James Church Rd., 48638-Patricia Dameron to Jennifer A. Smolek, $221,000.
Town Creek Dr., 22900-Ian T. and Rebeckah Risbon to Chance M. and Cindy C. Ison, $270,000.
Willis Wharf Ct., 21509-James L. and Julie A. Robbins to Jennifer Renee and Ryan Conner Goodwin, $339,900.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Asher Rd., 37583-Carla Tucker to Ashley D. Rexroth and Thomas J. Inscore, $309,900.
Del Ibera Ct., 26650-Justin G.L. and Mari Ando Fox to Darrell Thomas and Brittany T.N. Buckler, $425,000.
Dogwood Lane, 27022-Zachary Adam Reph to John Harvey Purcell III, $300,000.
Hills Dr., 25955-Michael B. Larson to Kyle E. Young and Alyssa N. Peregoy, $260,000.
Mary Dr., 40170-Dennis M. and Mary J. Brady to Michael and Tammy L. Cordrey, $313,000.
Old Village Rd., 28175-Marie Bernadette Garner to Erik K. and Summer E. Seastrand, $349,000.
Tin Top School Rd., 27250-Department of Veterans Affairs to Wayne and Arlene Leeman, $234,000.
Waterview Dr., 40690-James Glenn Elrod Jr. to Kelly Reynolds, $240,000.
ST. INIGOES AREA
Saint Inigoes Rd., 17637-MTGLQ Investors to Darin L. Leeman, $259,000.
VALLEY LEE AREA
Aberdeen Lane, 45862-Robert E. Knapp to Amy J. Cranford, $250,000.