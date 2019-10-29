Karen Dr., 3621-Barbara Jo Walls to Christopher and Paige Bagot, $399,900.

Pinewood Terr., 4230-Mary C. Anderson to Keoni A. and Ashley Hutton, $437,500.

Stream Walk Way, 7970-Matthew and Pamela D. Faulknham to Jason C. and Beverly Harrington, $455,000.

Ninth St., 6234-Alu Estate Venture Corp. to Nathan M. and Amy B. Dunster, $299,000.

27th St., 3617-Janean Nicole Davis to Justin P. and Colleen M. Anglin, $260,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Hickory Ridge Rd., 3195-Jihan Joo and Min Sun Kim to Aleksandr and Leslie Patricia Sokolov, $605,000.

Palisades Dr., 12029-21st Mortgage Corp. and Knoxville Trust to Jonathan L. and Anna E. Haskell, $436,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Amber Lane, 170-Richard A. and Marilyn M. Shaner to Christopher Gerald Pence and Lindsey Renee Paquin Kane, $425,000.

Black Oak Ct., 3410-Kevin L. and Lynda J. Mangum to Dale Miller, $350,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 5601-Transcontinental Property Group Corp. and Cousins in Concrete Corp. to Jacob K. and Beatriz Siqueira Calkins, $298,000.

Holland Cliffs Rd., 3246-Michael A. Nielsen to Justin and Hannah Underwood, $400,000.

Meadow Oaks Lane, 1630-Charles Merritt Jr. to Mallory Ann and Mitchell D. Bramlett, $431,900.

Queensberry Dr., 2925-Christie and Jaired Zavatter to Harry Bruce Jeffries V. and Adrienne Jeffries, $485,500.

Solitude Ct., 1747-Adam Larzelere and Kristi Lago to Joshua B. and Susan E. Kiessling, $500,000.

LUSBY AREA

Chambers Pl., 2619-Howard C. and Marsha Wentworth to James M. Gray, $359,900.

Foxwood Lane, 1994-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Jeremy M. and Shemeka B. Robinson, $399,778.

Hauser Ct., 12948-Douglas B. and Heidi A. Hendrix to James and Alison Campbell, $300,000.

Maple Way, 563-Crystal L. Stallard to Wesley J. Leonard and Ashley N. Stinnett, $206,000.

Platte Rd., 532-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. and Freddie Mac to Megan M. Guerrerio and Russell C. Tayman, $157,900.

San Mateo Trail, 857-Estate of Eva B. Watson and Susanne B. Holman to Greg A. Dix, $285,000.

Texola Ct., 762-Matthew Adams to Nichole K. Meredith, $215,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Fourth St., 3840-Kyle C. and Robyn L. Kramer to James Robert and Elizabeth A. Johnston Knudson, $329,990.

OWINGS AREA

Cable Ct., 1819-Richard A. Bartels and Linda M. Novak to Robert N. Carver, $490,000.

Paris Pines Ct., 8721-John R. and Georgina Burch to Terry D. and Catina L. Oliver Spivey, $341,000.

Woodland Way N., 9163-Bette Lyn Endress to Scott Michael and Cassandra Michelle Jensen, $499,900.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Mills Field Lane, 5623-Christopher S. and Denise Belisle Maple to Jasmine K. Holland, $375,000.

Wallace Dr., 545-Paton Homes Inc. to James Sturdivant and Jourdan Jones, $268,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cassell Blvd., 4015-JLT Homebuyers Corp. to Rickey Lee Harris and Amanda Lynn Taylor, $254,900.

Pimlico Way, 2604-Quality Built Homes Inc. to William T. and Josephine Morris Young, $619,097.

Shore Terr. S., 360, No. 1-Troy S. Wick and Gloria M. Chase to Justin Paul Burke and Sarah Sandoval, $395,000.

Yearling Dr., 659-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing and Kris Lei Corp. to Gerald Wayne Mahdik, $420,693.

SOLOMONS AREA

Bean Rd., 84-Speedbump Corp. and D & D Homes Inc. to Deilan Ray Tomer, $379,000.

Leeward Way, 1004-Theresa N. McMillion to Judy Postanowicz, $209,000.

Windrush Ct., 13389-Vivian Horner to Earl T. Hurrey, $405,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Hillside Rd., 6010-Tod A. and Marie M. Dahlberg to Raymond A. and Liza M. Ortiz, $334,000.

Shelby Way, 6030-Vonda S. and Patrick S. McCabe to Douglas B. and Heidi A. Hendrix, $300,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Dalrymple Rd., 1590-Steven D. Behrens to Bryan J. and Gwendolen J. Stanley, $272,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Moss Creek Ct., 15925-Deena and Lester Edward Johnson to James C. Torrence II and Sharron Worley, $545,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Falkirk Alley, 2881-Derek Deon Pennington to Kendra Lashawn Summers, $304,000.

Hampton Dr. S., 2345-Ulysee and Linda C. Davis to Vincent and Debra M. Neal, $435,000.

Marshall Hall Rd., 1495-Rachael L. Kapper Frobose to Pierre F. Balatocan, $303,000.

Wooster Dr., 3100-Emily M. Canavan to Jose Fredis Ayala, $200,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Oaks Rd., 14220-Randall L. and Patricia L. Wolff to Stacy Carruth, $375,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Dillon Ct., 6894-Robert Aaron Pearson and Nicole Prior to Jonathan Wayne and Kristen Oaks, $478,000.

Oaks Rd., 13872-Anthony W. and Jennifer L. Batts to Kimberly Hagler Garrido, $669,900.

Swans Rest Pl., 16447-Daniel M. and Gena A. Diprofio to Wayne D. and Theresa D. Angelo, $441,500.

Wood Glen Dr., 7030-Thomas K. Forrester to Justin William and Sara Elizabeth Lackey, $345,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Munahan Cir., 334, No. A-Pamela L. Jones to Chloe Rachael Lavonne Redmond, $165,000.

Riverside Run Dr., 84-HK Properties Corp. to Stephanie D. Thomas, $198,000.

Strauss Ave., 4425-W. J. Fitzgerald to Jonathan McFadden, $208,000.

ISSUE AREA

Abelia Ct., 14935-Stephanie J. Dunbar Campbell to Joshua Storm Miller, $210,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Alexander Pl., 8070-Turnout Holdings Corp. to Donald Joseph and Ashley E. Bruno, $510,000.

Buckeye Cir., 244A-Steeplechase Development Co. Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Lee Michael Heithoff, $345,710.

Charleston Ct., 213-James C. Jackson Jr. to Kristie A. Poole, $279,900.

Fescue Cir., 1012-John A. and Dina J. Stockwell to Linda Delong, $450,000.

Hawkins Gate Rd., 6488-C-Beverly Elaine Greenwald and estate of Gary Wayne Knuckles to Ciro Alfredo and Gerardo Rolando Martinez Reyes, $255,000.

Heather Ct., 239-Mary L. and Paul E. Grant to Gwyn D. Everhart, $259,950.

Linden Lane, 301-SBW Enterprises Corp. to Michael Fowler and Shannon Day, $280,000.

Margaret Ct., 8900-Thomas K. and Eileen M. Feeley to Robert Edward and Chanell Lavie Gray, $364,000.

Oats Dr., 1003-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Dillon W. Cox, $349,900.

Ripley Rd., 6285-Brandi Nichole Stiles Tanner to Thomas D. Reese, $260,000.

Scarlet Oak Rd., 503-David and Julie Tullio to Milton A. Guzman and Evelin P. Iraheta, $322,000.

Warren C Eller Dr., 6420D-Tam Properties Corp. to Floyd G. Freeman III and Michelle M. Campbell, $305,000.

Willow Woods Dr., 24-NVR Inc. to Derrick Martin, $305,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Arbroth Ct., 2101-D.R. Horton Inc. to Marcus Lewis, $441,710.

Chalkstone Pl., 2953-SM Hamilton Corp. to Makin Diga, $338,820.

Daniel Cir., 5614-Joseph and Lorna J. Jerome to Ralph Tyson Johnson, $279,000.

Falmouth Rd., 1107-William C. and Frances C. Washington to Felipe A. and Gladys N. Flores, $310,000.

Harwich Dr., 1305-Robert Goudie to Yonis A. Del Cid Marquez and Ingrid R. Zelaya, $285,000.

High Seas Ct., 2831-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Frederick B. and Carisa L. Hambrick, $439,900.

Selkie Lane, 10054-D.R. Horton Inc. to Latoya D. Clay, $443,550.

Stanford Pl., 2665-Peter T. and Sharon L. Lyster to Brandon Davaughn Washington, $292,500.

NANJEMOY AREA

Port Tobacco Rd., 2650-John T. Bowie to Brenda Sue Hays and Timothy Swann, $302,500.

POMFRET AREA

Pleasant Hill Ct., 4440-Kirby C. and Lacy J. Knopik to Justin and Katrina Lewis, $455,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Silverthorne Ct., 7554-Nancy E. O’Rourke and Erik W. Goepner to Jahan M. Savage and Anum J. Spriggs, $430,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Canada Hills Ct., 4331-Edwin L. and Theresa Patterson to Karla Oates and Jason Charles Busch, $425,000.

Copley Ave., 915-Victor P. Kersh to Kim Thuy Thi Nguyen, $265,000.

Greenwich Ct., 3268-John D. Martin and Allison K. Clute to Ernest N. Ngoe and Ayuk Nki, $299,995.

Matlock Pl., 3623-Department of Veterans Affairs to Kyshawn King, $225,000.

Neale Ct., 3565-Rosemarie J. Henry to Wilmar Guevara Guevara and Mario Mayorga, $250,000.

Primrose Ct., 3769-Carlos Vazquez Flores and Aileen Marie Vazquez to Cheryl E. Pratt, $282,000.

Saint Linus Dr., 11873-Renee L. Haskins to Beauty J. Moore, $293,000.

Sweetbriar Pl., 12325-Bruce Arrington to Helena C. Lomax, $240,000.

Walnut Ct., 3421-Thomas R. and Vickie L. Goodman to Robin Marie Greenfield, $191,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bancroft Dr., 8872-NVR Inc. to Sienna Heng and Sivoutha Var, $458,718.

Brookfield St., 9500-Christine A. Kanakis and Dimitrios Kouteas to Kevin and Jessica Ortiz, $453,000.

Doctorfish Ct., 5005-GNA Homes Corp. to Jamal S. and Dorka B. Hospedales, $289,900.

Garibaldi Pl., 5116-Global Biz Corp. to Aaron A. Edmonds and Trecia A. Watson, $282,000.

Grizzly Bear Ct., 6924-Carl and Robbin Free to Shawn A. and Shantay E. Morris, $340,000.

Pep Rally Lane, 9534-Eddie L. and Velda L. Medina to Antonio S. and Fabiana Dela Rosa, $425,000.

Quillback St., 10655-Matthew J. and Teresa M. Kenward to Mark Tavenner Jr., $319,900.

Silvervine Ct., 10452-Kenneth A. Ready to Amanueil Kumssa Tujuba, $464,900.

Swordfish Ct., 5004-Tonya Barnes to Elmer A. Alvarado, $285,000.

WELCOME AREA

Wedding Dr., 8715-Catherine M. Janschek to William Donald and Arnette M. Wright, $575,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Diamond Ridge Lane, 4632-Sandra B. Powell to Earlene S. and Ronald L. Young, $339,900.

Monarch St., 8020-Henry and Angela Jernigan to Melinda Cunningham, $340,000.

Tioga Lane, 11133-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Laxmidhar and Anima Mishra, $463,950.

Tottenham Dr., 7462-NVR Inc. to Antonia Gibbs and Kathy Jennings, $416,470.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Ambrosia Lane, 23224-Carol Munda Santillan and William J. Gray II to Steven C. Gladu, $262,000.

Bethfield Way, 45663-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Sarah C. Burch, $255,000.

Canna Ct., 23485-Herbert K. and Carol A. Carpenter to Christopher A. and Heidi F. Medford, $420,000.

Cornwall Dr., 22483-Michael J. and Melanie C. McCoy to Inocencio Velarde Rios and Luisa Isabel Solano Perez, $143,000.

Red Oak Ct., 23331-Russell R. and Brittany L. Gilbert to Andrew P. Beffel Murray, $226,000.

Tallwood Rd., 43924-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to James O. and Margaret B. Heald, $541,200.

CALLAWAY AREA

Hunting Quarter Dr., 20903-Deborah Bice to Maren H. Smith, $325,500.

CLEMENTS AREA

Alice Way, 38707-Timothy W. French and estate of Peggy P. French to Raymond E. Quade Jr. and Taylor Alexis Burns, $269,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Chancellors Run Rd., 22250-Erik M. and Jynette Mead to Holly Hardesty, $239,000.

Dry Mill St., 20893-Jason A. and Kristine M. Boulay to Wesley V. and Sheila D. Wallin, $300,000.

Saint Gabriels Cir., 22025-Robert James Kellner Jr. to Hunter J. Martin, $185,000.

Wexford Way, 45495-Ronak A. and Ashmi R. Sharma to Alexander Mason McQueen, $260,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Greg St., 43446-Jonathan P. and Faith Smith to Robert Aaron Pearson and Nicole Prior, $560,000.

Joy Lane, 43157-Estate of John H. Pilkerton to Christian Dale Jewell and Erin Elizabeth Carney, $225,000.

Pinto Dr., 25215-Erik Seastrand to Lauren M. Snyder, $220,000.

Wheatherby Dr., 24165-Justin R. and Ashly A. Blair to Carlos A. and Kimberly L. Evans Rodriguez, $400,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Breton Beach Rd., 41436-Colin and Jamie Seiss to Matt and Nicole Downs, $445,000.

Cooper Dr., 40801-Son of Wally Corp. to Bonnie Ray Alvey, $300,000.

Eastwick Lane, 41810, No. 2201-Keith Allen Watts to Darline M. Bean and Samantha Nicole Strickland, $212,000.

Knight Rd., 41161-Paul A. and Kathleen O. O’Brien to Heather Barbour and Milton W. Simmons, $610,000.

Margrove Cir., 41542-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Scott E. Adams, $343,630.

Monterey Pl., 22166-Gordon and Nancy Smith to Daniel G. and Roseana R. Fullmer, $229,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Anita Ct., 46858-Anne M. Smith to Jessica and Brett Esser, $292,000.

Caraway Pl., 21346-Nipa and Nisha Parikh to Ian L. Edwards, $303,000.

Defender St., 21655-Darcy M. and Victoria L. Hansen to Samuel V. Peterson, $240,000.

Lynn Dr., 21525-Christian Viverette to Anthony J. Richardson, $232,000.

Picketts Harbor Ct., 48225-Herbert and Christina M. Yee to Bradley W. Tennyson, $195,000.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21840, No. F-NVR Inc. to Angel Concepcion, $197,000.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21845, No. E-NVR Inc. to Cherita M. Carey, $198,990.

Saratoga Dr., 21700-Susan Lufkin Curtis to Douglas L. Johnson and Francesca C. Haynes, $119,900.

Shelton Dr., 46812-Patrick E. and Karen L. McAtee Macrae to Derrien R. and Janae T. Saxton, $391,850.

Virginia Way, 48551-Ralph E. and Christine M. Gough to Jason Dean Tuma, $344,500.

Willows Dr., 21011-Sandra A. Frimpong to David J. Thomas, $289,900.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Ben Oaks Dr., 28040-Misty D. and Tad A. Waters to Bryan W. Folger, $407,000.

Golden Beach Rd., 37943-Stewart A. and Shirley A. Moreland to Sadie M. Broome and Johnathan D. Coombs, $565,000.

Holly Lane, 27276-Benchmark Property Corp. to Michael Lee and Jennifer Ann Bruckler, $340,000.

Laurel Grove Ct., 26474-Paul Roland and Tracy Lee Ebach to Joseph Tyler Chavel, $349,900.

Mill Seat Dr., 27090-Brenda J. and Raymond C. Brown to Morgan K. and Megan M. Robinson, $325,000.

Reed Ct., 26510-Josephine M. Brown to Joshua Paul Gray, $322,500.

Trojan Horse Lane, 25890-Gerald M. and Teresia Michelle Weakley to Jason and Amber Collins, $569,900.

Woodburn Hill Rd., 27480-Kristian I. Hollingshead to Benjamin Charles and Dominique Evaline Tilley, $399,999.

ST. INIGOES AREA