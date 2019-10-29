Karen Dr., 3621-Barbara Jo Walls to Christopher and Paige Bagot, $399,900.
Pinewood Terr., 4230-Mary C. Anderson to Keoni A. and Ashley Hutton, $437,500.
Stream Walk Way, 7970-Matthew and Pamela D. Faulknham to Jason C. and Beverly Harrington, $455,000.
Ninth St., 6234-Alu Estate Venture Corp. to Nathan M. and Amy B. Dunster, $299,000.
27th St., 3617-Janean Nicole Davis to Justin P. and Colleen M. Anglin, $260,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Hickory Ridge Rd., 3195-Jihan Joo and Min Sun Kim to Aleksandr and Leslie Patricia Sokolov, $605,000.
Palisades Dr., 12029-21st Mortgage Corp. and Knoxville Trust to Jonathan L. and Anna E. Haskell, $436,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Amber Lane, 170-Richard A. and Marilyn M. Shaner to Christopher Gerald Pence and Lindsey Renee Paquin Kane, $425,000.
Black Oak Ct., 3410-Kevin L. and Lynda J. Mangum to Dale Miller, $350,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 5601-Transcontinental Property Group Corp. and Cousins in Concrete Corp. to Jacob K. and Beatriz Siqueira Calkins, $298,000.
Holland Cliffs Rd., 3246-Michael A. Nielsen to Justin and Hannah Underwood, $400,000.
Meadow Oaks Lane, 1630-Charles Merritt Jr. to Mallory Ann and Mitchell D. Bramlett, $431,900.
Queensberry Dr., 2925-Christie and Jaired Zavatter to Harry Bruce Jeffries V. and Adrienne Jeffries, $485,500.
Solitude Ct., 1747-Adam Larzelere and Kristi Lago to Joshua B. and Susan E. Kiessling, $500,000.
LUSBY AREA
Chambers Pl., 2619-Howard C. and Marsha Wentworth to James M. Gray, $359,900.
Foxwood Lane, 1994-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Jeremy M. and Shemeka B. Robinson, $399,778.
Hauser Ct., 12948-Douglas B. and Heidi A. Hendrix to James and Alison Campbell, $300,000.
Maple Way, 563-Crystal L. Stallard to Wesley J. Leonard and Ashley N. Stinnett, $206,000.
Platte Rd., 532-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. and Freddie Mac to Megan M. Guerrerio and Russell C. Tayman, $157,900.
San Mateo Trail, 857-Estate of Eva B. Watson and Susanne B. Holman to Greg A. Dix, $285,000.
Texola Ct., 762-Matthew Adams to Nichole K. Meredith, $215,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Fourth St., 3840-Kyle C. and Robyn L. Kramer to James Robert and Elizabeth A. Johnston Knudson, $329,990.
OWINGS AREA
Cable Ct., 1819-Richard A. Bartels and Linda M. Novak to Robert N. Carver, $490,000.
Paris Pines Ct., 8721-John R. and Georgina Burch to Terry D. and Catina L. Oliver Spivey, $341,000.
Woodland Way N., 9163-Bette Lyn Endress to Scott Michael and Cassandra Michelle Jensen, $499,900.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Mills Field Lane, 5623-Christopher S. and Denise Belisle Maple to Jasmine K. Holland, $375,000.
Wallace Dr., 545-Paton Homes Inc. to James Sturdivant and Jourdan Jones, $268,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Cassell Blvd., 4015-JLT Homebuyers Corp. to Rickey Lee Harris and Amanda Lynn Taylor, $254,900.
Pimlico Way, 2604-Quality Built Homes Inc. to William T. and Josephine Morris Young, $619,097.
Shore Terr. S., 360, No. 1-Troy S. Wick and Gloria M. Chase to Justin Paul Burke and Sarah Sandoval, $395,000.
Yearling Dr., 659-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing and Kris Lei Corp. to Gerald Wayne Mahdik, $420,693.
SOLOMONS AREA
Bean Rd., 84-Speedbump Corp. and D & D Homes Inc. to Deilan Ray Tomer, $379,000.
Leeward Way, 1004-Theresa N. McMillion to Judy Postanowicz, $209,000.
Windrush Ct., 13389-Vivian Horner to Earl T. Hurrey, $405,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Hillside Rd., 6010-Tod A. and Marie M. Dahlberg to Raymond A. and Liza M. Ortiz, $334,000.
Shelby Way, 6030-Vonda S. and Patrick S. McCabe to Douglas B. and Heidi A. Hendrix, $300,000.
SUNDERLAND AREA
Dalrymple Rd., 1590-Steven D. Behrens to Bryan J. and Gwendolen J. Stanley, $272,000.
Charles County
BRANDYWINE AREA
Moss Creek Ct., 15925-Deena and Lester Edward Johnson to James C. Torrence II and Sharron Worley, $545,000.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Falkirk Alley, 2881-Derek Deon Pennington to Kendra Lashawn Summers, $304,000.
Hampton Dr. S., 2345-Ulysee and Linda C. Davis to Vincent and Debra M. Neal, $435,000.
Marshall Hall Rd., 1495-Rachael L. Kapper Frobose to Pierre F. Balatocan, $303,000.
Wooster Dr., 3100-Emily M. Canavan to Jose Fredis Ayala, $200,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Oaks Rd., 14220-Randall L. and Patricia L. Wolff to Stacy Carruth, $375,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Dillon Ct., 6894-Robert Aaron Pearson and Nicole Prior to Jonathan Wayne and Kristen Oaks, $478,000.
Oaks Rd., 13872-Anthony W. and Jennifer L. Batts to Kimberly Hagler Garrido, $669,900.
Swans Rest Pl., 16447-Daniel M. and Gena A. Diprofio to Wayne D. and Theresa D. Angelo, $441,500.
Wood Glen Dr., 7030-Thomas K. Forrester to Justin William and Sara Elizabeth Lackey, $345,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Munahan Cir., 334, No. A-Pamela L. Jones to Chloe Rachael Lavonne Redmond, $165,000.
Riverside Run Dr., 84-HK Properties Corp. to Stephanie D. Thomas, $198,000.
Strauss Ave., 4425-W. J. Fitzgerald to Jonathan McFadden, $208,000.
ISSUE AREA
Abelia Ct., 14935-Stephanie J. Dunbar Campbell to Joshua Storm Miller, $210,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Alexander Pl., 8070-Turnout Holdings Corp. to Donald Joseph and Ashley E. Bruno, $510,000.
Buckeye Cir., 244A-Steeplechase Development Co. Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Lee Michael Heithoff, $345,710.
Charleston Ct., 213-James C. Jackson Jr. to Kristie A. Poole, $279,900.
Fescue Cir., 1012-John A. and Dina J. Stockwell to Linda Delong, $450,000.
Hawkins Gate Rd., 6488-C-Beverly Elaine Greenwald and estate of Gary Wayne Knuckles to Ciro Alfredo and Gerardo Rolando Martinez Reyes, $255,000.
Heather Ct., 239-Mary L. and Paul E. Grant to Gwyn D. Everhart, $259,950.
Linden Lane, 301-SBW Enterprises Corp. to Michael Fowler and Shannon Day, $280,000.
Margaret Ct., 8900-Thomas K. and Eileen M. Feeley to Robert Edward and Chanell Lavie Gray, $364,000.
Oats Dr., 1003-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Dillon W. Cox, $349,900.
Ripley Rd., 6285-Brandi Nichole Stiles Tanner to Thomas D. Reese, $260,000.
Scarlet Oak Rd., 503-David and Julie Tullio to Milton A. Guzman and Evelin P. Iraheta, $322,000.
Warren C Eller Dr., 6420D-Tam Properties Corp. to Floyd G. Freeman III and Michelle M. Campbell, $305,000.
Willow Woods Dr., 24-NVR Inc. to Derrick Martin, $305,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Arbroth Ct., 2101-D.R. Horton Inc. to Marcus Lewis, $441,710.
Chalkstone Pl., 2953-SM Hamilton Corp. to Makin Diga, $338,820.
Daniel Cir., 5614-Joseph and Lorna J. Jerome to Ralph Tyson Johnson, $279,000.
Falmouth Rd., 1107-William C. and Frances C. Washington to Felipe A. and Gladys N. Flores, $310,000.
Harwich Dr., 1305-Robert Goudie to Yonis A. Del Cid Marquez and Ingrid R. Zelaya, $285,000.
High Seas Ct., 2831-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Frederick B. and Carisa L. Hambrick, $439,900.
Selkie Lane, 10054-D.R. Horton Inc. to Latoya D. Clay, $443,550.
Stanford Pl., 2665-Peter T. and Sharon L. Lyster to Brandon Davaughn Washington, $292,500.
NANJEMOY AREA
Port Tobacco Rd., 2650-John T. Bowie to Brenda Sue Hays and Timothy Swann, $302,500.
POMFRET AREA
Pleasant Hill Ct., 4440-Kirby C. and Lacy J. Knopik to Justin and Katrina Lewis, $455,000.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Silverthorne Ct., 7554-Nancy E. O’Rourke and Erik W. Goepner to Jahan M. Savage and Anum J. Spriggs, $430,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Canada Hills Ct., 4331-Edwin L. and Theresa Patterson to Karla Oates and Jason Charles Busch, $425,000.
Copley Ave., 915-Victor P. Kersh to Kim Thuy Thi Nguyen, $265,000.
Greenwich Ct., 3268-John D. Martin and Allison K. Clute to Ernest N. Ngoe and Ayuk Nki, $299,995.
Matlock Pl., 3623-Department of Veterans Affairs to Kyshawn King, $225,000.
Neale Ct., 3565-Rosemarie J. Henry to Wilmar Guevara Guevara and Mario Mayorga, $250,000.
Primrose Ct., 3769-Carlos Vazquez Flores and Aileen Marie Vazquez to Cheryl E. Pratt, $282,000.
Saint Linus Dr., 11873-Renee L. Haskins to Beauty J. Moore, $293,000.
Sweetbriar Pl., 12325-Bruce Arrington to Helena C. Lomax, $240,000.
Walnut Ct., 3421-Thomas R. and Vickie L. Goodman to Robin Marie Greenfield, $191,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Bancroft Dr., 8872-NVR Inc. to Sienna Heng and Sivoutha Var, $458,718.
Brookfield St., 9500-Christine A. Kanakis and Dimitrios Kouteas to Kevin and Jessica Ortiz, $453,000.
Doctorfish Ct., 5005-GNA Homes Corp. to Jamal S. and Dorka B. Hospedales, $289,900.
Garibaldi Pl., 5116-Global Biz Corp. to Aaron A. Edmonds and Trecia A. Watson, $282,000.
Grizzly Bear Ct., 6924-Carl and Robbin Free to Shawn A. and Shantay E. Morris, $340,000.
Pep Rally Lane, 9534-Eddie L. and Velda L. Medina to Antonio S. and Fabiana Dela Rosa, $425,000.
Quillback St., 10655-Matthew J. and Teresa M. Kenward to Mark Tavenner Jr., $319,900.
Silvervine Ct., 10452-Kenneth A. Ready to Amanueil Kumssa Tujuba, $464,900.
Swordfish Ct., 5004-Tonya Barnes to Elmer A. Alvarado, $285,000.
WELCOME AREA
Wedding Dr., 8715-Catherine M. Janschek to William Donald and Arnette M. Wright, $575,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Diamond Ridge Lane, 4632-Sandra B. Powell to Earlene S. and Ronald L. Young, $339,900.
Monarch St., 8020-Henry and Angela Jernigan to Melinda Cunningham, $340,000.
Tioga Lane, 11133-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Laxmidhar and Anima Mishra, $463,950.
Tottenham Dr., 7462-NVR Inc. to Antonia Gibbs and Kathy Jennings, $416,470.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
Ambrosia Lane, 23224-Carol Munda Santillan and William J. Gray II to Steven C. Gladu, $262,000.
Bethfield Way, 45663-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Sarah C. Burch, $255,000.
Canna Ct., 23485-Herbert K. and Carol A. Carpenter to Christopher A. and Heidi F. Medford, $420,000.
Cornwall Dr., 22483-Michael J. and Melanie C. McCoy to Inocencio Velarde Rios and Luisa Isabel Solano Perez, $143,000.
Red Oak Ct., 23331-Russell R. and Brittany L. Gilbert to Andrew P. Beffel Murray, $226,000.
Tallwood Rd., 43924-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to James O. and Margaret B. Heald, $541,200.
CALLAWAY AREA
Hunting Quarter Dr., 20903-Deborah Bice to Maren H. Smith, $325,500.
CLEMENTS AREA
Alice Way, 38707-Timothy W. French and estate of Peggy P. French to Raymond E. Quade Jr. and Taylor Alexis Burns, $269,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Chancellors Run Rd., 22250-Erik M. and Jynette Mead to Holly Hardesty, $239,000.
Dry Mill St., 20893-Jason A. and Kristine M. Boulay to Wesley V. and Sheila D. Wallin, $300,000.
Saint Gabriels Cir., 22025-Robert James Kellner Jr. to Hunter J. Martin, $185,000.
Wexford Way, 45495-Ronak A. and Ashmi R. Sharma to Alexander Mason McQueen, $260,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Greg St., 43446-Jonathan P. and Faith Smith to Robert Aaron Pearson and Nicole Prior, $560,000.
Joy Lane, 43157-Estate of John H. Pilkerton to Christian Dale Jewell and Erin Elizabeth Carney, $225,000.
Pinto Dr., 25215-Erik Seastrand to Lauren M. Snyder, $220,000.
Wheatherby Dr., 24165-Justin R. and Ashly A. Blair to Carlos A. and Kimberly L. Evans Rodriguez, $400,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Breton Beach Rd., 41436-Colin and Jamie Seiss to Matt and Nicole Downs, $445,000.
Cooper Dr., 40801-Son of Wally Corp. to Bonnie Ray Alvey, $300,000.
Eastwick Lane, 41810, No. 2201-Keith Allen Watts to Darline M. Bean and Samantha Nicole Strickland, $212,000.
Knight Rd., 41161-Paul A. and Kathleen O. O’Brien to Heather Barbour and Milton W. Simmons, $610,000.
Margrove Cir., 41542-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Scott E. Adams, $343,630.
Monterey Pl., 22166-Gordon and Nancy Smith to Daniel G. and Roseana R. Fullmer, $229,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Anita Ct., 46858-Anne M. Smith to Jessica and Brett Esser, $292,000.
Caraway Pl., 21346-Nipa and Nisha Parikh to Ian L. Edwards, $303,000.
Defender St., 21655-Darcy M. and Victoria L. Hansen to Samuel V. Peterson, $240,000.
Lynn Dr., 21525-Christian Viverette to Anthony J. Richardson, $232,000.
Picketts Harbor Ct., 48225-Herbert and Christina M. Yee to Bradley W. Tennyson, $195,000.
Primrose Willow Lane, 21840, No. F-NVR Inc. to Angel Concepcion, $197,000.
Primrose Willow Lane, 21845, No. E-NVR Inc. to Cherita M. Carey, $198,990.
Saratoga Dr., 21700-Susan Lufkin Curtis to Douglas L. Johnson and Francesca C. Haynes, $119,900.
Shelton Dr., 46812-Patrick E. and Karen L. McAtee Macrae to Derrien R. and Janae T. Saxton, $391,850.
Virginia Way, 48551-Ralph E. and Christine M. Gough to Jason Dean Tuma, $344,500.
Willows Dr., 21011-Sandra A. Frimpong to David J. Thomas, $289,900.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Ben Oaks Dr., 28040-Misty D. and Tad A. Waters to Bryan W. Folger, $407,000.
Golden Beach Rd., 37943-Stewart A. and Shirley A. Moreland to Sadie M. Broome and Johnathan D. Coombs, $565,000.
Holly Lane, 27276-Benchmark Property Corp. to Michael Lee and Jennifer Ann Bruckler, $340,000.
Laurel Grove Ct., 26474-Paul Roland and Tracy Lee Ebach to Joseph Tyler Chavel, $349,900.
Mill Seat Dr., 27090-Brenda J. and Raymond C. Brown to Morgan K. and Megan M. Robinson, $325,000.
Reed Ct., 26510-Josephine M. Brown to Joshua Paul Gray, $322,500.
Trojan Horse Lane, 25890-Gerald M. and Teresia Michelle Weakley to Jason and Amber Collins, $569,900.
Woodburn Hill Rd., 27480-Kristian I. Hollingshead to Benjamin Charles and Dominique Evaline Tilley, $399,999.
ST. INIGOES AREA
Waterview Dr., 48135-Christopher M.D. Dondt to Marie Bernadette Garner, $170,000.