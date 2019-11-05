Cox Rd., 3210-Patricia L. Echard to Tana E. and Charles V. Villafana, $349,900.
Pinot Pl., 3548-Caruso North Calvert Builder Corp. to Mary M. Harmon, $543,687.
17th St., 4018-Mary Catherine Diggle to Charles Bryan and Merita Cox, $419,900.
DUNKIRK AREA
Century Manor Dr., 12030-Johanna T. Kinter to Robert A. and Christina Wood, $329,990.
Twin Lakes Dr., 12690-Quality Built Homes Inc. and Wmroyer Corp. to Wayne Lewis and Donna Hedderman McKalip, $850,601.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Miss Sams Way, 20-Tyrus A. and Anne E. Scott to Ladonna G. and Taylor M. Johnson, $489,000.
LUSBY AREA
Big Sandy Run Rd., 11540-Kory L. Geans to Kristina Goff, $235,000.
Catalina Dr., 12574-Samuel and Shannon S. Leach to Brian D. Volack and Alexandra Glass, $171,000.
Cordova Lane, 12622-Geoff G. Reehl to Madison Coil and Weslee Posey, $253,200.
Dillon Dr., 526-John Porter to Rachele Lynn Huot, $240,000.
Gills View Lane, 1750-Harold and Barbara Gill to Mark A. and Lindsey A. Frisco, $450,000.
H G Trueman Rd., 11318-James Mellor to Yuwarat and Neal Sean Javid, $270,000.
Lighthouse Blvd., 3074-Jonathan and Anne Brown to Julia Lynn George, $170,000.
Redlands Rd., 11369-James P. Hunter to Anita Vojtasko, $221,000.
Sagebrush Dr., 12543-Tam Properties Corp. to Gregory Allen Hall, $227,500.
Silver Rock Cir., 12347-Lowell J. Chambers to James J. Belcavitch Jr., $217,500.
Spruce St., 11837-Robert Dean to Tori Harris, $230,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Bay Ave., 8800, No. 103-Jacquelyn L. Sola to Patricia S. Albaugh, $320,000.
Sea Bass Ct., 3901-Nicole C. Kenworthy to Nicholas Joseph Whittington, $225,000.
Eighth St., 3545-Lee Girard and Marlisa Jones to Beatrice McClearn Glenn, $295,000.
OWINGS AREA
Chesapeake Beach Rd. W., 1545-Joseph and Paula Kowalczyk to Julie R. Lambert and Michael J. Massarotti, $510,000.
John C Ward Rd., 1826-Tinker G. and Judy W. Trow to Phillip Andrew Ward and Marissa Alverta Helms, $270,000.
Sheridan Dr., 1259-Betty W. and Robert W. Jackson to Brandon G. Greening Jr., $385,000.
Woodland Way N., 9121-Bernard and Jacqueline Cowger to Christopher and Caryn Gerstner, $408,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Clydesdale Lane, 68-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing Inc. and Kris Lei Corp. to Jonathon Eric and Jeanette Marie Steele, $339,900.
Fawn Lane, 2540-William K. and Carol E. Battles to Jon P. and Hyon Mercurio, $405,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Driftwood Lane, 363-Rebecca R. and Christopher J. Carlson to Marilyn L. Cox, $260,000.
SOLOMONS LANDING AREA
Bean Rd., 20-Ronald L. and Barbara C. Hankel to Stephen G. Hathaway, $565,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Avenue A, 1582-Gregory O. Jackson to Janet Gantt, $199,900.
Circle Ct., 2037-Sean and Stefanie Berry to Jennifer S. and Douglas Scott Dixon, $741,000.
Charles County
BEL ALTON AREA
Oriole Lane, 9623-RTR Solutions Corp. to Sarah K. Boley, $255,000.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Coppersmith Pl., 2834-Carlton Kennedy to Lajuan Jolley, $314,500.
Gerard Ct., 2451-Shontell M. Proctor to Chase R. Thomas and Nubion H. Thomas Kennedy, $240,000.
Longbow Ct., 2624-Sheila Watson to Nichelle Paulette Hines, $239,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Lukes Lane, 15275-Ruby Myers to Shawn Myers, $285,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Bicknell Rd., 5950-Judith Ann Funkhouser Welch and Winfield Leslie Funkhouser to Jack W. Hicks, $94,500.
Fallen Timber Way, 5043-Tam Properties Corp. to Okechukwu Igwenagu, $385,000.
Rivers Edge Terr., 19-Brian C. and Stephanie Krum to James J. Smith IV and Latonya F. Rouse, $343,000.
ISSUE AREA
Balsam Ct., 14610-Christine L. Smith to Michael K. Kates and Erin N. Bedell, $295,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Charles St., 10810-House Buyers of America Inc. to Joseph and Jennifer N. Goldey, $226,500.
Edelen Station Pl., 100, No. 5402-David W. and Linda M. Creason to Hammad S. Matin, $291,000.
Hibiscus Ct., 211-Paul C. Guttenberg to Georgia Stevens and Anastasia Willome, $229,900.
Llano Dr., 1009-Michael Bryan and Heather Birgit Sells to Francis I. Njoroge, $325,000.
Tanager Ct., 119-David N. and Pamela A. Ritter to Koyton G. Thompson, $420,000.
MARBURY AREA
Green Lane, 5220-Justin R. Armiger to Nancy Dupont, $234,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Betsy Cir., 5802-Arthur J. and Mona Maxine Seaman to Tracey Crockett, $260,000.
Chalkstone Pl., 2937-SM Hamilton Corp. to Takil Akorie Smith, $328,390.
Christy Lane, 15395-Wade A. and Susan L. Fahnestock to Austin and Ashley Eileen Shino, $345,000.
Cross Key Ct., 10361-David H. and Sharon R. Thorpe to Rena B. Clemons and James L. Taylor Jr. , $385,000.
Flagstone St., 3521-Krishonda Camacho and Marco Torres to Crystal C. Monterroza, $320,000.
Montreat Pl., 12201-Brittney Cottingham to Ashton Rene Beach, $285,000.
Pin Oak Dr., 1572-Fresh Look Properties Corp. to Selamawit A. Bekele, $209,999.
Rolling Meadows St., 2298-Jacqueline Gray to Sharae Henderson and Lutherson Fleurancois, $318,500.
Temi Dr., 1708-Bryan C. and Megan M. Martin to Nathan J. King, $269,000.
Westdale Ct., 3305-Katrina M. and Carlton A. Goodwin to Kevin O. James, $180,000.
NANJEMOY AREA
Baptist Church Rd., 2880-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jennifer Portzen, $284,900.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Tiverton Dr., 8200-James E. and M. Angela McConkey to Joseph Hartley, $508,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Coronado Ct., 4933-Lifetime Enterprises Corp. to Staci Lattimore, $384,000.
McIver Dr., 909-Svetlana Trifu to Culton Clark and Edith Jones, $269,900.
Mudville Lane, 5261-Jitendrakumar R. and Sanjay Modi to Mark Jeffrey Capili and Janice Paronda Magauay, $402,000.
Pembrook Ct., 1103-Richard J. Bamberger to Samuel Yeates, $275,000.
Saint Linus Dr., 11879-Krystal M. Toles Mason to Miashia T. Brown and Warren A. Gray, $299,900.
Silk Tree Ct., 3605-Sherry M. Wolford to Paul D. Brooks, $335,000.
Wells Ct., 216-Perrin A. Lewis to George L. Byrd and Carmen M. Jones, $237,000.
Wonderboy Pl., 5631-St. Charles Geg Corp. to Umar Mustafa, $315,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Altenburg Ct., 2411-Eric H. and Vickie L. Destefano to Juan F. Mendez Castillo and Abner S. Rivera Lopez, $427,000.
Bancroft Dr., 8852-NVR Inc. to Michelle Rozzo and Donald Calvin Lebeauf, $451,770.
Bluehead Ct., 5078-Jason Baker to Kade Michael and Morgan Ortner, $304,000.
Eutaw Forest Dr., 2953-Mario O. and Esther P. Dumenigo to Sergio Renan and Rocio L. Andrade, $369,899.
Gray Fox Ct., 6807-Mark E. and Sharon E. Tarleton to Francis Swann Jr. and Courtney Coltrane, $329,500.
Iceland Gull Ct., 4773-Robert E. Connelly II to Victor F. Ofori, $269,900.
Leighland Ct., 9864-Allen E. Rockemore and Michele A. Collins to Brian Christoper and Frances Ann Nickelson, $465,000.
Paper Birch Ct., 8755-Edward and Karen R. Tower to Veronica Yarbrough Jones, $335,000.
Snow Owl Pl., 11322-Janelle Lavonne Eluwa to Latesha Lashawn Wagstaff, $256,999.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Aldgate Ct., 3305-NVR Inc. to Audrey and Gregory A. Fleming, $470,735.
Chesham Ct., 7602-NVR Inc. to Kathleen Rumsey, $410,000.
Diamond Ridge Lane, 4606-H&Z Investments Corp. to Shirley A. Grant, $313,000.
Knighthood Pl., 8314-U.S. Bank and Bank of America to Sangeeta Gupta and Kamaljeet Singh, $196,875.
Old Colony Ct., 5508-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Phillip Edward Harkins Jr., $449,990.
Saint Luke Dr., 11231-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to James Arthur Brown Jr. and Lenora D. Cloude, $378,990.
Tahoe Pl., 4053-Frederick J. and Valerie Roenna Harris to Bryant Rutledge, $260,000.
Tioga Lane, 11141-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Gloria Johnette Drake Jones, $417,935.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
Ambrosia Lane, 23213-Meghan R. Fournier to Tristan M. Hope, $262,000.
Bethfield Way, 45645-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Cierra C. Raum and Brian D. Nickerson, $263,592.
Calla Lily Way, 43690-Stephen A. and Allison R. Rabin to Reggie L. and Christina C. Woodards, $337,500.
Monterey Lane, 45310-Michael and Betty Porter to Jamie R. Spalding, $311,400.
Piney Wood Cir., 22933-David Carl Wortman to Franklin D. and Stephanie A. Miller, $350,000.
Snow Leopard Dr., 22936-Timothy M. Thompson and Crystal L. Hall to Benjamin R. and Paige M. Garris, $265,000.
White Oak Ct., 44691, No. 2A-Robert A. and Nina M. Brown to Austin Reed Frederick, $140,000.
CALLAWAY AREA
Black Duck Ct., 20988-Michael Lawrence and Patricia A. Murphy to Walton Edmund Ware, $299,500.
DAMERON AREA
Saint Jeromes Neck Rd., 18690-Michael Edward and Julie Ann Trossbach to Caleb Booth, $280,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Maxine Way E., 22506-Greenview West Development Corp. to Charles S. Ames and Stacey N. Heyward, $259,900.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Broad Creek Dr., 24439-Nicholas F. and Stefanie J. Haseman to Nicole K. Gonzalez, $389,900.
Fwd Dr., 24408-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Jesse L. and Brittany L. Smith, $485,018.
Quail St., 43369-Kristofor W. and Kristen L. Stark to Travis J. and Christin M. Ream, $422,500.
Wheatherby Dr., 24105-Michael Wayne Gill to Kevin Walter and Kathryn Sealey, $375,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Breton Beach Rd., 41430-Leslie A. Nevala and estate of Lucy L. Timmons to Bernard L. and Lynn H. Huntt, $405,000.
Colton St., 22393-Heather M. Thompson to Gilbert Estevez and Sulaine M. Rosario, $189,000.
Fairway Dr., 21716-Alice J. and Thomas A. Powers to Robert K. Wolf and Catherine A. Bowes, $410,000.
Margrave Dr., 23590-Peter J. and Jennifer L. Lunetta to Michael J. and Kara Lynch, $435,000.
Meadow Dr., 40770-William T. and Susan R. Gray to Arif Mizan, $335,000.
Osborne Lane, 41443-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Robert and Tawny Laquay, $411,183.
Potomac View Dr., 21676-Michael E. and Wendy L. Perraut to Christopher L. and Colleen S. Blundell, $415,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Anita Ct., 46882-Mark and Dana Cullison to Paul A. and Stacie E. Deluca, $399,900.
Fenwick Ridge Lane, 47855-Catherine Dunn to Brandon W. Simmons and Brittney A. Kilgore, $229,900.
Munley Lane, 46411-Ashlee Brynae Tripp to Kaiesha Chynell Carter, $200,000.
Primrose Willow Lane, 21840, No. B-NVR Inc. to Rockyatu Dimson, $193,190.
Rosslare Ct., 20803-Keith W. and Kimberly J. Kane to Kyler C. and Kristen R. Kane, $305,000.
Sorrel Dr., 47104-Frankie E. and Angelia D. Rollins to Martin Rioja, $265,000.
Tenby Dr., 20732-Juan G. Argueta to Courtney Lamont Epps and Erica Paige Martin, $364,900.
Windsor Dr., 21337-Stia Legacy Group Corp. to Harsch Bhatnagar, $65,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Bishop Rd., 41336-Parran Wilkinson to Daniel A. and Tammy L. Fitzpatrick, $275,000.
Dandelion Dr., 28954-Brian L. and Greta Lyn Houser to Ace A. and Kelly M. Moody, $330,000.
Glenwood Pl., 41170-Michael Hamann to Kristen Y. and Christopher M. Turner, $507,500.
Waterview Dr., 40360-Kenneth M. and Patricia A. Irwin to Kathleen A. Ruben, $525,000.
PINEY POINT AREA
Thomas Rd., 16093-Celia Marie and Paul D. Lipp to Julie and Robert Tavel, $363,000.