Cox Rd., 3210-Patricia L. Echard to Tana E. and Charles V. Villafana, $349,900.

Pinot Pl., 3548-Caruso North Calvert Builder Corp. to Mary M. Harmon, $543,687.

17th St., 4018-Mary Catherine Diggle to Charles Bryan and Merita Cox, $419,900.

DUNKIRK AREA

Century Manor Dr., 12030-Johanna T. Kinter to Robert A. and Christina Wood, $329,990.

Twin Lakes Dr., 12690-Quality Built Homes Inc. and Wmroyer Corp. to Wayne Lewis and Donna Hedderman McKalip, $850,601.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Miss Sams Way, 20-Tyrus A. and Anne E. Scott to Ladonna G. and Taylor M. Johnson, $489,000.

LUSBY AREA

Big Sandy Run Rd., 11540-Kory L. Geans to Kristina Goff, $235,000.

Catalina Dr., 12574-Samuel and Shannon S. Leach to Brian D. Volack and Alexandra Glass, $171,000.

Cordova Lane, 12622-Geoff G. Reehl to Madison Coil and Weslee Posey, $253,200.

Dillon Dr., 526-John Porter to Rachele Lynn Huot, $240,000.

Gills View Lane, 1750-Harold and Barbara Gill to Mark A. and Lindsey A. Frisco, $450,000.

H G Trueman Rd., 11318-James Mellor to Yuwarat and Neal Sean Javid, $270,000.

Lighthouse Blvd., 3074-Jonathan and Anne Brown to Julia Lynn George, $170,000.

Redlands Rd., 11369-James P. Hunter to Anita Vojtasko, $221,000.

Sagebrush Dr., 12543-Tam Properties Corp. to Gregory Allen Hall, $227,500.

Silver Rock Cir., 12347-Lowell J. Chambers to James J. Belcavitch Jr., $217,500.

Spruce St., 11837-Robert Dean to Tori Harris, $230,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bay Ave., 8800, No. 103-Jacquelyn L. Sola to Patricia S. Albaugh, $320,000.

Sea Bass Ct., 3901-Nicole C. Kenworthy to Nicholas Joseph Whittington, $225,000.

Eighth St., 3545-Lee Girard and Marlisa Jones to Beatrice McClearn Glenn, $295,000.

OWINGS AREA

Chesapeake Beach Rd. W., 1545-Joseph and Paula Kowalczyk to Julie R. Lambert and Michael J. Massarotti, $510,000.

John C Ward Rd., 1826-Tinker G. and Judy W. Trow to Phillip Andrew Ward and Marissa Alverta Helms, $270,000.

Sheridan Dr., 1259-Betty W. and Robert W. Jackson to Brandon G. Greening Jr., $385,000.

Woodland Way N., 9121-Bernard and Jacqueline Cowger to Christopher and Caryn Gerstner, $408,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Clydesdale Lane, 68-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing Inc. and Kris Lei Corp. to Jonathon Eric and Jeanette Marie Steele, $339,900.

Fawn Lane, 2540-William K. and Carol E. Battles to Jon P. and Hyon Mercurio, $405,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Driftwood Lane, 363-Rebecca R. and Christopher J. Carlson to Marilyn L. Cox, $260,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Bean Rd., 20-Ronald L. and Barbara C. Hankel to Stephen G. Hathaway, $565,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Avenue A, 1582-Gregory O. Jackson to Janet Gantt, $199,900.

Circle Ct., 2037-Sean and Stefanie Berry to Jennifer S. and Douglas Scott Dixon, $741,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BEL ALTON AREA

Oriole Lane, 9623-RTR Solutions Corp. to Sarah K. Boley, $255,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Coppersmith Pl., 2834-Carlton Kennedy to Lajuan Jolley, $314,500.

Gerard Ct., 2451-Shontell M. Proctor to Chase R. Thomas and Nubion H. Thomas Kennedy, $240,000.

Longbow Ct., 2624-Sheila Watson to Nichelle Paulette Hines, $239,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Lukes Lane, 15275-Ruby Myers to Shawn Myers, $285,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Bicknell Rd., 5950-Judith Ann Funkhouser Welch and Winfield Leslie Funkhouser to Jack W. Hicks, $94,500.

Fallen Timber Way, 5043-Tam Properties Corp. to Okechukwu Igwenagu, $385,000.

Rivers Edge Terr., 19-Brian C. and Stephanie Krum to James J. Smith IV and Latonya F. Rouse, $343,000.

ISSUE AREA

Balsam Ct., 14610-Christine L. Smith to Michael K. Kates and Erin N. Bedell, $295,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Charles St., 10810-House Buyers of America Inc. to Joseph and Jennifer N. Goldey, $226,500.

Edelen Station Pl., 100, No. 5402-David W. and Linda M. Creason to Hammad S. Matin, $291,000.

Hibiscus Ct., 211-Paul C. Guttenberg to Georgia Stevens and Anastasia Willome, $229,900.

Llano Dr., 1009-Michael Bryan and Heather Birgit Sells to Francis I. Njoroge, $325,000.

Tanager Ct., 119-David N. and Pamela A. Ritter to Koyton G. Thompson, $420,000.

MARBURY AREA

Green Lane, 5220-Justin R. Armiger to Nancy Dupont, $234,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Betsy Cir., 5802-Arthur J. and Mona Maxine Seaman to Tracey Crockett, $260,000.

Chalkstone Pl., 2937-SM Hamilton Corp. to Takil Akorie Smith, $328,390.

Christy Lane, 15395-Wade A. and Susan L. Fahnestock to Austin and Ashley Eileen Shino, $345,000.

Cross Key Ct., 10361-David H. and Sharon R. Thorpe to Rena B. Clemons and James L. Taylor Jr. , $385,000.

Flagstone St., 3521-Krishonda Camacho and Marco Torres to Crystal C. Monterroza, $320,000.

Montreat Pl., 12201-Brittney Cottingham to Ashton Rene Beach, $285,000.

Pin Oak Dr., 1572-Fresh Look Properties Corp. to Selamawit A. Bekele, $209,999.

Rolling Meadows St., 2298-Jacqueline Gray to Sharae Henderson and Lutherson Fleurancois, $318,500.

Temi Dr., 1708-Bryan C. and Megan M. Martin to Nathan J. King, $269,000.

Westdale Ct., 3305-Katrina M. and Carlton A. Goodwin to Kevin O. James, $180,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Baptist Church Rd., 2880-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jennifer Portzen, $284,900.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Tiverton Dr., 8200-James E. and M. Angela McConkey to Joseph Hartley, $508,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Coronado Ct., 4933-Lifetime Enterprises Corp. to Staci Lattimore, $384,000.

McIver Dr., 909-Svetlana Trifu to Culton Clark and Edith Jones, $269,900.

Mudville Lane, 5261-Jitendrakumar R. and Sanjay Modi to Mark Jeffrey Capili and Janice Paronda Magauay, $402,000.

Pembrook Ct., 1103-Richard J. Bamberger to Samuel Yeates, $275,000.

Saint Linus Dr., 11879-Krystal M. Toles Mason to Miashia T. Brown and Warren A. Gray, $299,900.

Silk Tree Ct., 3605-Sherry M. Wolford to Paul D. Brooks, $335,000.

Wells Ct., 216-Perrin A. Lewis to George L. Byrd and Carmen M. Jones, $237,000.

Wonderboy Pl., 5631-St. Charles Geg Corp. to Umar Mustafa, $315,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Altenburg Ct., 2411-Eric H. and Vickie L. Destefano to Juan F. Mendez Castillo and Abner S. Rivera Lopez, $427,000.

Bancroft Dr., 8852-NVR Inc. to Michelle Rozzo and Donald Calvin Lebeauf, $451,770.

Bluehead Ct., 5078-Jason Baker to Kade Michael and Morgan Ortner, $304,000.

Eutaw Forest Dr., 2953-Mario O. and Esther P. Dumenigo to Sergio Renan and Rocio L. Andrade, $369,899.

Gray Fox Ct., 6807-Mark E. and Sharon E. Tarleton to Francis Swann Jr. and Courtney Coltrane, $329,500.

Iceland Gull Ct., 4773-Robert E. Connelly II to Victor F. Ofori, $269,900.

Leighland Ct., 9864-Allen E. Rockemore and Michele A. Collins to Brian Christoper and Frances Ann Nickelson, $465,000.

Paper Birch Ct., 8755-Edward and Karen R. Tower to Veronica Yarbrough Jones, $335,000.

Snow Owl Pl., 11322-Janelle Lavonne Eluwa to Latesha Lashawn Wagstaff, $256,999.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Aldgate Ct., 3305-NVR Inc. to Audrey and Gregory A. Fleming, $470,735.

Chesham Ct., 7602-NVR Inc. to Kathleen Rumsey, $410,000.

Diamond Ridge Lane, 4606-H&Z Investments Corp. to Shirley A. Grant, $313,000.

Knighthood Pl., 8314-U.S. Bank and Bank of America to Sangeeta Gupta and Kamaljeet Singh, $196,875.

Old Colony Ct., 5508-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Phillip Edward Harkins Jr., $449,990.

Saint Luke Dr., 11231-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to James Arthur Brown Jr. and Lenora D. Cloude, $378,990.

Tahoe Pl., 4053-Frederick J. and Valerie Roenna Harris to Bryant Rutledge, $260,000.

Tioga Lane, 11141-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Gloria Johnette Drake Jones, $417,935.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Ambrosia Lane, 23213-Meghan R. Fournier to Tristan M. Hope, $262,000.

Bethfield Way, 45645-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Cierra C. Raum and Brian D. Nickerson, $263,592.

Calla Lily Way, 43690-Stephen A. and Allison R. Rabin to Reggie L. and Christina C. Woodards, $337,500.

Monterey Lane, 45310-Michael and Betty Porter to Jamie R. Spalding, $311,400.

Piney Wood Cir., 22933-David Carl Wortman to Franklin D. and Stephanie A. Miller, $350,000.

Snow Leopard Dr., 22936-Timothy M. Thompson and Crystal L. Hall to Benjamin R. and Paige M. Garris, $265,000.

White Oak Ct., 44691, No. 2A-Robert A. and Nina M. Brown to Austin Reed Frederick, $140,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Black Duck Ct., 20988-Michael Lawrence and Patricia A. Murphy to Walton Edmund Ware, $299,500.

DAMERON AREA

Saint Jeromes Neck Rd., 18690-Michael Edward and Julie Ann Trossbach to Caleb Booth, $280,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Maxine Way E., 22506-Greenview West Development Corp. to Charles S. Ames and Stacey N. Heyward, $259,900.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Broad Creek Dr., 24439-Nicholas F. and Stefanie J. Haseman to Nicole K. Gonzalez, $389,900.

Fwd Dr., 24408-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Jesse L. and Brittany L. Smith, $485,018.

Quail St., 43369-Kristofor W. and Kristen L. Stark to Travis J. and Christin M. Ream, $422,500.

Wheatherby Dr., 24105-Michael Wayne Gill to Kevin Walter and Kathryn Sealey, $375,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Breton Beach Rd., 41430-Leslie A. Nevala and estate of Lucy L. Timmons to Bernard L. and Lynn H. Huntt, $405,000.

Colton St., 22393-Heather M. Thompson to Gilbert Estevez and Sulaine M. Rosario, $189,000.

Fairway Dr., 21716-Alice J. and Thomas A. Powers to Robert K. Wolf and Catherine A. Bowes, $410,000.

Margrave Dr., 23590-Peter J. and Jennifer L. Lunetta to Michael J. and Kara Lynch, $435,000.

Meadow Dr., 40770-William T. and Susan R. Gray to Arif Mizan, $335,000.

Osborne Lane, 41443-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Robert and Tawny Laquay, $411,183.

Potomac View Dr., 21676-Michael E. and Wendy L. Perraut to Christopher L. and Colleen S. Blundell, $415,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Anita Ct., 46882-Mark and Dana Cullison to Paul A. and Stacie E. Deluca, $399,900.

Fenwick Ridge Lane, 47855-Catherine Dunn to Brandon W. Simmons and Brittney A. Kilgore, $229,900.

Munley Lane, 46411-Ashlee Brynae Tripp to Kaiesha Chynell Carter, $200,000.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21840, No. B-NVR Inc. to Rockyatu Dimson, $193,190.

Rosslare Ct., 20803-Keith W. and Kimberly J. Kane to Kyler C. and Kristen R. Kane, $305,000.

Sorrel Dr., 47104-Frankie E. and Angelia D. Rollins to Martin Rioja, $265,000.

Tenby Dr., 20732-Juan G. Argueta to Courtney Lamont Epps and Erica Paige Martin, $364,900.

Windsor Dr., 21337-Stia Legacy Group Corp. to Harsch Bhatnagar, $65,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Bishop Rd., 41336-Parran Wilkinson to Daniel A. and Tammy L. Fitzpatrick, $275,000.

Dandelion Dr., 28954-Brian L. and Greta Lyn Houser to Ace A. and Kelly M. Moody, $330,000.

Glenwood Pl., 41170-Michael Hamann to Kristen Y. and Christopher M. Turner, $507,500.

Waterview Dr., 40360-Kenneth M. and Patricia A. Irwin to Kathleen A. Ruben, $525,000.

PINEY POINT AREA