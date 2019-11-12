17th St., 4026-Martin K. and Kathleen R. Jackson to Rebecca C. Haring, $485,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Dunleigh Dr., 2920-Richie and Natasha Mohammed to Clarence Rodrick and Monica Denise Washington, $742,500.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Abbey Lane, 1503-Andrew D. and Christina M. Blocher to Jessica L. Caparella and Brandon H. Wilson, $496,000.

Christines Way, 3240-Brian A. and Cara L. Elliott Moody to Christopher Michael and Natalie Dawn Reed, $435,000.

Hale Ct., 3133-Charles A. and Lisa Anne Caruolo to Jason and Kirstie Corder, $495,000.

Lowery Rd., 1955-Brooke Home Buyers Corp. to Wayne E. Reed Jr., $375,000.

Quail Ct., 3435-Charles A. and Victoria M. Marino to Keiko Julie and Brad Gordon Coleman, $524,900.

LUSBY AREA

Adobe Cir., 12546-Tracie L. Padilla to Kevin James Wismer Jr. and Tina E. Gray, $216,000.

Bronco Trail, 463-Eron R. Pagnussati and Eduardo B. Ferreira to Julius Omar and Altrimese McGlockton, $277,500.

Cattle Drive Lane, 1081-Estate of Bonnie S. Clark to Thomas W. and Miranda E. Reed, $205,000.

Elk Rd., 12431-Jenny Jetmore and Lance Copsey to Cheryl and Ronald Jetmore, $300,000.

Golden West Way, 917-William W. and Cynthia S. Sutton to Jessica and Josue Ceballos, $215,000.

Hickok Trail, 763-Chad E. and Dana M. Sulhoff to Chavon E. Brown, $250,000.

Prairie Lane, 11981-Samantha and William Sowers to Tina M. Clarke, $243,000.

Redlands Rd., 11416-Dorothy Huffman to Valerie M. Amadio, $290,000.

Sailboat Lane, 12968-Andrew Paul and Jessica Anne Schrader to Robert C. Larrabee Jr., $283,000.

Silver Rock Cir., 12351-Angela J. and Kevin B. Montgomery to Calvin M. Hendricks and Laura J. Joyce, $350,000.

Swallow Lane, 8356-Robert L. and Blanche M. Dixon to Andre and Sheila Butler, $259,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bay Ave., 9100, No. A105-Jessie E. and Ralph A. Zanelotti to Jeffery C. and Lisa Arden, $273,500.

Second St., 4037-Steven Richard and Anna Frances Holaus to Jennifer Barker and Jeremy Lucas Johnson, $309,900.

OWINGS AREA

Cross Point Dr., 39-Jonathan and Jessie Miller to Allyson L. and Christopher D. Jankowski, $564,000.

Owings Hill Ct., 250-David and Sarah E. Wagstaff to Amber Lee and Justin Anthony Kivett, $424,000.

Simpson Farm Rd., 8140-Nevin Frederick and Betsy W. Bossart to Lisa and Christopher Cheok, $430,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Southern Pine Lane, 3315-Joseph D. Swisher Jr. to Samuel A. Messner, $350,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Dew Drop Lane, 334-Cheryl E. Gritton to Jake Dylan and Kendal Patrice Pennington, $325,000.

Oakland Hall Rd., 214-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Elisabeth Ann Mitchell, $478,705.

Whirlaway Dr., 320-Andrew R. and Allison Thomas to John Thomas and Alissa Marie Eckardt, $360,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Osprey Lane, 13560-Robert M. and Melissa K. Soper to Baonguyen Nguyen, $545,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Belle Field Rd., 738, No. 99-Peter E. and Elizabeth E. Kelley to Jessica Ann Santora, $209,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Bayview Rd., 6056-James E. Baldwin and Kaitlyn F. McGaffin to Amanda Jones and Justin Reynolds, $220,000.

Nicole Dr., 6230-Todd G. and Sherry Ann Taylor to Lea M. and John S. Cranford, $570,000.

West End Blvd., 20-Charles M. Treft and Susan E. Kolb to Michael Morrone Jr. and Alexis Doubleday, $279,900.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Gertrude Dr., 125-Dexter Holland and estate of Otis Holland to Corey Contee and Eureka Channell Salisbury, $325,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Kayak Dr., 4210-Stephanie Shaw Irving to Alejandro Alvarado Guzman, $230,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Dakota St., 2666-Jason W. Arrington to Kevin J. Colon Resto and Carilyn Estrada Moreira, $265,000.

Icehouse Pl., 3110-Marcus and Leah Culley to Freddie Harrison, $308,000.

Woodberry Dr., 2302-Sunfast Properties Corp. to Kennedra Tucker, $325,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Pale Morning Ct., 6995-Michael J. and Joyce M. Rose to Timothy and Shirley Stanfill, $600,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Blair Rd., 401-Gideon S. and Pelestene T. Rogers to Joseph Woodridge, $230,000.

Gering Ct., 7-K&N Properties General Partnership to Jermaine L. Mills, $229,900.

Smallwood Church Rd., 4675-Contemporary Contractors Corp. to Desiree and Julie Deal, $310,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Bethany Lane, 7885-John D. and Kimberly A. Foster to Karen A. Carberry and David M. Butler, $255,000.

Burning Bush Pl., 100-Nancy D. Barnes and Kenneth C. Heflin to William Oscar and Susan J. Needham, $352,900.

Chestnut Ct., 502-Phyllis S. Jones to Stephen Crawford and Carmen M. Spear, $330,000.

Fescue Cir., 1210-Moses and Monasha Thompson to Timothy R. Wood and Taneeya Valentine, $482,000.

Hawthorne Rd., 5100-Uranus Housing Corp. to Adam Mayer, $300,000.

Highland Farm Ct., 11501-Cutina Skipper to Dominique and Victor Brooke Bouldin, $550,000.

Margaret Ct., 8900-Thomas K. and Eileen M. Feeley to Robert Edward and Chanell Lavie Gray, $364,000.

Savanna Ct., 101-Daniel T. and Taylor P. Finch to Christopher E. and Kathryn J. Boyce, $325,000.

Thomas Jefferson St., 140-Katherine D. and Raymond E. Greene to Eve A. Kozloski, $249,500.

Wildflower Dr., 3037-Bruce W. and Margaret W. Shaffer to Bruno R. and Gioia Giamba, $408,000.

MARBURY AREA

Wheeler Knoll Pl., 5450-Ronald and Charlene Rye to Lauren A. Goodman, $270,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Brewster Way, 4102-David L. Prohaska to Heath J. and Heath Tucker, $330,000.

Chalkstone Pl., 2962-SM Hamilton Corp. to Kobie Maverick, $321,925.

Community Dr., 2285-William D. and Paulette M. Wilson to Melvin Anderson, $280,000.

Doris Dr., 5324-Don Zimmerman and estate of Theresa Jewel Everett to Luis E. Lopez Delgadillo and Adriana C. Escobar, $270,000.

Mahogany Ct., 10607-Thomas E. and Pamela A. Bernhardt to Jermaine Jerome Kenner, $268,000.

Pinefield Rd., 2246-Rosemary and Timothy W. Osborn to Jose Daniel Perez, $270,000.

Sagebrush Ct., 10494-Michael J. and Latonya Y. Turpin to Barry and Larissa Fitzhugh, $310,000.

Temi Dr., 1709-Michael P. Williams and estate of Billie J. Williams to Sheila B. Watson, $275,000.

Wigeon Ct., 2767-Sharon L. Wright to Carmeil Wiley, $349,500.

NANJEMOY AREA

McClain Rd., 3725-Thomas E. and Cynthia A. Bastain to Mei Zhang and Baidi Gu, $435,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Edge Hill Rd., 11425-Patrick J. and Sharon M. Reilly to Zachary and Lauren Daugherty, $385,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Norwich Ct., 7905-Victor and Lisa Renee Wigfall to Dennis Cornell and Nicole M. Early, $699,900.

ST. CHARLES AREA

All Hallows Ct., 2000-David A. and Mary A. Fleck to Chris and Ashley A. Anderson, $309,900.

Mighty Casey Ct., 5521-Latisha R. Burrowes and Clyde E. Anderson to Jonathan and Tennille Dixon, $470,000.

Napa Ct., 11738-Department of Veterans Affairs to Reyna and Kevin W. Huarancca Figueroa, $350,000.

Pine Cone Cir., 3574-Jermaine E. Major and Crystal N. Sanders to Pamela Cherry, $315,000.

River Shark Lane, 5681-August and Lauren Sarrol to Katherine M. and Melvin B. Wylie Jr., $403,900.

Scotch Hills Pl., 11514-Nicole L. James Jenkins to Milton L. Williams, $300,000.

White Fir Ct., 3409, No. A-Pamela T. Brinkley to Kristen Boggs, $199,900.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Angel Fish Ct., 5019-David M. Ross to Raul Giovanni Smith Jr. and Grisel Salinas, $309,500.

Bancroft Dr., 8865-NVR Inc. to Stephen Todd and Cynthia Shant E. Hinnefeld, $459,295.

Bison Ct., 6115-David C. Drennon to Takeisha L. Wilson, $320,000.

Bobcat Ct., 6012-Kia T. Carroll Proctor to Karen P. Lesane, $232,000.

Double R Rd., 2990-Joseph Jerry and Catherine Jane Jenkins to Loretta Jones and Vernon Mitchell Shipman, $385,000.

Eutaw Forest Dr., 3055-Crestwood Holding Group Corp. to Omar Harrison, $359,000.

Heron Pl., 11211-Janice L. Kemp Brandon to William White and Voracia Oliver, $280,000.

Impala Ct., 6908-Vasanthi Sivaprakasam to Victor and Michelle Lanni, $315,000.

McKinley Ct., 3503-U.S. Bank and the Igloo Series Trust III to Brian Johnson, $390,000.

Rocky Road Pl., 10165-Ryan R. and Katie L. Haslett to Michael Capalbo, $291,000.

Sugarberry St., 10358-David Romero and Jacqueline Fernandez to Ibrahim and Hajaratu Fornah, $450,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Chiswick Ct., 8835-Linda E. Powell to Catherine Marie Steffler and Matthew Ryan Perreault, $395,000.

Hanson Rd., 4006-Broker Solutions Inc. and New American Funding to Muhammad Amjad, $249,000.

Penzance Lane, 11276-D.R. Horton Inc. to Shanice M. Allen and Michael W. Foy Jr., $412,377.

Sandhurst Pl., 11364-Mahder Neway to Darren and Chanay Banks, $290,000.

Tarrington Pl., 3789-Glenn and Julie Beasley to Darryl Lockley, $337,000.

Tioga Lane, 11157-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Shirley B. and Fredy Loran, $447,690.

St. Mary's County

ABELL AREA

Van Ward Rd., 39015-Pamela R. Harmon and Timothy J. Muris to Irving B. and Kathy J. Owens, $250,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Arthur Lane, 21405-Greg S. Owen and Brittany M. Burns to Ryan T. and Heather A. Shreve, $315,000.

Bethfield Way, 45651-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Nyja J. Foskey, $264,100.

Cedar Ct., 44623-Michelle K. and James M. Parish to Dale J. and Sara Wagner, $369,900.

Fieldstone Way, 44054-Barbara Ann and Jack Martin Hughes to Josephine Brown, $191,500.

Monterey Lane, 45455-Stephen Early and Nicole Rivet to Kelsey P. Layman, $249,000.

Plantation Ct., 44295-Julia M. Cameron to Brady Corbett Bounds IV, $265,000.

Snow Leopard Dr., 22944-Jesse L. Smith and Brittany L. Scholten to Christopher T. Pischl, $267,500.

Wild Iris St., 43570-Dane A. and Kelly Wiedmann to David J. Larson, $254,000.

DRAYDEN AREA

Lisa Marie Ct., 46215-Porto Bello Estates Corp. to Aaron R. and Michelle L. Clark, $484,350.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Michelle Dr., 20270-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Emily Kwasniak, $275,000.

Stoney Run Dr., 45600-Robin J. Henryhand to Tashna N. Passley, $484,350.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Broad Creek Dr., 24565-Landon and Tiffany Goodell to Michael and Nicole Doehler, $411,000.

Fwd Dr., 24412-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Glenn J. and Aiko Miller, $449,906.

Old Brick Way, 25040-Robert H. and Phyllis L. Caldwell to Charles W. and Jacqueline D. Gagnon, $1.29 million.

Quail St., 43377-Joshua R. and Sarah M. Gilbert to Richard Travis and Nicole Marie Legendre, $400,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Abraham Dr., 23635-Martin Earl and Jeanne M. Phillips to Devin W. and Katharine E. Rubinsky, $380,000.

Cemetery Rd., 41798-Annewayne Development Corp. to David Lee and Jennifer L. Russell, $445,000.

Coventry Dr., 23785-Gregory D. and Lindy M. McHone to Joe L. and Claire A. Vasquez, $502,900.

Jessica Lane, 44185-Norbert John and Michele J. Torres to Sarah M. Erly and Tina M. Huffman, $445,000.

Margrave Dr., 23608-Kenneth M. and Gabbrielle M. Kiesel to Erasmo and Nancy Martinez, $450,000.

Redgate Farm Lane, 42755-Joseph Evans to Duana P. Holt and Brock Joseph Nelson, $235,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Bauer Rd., 18494-Larry A. and Trudy L. Wible to Shane Robert Walton, $345,000.

Ford Dr., 45603-Brady C. Bounds IV to China G. Powell, $216,000.

Oxford Dr., 21566-Andrew D. and Jennifer I. Gephart to William Charles Nagle Jr., $287,000.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21840, No. D-NVR Inc. to Corryl and Crystal Boyd, $195,190.

Sunburst Dr., 48353-Thomas J. Fletcher to Paul M. and Elizabeth Jenkins, $246,500.

Weeping Willow Lane, 21905, No. 1-Justin Michael Whitehead to Tanya M. Martin, $262,500.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Bryan Ct., 26035-Norman A. Pilkerton Jr. to Tammy L. and Robert L. Gibson, $255,000.

Harpers Ct., 27342-Martin G. Smith Jr. to Michael B. Hamann, $300,000.

Riverwatch Dr., 28759-John David and Kara L. Bush to Howard A. and Janelle M. Miller, $395,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA