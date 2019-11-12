17th St., 4026-Martin K. and Kathleen R. Jackson to Rebecca C. Haring, $485,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Dunleigh Dr., 2920-Richie and Natasha Mohammed to Clarence Rodrick and Monica Denise Washington, $742,500.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Abbey Lane, 1503-Andrew D. and Christina M. Blocher to Jessica L. Caparella and Brandon H. Wilson, $496,000.
Christines Way, 3240-Brian A. and Cara L. Elliott Moody to Christopher Michael and Natalie Dawn Reed, $435,000.
Hale Ct., 3133-Charles A. and Lisa Anne Caruolo to Jason and Kirstie Corder, $495,000.
Lowery Rd., 1955-Brooke Home Buyers Corp. to Wayne E. Reed Jr., $375,000.
Quail Ct., 3435-Charles A. and Victoria M. Marino to Keiko Julie and Brad Gordon Coleman, $524,900.
LUSBY AREA
Adobe Cir., 12546-Tracie L. Padilla to Kevin James Wismer Jr. and Tina E. Gray, $216,000.
Bronco Trail, 463-Eron R. Pagnussati and Eduardo B. Ferreira to Julius Omar and Altrimese McGlockton, $277,500.
Cattle Drive Lane, 1081-Estate of Bonnie S. Clark to Thomas W. and Miranda E. Reed, $205,000.
Elk Rd., 12431-Jenny Jetmore and Lance Copsey to Cheryl and Ronald Jetmore, $300,000.
Golden West Way, 917-William W. and Cynthia S. Sutton to Jessica and Josue Ceballos, $215,000.
Hickok Trail, 763-Chad E. and Dana M. Sulhoff to Chavon E. Brown, $250,000.
Prairie Lane, 11981-Samantha and William Sowers to Tina M. Clarke, $243,000.
Redlands Rd., 11416-Dorothy Huffman to Valerie M. Amadio, $290,000.
Sailboat Lane, 12968-Andrew Paul and Jessica Anne Schrader to Robert C. Larrabee Jr., $283,000.
Silver Rock Cir., 12351-Angela J. and Kevin B. Montgomery to Calvin M. Hendricks and Laura J. Joyce, $350,000.
Swallow Lane, 8356-Robert L. and Blanche M. Dixon to Andre and Sheila Butler, $259,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Bay Ave., 9100, No. A105-Jessie E. and Ralph A. Zanelotti to Jeffery C. and Lisa Arden, $273,500.
Second St., 4037-Steven Richard and Anna Frances Holaus to Jennifer Barker and Jeremy Lucas Johnson, $309,900.
OWINGS AREA
Cross Point Dr., 39-Jonathan and Jessie Miller to Allyson L. and Christopher D. Jankowski, $564,000.
Owings Hill Ct., 250-David and Sarah E. Wagstaff to Amber Lee and Justin Anthony Kivett, $424,000.
Simpson Farm Rd., 8140-Nevin Frederick and Betsy W. Bossart to Lisa and Christopher Cheok, $430,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Southern Pine Lane, 3315-Joseph D. Swisher Jr. to Samuel A. Messner, $350,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Dew Drop Lane, 334-Cheryl E. Gritton to Jake Dylan and Kendal Patrice Pennington, $325,000.
Oakland Hall Rd., 214-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Elisabeth Ann Mitchell, $478,705.
Whirlaway Dr., 320-Andrew R. and Allison Thomas to John Thomas and Alissa Marie Eckardt, $360,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Osprey Lane, 13560-Robert M. and Melissa K. Soper to Baonguyen Nguyen, $545,000.
SOLOMONS LANDING AREA
Belle Field Rd., 738, No. 99-Peter E. and Elizabeth E. Kelley to Jessica Ann Santora, $209,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Bayview Rd., 6056-James E. Baldwin and Kaitlyn F. McGaffin to Amanda Jones and Justin Reynolds, $220,000.
Nicole Dr., 6230-Todd G. and Sherry Ann Taylor to Lea M. and John S. Cranford, $570,000.
West End Blvd., 20-Charles M. Treft and Susan E. Kolb to Michael Morrone Jr. and Alexis Doubleday, $279,900.
SUNDERLAND AREA
Gertrude Dr., 125-Dexter Holland and estate of Otis Holland to Corey Contee and Eureka Channell Salisbury, $325,000.
Charles County
BRANDYWINE AREA
Kayak Dr., 4210-Stephanie Shaw Irving to Alejandro Alvarado Guzman, $230,000.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Dakota St., 2666-Jason W. Arrington to Kevin J. Colon Resto and Carilyn Estrada Moreira, $265,000.
Icehouse Pl., 3110-Marcus and Leah Culley to Freddie Harrison, $308,000.
Woodberry Dr., 2302-Sunfast Properties Corp. to Kennedra Tucker, $325,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Pale Morning Ct., 6995-Michael J. and Joyce M. Rose to Timothy and Shirley Stanfill, $600,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Blair Rd., 401-Gideon S. and Pelestene T. Rogers to Joseph Woodridge, $230,000.
Gering Ct., 7-K&N Properties General Partnership to Jermaine L. Mills, $229,900.
Smallwood Church Rd., 4675-Contemporary Contractors Corp. to Desiree and Julie Deal, $310,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Bethany Lane, 7885-John D. and Kimberly A. Foster to Karen A. Carberry and David M. Butler, $255,000.
Burning Bush Pl., 100-Nancy D. Barnes and Kenneth C. Heflin to William Oscar and Susan J. Needham, $352,900.
Chestnut Ct., 502-Phyllis S. Jones to Stephen Crawford and Carmen M. Spear, $330,000.
Fescue Cir., 1210-Moses and Monasha Thompson to Timothy R. Wood and Taneeya Valentine, $482,000.
Hawthorne Rd., 5100-Uranus Housing Corp. to Adam Mayer, $300,000.
Highland Farm Ct., 11501-Cutina Skipper to Dominique and Victor Brooke Bouldin, $550,000.
Margaret Ct., 8900-Thomas K. and Eileen M. Feeley to Robert Edward and Chanell Lavie Gray, $364,000.
Savanna Ct., 101-Daniel T. and Taylor P. Finch to Christopher E. and Kathryn J. Boyce, $325,000.
Thomas Jefferson St., 140-Katherine D. and Raymond E. Greene to Eve A. Kozloski, $249,500.
Wildflower Dr., 3037-Bruce W. and Margaret W. Shaffer to Bruno R. and Gioia Giamba, $408,000.
MARBURY AREA
Wheeler Knoll Pl., 5450-Ronald and Charlene Rye to Lauren A. Goodman, $270,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Brewster Way, 4102-David L. Prohaska to Heath J. and Heath Tucker, $330,000.
Chalkstone Pl., 2962-SM Hamilton Corp. to Kobie Maverick, $321,925.
Community Dr., 2285-William D. and Paulette M. Wilson to Melvin Anderson, $280,000.
Doris Dr., 5324-Don Zimmerman and estate of Theresa Jewel Everett to Luis E. Lopez Delgadillo and Adriana C. Escobar, $270,000.
Mahogany Ct., 10607-Thomas E. and Pamela A. Bernhardt to Jermaine Jerome Kenner, $268,000.
Pinefield Rd., 2246-Rosemary and Timothy W. Osborn to Jose Daniel Perez, $270,000.
Sagebrush Ct., 10494-Michael J. and Latonya Y. Turpin to Barry and Larissa Fitzhugh, $310,000.
Temi Dr., 1709-Michael P. Williams and estate of Billie J. Williams to Sheila B. Watson, $275,000.
Wigeon Ct., 2767-Sharon L. Wright to Carmeil Wiley, $349,500.
NANJEMOY AREA
McClain Rd., 3725-Thomas E. and Cynthia A. Bastain to Mei Zhang and Baidi Gu, $435,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Edge Hill Rd., 11425-Patrick J. and Sharon M. Reilly to Zachary and Lauren Daugherty, $385,000.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Norwich Ct., 7905-Victor and Lisa Renee Wigfall to Dennis Cornell and Nicole M. Early, $699,900.
ST. CHARLES AREA
All Hallows Ct., 2000-David A. and Mary A. Fleck to Chris and Ashley A. Anderson, $309,900.
Mighty Casey Ct., 5521-Latisha R. Burrowes and Clyde E. Anderson to Jonathan and Tennille Dixon, $470,000.
Napa Ct., 11738-Department of Veterans Affairs to Reyna and Kevin W. Huarancca Figueroa, $350,000.
Pine Cone Cir., 3574-Jermaine E. Major and Crystal N. Sanders to Pamela Cherry, $315,000.
River Shark Lane, 5681-August and Lauren Sarrol to Katherine M. and Melvin B. Wylie Jr., $403,900.
Scotch Hills Pl., 11514-Nicole L. James Jenkins to Milton L. Williams, $300,000.
White Fir Ct., 3409, No. A-Pamela T. Brinkley to Kristen Boggs, $199,900.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Angel Fish Ct., 5019-David M. Ross to Raul Giovanni Smith Jr. and Grisel Salinas, $309,500.
Bancroft Dr., 8865-NVR Inc. to Stephen Todd and Cynthia Shant E. Hinnefeld, $459,295.
Bison Ct., 6115-David C. Drennon to Takeisha L. Wilson, $320,000.
Bobcat Ct., 6012-Kia T. Carroll Proctor to Karen P. Lesane, $232,000.
Double R Rd., 2990-Joseph Jerry and Catherine Jane Jenkins to Loretta Jones and Vernon Mitchell Shipman, $385,000.
Eutaw Forest Dr., 3055-Crestwood Holding Group Corp. to Omar Harrison, $359,000.
Heron Pl., 11211-Janice L. Kemp Brandon to William White and Voracia Oliver, $280,000.
Impala Ct., 6908-Vasanthi Sivaprakasam to Victor and Michelle Lanni, $315,000.
McKinley Ct., 3503-U.S. Bank and the Igloo Series Trust III to Brian Johnson, $390,000.
Rocky Road Pl., 10165-Ryan R. and Katie L. Haslett to Michael Capalbo, $291,000.
Sugarberry St., 10358-David Romero and Jacqueline Fernandez to Ibrahim and Hajaratu Fornah, $450,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Chiswick Ct., 8835-Linda E. Powell to Catherine Marie Steffler and Matthew Ryan Perreault, $395,000.
Hanson Rd., 4006-Broker Solutions Inc. and New American Funding to Muhammad Amjad, $249,000.
Penzance Lane, 11276-D.R. Horton Inc. to Shanice M. Allen and Michael W. Foy Jr., $412,377.
Sandhurst Pl., 11364-Mahder Neway to Darren and Chanay Banks, $290,000.
Tarrington Pl., 3789-Glenn and Julie Beasley to Darryl Lockley, $337,000.
Tioga Lane, 11157-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Shirley B. and Fredy Loran, $447,690.
St. Mary's County
ABELL AREA
Van Ward Rd., 39015-Pamela R. Harmon and Timothy J. Muris to Irving B. and Kathy J. Owens, $250,000.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Arthur Lane, 21405-Greg S. Owen and Brittany M. Burns to Ryan T. and Heather A. Shreve, $315,000.
Bethfield Way, 45651-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Nyja J. Foskey, $264,100.
Cedar Ct., 44623-Michelle K. and James M. Parish to Dale J. and Sara Wagner, $369,900.
Fieldstone Way, 44054-Barbara Ann and Jack Martin Hughes to Josephine Brown, $191,500.
Monterey Lane, 45455-Stephen Early and Nicole Rivet to Kelsey P. Layman, $249,000.
Plantation Ct., 44295-Julia M. Cameron to Brady Corbett Bounds IV, $265,000.
Snow Leopard Dr., 22944-Jesse L. Smith and Brittany L. Scholten to Christopher T. Pischl, $267,500.
Wild Iris St., 43570-Dane A. and Kelly Wiedmann to David J. Larson, $254,000.
DRAYDEN AREA
Lisa Marie Ct., 46215-Porto Bello Estates Corp. to Aaron R. and Michelle L. Clark, $484,350.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Michelle Dr., 20270-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Emily Kwasniak, $275,000.
Stoney Run Dr., 45600-Robin J. Henryhand to Tashna N. Passley, $484,350.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Broad Creek Dr., 24565-Landon and Tiffany Goodell to Michael and Nicole Doehler, $411,000.
Fwd Dr., 24412-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Glenn J. and Aiko Miller, $449,906.
Old Brick Way, 25040-Robert H. and Phyllis L. Caldwell to Charles W. and Jacqueline D. Gagnon, $1.29 million.
Quail St., 43377-Joshua R. and Sarah M. Gilbert to Richard Travis and Nicole Marie Legendre, $400,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Abraham Dr., 23635-Martin Earl and Jeanne M. Phillips to Devin W. and Katharine E. Rubinsky, $380,000.
Cemetery Rd., 41798-Annewayne Development Corp. to David Lee and Jennifer L. Russell, $445,000.
Coventry Dr., 23785-Gregory D. and Lindy M. McHone to Joe L. and Claire A. Vasquez, $502,900.
Jessica Lane, 44185-Norbert John and Michele J. Torres to Sarah M. Erly and Tina M. Huffman, $445,000.
Margrave Dr., 23608-Kenneth M. and Gabbrielle M. Kiesel to Erasmo and Nancy Martinez, $450,000.
Redgate Farm Lane, 42755-Joseph Evans to Duana P. Holt and Brock Joseph Nelson, $235,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Bauer Rd., 18494-Larry A. and Trudy L. Wible to Shane Robert Walton, $345,000.
Ford Dr., 45603-Brady C. Bounds IV to China G. Powell, $216,000.
Oxford Dr., 21566-Andrew D. and Jennifer I. Gephart to William Charles Nagle Jr., $287,000.
Primrose Willow Lane, 21840, No. D-NVR Inc. to Corryl and Crystal Boyd, $195,190.
Sunburst Dr., 48353-Thomas J. Fletcher to Paul M. and Elizabeth Jenkins, $246,500.
Weeping Willow Lane, 21905, No. 1-Justin Michael Whitehead to Tanya M. Martin, $262,500.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Bryan Ct., 26035-Norman A. Pilkerton Jr. to Tammy L. and Robert L. Gibson, $255,000.
Harpers Ct., 27342-Martin G. Smith Jr. to Michael B. Hamann, $300,000.
Riverwatch Dr., 28759-John David and Kara L. Bush to Howard A. and Janelle M. Miller, $395,000.
ST. INIGOES AREA
Saint Inigoes Rd., 17610-Walter V. Tosh to Pamela Katafiaz, $235,000.